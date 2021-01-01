So pretty much everyone rallying in behind Harris, including many of her potential rivals for the nomination.
Difficult to know whether it would be better to have a nominal rival candidate to give the semblance of a contest, or a completely united front behind Harris. But the die is cast, she is the candidate and it's up to everyone to get behind here completely.
VEEP is interesting given the need to balance the ticket by geography, demographics and political positioning. Not sure going for another "minority" makes sense, so probably rules against Whitmer, Buttigieg and maybe even Shapiro. Cooper of NC seems a very good bet. Beshear of Kentucky mentioned a lot, but that's not a state that will flip, so relying entirely on his persona. Always been impressed with Ossoff of Georgia, but I guess he's too young still (this is the USA, not France).