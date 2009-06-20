It seem JD Vance is a terrible, terrible speech maker, who actually thinks he is clever, and at the same time he's trying to
be a new-age MAGA believer.
Harris, just needs to up her game a little, and stick with simple phrases about what she can do, and truths about Trump, the indicted.
I do agree with some who have suggest an open convention could have shaken out someone even better than her, but I guess they all feel there isn't much time and also, the likes of Whitmer and Gavin Newsom will hope she wins and the country is in a cooler state in 2028 for them to run.
The outlook looks fairly grim for Republicans, where there only hope is Donald Trump, a shitweasel, bad candidate and a 78 year old, definitely on his last election campaign. Even worse, the demographics of America are changing to become more non-white, and therefore more hostile to infantile white-supremacy plays for the Electoral College.
The idea that JD Vance might continue the MAGA tradition quite frankly appears laughable at this point.