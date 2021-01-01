Any US RAWKites able to shed some light on how Harris is generally viewed over there? The only opinions I see are online and they're mostly negative/indifferent. But when you see her speak she seems like a breath of fresh air compared to Biden and Trump.
She just needs to get out there more and speak, not just for the people who don't really pay attention to the VP, but to get more comfortable speaking off the cuff. Honestly, I don't know much about her, and I consider myself as someone who pays maybe slightly more than moderate attention to politics here. So I see why there's an indifference to her. Hopefully, now that things are moving towards actuality rather than hypotheticals, we'll see her approval rating shift towards the positive. The fact she's been embraced by Dems will do wonders for her, as we've seen in the donations. There's life now in the DNC, which is seeping into the general voting population.