Democrat party leader nomination thread

Red-Soldier

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Today at 01:39:02 pm
Quote from: Giono on Today at 01:34:09 pm
True. :)

One big difference between Kamala and Hillary is that Hillary's campaign was indeed a coronation.

She was chosen and promoted by President Obama. Her inevitability was one of the reasons that the media gave Trump such a large amount of free media in order to at least mimic a horse race. Plus, this inevitability scared serious Repug candidates from running and allowed Trump to divide and conquer in the primaries and convinced the Repug insiders to feel free to play the Trump wild card...and that all lead to this today.

One of the reasons that Biden held on was lingering resentment about how he was passed over by Obama and his team.

I can see how Biden was pissed about Obama.  It did seem Clinton was fast tracked and was given the gig, partly because of her name.  Never a good thing.

Isn't it custom for the POTUS to back their VP??
1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Today at 01:39:58 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:35:05 pm
Please tell me that they have VP debates.
There's usually one anyway. Whoever is up against Vance will need to use the stimulants that Trump is clearly using just to remain awake.
Schmidt

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Today at 01:41:45 pm
Hillary was also a dead behind the eyes shapeshifter, the exact thing Trump was selling himself as the opposite of.
spider-neil

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Today at 01:54:11 pm
Project 2025
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GHzrqDFJmCo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GHzrqDFJmCo</a>


With Project 2025, anyone voting for Trump who isn't rich is voting against their own interest. Don't these people know what they are voting for?
spider-neil

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Today at 02:01:18 pm
The stakes of this election could not be higher.
Kamala, bring your A-game or America is fucked.
killer-heels

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Today at 02:05:10 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 01:54:11 pm
Project 2025
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GHzrqDFJmCo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GHzrqDFJmCo</a>


With Project 2025, anyone voting for Trump who isn't rich is voting against their own interest. Don't these people know what they are voting for?

If it wasnt for the fact that America is so crucial to the world, its almost as if you need Americans to experience all that as a lesson to why voting for pricks like that is such a bad idea.
Schmarn

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Today at 02:08:15 pm

First poll has Harris just 2pts behind. The same polling company had Biden 6 behind. Its a start with a long way to go.
lionel_messias

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Today at 02:17:22 pm
It seem JD Vance is a terrible, terrible speech maker, who actually thinks he is clever, and at the same time he's trying to
be a new-age MAGA believer.

Harris, just needs to up her game a little, and stick with simple phrases about what she can do, and truths about Trump, the indicted.

I do agree with some who have suggest an open convention could have shaken out someone even better than her, but I guess they all feel there isn't much time and also, the likes of Whitmer and Gavin Newsom will hope she wins and the country is in a cooler state in 2028 for them to run.

The outlook looks fairly grim for Republicans, where there only hope is Donald Trump, a shitweasel, bad candidate and a 78 year old, definitely on his last election campaign. Even worse, the demographics of America are changing to become more non-white, and therefore more hostile to infantile white-supremacy plays for the Electoral College.

The idea that JD Vance might continue the MAGA tradition quite frankly appears laughable at this point.
SamLad

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Today at 02:19:38 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 02:17:22 pm
It seem JD Vance is a terrible, terrible speech maker, who actually thinks he is clever, and at the same time he's trying to
be a new-age MAGA believer.

Harris, just needs to up her game a little, and stick with simple phrases about what she can do, and truths about Trump, the indicted.

I do agree with some who have suggest an open convention could have shaken out someone even better than her, but I guess they all feel there isn't much time and also, the likes of Whitmer and Gavin Newsom will hope she wins and the country is in a cooler state in 2028 for them to run.

The outlook look fairly grim for Republicans, where there only hope is Donald Trump, a shitweasel, bad candidate and a 78 year old, definitely on his last election campaign.

The idea that JD Vance might continue the MAGA tradition quite frankly appears laughable at this point.
Well I'm not laughing.  It could happen.
lionel_messias

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Today at 02:22:13 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:19:38 pm
Well I'm not laughing.  It could happen.

And hope anyone who is eligible to vote is not laughing and most definitely getting to the ballot box.

