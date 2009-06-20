Biden is a bad egg.



The crime bill he signed "paved the way to mass incarceration" for black people.



https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/oct/17/joe-biden-race-crime-bill-1994-policing



Then there is his comment about Trump being "the first racist president" (and he said this when he had his faculties).



I mean, jefferson is well known for pioneering scientific racism, and he dehumanised the Natives in the declaration, and even lincoln (white opposed to slavery) also believed in the superiority of the white race.



https://www.theguardian.com/world/2018/jul/05/facebook-declaration-of-independence-hate-speech



https://web.archive.org/web/20230411060303/https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-factcheck-quotes-statesmen-race-idUSKBN2471YA



A more apt question is when was the first non racist president?



In the 1960s Truman was against race mixing (interracial marriage wasn't legal nationwide there until 1967).



LB Johnson, Nixon and Reagan have all been captured on tape making derogatory comments about black people/Africans.



Biden was tone deaf. I doubt he will be missed.



I think people go out out of their way to formulate a argument on why someone they should be supporting is bad..It happens in the UK as well. they will look through someone's whole political career and pick out something they can throw at them time and time again to claim they are a terrible person.Have you ever seen the documentary 13th, ? one of the best if not best documentary ever made, it covers this period, how the US prison population exploded, the super predator. many well known Black civil rights activists also supported the tougher sentences. everyone regrets their decisions now including the Clintons, it was all down to the influance of ALEC. yet you only chose to attack Biden who also says he regrets supporting this.