True.



One big difference between Kamala and Hillary is that Hillary's campaign was indeed a coronation.



She was chosen and promoted by President Obama. Her inevitability was one of the reasons that the media gave Trump such a large amount of free media in order to at least mimic a horse race. Plus, this inevitability scared serious Repug candidates from running and allowed Trump to divide and conquer in the primaries and convinced the Repug insiders to feel free to play the Trump wild card...and that all lead to this today.



One of the reasons that Biden held on was lingering resentment about how he was passed over by Obama and his team.



A big difference between Kamala and Hilary is that the Republicans has put years of work into disparaging Hilary Clinton, whereas until the last few days they weren't really thinking about Kamala Harris at all.Now it looks llike they've just noticed all the problems with her they're now bringing up. It's going to be much harder to generate the same level of animus for Harris that people and particularly many women has for Hilary Clinton. They're also going to have to go back to their donors and get more money to replace what they've spent on Biden being unfit.The Harris campaign can also look at the mistakes that Hilary made against the same opponent. Trump's not changed, nor his approach.Plus also they also got Roe vs Wade repealed, which I think tactically and strategically the RNC really didn't want to happen. They wanted it as an issue to rile up their base and to raise campaign funds, but they desperately need swing voters, and this will put off a large number of them.