Also, hope the Democrat VP pick gets to debate JD Sports, he's shallow, vapid, has no record and is ripe for a Zach Galifinakis take down.
oldfordie

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Today at 02:30:46 pm
Some good points made in the video below, Trump knows he needs help. he knows all about how effective Kamala Harris is, surprised to learn Trump donated $6000 towards her campaign to be AG.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XyuxJn3_FNY&t=371s
stoa

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Today at 02:38:04 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 02:30:46 pm
Some good points made in the video below, Trump knows he needs help. he knows all about how effective Kamala Harris is, surprised to learn Trump donated $6000 towards her campaign to be AG.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XyuxJn3_FNY&t=371s

Don't really think it's surprising. The only question on my mind is, what did he want for that money. And it will come as absolutely no surprise that he has made that donation to kiss up to the New York AG at that time...
oldfordie

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Today at 02:53:01 pm
Quote from: stoa on Today at 02:38:04 pm
Don't really think it's surprising. The only question on my mind is, what did he want for that money. And it will come as absolutely no surprise that he has made that donation to kiss up to the New York AG at that time...
? How would donating $6000 to Harris campaign to be AG in California be kissing up to the New York AG.
stoa

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Today at 02:56:14 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 02:53:01 pm
? How would donating $6000 to Harris campaign to be AG in California be kissing up to the New York AG.

Found an article that says Fox News reported that 5K of the money were for a ticket for a fundraiser for Harris organised by Eric Schneiderman, who was AG in New York at that time. Don't think it worked though as Schneiderman went after Trump anyway in the years after.
exiledintheUSA

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Today at 02:57:22 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:12:55 am
I read that Project 2025 wants to get rid of public schools. To me that feels a bit fear mongering but the depressing thing is that if there is a country that could do that, its the Yanks.

Most States are utilizing public funds for Charter Schools, and voucher systems for Private schools already.
Gili Gulu

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Today at 03:01:22 pm
Quote from: Giono on Today at 01:34:09 pm
True. :)

One big difference between Kamala and Hillary is that Hillary's campaign was indeed a coronation.

She was chosen and promoted by President Obama. Her inevitability was one of the reasons that the media gave Trump such a large amount of free media in order to at least mimic a horse race. Plus, this inevitability scared serious Repug candidates from running and allowed Trump to divide and conquer in the primaries and convinced the Repug insiders to feel free to play the Trump wild card...and that all lead to this today.

One of the reasons that Biden held on was lingering resentment about how he was passed over by Obama and his team.

A big difference between Kamala and Hilary is that the Republicans has put years of work into disparaging Hilary Clinton, whereas until the last few days they weren't really thinking about Kamala Harris at all.

Now it looks llike they've just noticed all the problems with her they're now bringing up. It's going to be much harder to generate the same level of animus for Harris that people and particularly many women has for Hilary Clinton. They're also going to have to go back to their donors and get more money to replace what they've spent on Biden being unfit.

The Harris campaign can also look at the mistakes that Hilary made against the same opponent. Trump's not changed, nor his approach.

Plus also they also got Roe vs Wade repealed, which I think tactically and strategically the RNC really didn't want to happen. They wanted it as an issue to rile up their base and to raise campaign funds, but they desperately need swing voters, and this will put off a large number of them.
exiledintheUSA

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Today at 03:02:17 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 01:54:11 pm
Project 2025
With Project 2025, anyone voting for Trump who isn't rich is voting against their own interest. Don't these people know what they are voting for?

But, but, but we're only 1 event away from being Millionaires.  Get those scratch cards in.
John C

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Today at 03:03:55 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:05:10 pm
If it wasnt for the fact that America is so crucial to the world, its almost as if you need Americans to experience all that as a lesson to why voting for pricks like that is such a bad idea.
You've got a US based poster on here that dismisses our fear for them about P2025 as if it's something to just laugh at.
exiledintheUSA

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Today at 03:05:13 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 03:03:55 pm
You've got a US based poster on here that dismisses our fear for them about P2025 as if it's something to just laugh at.

Sadly, its the same for many out here.  They have been at the Cool-Aid for too long and now they just laugh in a zombie like fashion at the facts of P2025.
Corkboy

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Today at 03:17:23 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 03:03:55 pm
You've got a US based poster on here that dismisses our fear for them about P2025 as if it's something to just laugh at.

Conservatives are like that. They don't really think any of these things will be bad *for them*.

Conservatism consists of exactly one proposition, to wit: There must be in-groups whom the law protects but does not bind, alongside out-groups whom the law binds but does not protect.
spider-neil

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Today at 03:17:42 pm
If you were Kamala Harris how would you respond to not going to the border?
I've just seen the video from years back and it's bad. She responds by saying she hasn't been to Europe either.
This is going to come up again so what should she say? Should he just own it and say she fucked up but she'd learned from her mistake?
Red Beret

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Today at 03:22:26 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 11:37:26 am
Psychologically its a kind of nice position. Harris has nothing to lose. Nobody will blame her if she fails, when she was only given a few months to prepare.


