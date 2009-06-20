« previous next »
Author Topic: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #3120 on: Today at 09:41:55 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 09:26:37 am
Yeah this is totally untrue. Trump has done all those things and more and he is rightfully constantly pulled up on it by the media.

They are now holding the same standard to Biden.

Not true at all. All networks have reported on Biden's poor debate performance a very few on Trump's 28 lies on the same night. It's gotten to the point that he says them so much they are overlooked.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #3121 on: Today at 09:42:10 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:18:21 am
I kind of hope that Trump gets in.

You have on some level given up hope. This is the wrong hope.

Quote
Trump broke America and made things worse for a lot of people. Americans are far, far, far too stupid to realise that, but once he becomes their king and wrecks the place completely then they get a chance to realise how stupid they really are.

Win win isn't it/

No, you could have said the said thing in 2016.

It is not progressive. Wishing to inflict suffering to teach people a lesson, doesn't work. Look up studies on negative vs positive reinforcement.

If anything, suffering and the other inevitabilities of right wing politics do nothing but further push people to the extremes of politics. Left and right both. After Trump 1, none of his original fanbase have vanished. On he rolls.

I disagree in the most severe terms. Strife begets strife. If you are in fact wishing this for an entire nation of people, you are de facto advocating facism.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #3122 on: Today at 09:49:10 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 09:38:36 am
This is not one of your most perspicacious posts Andy. It's entirely a lose/lose.
The only people who will win are autocrats and dangerous people like Putin, extreme right-wing power grabbing billionaires like Musk & Peter Thiel.
Everyone else will be shafted by egregious policies on women's rights, immigration, taxation, etc, etc.

In addition, good people who have campaigned against or who have exposed Trump and his corrupt family will have the judicial system set on them by the vindictive fat c*nt.

it's up to the American people to do the right thing then isn't it mate?

I still have a few friends that are pro-Trump (I know) but their posts are angry, vindictive and they aren't for turning.

Should I unfriend them? Possibly. I'm more involved in this than a few because I talk to them and it has turned into a cult.

America has the chance to turn away from this path and I hope they take that and they move away from it, but having seen the thick inbred bastards here that not only voted for Brexit (And insist it was great) but they are doubling down on that Nazi Frottage.

Now, those people I have blocked / unfriended. Whether we like it or not fascism is something that is popular among some people both sides of the pond.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #3123 on: Today at 09:50:42 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 09:42:10 am
You have on some level given up hope. This is the wrong hope.

No, you could have said the said thing in 2016.

It is not progressive. Wishing to inflict suffering to teach people a lesson, doesn't work. Look up studies on negative vs positive reinforcement.

If anything, suffering and the other inevitabilities of right wing politics do nothing but further push people to the extremes of politics. Left and right both. After Trump 1, none of his original fanbase have vanished. On he rolls.

I disagree in the most severe terms. Strife begets strife. If you are in fact wishing this for an entire nation of people, you are de facto advocating facism.

Yeah I think you're right. But yeah I have kind of given up hope. Got some really nice friends in the US that have joined the cult.

It's quite upsetting to be honest.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #3124 on: Today at 09:51:10 am »
This is a good podcast which is based on black life in the US.
This week Michael Steel, ex-chair of the Republican National Committee and the former lieutenant governor of Maryland, discusses how important it is for everyone, including the black community to shut up about Biden's age etc and just get out and vote for him

https://slate.com/podcasts/a-word/2024/07/trump-biden-and-the-battle-for-the-black-vote
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #3125 on: Today at 10:14:53 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 09:51:10 am
This is a good podcast which is based on black life in the US.
This week Michael Steel, ex-chair of the Republican National Committee and the former lieutenant governor of Maryland, discusses how important it is for everyone, including the black community to shut up about Biden's age etc and just get out and vote for him

https://slate.com/podcasts/a-word/2024/07/trump-biden-and-the-battle-for-the-black-vote

Thanks for posting that mate. Listening to it now. Very interesting.

Amazing that the US allows convicted felons to be president.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #3126 on: Today at 10:17:05 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:50:42 am
Yeah I think you're right. But yeah I have kind of given up hope. Got some really nice friends in the US that have joined the cult.

It's quite upsetting to be honest.

I applaud your honesty. I have been there myself, many a time, and maybe time again to come.

Hope is not guaranteed which is why it is so important and it is arrogant of us to assume it.

I would be distraught if someone I cared about was lost to extremism but I believe it is there for all to see

Hate, division, misinformation and fear are powerful tools for information.

I think the only way to combat it is with the good. The media's not really tuned for this. Good begets good begets love begets.. etc. The branding from team Biden is not strong.

I have empathy for any lost soul who stares down the dark corridor of their mortality and looks for some answer. Some monster usually lurks within

Be strong, Andy. Do not be deterted by the errors of others. Remind them, gently.
And don't cling on too long yourself. Don't damage yourself with the severe views of others' hurt.

Ideally, every citizen would be able to stop and think about their life, but what a luxury I have just described, possibly the ultimate luxury.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #3127 on: Today at 11:48:36 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 09:38:36 am
This is not one of your most perspicacious posts Andy. It's entirely a lose/lose.
The only people who will win are autocrats and dangerous people like Putin, extreme right-wing power grabbing billionaires like Musk & Peter Thiel.
Everyone else will be shafted by egregious policies on women's rights, immigration, taxation, etc, etc.

