How long does process take before Harris (or another) is named as candidate for Democrats?



She won't be confirmed as the candidate until a convention or other vote by delegates from the various State parties.There was talk of a virtual roll call for Biden, I'd assume delegates voting online in some manner. So that would be much quicker.I'd have thought now there'd have to be a convention next month, and Biden will lean heavily on each of the Democratic State Parties to vote for Harris. He's already got more than enough pledged to him already, and really he should be able to ensure Harris wins easily on the first vote, plus there'll be phone calls from the Clintons and the other senior Democrats who have endorsed Harris.A delegate who will usually be a local Democrat party member who's a city council member or state official is not going to vote against that type of pressure. If a state senator is a little wobbly on Harris, someone like Josh Shapiro or Bill Clinton will promise to campaign for them one day next election if they vote for her.