Not sure about that. I mean, let's face it, Trump wants to jail his political opponents. If he wins, on inauguration day, Trump would literally point to the USSS and tell them to arrest Biden if he's sitting in the crowd.

oldfordie

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Today at 03:22:32 pm
Quote from: stoa on Today at 02:56:14 pm
Found an article that says Fox News reported that 5K of the money were for a ticket for a fundraiser for Harris organised by Eric Schneiderman, who was AG in New York at that time. Don't think it worked though as Schneiderman went after Trump anyway in the years after.
Sounds right for a fundraiser ticket compared to a donation from a so called Billionaire. having said that he must have had a positive impression of her to link his name to her campaign,  shame Trump can't tell everyone he was only sucking up to the NY AG.  :)
jambutty

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Today at 03:26:34 pm
A key to winning US elections is to give the oppo little to attack.

Kamala's been vetted and scandalised already, nothing new there.

With an untarnishable, strong, mature, intelligent, white, male, Congressional veep from an important border state she'd be a lock.
Red Beret

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Today at 03:27:25 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:11:24 pm
he's in a no-win situation.
debate, and she'd likely clean his clock.

refuse to debate, he's be called chickenshit by everyone, ruin his tough-guy (ha!) image, and give her the chance to show up and talk alone for 90 minutes.

love it.

He's already bricking it. Trying to claim Biden is the victim of a coup. (Er, hello? Biden is still president!)

The whole right is in a panic because they suddenly realise their attack line against Biden being old and doddery has proven to be TOO effective. They never expected him to step aside. It's thrown all their plans into chaos.

Now Trump will have to debate a former prosecutor who will throw every criminal act he's done in his face; his sexual assaults, Trump University, the works. But he can't back out of a debate against a woman, of all people.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Today at 03:31:25 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 03:27:25 pm
He's already bricking it. Trying to claim Biden is the victim of a coup. (Er, hello? Biden is still president!)

The whole right is in a panic because they suddenly realise their attack line against Biden being old and doddery has proven to be TOO effective. They never expected him to step aside. It's thrown all their plans into chaos.

Now Trump will have to debate a former prosecutor who will throw every criminal act he's done in his face; his sexual assaults, Trump University, the works. But he can't back out of a debate against a woman, of all people.



"As a prosecutor, I'm used to questioning criminals before they're convicted, so this is a change..."

jambutty

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Today at 03:33:12 pm
Jordan and Comey will push for a Congressional inquiry into the weekend at Joe's coup.
jambutty

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Today at 03:35:54 pm
Financial markets smelling impending consistency.

Sludge will be crestfallen.
Giono

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Today at 03:36:29 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:39:02 pm
I can see how Biden was pissed about Obama.  It did seem Clinton was fast tracked and was given the gig, partly because of her name.  Never a good thing.

Isn't it custom for the POTUS to back their VP??

Yup. It's unusual not to.

If Harris wins, Biden's legacy will be having been critical to the election of the USA's 1st black President and 1st woman President.
Red Beret

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Today at 03:36:54 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:31:25 pm


"As a prosecutor, I'm used to questioning criminals before they're convicted, so this is a change..."

;D

Quote from: jambutty on Today at 03:33:12 pm
Jordan and Comey will push for a Congressional inquiry into the weekend at Joe's coup.

It's nuts. Republicans are actually claiming they can launch a legal challenge against how the Democrats nominate their candidate! :lmao

"We DEMAND to be able to contest this election against someone we know we can beat! How dare you replace him with someone far younger and capable!!"
Giono

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Today at 03:39:19 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 02:30:46 pm
Some good points made in the video below, Trump knows he needs help. he knows all about how effective Kamala Harris is, surprised to learn Trump donated $6000 towards her campaign to be AG.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XyuxJn3_FNY&t=371s

Today he must be regretting not opting for Haley as VP.
jambutty

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Today at 03:42:43 pm
Obama doesn't want to appear an annointer, that's a negative attack point.

By waiting for the convention to approve, he's just a loyalist.
Ray K

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Today at 03:44:14 pm
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 11:40:16 am
He's nothing like Trump. Trump, for all his faults, has a certain toxic charisma. Vance is a charisma free zone.
You just watch this clip and eat your words. Man is like George Carlin reincarnated. You can't teach this kind of comic timing

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/UNAtVCgLF0w?si=daVOZ_uF8uGQ8ETs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/UNAtVCgLF0w?si=daVOZ_uF8uGQ8ETs</a>
