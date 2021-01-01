Harris looks like she's going to relish taking on Trump. she's not struggling to find the ways to attack Trump, all seems to come natural, I can't see any reason why any hesitant Democrat voter won't be impressed by her aims as President.



Kamala Harris first speech, impressive.



https://x.com/atrupar/status/1815521983620116838?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1815521983620116838%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=



She is good. She is ready. She will win suburban women nationwide if that's her message. The second- and third-ring suburbs are finally integrating (by race and income), and at a fairly rapid pace in all major cities. Harris is using old civil rights language (1960s-70s era) to speak to the newly integrated suburbs. She has great speech writers. They are clever as fuck. Trump will struggle to win the swing states without winning some of the suburbs. The exurbs of Phoenix, Tuscon, Las Vegas, Madison, Milwaukee, Detroit, Lansing, Philly, and Pittsburgh won't do it. Trump has no political presence in the first-, second-, or third-ring suburbs in any big city that I know of. He doesn't speak to them at all. Trump might be in real trouble if he doesn't find a message for the new burbs. He has no experience with these Americans. He has never cared about them in his political messaging. That's why Republicans performed so poorly in '18, '20, and '22. That doom-and-gloom shit didn't sell to people who just found new prosperity in the integrated suburbs. She touched on all their significant life issues in that speech. House Republicans should be afraid if Harris can keep her messaging clear. They need the burbs to hold the House.I think Biden may have taken a bad hand and played a blinder. We'll see, I guess.