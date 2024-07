Well that was a bit of a surprise as didn't think he would step down today. Really had to happen after the debate and already it's knocked Trump off the news reel as it's all about the Dems right now and it's not the negative feed that we were getting about Joe. Her VP choice is vital and there's an opportunity here to pull the rug from underneath Trump. He got a massive boost after the debate but that could be quickly removed depending on the Dems next couple of steps but today was vital. They better get 100% behind her and kick on from here as every week is key. Honestly Trump now looks like he could be on the ropes soon as you would think she's got a fair share of female/black voters shored up and the fat baluba could be looking pretty weak against someone thirty years younger