« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 83 84 85 86 87 [88]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - Biden stands aside.  (Read 227395 times)

Online Gili Gulu

  • Looking forward to seeing the Golden Sky
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,613
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - Biden stands aside.
« Reply #3480 on: Today at 08:22:56 am »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 07:53:46 am
By the way. How dreadful are the leaders of the DNC? this is 2 out of 3 elections now where they have massively corrupted the democratic process and chosen a candidate the democratic members and polls show wont do well.

Democratic voters have been polling like 70+% in terms of wanting him out for well over 2 years.


This whole charade should have happened a year ago. Its a bit of a disgrace. And again, 3 our of 3 they have chosen a candidate members dont have a 100% say on.

I thought they hadn't chosen anyone yet.
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,880
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - Biden stands aside.
« Reply #3481 on: Today at 08:26:59 am »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 07:53:46 am
By the way. How dreadful are the leaders of the DNC? this is 2 out of 3 elections now where they have massively corrupted the democratic process and chosen a candidate the democratic members and polls show wont do well.

Democratic voters have been polling like 70+% in terms of wanting him out for well over 2 years.


This whole charade should have happened a year ago. Its a bit of a disgrace. And again, 3 our of 3 they have chosen a candidate members dont have a 100% say on.
Both Hillary and Biden won the primaries comprehensively in 2016 and 2020. Not sure how that is corrupting the process.

I can see your point about this election although these are pretty unique circumstances.
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Most Negative poster on site, Moan, Moan, Moan, Liverpool are shite... Does he ever stop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,954
  • SPQR
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - Biden stands aside.
« Reply #3482 on: Today at 08:36:16 am »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 07:53:46 am
By the way. How dreadful are the leaders of the DNC? this is 2 out of 3 elections now where they have massively corrupted the democratic process and chosen a candidate the democratic members and polls show won’t do well.

Democratic voters have been polling like 70+% in terms of wanting him out for well over 2 years.


This whole charade should have happened a year ago. It’s a bit of a disgrace. And again, 3 our of 3 they have chosen a candidate members don’t have a 100% say on.

Yeah, those corrupt mafiamen at the DNC. How dare they choose candidates that comprehensively win the primaries, including one who then went on to become President.
Logged

Online Gili Gulu

  • Looking forward to seeing the Golden Sky
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,613
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - Biden stands aside.
« Reply #3483 on: Today at 08:38:25 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 08:19:07 am
How long does process take before Harris (or another) is named as candidate for Democrats?

She won't be confirmed as the candidate until a convention or other vote by delegates from the various State parties.

There was talk of a virtual roll call for Biden, I'd assume delegates voting online in some manner. So that would be much quicker.

I'd have thought now there'd have to be a convention next month, and Biden will lean heavily on each of the Democratic State Parties to vote for Harris. He's already got more than enough pledged to him already, and really he should be able to ensure Harris wins easily on the first vote, plus there'll be phone calls from the Clintons and the other senior Democrats who have endorsed Harris.

A delegate who will usually be a local Democrat party member who's a city council member or state official is not going to vote against that type of pressure. If a state senator is a little wobbly on Harris, someone like Josh Shapiro or Bill Clinton will promise to campaign for them one day next election if they vote for her.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:51:42 am by Gili Gulu »
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,832
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - Biden stands aside.
« Reply #3484 on: Today at 08:55:24 am »
So pretty much everyone rallying in behind Harris, including many of her potential rivals for the nomination.

Difficult to know whether it would be better to have a nominal rival candidate to give the semblance of a contest, or a completely united front behind Harris. But the die is cast, she is the candidate and it's up to everyone to get behind here completely.

VEEP is interesting given the need to balance the ticket by geography, demographics and political positioning. Not sure going for another "minority" makes sense, so probably rules against Whitmer, Buttigieg and maybe even Shapiro. Cooper of NC seems a very good bet. Beshear of Kentucky mentioned a lot, but that's not a state that will flip, so relying entirely on his persona. Always been impressed with Ossoff of Georgia, but I guess he's too young still (this is the USA, not France).

Logged

Online Gili Gulu

  • Looking forward to seeing the Golden Sky
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,613
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - Biden stands aside.
« Reply #3485 on: Today at 09:03:09 am »
Mark Kelly or Josh Shapiro seem the two most likely.

Usually for a Northern or Californian candidate you'd want a Southern or Midwestern VP,
but I think the Democrats will hope that a re-energised Black vote is enough in the South.

Shapiro brings Pennsylvania, and Kelly brings Arizona. Shapiro brings more balance geographically.

There's a huge potential I think to female swing voters. Republicans will have to be very careful how they attack Harris,
it worked with Hilary Clinton, but they had years and years of groundwork put into that.

There'll be a large number of female voters who are currently holding their nose and leaning towards Trump.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:04:52 am by Gili Gulu »
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,575
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - Biden stands aside.
« Reply #3486 on: Today at 09:12:48 am »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 08:38:25 am
She won't be confirmed as the candidate until a convention or other vote by delegates from the various State parties.
Cheers thank you.

Logged

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,832
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - Biden stands aside.
« Reply #3487 on: Today at 09:16:33 am »
@BW_Jones
This will be the first Presidential election since 1976 to not have a Biden, Bush, or Clinton on the ticket.


Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,978
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - Biden stands aside.
« Reply #3488 on: Today at 09:19:58 am »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 09:16:33 am
@BW_Jones
This will be the first Presidential election since 1976 to not have a Biden, Bush, or Clinton on the ticket.

