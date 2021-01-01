« previous next »
Democrat party leader nomination thread

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #3560 on: Yesterday at 10:27:07 pm
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #3561 on: Yesterday at 10:45:20 pm
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 09:34:37 pm
^ hes anti-trans for some reason (maybe something to do with his family? I CBA googling). Regarding the $45m didnt someone say on here its seed money for the first month for the PAC hes created and that he expects other tax dodging billionaires to chip in.

Re the swell of support for Kamala its very encouraging, if the women and young folk get out for her I think she can do it.
This from the guardian just now:

880,000 donors contributed, 60% of whom were making their first donation of the 2024 election cycle.

The historic outpouring of support for Vice President Harris represents exactly the kind of grassroots energy and enthusiasm that wins elections

Maybe, but he's also an immature, short sighted braggart. So that might have something to do with it. :D

It's heartening to see the support for Harris. I'm guessing she's been anticipating this potential scenario for awhile.
Popcorn's Art

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #3562 on: Yesterday at 11:07:56 pm
Kamala getting stuck right in to Trump here in her speech. Good on her.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #3563 on: Yesterday at 11:25:57 pm
Kamala looking impressive, lays out what she want's to achieve powerfully.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #3564 on: Yesterday at 11:29:02 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:07:56 pm
Kamala getting stuck right in to Trump here in her speech. Good on her.

You could even say, shots have been fired. ;)
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #3565 on: Yesterday at 11:46:28 pm
rumour has it that, if (if) Trump does agree to debate Harris, she plans to enter the stage wearing a shark costume.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #3566 on: Yesterday at 11:48:46 pm
The renewed energy is pretty palpable. Some said there wasn't enough time to get a new candidate in, but actually they might have timed this perfectly. The momentum that a united Dem party are about to generate with Harris could be enough to swing it.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #3567 on: Yesterday at 11:52:29 pm
I just read that in the past 24 hours donations to the Harris campaign have exceeded $200m - combined small-$ and big-$ donations.

wow.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #3568 on: Yesterday at 11:52:51 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:15:45 pm
Didn't Musk recently say he was going to donate $45m a month to Trump's campaign? Not sure why, seeing as Trump wants to put Tesla out of business - probably a Space X thing.

Trumps removal of subsidies for EVs could perversely help Tesla. Their competitors who are playing catchup need those more. But on the face of it, it seems very bizarre that hes supporting Trump given his investments in Tesla and Twitter.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #3569 on: Today at 12:01:47 am
gave my first ever donation to a campaign. We got this.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #3570 on: Today at 12:09:34 am
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 11:48:46 pm
The renewed energy is pretty palpable. Some said there wasn't enough time to get a new candidate in, but actually they might have timed this perfectly. The momentum that a united Dem party are about to generate with Harris could be enough to swing it.

Which makes me kind of ask the question, whether they planned it this way. Not in the sense of they got together a year ago and laid this all out, but that they came up with it once Biden realised himself after the bad debate and some more gaffs, that he needs to call it a day. Have him stay in it a bit longer saying he'll only quit, if God tells him to. That way you make the clamour for an alternative candidate/Biden's withdrawal bigger and bigger as the whole thing looked bleaker and bleaker for the party with every passing day. And then Boom he gives everyone what they wanted and they unite behind the alternative, because they finally got what they were clamouring for and fearing they'd never get. Not a lot to lose for them doing it this way, but a lot to win.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #3571 on: Today at 12:09:38 am
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:52:29 pm
I just read that in the past 24 hours donations to the Harris campaign have exceeded $200m - combined small-$ and big-$ donations.

wow.

More than that.
Small donations is 90 mil and Pac is 150 mil
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #3572 on: Today at 12:16:05 am
Any US RAWKites able to shed some light on how Harris is generally viewed over there? The only opinions I see are online and they're mostly negative/indifferent. But when you see her speak she seems like a breath of fresh air compared to Biden and Trump.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #3573 on: Today at 12:16:40 am
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 09:34:37 pm
^ hes anti-trans for some reason (maybe something to do with his family? I CBA googling).


