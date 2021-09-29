« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 78 79 80 81 82 [83]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - Biden stands aside.  (Read 224479 times)

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,153
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - Biden stands aside.
« Reply #3280 on: Today at 08:13:20 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 07:22:24 pm
He's just endorsed Kamala. That's basically handing the election to Trump..



😁 username
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,489
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - Biden stands aside.
« Reply #3281 on: Today at 08:13:30 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:57:38 pm
Harris will lose if its her.
A lot of doomerism in here today.  Exactly what they want you to think, she has no hope, so no point trying.
Logged

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,564
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - Biden stands aside.
« Reply #3282 on: Today at 08:13:48 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 08:10:12 pm
The point is is that if a black man who was born when Jim Crow was still a thing could ascend to the Presidency in 2008, Kamala Harris can as well. If she loses it won't be because of her race or sex.

Yes. Its harder for her but doable.

The real problem would be even in the event the democrats did win the Supreme Court would probably back any legal challenge now.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,537
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #3283 on: Today at 08:14:55 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:09:43 pm
If it's Harris, then it's time for her to step the fuck up. Apparently, Republicans already didn't want Vance debating her, so they're certainly wary of her.

He's an ass in the Ukraine thread too. I'm enjoying his name change though. :D
I was angling for 'Mr Floppy'. But 'A Complete Flop' works too.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,246
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - Biden stands aside.
« Reply #3284 on: Today at 08:15:20 pm »
Big news.  There were rumors it'd be over the weekend, and boy they were on the spot (unlike the dubious transfer sources in the transfer thread!).

The challenge for Harris will be a mix of issues.  On one hand, she loses the incumbency advantage.  On the other hand, the incumbency advantage hasn't exactly been working out around the globe.  She's been most hidden away (which is a shame), but she's got a huge opportunity to build a strong profile.  Both sides will have to switch messaging.  It takes a while to buy TV/online ads, work on them, get them in, etc, so both sides will have switch things up quickly.

The positive for Harris is that she looks much more fit for office than Biden or Trump.  The negative is her previous unpopularity and shoddy campaigning in 2019.  One of Biden's weakest issues (if not the weakest) is the border, and Harris was actually given that as an assignment early on (which no doubt the right will be salivating as attacks).

Her VP pick will also matter a bit.  But a lot of it will come down to how she can win over voters and bring some enthusiasm to this winnable race.  Her previous presidential campaign was a mess, but it's been 5 years, and it's a straight 1 on 1 with Trump (no other popular Dems to wade through).  The Democrats should be motivated to back her wholly and to provide a show of unity and to lift her up through any tricky moments.

If you had a blank slate, she wouldn't necessarily be top pick, but she isn't a bad candidate either.  So certainly the coming months will be interesting.
Logged
King Kenny.

Online wemmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,974
  • "Do it half-assed. That's the American Way!"
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - Biden stands aside.
« Reply #3285 on: Today at 08:15:23 pm »
Damn. The Haley voters will be inaccessible to Democrats now. I hope they sit out the election.

The prejudice that will be on display will be eye opening to much of the world, I think, if Harris wins the nomination. If she doesn't, African Americans will sit out this election. Dems in a tough spot now.
Logged

Online gravey101

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 91
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - Biden stands aside.
« Reply #3286 on: Today at 08:16:39 pm »
Let's see what she brings to the table. Biden is a good man and saved us from one round of trump in 2020. Harris needs to step up but is well capable of doing so and may surprise many of her sleptics. I think we have a fighting chance now, whereas it was just a slow inevitability with Biden and repubs would have hammered him once it was too late to step down.
Logged

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,564
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - Biden stands aside.
« Reply #3287 on: Today at 08:16:57 pm »
I do think Trump is more beatable for Harris than De Sanctis wouldve been.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,376
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - Biden stands aside.
« Reply #3288 on: Today at 08:17:50 pm »
I think he had to step aside unfortuantely.

Hopefully his replacement can pull off a miracle
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,754
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - Biden stands aside.
« Reply #3289 on: Today at 08:18:45 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:09:43 pm
If it's Harris, then it's time for her to step the fuck up.
You'll have zero worries there mate. Of course she's not the nominee yet but I'd have few fears about her performances and ability to be impressive.

For the doubters - will Trump get 74m votes again? I doubt it and hopefully that is also reflected in the EC outcome.
Would woman have swayed towards the Dems anyway due to abortion rights etc, probably and now with Harris it will increase.

The important strategy will be in the VP pick and to spend the next few months making the package appealing. It's on!
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,223
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - Biden stands aside.
« Reply #3290 on: Today at 08:20:18 pm »
If it is Harris then am looking forward to Harris asking him if he is going to demand she shows him her Birth certificate, hopes she walks up to him and sticks it right in his face.
Logged
You can tell his dad was a toolmaker. Thats an impressive cabinet hes put together..

