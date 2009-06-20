« previous next »
Author Topic: Democrat party leader nomination thread  (Read 232892 times)

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 03:17:42 pm
If you were Kamala Harris how would you respond to not going to the border?
I've just seen the video from years back and it's bad. She responds by saying she hasn't been to Europe either.
This is going to come up again so what should she say? Should he just own it and say she fucked up but she'd learned from her mistake?

It's not a good look - the one thing she was put in charge of as VP turned into the biggest disaster in Biden's presidency. I remember there being mumblings that Biden's staff were deeply unimpressed with her in the first couple of years. Who knows what to make of all these insider briefings to the press though, there's got to be so much maneuvering going on

Personally, fine I'll get on board with Kamala and vote for her, and keep my misgivings to myself. But there has been a lack of democratic due process here, or at least it feels that way. The DNC have crowned her, just like they crowned Hillary, and there's not much anyone can say about it.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Quote from: Giono on Today at 04:15:33 pm
Harris
Cooper

Sounds good too.


Very Mad Men.....
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 04:38:01 pm
It's not a good look - the one thing she was put in charge of as VP turned into the biggest disaster in Biden's presidency. I remember there being mumblings that Biden's staff were deeply unimpressed with her in the first couple of years. Who knows what to make of all these insider briefings to the press though, there's got to be so much maneuvering going on

Personally, fine I'll get on board with Kamala and vote for her, and keep my misgivings to myself. But there has been a lack of democratic due process here, or at least it feels that way. The DNC have crowned her, just like they crowned Hillary, and there's not much anyone can say about it.


Biden tried to bring in a bill with regard to the border and Trump blocked it. She should definitely bring that up.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 04:43:30 pm
Very Mad Men.....
Roy Cooper takes on JD Vance in the Veep debate


Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
If I'm the Democrats strategy team, I'd be hammering the clip of Vance from a few years ago referring to Harris as a "childless cat lady" with "no stake" in the country's future on repeat. It encapsulates who he is and will turn women and young voters off him even more. Also if it gets brought up maybe he should be reminded that George Washington also had no kids of his own
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Quote from: Giono on Today at 03:52:13 pm
Roy Cooper of North Carolina is really interesting.
A real pro who has won 2 Governor races in purplish red NC.
He is 67 years old so projects gravitas, and probably not out to be president at 71 years old in four years time.
He could put NC in play and help greatly in Western Pennsylvania, Virginia and Georgia.
He is from an Appalachian state and can confront Vance about his being Appalachian claims.

Shit - misread that as Roy Cropper then. Must get my eyes tested.  :o

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:05:10 pm
If it wasnt for the fact that America is so crucial to the world, its almost as if you need Americans to experience all that as a lesson to why voting for pricks like that is such a bad idea.

Out of curiosity what's your specific problem with changing the tax brackets to a flat 15% and 30%?
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Quote from: redhokie8 on Today at 05:54:31 pm
Out of curiosity what's your specific problem with changing the tax brackets to a flat 15% and 30%?

Aside from everything else, is it not an oxymoron calling it a flat rate when there are 2 rates?

But just watch the video - it shows it results in the poorest paying more and the richest paying less.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 05:50:18 pm
Shit - misread that as Roy Cropper then. Must get my eyes tested.  :o



I thought it might have been Cooper Howard.



Not Henry Cooper, obviously.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
As soon as a VP is identified, they can become attack dog and let Kamala act Presidential.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 01:54:11 pm
Project 2025
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GHzrqDFJmCo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GHzrqDFJmCo</a>


With Project 2025, anyone voting for Trump who isn't rich is voting against their own interest. Don't these people know what they are voting for?
No. They primarily live in rural areas of the country, where they are stuck in their own ways and education is garbage to put it nicely. They view all of this as sport.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 06:04:34 pm
Aside from everything else, is it not an oxymoron calling it a flat rate when there are 2 rates?

But just watch the video - it shows it results in the poorest paying more and the richest paying less.

For me that's misinformed, and lacks an understanding of how income tax brackets truly work. That's a broad statement and the question needs to be what behavior comes from these changes?