Isn't one of his children a transwoman?
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #3574 on: Today at 12:23:30 am
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:52:29 pm
I just read that in the past 24 hours donations to the Harris campaign have exceeded $200m - combined small-$ and big-$ donations.

wow.

The money involved in US political campaigns is obscene.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - Biden stands aside.
Reply #3575 on: Today at 12:40:44 am
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 12:17:58 pm
Why have the Obama's not endorsed Harris yet?

Obama doesnt endorse any candidate until after they have been nominated.  Once she is officially nominated by the DNC hell be out endorsing and campaigning for her as much as she wants. 
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #3576 on: Today at 12:48:24 am
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 11:48:46 pm
The renewed energy is pretty palpable. Some said there wasn't enough time to get a new candidate in, but actually they might have timed this perfectly. The momentum that a united Dem party are about to generate with Harris could be enough to swing it.

I fucking hope so.  I now have a hint of hope that orange dick wont be in charge again.  I cant tell all of you who arent living in the US what a fucking depressing thought it was knowing that he was going to wipe the floor against Biden.  Hoping the polls in the coming weeks show big gains for Harris. 
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #3577 on: Today at 12:50:26 am
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:16:05 am
Any US RAWKites able to shed some light on how Harris is generally viewed over there? The only opinions I see are online and they're mostly negative/indifferent. But when you see her speak she seems like a breath of fresh air compared to Biden and Trump.

She has a lot of work to do in the coming weeks to really define herself for the vast majority of people who really dont know her.  Her presidential campaign in 2020 was so short that people really didnt get to know her and the Vice President isnt really a highly publicized job.  If she doesnt define herself in the next few weeks then Trump and his sycophants will and it wont be good. 
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #3578 on: Today at 01:02:06 am
Agree the timing is pretty handy like Trump almost got assassinated and then you have this news of Biden being replaced which is almost as big and historic. Definitely takes some of the momentum away although obviously what matters is how it goes from here
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #3579 on: Today at 01:08:13 am
Quote
Elon Musk Accused of Election Interference by Blocking Kamala Harris Followers on X

Article: https://dailyboulder.com/elon-musk-accused-of-election-interference-by-blocking-kamala-harris-followers-on-x/
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #3580 on: Today at 01:23:10 am
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:16:05 am
Any US RAWKites able to shed some light on how Harris is generally viewed over there? The only opinions I see are online and they're mostly negative/indifferent. But when you see her speak she seems like a breath of fresh air compared to Biden and Trump.

She just needs to get out there more and speak, not just for the people who don't really pay attention to the VP, but to get more comfortable speaking off the cuff. Honestly, I don't know much about her, and I consider myself as someone who pays maybe slightly more than moderate attention to politics here. So I see why there's an indifference to her. Hopefully, now that things are moving towards actuality rather than hypotheticals, we'll see her approval rating shift towards the positive. The fact she's been embraced by Dems will do wonders for her, as we've seen in the donations. There's life now in the DNC, which is seeping into the general voting population.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #3581 on: Today at 01:40:36 am
Watching her speeches from today she looks perfectly comfortable in the position! Much more so than 4 years ago.  In fact she seems to be reveling in it! Dems are united. The low-lifes have nothing other than saying she's a DEI pick and that she banged her way to the top. I am optimistic after weeks of feeling like we had no hope.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #3582 on: Today at 02:29:02 am
Harris looks like she's going to relish taking on Trump. she's not struggling to find the ways to attack Trump, all seems to come natural, I can't see any reason why any hesitant Democrat voter won't be impressed by her aims as President.

Kamala Harris first speech, impressive.

https://x.com/atrupar/status/1815521983620116838?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1815521983620116838%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #3583 on: Today at 03:19:15 am
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 12:23:30 am
The money involved in US political campaigns is obscene.

