Author Topic: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - Biden stands aside.  (Read 226497 times)

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - Biden stands aside.
« Reply #3440 on: Yesterday at 10:56:14 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:54:14 pm
Think you said back in January a global recession will happen this side of the election.  Anyway, there are zero signs currently.

Even the UK is picking up, although Id lay that one on the fact were rid of the Tories with a sensible administration now in power, albeit Im biased on that.

Yep Ill admit I said by November but it wont be obvious then so I can admit Ill have been a bit off.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - Biden stands aside.
« Reply #3441 on: Yesterday at 10:58:38 pm »
For a country so obsessed with birth control (or lack thereof), it's nice to see a man pull out and let a woman take control of the choice being made ..
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - Biden stands aside.
« Reply #3442 on: Yesterday at 11:00:37 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 10:44:36 pm
sorry, but seeing 'Ilhan Omar's views' alongside 'humanitarian'... where's the grimace face emoji lol

for a start, she voted against the US recognising the Armenian genocide.

and are you aware of who her dad is, and what he did?

let's also not forgot she's an idiot who chats shite too.

Are we all directly associated with others peoples actions/beliefs by nature of birth? God help us, if so!
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - Biden stands aside.
« Reply #3443 on: Yesterday at 11:01:12 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 10:44:36 pm
sorry, but seeing 'Ilhan Omar's views' alongside 'humanitarian'... where's the grimace face emoji lol

for a start, she voted against the US recognising the Armenian genocide.

and are you aware of who her dad is, and what he did?

let's also not forgot she's an idiot who chats shite too.

She didn't vote against it. Just looked up: She voted Present.

I have not idea what the other things you talking about. But I know there have been a lot of right-wing nonsense  about her family.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - Biden stands aside.
« Reply #3444 on: Yesterday at 11:02:47 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 10:13:18 pm
A c*nt of a DA but 100 times the better option than the racist, orange fraudulent rapist

Doesn't that make it harder for Trump to criticise her? Can't really say she was soft on crime .
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - Biden stands aside.
« Reply #3445 on: Yesterday at 11:06:29 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:02:47 pm
Doesn't that make it harder for Trump to criticise her? Can't really say she was soft on crime .

A former district attorney and attorney general v a convict.  Bring it on.

If Harris did pull a win off, how ironic if she is the one overseeing Trump going to prison.  Because theres no way Trumps hanging charges disappear should she win.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - Biden stands aside.
« Reply #3446 on: Yesterday at 11:07:54 pm »
Biden is a bad egg.

The crime bill he signed "paved the way to mass incarceration" for black people.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/oct/17/joe-biden-race-crime-bill-1994-policing

Then there is his comment about Trump being "the first racist president" (and he said this when he had his faculties).

I mean, jefferson is well known for pioneering scientific racism, and he dehumanised the Natives in the declaration, and even lincoln (white opposed to slavery) also believed in the superiority of the white race.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2018/jul/05/facebook-declaration-of-independence-hate-speech

https://web.archive.org/web/20230411060303/https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-factcheck-quotes-statesmen-race-idUSKBN2471YA

A more apt question is when was the first non racist president?

In the 1960s Truman was against race mixing (interracial marriage wasn't legal nationwide there until 1967).

LB Johnson, Nixon and Reagan have all been captured on tape making derogatory comments about black people/Africans.

Biden was tone deaf. I doubt he will be missed.



Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - Biden stands aside.
« Reply #3447 on: Yesterday at 11:15:22 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 11:01:12 pm
She didn't vote against it. Just looked up: She voted Present.

I have not idea what the other things you talking about. But I know there have been a lot of right-wing nonsense  about her family.
she did, precisely for an angle like this ;) let me rephrase for you then: she wasn't in favour of the US recognising the Armenian genocide.

I have no idea what right wing nonsense about her family you're talking about. But if you have an interest in what I was referring to you can look up Siad Barre's time ruling Somalia, you can look at Omar's dad being a Colonel in Barre's army, and you can look at that army taking part in the Isaaq genocide between 1987-9. You can then begin to understand why Omar and his family wanted to rapidly leave Somalia in 1991 coincidentally the moment Barre had lost power. Not a family I'd associate with being particularly humanitarian, personally
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - Biden stands aside.
« Reply #3448 on: Yesterday at 11:15:48 pm »
Quote from: KC7 on Yesterday at 11:07:54 pm
Biden is a bad egg.

The crime bill he signed "paved the way to mass incarceration" for black people.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/oct/17/joe-biden-race-crime-bill-1994-policing

Then there is his comment about Trump being "the first racist president" (and he said this when he had his faculties).