In the US the income tax brackets are progressive. For single fliers the tax brackets are:

10%   $0   $11,000
12%   $11,001   $44,725
22%   $44,726   $95,375
24%   $95,376   $182,100
32%   $182,101   $231,250
35%   $231,251   $578,125
37%   $578,126   And up

Meaning that if the tax brackets shifted to:
15%  0-$168,000
30%  $168,000-$168,000

10%   $0   $11,000 (would pay 5% more)
12%   $11,001   $44,725 (would pay 3% more)
22%   $44,726   $95,375 (would pay 7% less)
24%   $95,376   $168,000 (would pay 9% less)
24% $168,000  $182,100 (would pay 6% more)
32%   $182,101   $231,250 (would pay 2% less)
35%   $231,251   $578,125 (would pay 5% less)
37%   $578,126   And up (would pay 7% less)

If you look at those numbers, what does that tell you?

Everyone would pay 8% more when making between $0-$44,725 and would pay 7% less when making between $44,726-$95,375, and would pay 9% less when making between $95,376 - $168,000.

That's a huge tax cut for the middle class and a slight increase for the lower middle class, it's a bit of a hike for anyone only making $0-$11,000, but that's not a livable wage. Why would they do that? To make people work and stop living off of unemployment and thereby reducing government expenditure.

There could definitely be a conversation around those individuals in the $11,000-$44,725 range for sure. Ultimately though the point is to incentivize people to work and not rely on the government to pay for their life.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 06:30:26 pm
No. They primarily live in rural areas of the country, where they are stuck in their own ways and education is garbage to put it nicely. They view all of this as sport.

This as insulting as it is misinformed.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Quote from: redhokie8 on Today at 06:32:51 pm
This as insulting as it is misinformed.
Please explain how because pretty much any map shows that higher density areas favor the left and rural areas favor the right. States like Louisiana, South Carolina, WV, and Alabama fit the latter while maintaining consistently poor rankings in education.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Quote from: redhokie8 on Today at 06:31:49 pm
That's a huge tax cut for the middle class and a slight increase for the lower middle class, it's a bit of a hike for anyone only making $0-$11,000, but that's not a livable wage. Why would they do that? To make people work and stop living off of unemployment and thereby reducing government expenditure.

There could definitely be a conversation around those individuals in the $11,000-$44,725 range for sure. Ultimately though the point is to incentivize people to work and not rely on the government to pay for their life.
I think you need to re-visit the term "Incentive", but thank you for sharing your views.

It's strange that when those who are very comfortably well off are asked to pay more taxes it's considered a disincentive, but the opposite argument works with those who have the least.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 06:37:22 pm
Please explain how because pretty much any map shows that higher density areas favor the left and rural areas favor the right. States like Louisiana, South Carolina, WV, and Alabama fit the latter while maintaining consistently poor rankings in education.

You understand those "maps" color in based on percentages. So in the population dense areas the color show based the majority. So if an Urban area is 51% liberal and 49% conservative they'll show it as a Liberal leaning area, even though 49% are conservative. The opposite is also true of course.

You also understand that vast majority of urban areas have incredibly low-income populations that are often very liberal and also uneducated?

I've got no problem with you disagreeing with policies, but to paint the vast majority of conservatives as uneducated with the same broad stroke is flat out wrong
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Quote from: redhokie8 on Today at 06:32:51 pm
This as insulting as it is misinformed.

'I love the uneducated' - Donald J Trump.  ;)
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 06:43:53 pm
I think you need to re-visit the term "Incentive", but thank you for sharing your views.

It's strange that when those who are very comfortably well off are asked to pay more taxes it's considered a disincentive, but the opposite argument works with those who have the least.

What is the opposite argument that you're referring to?
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Quote from: redhokie8 on Today at 06:46:10 pm
You understand those "maps" color in based on percentages. So in the population dense areas the color show based the majority. So if an Urban area is 51% liberal and 49% conservative they'll show it as a Liberal leaning area, even though 49% are conservative. The opposite is also true of course.

You also understand that vast majority of urban areas have incredibly low-income populations that are often very liberal and also uneducated?

I've got no problem with you disagreeing with policies, but to paint the vast majority of conservatives as uneducated with the same broad stroke is flat out wrong
To my original point, conservatives often stem from rural areas where education is poor. That is objectively a fact. Go look at state by state education rankings. I dont know how that is even up for debate.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Quote from: redhokie8 on Today at 06:51:52 pm
What is the opposite argument that you're referring to?
The argument in the UK that if you raise taxes for the wealthy they will just move elsewhere.

