Harris is a terrible pick. She is obviously very competent and in certain environments looks good. But on the debate stage, in press conferences etc she gives of Hillary vibes aka uninspiring, condescending, word salad. So the more people see her, the less liked she gets.
She was absolutely terrible in the primaries and was massively rattled on her past record as prosecutor.
She is also a woman and black, and in America sadly that automatically loses some votes.
They need to open up the convention and get people excited about the process.
That being said, I would absolutely love her to best trump.