I mean, jefferson is well known for pioneering scientific racism, and he dehumanised the natives in the declaration, and even lincoln (white opposed to slavery)  believed in the superiority of the white race.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2018/jul/05/facebook-declaration-of-independence-hate-speech

https://web.archive.org/web/20230411060303/https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-factcheck-quotes-statesmen-race-idUSKBN2471YA

A more apt question is when was the first non racist president?

In the 1960s Truman was against race mixing (interracial marriage wasn't legal nationwide there until 1967).

LB Johnson, Nixon and Reagan have all been captured on tape making derogatory comments about black people/Africans.

Biden was tone deaf. I doubt he will be missed.





Trump is more racist, badder egg to use your terminology,  wouldn't you agree?
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - Biden stands aside.
« Reply #3449 on: Yesterday at 11:18:27 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 10:47:25 pm
Ive said early 2025 so you can hold me to that timeframe of Q1 25,
No mate, you 100% said the recession would hit in the last 1/4 2024. You're not buying yourself time :)
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - Biden stands aside.
« Reply #3450 on: Yesterday at 11:21:29 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 09:14:24 pm
Allow me to become prescient with you all for a minute.

In 2016 when Trump debated Clinton he was a no-rules bully who thrived on his energy from being the GOP candidate.
In 2020 when he debated Biden he'd learned that his lies and bluster was acceptable and felt strong as the incumbent.
In 2024 I'm fairly confident Trump will decline to debate Kamala Harris. He knows she will eviscerate him live on stage.
Within an hour of this Trump has pulled out, hahahahahahah the shitbag.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - Biden stands aside.
« Reply #3451 on: Yesterday at 11:29:09 pm »
Penn governor Josh Shapiro just endorsed Harris. That was fast.


Doesn't look like he is worried about her ability to deliver PA.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - Biden stands aside.
« Reply #3452 on: Yesterday at 11:32:31 pm »
Quote from: KC7 on Yesterday at 11:07:54 pm
Biden is a bad egg.

The crime bill he signed "paved the way to mass incarceration" for black people.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/oct/17/joe-biden-race-crime-bill-1994-policing

Then there is his comment about Trump being "the first racist president" (and he said this when he had his faculties).

I mean, jefferson is well known for pioneering scientific racism, and he dehumanised the Natives in the declaration, and even lincoln (white opposed to slavery) also believed in the superiority of the white race.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2018/jul/05/facebook-declaration-of-independence-hate-speech

https://web.archive.org/web/20230411060303/https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-factcheck-quotes-statesmen-race-idUSKBN2471YA

A more apt question is when was the first non racist president?

In the 1960s Truman was against race mixing (interracial marriage wasn't legal nationwide there until 1967).

LB Johnson, Nixon and Reagan have all been captured on tape making derogatory comments about black people/Africans.

Biden was tone deaf. I doubt he will be missed.
I think people go out out of their way to formulate a argument on why someone they should be supporting is bad..
It happens in the UK as well. they will look through someone's whole political career and pick out something they can throw at them time and time again to claim they are a terrible person.
Have you ever seen the documentary 13th, ? one of the best if not best documentary ever made, it covers this period, how the US prison population exploded, the super predator. many well known Black civil rights activists also supported the tougher sentences. everyone regrets their decisions now including the Clintons, it was all down to the influance of ALEC. yet you only chose to attack Biden who also says he regrets supporting this.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - Biden stands aside.
« Reply #3453 on: Yesterday at 11:37:16 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:21:29 pm
Within an hour of this Trump has pulled out, hahahahahahah the shitbag.

Packing shit.

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - Biden stands aside.
« Reply #3454 on: Yesterday at 11:50:56 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 10:26:08 pm
Been a member here a decade, imagine me not being aware that my centrist American views dont line up with most Europeans political views here.  ;D
Europe? Liverpool doesn't line up with a lot of the UK never mind European politics (not to be confused with the EU).
You missed my specific point about when you described people we'd align with in your country as left wing nut jobs.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - Biden stands aside.
« Reply #3455 on: Today at 12:22:23 am »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Yesterday at 09:47:52 pm
The problem with Harris occurs when she speaks. Makes zero sense and comes across as thick.

Pot. Kettle.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - Biden stands aside.
« Reply #3456 on: Today at 12:41:09 am »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:50:56 pm
Europe? Liverpool doesn't line up with a lot of the UK never mind European politics (not to be confused with the EU).
You missed my specific point about when you described people we'd align with in your country as left wing nut jobs.