If racing taxes for the poorest is an incentive to work harder as you claim, why not raise taxes for everybody?
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
I don't know much about American taxes other than Regan slashing them for the wealthy for trickle down "Reganomics" - a model that has been proven to simply remove wealth from the economy.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Quote from: redhokie8 on Today at 06:31:49 pm
For me that's misinformed, and lacks an understanding of how income tax brackets truly work. That's a broad statement and the question needs to be what behavior comes from these changes?

In the US the income tax brackets are progressive. For single fliers the tax brackets are:

10%   $0   $11,000
12%   $11,001   $44,725
22%   $44,726   $95,375
24%   $95,376   $182,100
32%   $182,101   $231,250
35%   $231,251   $578,125
37%   $578,126   And up

Meaning that if the tax brackets shifted to:
15%  0-$168,000
30%  $168,000-$168,000

10%   $0   $11,000 (would pay 5% more)
12%   $11,001   $44,725 (would pay 3% more)
22%   $44,726   $95,375 (would pay 7% less)
24%   $95,376   $168,000 (would pay 9% less)
24% $168,000  $182,100 (would pay 6% more)
32%   $182,101   $231,250 (would pay 2% less)
35%   $231,251   $578,125 (would pay 5% less)
37%   $578,126   And up (would pay 7% less)

If you look at those numbers, what does that tell you?

Everyone would pay 8% more when making between $0-$44,725 and would pay 7% less when making between $44,726-$95,375, and would pay 9% less when making between $95,376 - $168,000.

That's a huge tax cut for the middle class and a slight increase for the lower middle class, it's a bit of a hike for anyone only making $0-$11,000, but that's not a livable wage. Why would they do that? To make people work and stop living off of unemployment and thereby reducing government expenditure.

There could definitely be a conversation around those individuals in the $11,000-$44,725 range for sure. Ultimately though the point is to incentivize people to work and not rely on the government to pay for their life.

Surely our maths is all wrong.

If I pick $90000 as an example, I stick into a calculator it gives a total federal income tax of $12061.

At a flat rate of 15%, that's $13500. A 12% increase.

What about $40000? That gives a total tax of $2918. With the flat tax, that's $6000. A 105% increase.

I think you've forgotten to calculate the marginal rate on the existing system and just applied to top rate on their income to all of their income.

https://smartasset.com/taxes/income-taxes#8PePa56nLF
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Ch4 reporting george clooney backing Harris and Beyoncé letting her use her songs on the campaign trail.  No idea if any of thats positive 😁
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 06:59:44 pm
The argument in the UK that if you raise taxes for the wealthy they will just move elsewhere.

If racing taxes for the poorest is an incentive to work harder as you claim, why not raise taxes for everybody?

Maybe because the poorest can't move away to avoid the taxes?

--I'm not sure if I'm serious or horrified with my own question--
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 07:05:20 pm
Surely our maths is all wrong.

If I pick $90000 as an example, I stick into a calculator it gives a total federal income tax of $12061.

At a flat rate of 15%, that's $13500. A 12% increase.

What about $40000? That gives a total tax of $2918. With the flat tax, that's $6708. A 105% increase.

I think you've forgotten to calculate the marginal rate on the existing system and just applied to top rate on their income to all of their income.

Yes, and we need some sort of numbers to go along with the data to indicate how many people are currently in each bracket to see what the change on total tax take would be (unless I skipped a bit where the rates and levels were chosen to keep the tax take broadly the same).  I must say I'm surprised to see so many tax levels. But maybe that's because I'm used to our handful.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 06:54:41 pm
To my original point, most conservatives stem from rural areas where education is poor. That is objectively a fact. Go look at state by state education rankings. I dont know how that is even up for debate.

Again broad statement after broad statement.

"Most conservatives stem from rural areas" yes quite a rural America is right leaning, but it's disproportional when you look at a map because the US is HUGE, but those areas account for a small part of the population. In population dense areas (where the majority of the population resides) the percentages are often very close in regards to liberals v moderates v conservatives. By saying MOST conservatives stem from low population dense areas is false.

Rural areas doesn't necessarily equal poor education standards. You mention "state by state" education rankings again that's a broad statement being in a rural area vs being in a certain state is a completely different argument.

Regardless the point of your statement was to say that conservatives are from rural areas and therefore dumb, uneducated, and therefore incapable of making good decisions. That quite clearly is a pretty insulting statement to make.