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,153
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - Biden stands aside.
« Reply #3291 on: Today at 08:21:46 pm »
Bill & Hillary Clinton endorse Harris
Logged

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,564
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - Biden stands aside.
« Reply #3292 on: Today at 08:23:35 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 08:21:46 pm
Bill & Hillary Clinton endorse Harris

Pelosi and Jeffries swerved it.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,153
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - Biden stands aside.
« Reply #3293 on: Today at 08:28:20 pm »
Sky News reporting Trumps just posted more abusive shite.  That lowering of the tone lasted 5 mins last week.
Logged

Online Studgotelli

  • they have zero understanding of what Im actually talking about. Got a GCSE in Economics and thinks he knows everything.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,424
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - Biden stands aside.
« Reply #3294 on: Today at 08:29:18 pm »
Well well

Harris is even more unpopular than Biden is/was. Disastrous move. 
Logged

Online Studgotelli

  • they have zero understanding of what Im actually talking about. Got a GCSE in Economics and thinks he knows everything.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,424
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - Biden stands aside.
« Reply #3295 on: Today at 08:33:34 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 08:13:30 pm
A lot of doomerism in here today.  Exactly what they want you to think, she has no hope, so no point trying.

This is a naive take imo. Yes you can hope but you underestimate the comparative lack of public support/goodwill Harris has, and you think shell be able to somehow overhaul Trump with 4 months to go?

All this time shes been VP they couldve spent a little time building up her profile a bit more but nope. You make the move way too late.
Logged

Online markedasred

  • Knowing me, Knowing you... ahaaa!!! Resident Large Canine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,515
  • No Murdoch in our house
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - Biden stands aside.
« Reply #3296 on: Today at 08:33:37 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:01:20 pm
I wish Jon Stewart would throw his hat in the ring.
I've said exactly this in other forms. He would piss it.
Logged
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,754
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - Biden stands aside.
« Reply #3297 on: Today at 08:34:28 pm »
Hang on, Studg has joined the thread.

Standby for insight, erudition and inspirational optimism.

Up the donkeys.
Logged

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,476
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #3298 on: Today at 08:37:21 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 07:48:12 pm
She has been fully vetted for national office though, there are no surprises. I really think just the womens' rights issue could be a really big factor. She'd re-energise the black vote, and the swing female vote.

There's a difference between state and national elections, all the other candidates bring a risk of something being discovered that could torpedo their candidacy.
I don't think she does much for the "black vote" because that vote most likely goes to the Dems anyways. It's the middle white class she would need to win over and can she bring over Gen Z voters to the cause? I don't know, she's not been particularly charismatic nor memorable as VP. Womens rights and Project 2025 need to be hammered into the US conscience going forward.

I think the best she has going for her is that she isn't 80 or a multiple criminally indicted felon but will it be enough to beat Mango Mussolini and his cult? We'll find out in November.
Logged
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 08:04:43 pm
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close

Online Studgotelli

  • they have zero understanding of what Im actually talking about. Got a GCSE in Economics and thinks he knows everything.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,424
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - Biden stands aside.
« Reply #3299 on: Today at 08:38:03 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:34:28 pm
Hang on, Studg has joined the thread.

Standby for insight, erudition and inspirational optimism.

Up the donkeys.

😂 just calling it as I see it. All Ive ever done whether people agree or not John. As you know it causes controversy but I havent been wrong so far.   
Logged

Online DarkOfTheManatee

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 365
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - Biden stands aside.
« Reply #3300 on: Today at 08:38:19 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 08:10:12 pm
The point is is that if a black man who was born when Jim Crow was still a thing could ascend to the Presidency in 2008, Kamala Harris can as well. If she loses it won't be because of her race or sex.

I really, really hope you're right, but I remember reading in the book Everybody Lies that based on online data the author had looked at, Obama would've got ~5% more votes had he been white. (I can't remember what the methodology was, unfortunately, so maybe other better studies have contradicted that since, but the hypothesis doesn't sound unrealistic).

Obama's immense popularity meant that racist depression of his votes couldn't prevent his election. Harris isn't as popular, so I think there's a risk their impact could be more severe. But maybe there have been demographic changes since Obama that would mitigate that.

Still think Harris has a better chance than Biden would've, but I do worry that there are enough people who aren't diehard Trump voters but harbour implicit racist/sexist beliefs like "women are more emotional than men" that would stop them voting for her.
Logged

Online markedasred

  • Knowing me, Knowing you... ahaaa!!! Resident Large Canine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,515
  • No Murdoch in our house
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - Biden stands aside.
« Reply #3301 on: Today at 08:38:59 pm »
As long as she can go in to a debate with Trump - where she should savage him, she has a strong chance of swaying public opinion, giving herself the majority.
Logged
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,139
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - Biden stands aside.
« Reply #3302 on: Today at 08:39:45 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:18:45 pm
You'll have zero worries there mate. Of course she's not the nominee yet but I'd have few fears about her performances and ability to be impressive.

