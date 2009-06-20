As far as US politics goes there is very little choice. I liked Bernie but the democrats where never going to let him win. America needs middle ground at the minute, is there any to speak of? Biden definitely ain't it. Would love to see the Green party make some inroads but it's never happening as the two party system is bought and paid for. The democrats have betrayed their promises for working people, youth and the climate again and again, while Republicans dont even make such promises in the first place.



I see. so it's all about policys.I wish stopping Trump was all about party politics, it's like saying Hitler and Churchill are both the same, neither give a shit about the working class, they break their promises all the time.Both ends of the extreme think like this.Ive had arguments with Trump supporters in the UK, they defend Trump on his policys, how he did blah blah blah. they completely ignore all his flaws that makes him so evil and dangerous, they don't think it's that important, it maybe down to the all as bad as each other free pass but they actually get angry when Trump and his family are criticised, they think it's below the belt, Trump haters playing dirty which justifies them being even nastier against Biden etc etc.Maybe that's the biggest problem we face, people can't prioritise what's important. nobody who suffered under Hitler debated his policys on employment etc, they judged him on something far more important, his humanity, decency. honesty. a peaceful society, his hopes for a better country.Trump doesn't give a shit about the above, people can't seem to see why this will lead to disaster.