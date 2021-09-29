Can't he do that anyway? It'll be way past the election anyway.
So does Kamala Harris inherit Joe Biden's delegates to the convention.
Yes, that's exactly where I am.Perhaps easy to say with retrospect, the big mistake was him not being the candidate in 2016. I know it's said he chose not to because he was still mourning his son. But I think if Hilary wasn't there and he'd been the shoe-in candidate as he should have been as VP of two term pres, he would have ran.USA and arguably the world would be a very different place...
It's not forbidden, but it's very tricky to have a VP and a President on the ticket who are from the same state. It's why in 2000, Dick Cheney changed his legal residence to Wyoming, because both he and Bush Jr. were both registered as Texas. It's a 12th Amendment issue regarding voting.
We're past that. A big risk was just taken. Trump is ahead in nearly every major poll and up until an hour ago the elections was a forgone conclusion. The Democrats can't win unless they now take risks.
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.
The right decision. It's probably too late, but there's a glimmer of a chance. Even if it's only a change from a penalty kick with no keeper to a standard one, it decreases the chances of Trump winning, I would say. His team will, of course, spin this as the Democrats panicking, Biden quitting, etc. However, they are not happy with this, no matter how they frame it.
Unsurprisingly Republicans are stating Biden should resign now. Doubt he will
He's just endorsed Kamala. That's basically handing the election to Trump..
No. Biden will release them and they can vote how they wish. However, assuming Biden backs Harris, most likely his delegates will vote for her. Besides, all the money raised is for Biden-Harris, and cannot be used if neither of them is on the ticket. It surely will be Harris.
I believe it is in the the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down," Biden said in a statement posted to X."I wonder if all the snide comments about how he was too stubborn or power-hungry will be retracted. Actually, I don't wonder...