The crank branch of the Kennedy dynasty may be on it though.
Logged

Online ChaChaMooMoo

  • From doubters to believers - Klopp 2015
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,977
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - Biden stands aside.
« Reply #3489 on: Today at 09:27:13 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 04:11:09 am
GOLD!!!

Beginning of the mental collapse?
Logged

Offline PatriotScouser

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,163
  • I could agree with you but then wed both be wrong
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - Biden stands aside.
« Reply #3490 on: Today at 09:44:14 am »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Yesterday at 10:31:42 pm
AOC speaks nothing but nonsense

Made it accurate for you.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,652
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - Biden stands aside.
« Reply #3491 on: Today at 09:44:24 am »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 08:38:25 am
She won't be confirmed as the candidate until a convention or other vote by delegates from the various State parties.

There was talk of a virtual roll call for Biden, I'd assume delegates voting online in some manner. So that would be much quicker.


Quote
Harris also communicated that she preferred to forego a virtual roll call for the nomination process and instead hold a process that adheres to regular order, the AP reports.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Gili Gulu

  • Looking forward to seeing the Golden Sky
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,613
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - Biden stands aside.
« Reply #3492 on: Today at 10:00:28 am »
Yes, with all the senior Democrats now swinging behind her, the Convention will be a walkover, and will be a chance for the whole party to be seen to swing behind her and show unity, with speeches from all the big hitters.

Excellent opportunity to boost her candidacy, as it will all be on national TV.

I think she needs to get the Obamas on board, Michelle in particular would be an enormous boost if she campaigned for Harris.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:07:21 am by Gili Gulu »
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,383
  • @tharris113
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - Biden stands aside.
« Reply #3493 on: Today at 10:06:14 am »
Frottage referring to Harris as a "black African woman" odious c*nt.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,649
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - Biden stands aside.
« Reply #3494 on: Today at 10:09:20 am »
excellent and timely reboot for Campaign!!  The Dems may still pull this out of the loss column - Convicted felon vs Prosecutor 

maybe we can reboot our summer contract extensions and transfers ??
Logged

Online Gili Gulu

  • Looking forward to seeing the Golden Sky
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,613
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - Biden stands aside.
« Reply #3495 on: Today at 10:14:34 am »
The Democrats will be arguing that there should now be two more debates, a re-run of the first one, and the previously scheduled second one.

They'll label Trump as chicken if and when he refuses.
Hopefully Trump can be goaded into accepting at least one, because Harris would absolutely curb stomp him.

Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,575
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - Biden stands aside.
« Reply #3496 on: Today at 10:16:21 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 10:06:14 am
Frottage referring to Harris as a "black African woman" odious c*nt.
Don't understand why anyone asks his opinion on anything let along US politics!
Logged

Online Gili Gulu

  • Looking forward to seeing the Golden Sky
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,613
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - Biden stands aside.
« Reply #3497 on: Today at 10:18:35 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:16:21 am
Don't understand why anyone asks his opinion on anything let along US politics!

I think he cultivates relationships with producers on TV and radio shows, possibly, allegedly, using inducements paid for by a certain third party through intermediaries.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:20:16 am by Gili Gulu »
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,688
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - Biden stands aside.
« Reply #3498 on: Today at 10:20:35 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 10:06:14 am
Frottage referring to Harris as a "black African woman" odious c*nt.

Why is the MP for Clacton getting involved in American politics?

Isnt that beyond the pale, or whatever phrase he used that one time Obama offered a very mild and uncontroversial opinion on something that happened in the UK?
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,543
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - Biden stands aside.
« Reply #3499 on: Today at 10:20:53 am »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 10:22:28 pm
Main thing holding up the indicators most people look at is increased government workers and migrants taking part time work. As I said 6 months ago, just let it play out.
You claimed that the US is already in recession. I asked, 'based on what?'. You have still not answered this.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,575
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - Biden stands aside.
« Reply #3500 on: Today at 10:29:01 am »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 10:18:35 am
I think he cultivates relationships with producers on TV and radio shows, possibly, allegedly, using inducements paid for by a certain third party through intermediaries.
Would not surprise me and I guess he brings ratings to some extent but still why anyone would want his viewpoint on American Politics is BIZARRE.
Logged

Online dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,649
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - Biden stands aside.
« Reply #3501 on: Today at 10:35:08 am »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 10:14:34 am
The Democrats will be arguing that there should now be two more debates, a re-run of the first one, and the previously scheduled second one.

They'll label Trump as chicken if and when he refuses.
Hopefully Trump can be goaded into accepting at least one, because Harris would absolutely curb stomp him.

Trump is running scared and trying to get out of Sept debate agreed to be hosted on ABCNEws... now he wants it to be on Fox News.. good luck .

GQP are going ape.... their last 12 months focus on Biden all gone  - now they have to come up with some new attacks on Kamala  and her new VP running mate...  Literally grabbing at straws.. Jason Miller (Trump campaign - could only come up with that she will get rid of plastic straws  8) :butt :butt :butt
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,543
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - Biden stands aside.
« Reply #3502 on: Today at 10:39:58 am »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:18:27 pm
No mate, you 100% said the recession would hit in the last 1/4 2024. You're not buying yourself time :)
:)
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.
Pages: 1 ... 83 84 85 86 87 [88]   Go Up
« previous next »
 