It's misinformed because rural areas account for a small percentage of the US population, and about 35% of the US population is conservative whereas about 25% is liberal meaning that quite a bit of urban (and educated areas) account for a high amount of conservatives.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 03:01:22 pm
A big difference between Kamala and Hilary is that the Republicans has put years of work into disparaging Hilary Clinton, whereas until the last few days they weren't really thinking about Kamala Harris at all.

Now it looks llike they've just noticed all the problems with her they're now bringing up. It's going to be much harder to generate the same level of animus for Harris that people and particularly many women has for Hilary Clinton. They're also going to have to go back to their donors and get more money to replace what they've spent on Biden being unfit.

The Harris campaign can also look at the mistakes that Hilary made against the same opponent. Trump's not changed, nor his approach.

Plus also they also got Roe vs Wade repealed, which I think tactically and strategically the RNC really didn't want to happen. They wanted it as an issue to rile up their base and to raise campaign funds, but they desperately need swing voters, and this will put off a large number of them.

correct, and JD Vance is 100% against any abortion for any reason any time anywhere, and 100% proud of the fact.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Quote from: redhokie8 on Today at 06:31:49 pm
For me that's misinformed, and lacks an understanding of how income tax brackets truly work. That's a broad statement and the question needs to be what behavior comes from these changes?

In the US the income tax brackets are progressive. For single fliers the tax brackets are:

10%   $0   $11,000
12%   $11,001   $44,725
22%   $44,726   $95,375
24%   $95,376   $182,100
32%   $182,101   $231,250
35%   $231,251   $578,125
37%   $578,126   And up

Meaning that if the tax brackets shifted to:
15%  0-$168,000
30%  $168,000-$168,000

10%   $0   $11,000 (would pay 5% more)
12%   $11,001   $44,725 (would pay 3% more)
22%   $44,726   $95,375 (would pay 7% less)
24%   $95,376   $168,000 (would pay 9% less)
24% $168,000  $182,100 (would pay 6% more)
32%   $182,101   $231,250 (would pay 2% less)
35%   $231,251   $578,125 (would pay 5% less)
37%   $578,126   And up (would pay 7% less)

If you look at those numbers, what does that tell you?

Everyone would pay 8% more when making between $0-$44,725 and would pay 7% less when making between $44,726-$95,375, and would pay 9% less when making between $95,376 - $168,000.

That's a huge tax cut for the middle class and a slight increase for the lower middle class, it's a bit of a hike for anyone only making $0-$11,000, but that's not a livable wage. Why would they do that? To make people work and stop living off of unemployment and thereby reducing government expenditure.

There could definitely be a conversation around those individuals in the $11,000-$44,725 range for sure. Ultimately though the point is to incentivize people to work and not rely on the government to pay for their life.

So you raise taxes for the poorest 1/3 of US households in order cut taxes for the the higher earners (barring the $168,000  $182,100 bracket). And do this with a highly deficitary plan, as based on the numbers you show this is likely to lead to substantially lower tax receipts. Given how tight the US labour market has been over the past two years, I doubt incentivisation is a big problem there.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 03:36:54 pm
"We DEMAND to be able to contest this election against someone we know we can beat! How dare you replace him with someone far younger and capable!!"
"We've been saying for ages he's unfit.  HOW DARE YOU FUCKING AGREE WITH US!!"
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 07:05:20 pm
Surely our maths is all wrong.

If I pick $90000 as an example, I stick into a calculator it gives a total federal income tax of $12061.

At a flat rate of 15%, that's $13500. A 12% increase.

What about $40000? That gives a total tax of $2918. With the flat tax, that's $6000. A 105% increase.

I think you've forgotten to calculate the marginal rate on the existing system and just applied to top rate on their income to all of their income.

https://smartasset.com/taxes/income-taxes#8PePa56nLF

The math I did was based on the percent change in each bracket. Which is pretty straightforward.

You left out the standard deduction of $13850 for single filing when calculating the flat 15%.