Blame the supreme court that claimed $$ = free speech
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #3584 on: Today at 03:26:18 am
Kamala Harris secures support from enough delegates to become likely Democratic nominee

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/live/2024/jul/22/biden-drops-out-endorses-kamala-harris-election-updates
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #3585 on: Today at 03:41:40 am
Quote from: Giono on Today at 12:09:38 am
More than that.
Small donations is 90 mil and Pac is 150 mil

The $90m is from 880k donations.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #3586 on: Today at 03:59:56 am
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 02:29:02 am
Harris looks like she's going to relish taking on Trump. she's not struggling to find the ways to attack Trump, all seems to come natural, I can't see any reason why any hesitant Democrat voter won't be impressed by her aims as President.

Kamala Harris first speech, impressive.

https://x.com/atrupar/status/1815521983620116838?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1815521983620116838%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=

She is good. She is ready. She will win suburban women nationwide if that's her message. The second- and third-ring suburbs are finally integrating (by race and income), and at a fairly rapid pace in all major cities. Harris is using old civil rights language (1960s-70s era) to speak to the newly integrated suburbs. She has great speech writers. They are clever as fuck. Trump will struggle to win the swing states without winning some of the suburbs. The exurbs of Phoenix, Tuscon, Las Vegas, Madison, Milwaukee, Detroit, Lansing, Philly, and Pittsburgh won't do it. Trump has no political presence in the first-, second-, or third-ring suburbs in any big city that I know of. He doesn't speak to them at all. Trump might be in real trouble if he doesn't find a message for the new burbs. He has no experience with these Americans. He has never cared about them in his political messaging. That's why Republicans performed so poorly in '18, '20, and '22. That doom-and-gloom shit didn't sell to people who just found new prosperity in the integrated suburbs. She touched on all their significant life issues in that speech. House Republicans should be afraid if Harris can keep her messaging clear. They need the burbs to hold the House.   

I think Biden may have taken a bad hand and played a blinder. We'll see, I guess.               
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #3587 on: Today at 04:04:51 am
Thanks for the responses. Good to hear that there is some momentum building behind her. She does seem like a personality who would fare well against Trump in debates.

Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 01:08:13 am
This will be an issue.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #3588 on: Today at 04:30:00 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 03:41:40 am
The $90m is from 880k donations.

The money is 1 thing, but they had 30,000 new volunteers within 24 hours. They have invested heavily in ground game this election. In 2020 they had none because of covid, which the repugs ignored and went door to door anyway.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #3589 on: Today at 04:36:13 am
Quote from: Giono on Today at 04:30:00 am
The money is 1 thing, but they had 30,000 new volunteers within 24 hours. They have invested heavily in ground game this election. In 2020 they had none because of covid, which the repugs ignored and went door to door anyway.

Is it still unlimited for PAC donations? Hence, Musk supposedly spunking $45m per month in a Trump one.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #3590 on: Today at 04:40:57 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 04:36:13 am
Is it still unlimited for PAC donations? Hence, Musk supposedly spunking $45m per month in a Trump one.

For pacs yes.

The cool thing about the 90 mil is that those people get a reset after the convention and can donate again.

Musk promised to get others to contribute up to 45 mil. He ain't spunkin the whole wad. That man is the PT Barnum of the 20s
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #3591 on: Today at 07:43:29 am
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:40:44 am
Obama doesnt endorse any candidate until after they have been nominated.  Once she is officially nominated by the DNC hell be out endorsing and campaigning for her as much as she wants. 

Didn't he endorse Clinton over Biden in the 2016 primaries?
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #3592 on: Today at 07:49:24 am
Quote from: Giono on Today at 04:40:57 am
Musk promised to get others to contribute up to 45 mil. He ain't spunkin the whole wad. That man is the PT Barnum of the 20s

WTF! For real?
He sure made it look like he was contributing out of his monthly pocket money.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #3593 on: Today at 08:06:02 am
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:52:51 pm
Trumps removal of subsidies for EVs could perversely help Tesla. Their competitors who are playing catchup need those more. But on the face of it, it seems very bizarre that hes supporting Trump given his investments in Tesla and Twitter.
Why the confusion? Musk is a right-wing extremist, so it makes perfect sense that he supports Trump.

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Reply #3594 on: Today at 08:10:23 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 03:41:40 am
The $90m is from 880k donations.

But are they swing state donations? :D