For the doubters - will Trump get 74m votes again? I doubt it and hopefully that is also reflected in the EC outcome.
Would woman have swayed towards the Dems anyway due to abortion rights etc, probably and now with Harris it will increase.

The important strategy will be in the VP pick and to spend the next few months making the package appealing. It's on!

As a woman, Harris should be ramming the abortion issue in Trump's face at every turn.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,672
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - Biden stands aside.
« Reply #3303 on: Today at 08:40:32 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:39:45 pm
As a woman, Harris should be ramming the abortion issue in Trump's face at every turn.

I'd prefer a red hot metal pole up his arse, but your thing will probably work as well and not make such a mess...
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,139
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - Biden stands aside.
« Reply #3304 on: Today at 08:44:33 pm »
Quote from: markedasred on Today at 08:33:37 pm
I've said exactly this in other forms. He would piss it.

He doesn't want it. Wise people know their limitations.

I have a lot of trepidation over Harris; she's more than capable, but like Hilary and Al Gore, she doesn't come across as very... personable I suppose might be the best word. America is obsessed withe personality, seemingly even horrible ones.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,830
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - Biden stands aside.
« Reply #3305 on: Today at 08:46:57 pm »
There's a great chance for the Dems to fully unite now - party representatives, officials, donors and all of the allied groups.

Harris may not be a perfect candidate, but she's running against one of the worst candidates in history - not in terms of his character (although he clearly is) but in terms of his characteristics as a candidate - old, confused, divisive, crude and hated (not just disliked) by a huge number of people.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,537
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - Biden stands aside.
« Reply #3306 on: Today at 08:47:47 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:34:28 pm
Hang on, Studg has joined the thread.

Standby for insight, erudition and inspirational optimism.

Up the donkeys.
He'll go tag with Mr Floppy.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,537
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - Biden stands aside.
« Reply #3307 on: Today at 08:51:48 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 08:38:03 pm

😂 just calling it as I see it. All Ive ever done whether people agree or not John. As you know it causes controversy but I havent been wrong so far.
Hang on. As far as I recall, the only firm claim you made is that there will be a recession, and without naming a firm date. (Though you did seem to - at least - suggest that would occur before the election.) So, where have you actually been proven correct?
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,870
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #3308 on: Today at 08:54:49 pm »
Quote from: Bangin Them In on Today at 07:42:31 pm
Get Harris in and go full fat on Trumps age, abortion rights, criminal record and history in order five which is objectively horrific

They really need to go all out for the women vote and on issues like abortion. Hilary didn't do well enough with women in 2016.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline QC

  • rawks Lionel Hutz, ambulance chaser.Sucks up to the wrong type of Mod.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,493
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - Biden stands aside.
« Reply #3309 on: Today at 08:56:02 pm »
Did Biden really endorse anyone...? Who is making these decisions really? Hopeless and premature call to immediately endorse her.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,376
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - Biden stands aside.
« Reply #3310 on: Today at 08:58:41 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:01:20 pm
I wish Jon Stewart would throw his hat in the ring.


:D He's brilliant.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,025
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - Biden stands aside.
« Reply #3311 on: Today at 08:58:49 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 08:04:00 pm
Was America ready for a black man of Kenyan descent with a less than typical name?

America isn't the same country that has voted for Obama. The landscape has changed. It's more racist and regressive. Do you think 2024-America would ever vote for a black/mixed man with a funny name as the next US president?

Obama is half white. He was raised by his white grandparents. We saw constantly images of his white mother and grandparents. That was something white America could relate to, "he's one of us, so he can't be that dangerous".
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,139
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - Biden stands aside.
« Reply #3312 on: Today at 08:58:57 pm »
Aaron Sorkin saying Democrats should make their nomination Mitt Romney  ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,525
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - Biden stands aside.
« Reply #3313 on: Today at 08:59:38 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 08:13:30 pm
A lot of doomerism in here today.  Exactly what they want you to think, she has no hope, so no point trying.
Every American I talk to over here or inthe US (who isnt highly politically engaged ) cant say a good word about her.

I despair
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,525
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - Biden stands aside.
« Reply #3314 on: Today at 08:59:57 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:58:57 pm
Aaron Sorkin saying Democrats should make their nomination Mitt Romney  ;D
Like something from the west wing
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
Pages: 1 ... 78 79 80 81 82 [83]   Go Up
« previous next »
 