I didnt miss it, its just completely irrelevant.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - Biden stands aside.
« Reply #3457 on: Today at 12:56:14 am »
The Dems have raised $27.5 million in small donations since the announcement 5 hours ago.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - Biden stands aside.
« Reply #3458 on: Today at 12:57:14 am »
Quote from: Giono on Today at 12:56:14 am
The Dems have raised $27.5 million in small donations since the announcement 5 hours ago.

Gonna need a lot more than that.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - Biden stands aside.
« Reply #3459 on: Today at 01:01:02 am »
Harris is a terrible pick. She is obviously very competent and in certain environments looks good. But on the debate stage, in press conferences etc she gives of Hillary vibes aka uninspiring, condescending, word salad. So the more people see her, the less liked she gets.

She was absolutely terrible in the primaries and was massively rattled on her past record as prosecutor.

She is also a woman and black, and in America sadly that automatically loses some votes.

They need to open up the convention and get people excited about the process.

That being said, I would absolutely love her to best trump.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - Biden stands aside.
« Reply #3460 on: Today at 01:01:22 am »
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #3461 on: Today at 01:06:58 am »
Quote from: jambutty on June 28, 2024, 05:49:58 pm


I'd like to see Joe release a statement to the effect that he's astounded at the talk of replacing him, if necessary, with anyone other than he person chosen by the people of the United States to succeed him should he be incapable of performing his duties.

"Kamala would assume the helm of our successful ship of State and with a strong Vice President behind her will continue the progress we have made over the past 4 years."

"When my Chief of Staff, my wife and my doctor tell me I'm done, I'm outta here!"

He'd get back the disgruntled black vote and lots of people love well placed loyalty.

Not to mention the wimmins vote.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - Biden stands aside.
« Reply #3462 on: Today at 01:09:34 am »
Manchin looking to get back into the Democratic fold.

They won't forget and may not allow, but he'd guarantee the election if he were willing to be VP.

It has to be Kelly.

Can't have 2 women or 2 Californians, or a gay guy (yet).

No one else has his gravitas and his wife would be a tremendous asset.


Imo, they convinced Biden that he would have a negative effect on down ballot votes.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - Biden stands aside.
« Reply #3463 on: Today at 01:17:37 am »
Quote from: Giono on Today at 12:56:14 am
The Dems have raised $27.5 million in small donations since the announcement 5 hours ago.

Musk alone is throwing $45m towards Trump each and every month up to the election.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - Biden stands aside.
« Reply #3464 on: Today at 01:18:05 am »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:18:27 pm
No mate, you 100% said the recession would hit in the last 1/4 2024. You're not buying yourself time :)


Fine with me  :D
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - Biden stands aside.
« Reply #3465 on: Today at 01:39:02 am »
I love how many people are criticizing Harris for her 'word salads' when her opponent would be lucky to put together something even close to salad-level on a good day. She's definitely not a master of concision and coherence, and she'll have to work on that. But if she can sharpen up a bit? Any basic level of oratory will be a useful contrast on the debate stage.

I think a few posters above really nailed Harris' problem. It's not so much that people truly don't like her, it's that most people know next to nothing about her and her profile has been low even by VP standards. I bet the average non-Republican who answers negatively on an approval rating poll is doing it not because they don't approve of her but because they've heard that people don't like her. That's something she should be able to combat as the nominee, but she might not have time to completely overcome it.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - Biden stands aside.
« Reply #3466 on: Today at 01:51:16 am »
Quote
"The first party to retire its 80 year old candidate is going to be the one who wins this election." - Nikki Haley January 2024
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - Biden stands aside.
« Reply #3467 on: Today at 02:07:52 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:17:37 am
Musk alone is throwing $45m towards Trump each and every month up to the election.

That is Musk talk. (Aka BS) He isn't cutting a cheque that size. He wants others to do that. He started a super pac...

That dog don't hunt! :)

By the way, Harris has won 3 state-wide elections in California. She has lots of friends in Silicone Valley...and Hollywood. Money won't be an issue.


The importance of today's money is it is small donors.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - Biden stands aside.
« Reply #3468 on: Today at 02:59:29 am »
Quote from: Giono on Today at 02:07:52 am
That is Musk talk. (Aka BS) He isn't cutting a cheque that size. He wants others to do that. He started a super pac...

That dog don't hunt! :)

By the way, Harris has won 3 state-wide elections in California. She has lots of friends in Silicone Valley...and Hollywood. Money won't be an issue.


The importance of today's money is it is small donors.
Is that what they're calling the porn industry these days?  :P