So in your example of some one making $90K

1) Under the current income tax law they would pay: taxes based on $76,150.
0-11,000 (10%) or ($1,100) = (11,000*.1)
11,001-44725 (12%) or ($4046.88) = (33724*.12) (((33724 comes from 44725-11001)))
44725-95375 (22%) or ($6,913.5) = (31425*22) (((31425 comes from 76150 - 44725)))
Total Income Taxes = $12,060.38 (1,100+4046.88+6913.5)

2) Under Project 2025: taxes would be based on $76,150
0-168000 (15%) or $11,422.50 (76150*.15)
Total Income Taxes = $11,422.59

Difference $12,060.38 - $11,422.59 = $637.79 in tax savings for someone earning $90,000 under Project 2025

For someone making $40,000 (the math is the same as^^) They would pay $2,918 in taxes now and $3,372.35 with Project 2025 so the difference would be an increase of $545.35. (which I mentioned in my post there could definitely be a conversation around)
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Harris hitting Trump early days in this Milwaukee speech.  Going for him on numerous fronts.

Apparently the dems have just had the best 24 hours of fundraising in presidential history.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Quote from: Babel Time on Today at 07:12:28 pm
So you raise taxes for the poorest 1/3 of US households in order cut taxes for the the higher earners (barring the $168,000  $182,100 bracket). And do this with a highly deficitary plan, as based on the numbers you show this is likely to lead to substantially lower tax receipts. Given how tight the US labour market has been over the past two years, I doubt incentivisation is a big problem there.

Technically it wouldn't be the poorest 1/3 because of the standard deduction of $13850 assuming you're talking about single filers making between $13850-$58,575, those would be the hardest hit. So assuming an individual makes $58,575 they would pay $5,156.88 now and $6,708.75 with Project 2025 ($1,551.87 more). That's the absolute max a single filer would pay. (As they make less they would pay less in taxes)
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
That was a strong speech, well delivered and a great response in the hall. Nice one.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
That was a pretty good speech. Hit all the right notes.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Quote from: redhokie8 on Today at 07:42:14 pm
The math I did was based on the percent change in each bracket. Which is pretty straightforward.

You left out the standard deduction of $13850 for single filing when calculating the flat 15%.

So in your example of some one making $90K

1) Under the current income tax law they would pay: taxes based on $76,150.
0-11,000 (10%) or ($1,100) = (11,000*.1)
11,001-44725 (12%) or ($4046.88) = (33724*.12) (((33724 comes from 44725-11001)))
44725-95375 (22%) or ($6,913.5) = (31425*22) (((31425 comes from 76150 - 44725)))
Total Income Taxes = $12,060.38 (1,100+4046.88+6913.5)

2) Under Project 2025: taxes would be based on $76,150
0-168000 (15%) or $11,422.50 (76150*.15)
Total Income Taxes = $11,422.59

Difference $12,060.38 - $11,422.59 = $637.79 in tax savings for someone earning $90,000 under Project 2025

For someone making $40,000 (the math is the same as^^) They would pay $2,918 in taxes now and $3,372.35 with Project 2025 so the difference would be an increase of $545.35. (which I mentioned in my post there could definitely be a conversation around)

Fair enough, but that makes it even less of a flat tax.  ;D

Still th epoint made earlier about it seemingly being a completely unfunded tax cut overall stands.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
On abortion. I agree with what someone said above that the GOP didnt want roe v wade overturned as it was a good rallying cause to rile up the debate. This could derail trumps campaign.

The polls are just too much in favour of choice. 63% pro choice with 36% anti choice. Even among white evangelicals its 75% anti choice, which leaves a sizeable portion of dissent among the key demographic for anti-choicers.

From pew:

Quote
86% of religiously unaffiliated Americans say abortion should be legal in all or most cases, as do 71% of Black Protestants, 64% of White nonevangelical Protestants and 59% of Catholics

There are a lot of registered republicans that are pro choice. And a lot of republicans arent mad keen on Trump.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 07:55:03 pm
That was a strong speech, well delivered and a great response in the hall. Nice one.
Much better crowd then yesterday's. She did better as well. Came across very good.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
I think if Republicans keep bringing up DEI hire it's going to backfire on them especially when you look at Harris' credentials.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 06:04:34 pm
Aside from everything else, is it not an oxymoron calling it a flat rate when there are 2 rates?

But just watch the video - it shows it results in the poorest paying more and the richest paying less.
That video is probably why redhokie8 thinks there is no problem.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 08:09:42 pm
Much better crowd then yesterday's. She did better as well. Came across very good.

She started with a lie though. Shouldn't do that... 'It's great to be in Milwaukee'. Yeah right... ;D
