The renewed energy is pretty palpable. Some said there wasn't enough time to get a new candidate in, but actually they might have timed this perfectly. The momentum that a united Dem party are about to generate with Harris could be enough to swing it.



Which makes me kind of ask the question, whether they planned it this way. Not in the sense of they got together a year ago and laid this all out, but that they came up with it once Biden realised himself after the bad debate and some more gaffs, that he needs to call it a day. Have him stay in it a bit longer saying he'll only quit, if God tells him to. That way you make the clamour for an alternative candidate/Biden's withdrawal bigger and bigger as the whole thing looked bleaker and bleaker for the party with every passing day. And then Boom he gives everyone what they wanted and they unite behind the alternative, because they finally got what they were clamouring for and fearing they'd never get. Not a lot to lose for them doing it this way, but a lot to win.