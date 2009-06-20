I love how many people are criticizing Harris for her 'word salads' when her opponent would be lucky to put together something even close to salad-level on a good day. She's definitely not a master of concision and coherence, and she'll have to work on that. But if she can sharpen up a bit? Any basic level of oratory will be a useful contrast on the debate stage.



I think a few posters above really nailed Harris' problem. It's not so much that people truly don't like her, it's that most people know next to nothing about her and her profile has been low even by VP standards. I bet the average non-Republican who answers negatively on an approval rating poll is doing it not because they don't approve of her but because they've heard that people don't like her. That's something she should be able to combat as the nominee, but she might not have time to completely overcome it.