In addition, good people who have campaigned against or who have exposed Trump and his corrupt family will have the judicial system set on them by the vindictive fat c*nt.
I read Andy's post a bit differently. If I understood him correctly, he means something along the lines of something I wrote a few weeks ago:

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354779.msg19517061#msg19517061
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #3128 on: Today at 12:00:57 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:41:55 am
Not true at all. All networks have reported on Biden's poor debate performance a very few on Trump's 28 lies on the same night. It's gotten to the point that he says them so much they are overlooked.

You are talking about one debate in particular not the constant pointing out of Trump's nonsense for the last 8 and more years. The media have rightfully gone after him in that time because the man is a pig but so is Biden and after years of giving him a pass he's now getting that same level of scrutiny. Maybe if the media had done it's job the last couple of years when it was obvious the cnuts inside the democratic party where hiding Biden away because of his mental decline we wouldn't be in the boat now of scrambling around for a decent candidate to beat Trump.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #3129 on: Today at 12:09:00 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 12:00:57 pm
You are talking about one debate in particular not the constant pointing out of Trump's nonsense for the last 8 and more years. The media have rightfully gone after him in that time because the man is a pig but so is Biden and after years of giving him a pass he's now getting that same level of scrutiny. Maybe if the media had done it's job the last couple of years when it was obvious the cnuts inside the democratic party where hiding Biden away because of his mental decline we wouldn't be in the boat now of scrambling around for a decent candidate to beat Trump.
Is there any politician you respect or are they all as bad as each other?
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #3130 on: Today at 12:19:25 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:09:00 pm
Is there any politician you respect or are they all as bad as each other?

As far as US politics goes there is very little choice. I liked Bernie but the democrats where never going to let him win. America needs middle ground at the minute, is there any to speak of? Biden definitely ain't it. Would love to see the Green party make some inroads but it's never happening as the two party system is bought and paid for. The democrats have betrayed their promises for working people, youth and the climate again and again, while Republicans dont even make such promises in the first place.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #3131 on: Today at 12:51:04 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 12:19:25 pm
As far as US politics goes there is very little choice. I liked Bernie but the democrats where never going to let him win. America needs middle ground at the minute, is there any to speak of? Biden definitely ain't it. Would love to see the Green party make some inroads but it's never happening as the two party system is bought and paid for. The democrats have betrayed their promises for working people, youth and the climate again and again, while Republicans dont even make such promises in the first place.
I see. so it's all about policys.
I wish stopping Trump was all about party politics, it's like saying Hitler and Churchill are both the same, neither give a shit about the working class, they break their promises all the time.

Both ends of the extreme think like this.
Ive had arguments with Trump supporters in the UK, they defend Trump on his policys, how he did blah blah blah. they completely ignore all his flaws that makes him so evil and dangerous, they don't think it's that important, it maybe down to the all as bad as each other free pass but they actually get angry when Trump and his family are criticised, they think it's below the belt,  Trump haters playing dirty which justifies them being even nastier against Biden etc etc.

Maybe that's the biggest problem we face, people can't prioritise what's important. nobody who suffered under Hitler debated his policys on employment etc, they judged him on something far more important, his humanity, decency. honesty. a peaceful society, his hopes for a better country.

Trump doesn't give a shit about the above, people can't seem to see why this will lead to disaster.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #3132 on: Today at 12:53:30 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 09:26:01 am
I was thinking the same the other day when I was reading about the Kennedys (the obvious example) in Max Hastings account of the Cuba missile crisis. The bootlegger Joseph, the Crown Prince who died in the war, Jack and Bobbie, the Chappaquidick fella and now the fruitcake.

The Clintons havent brought Chelsea into the frame yet, but theres still time.

And the Trumps. The nearest thing to the Targaryens well ever see. Madder than George III and Mad Prince Ruprecht.

Don't forget the Bushes. We weren't that far off seeing a third Bush POTUS in a 27 year span. As it turns out, that would have been a much better result than what transpired.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #3133 on: Today at 01:02:53 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:51:04 pm
I see. so it's all about policys.
I wish stopping Trump was all about party politics, it's like saying Hitler and Churchill are both the same, neither give a shit about the working class, they break their promises all the time.

Both ends of the extreme think like this.
Ive had arguments with Trump supporters in the UK, they defend Trump on his policys, how he did blah blah blah. they completely ignore all his flaws that makes him so evil and dangerous, they don't think it's that important, it maybe down to the all as bad as each other free pass but they actually get angry when Trump and his family are criticised, they think it's below the belt,  Trump haters playing dirty which justifies them being even nastier against Biden etc etc.

Maybe that's the biggest problem we face, people can't prioritise what's important. nobody who suffered under Hitler debated his policys on employment etc, they judged him on something far more important, his humanity, decency. honesty. a peaceful society, his hopes for a better country.

Trump doesn't give a shit about the above, people can't seem to see why this will lead to disaster.


"Trump is Hitler" as the central argument of the Democrats in this election isn't working, it wins nobody from the undecided voters as if they in any way agreed with you they wouldn't be undecided.

If the democrats want to win this election the need to change Biden straight away and try to come up with a positive vision for America or they are doomed.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #3134 on: Today at 01:08:33 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 01:02:53 pm
If the democrats want to win this election the need to change Biden straight away and try to come up with a positive vision for America or they are doomed.

They also need to highlight that Trump achieved very little if anything at all in his 1st term while holding the House & Senate.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #3135 on: Today at 01:15:26 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 12:00:57 pm
You are talking about one debate in particular not the constant pointing out of Trump's nonsense for the last 8 and more years. The media have rightfully gone after him in that time because the man is a pig but so is Biden and after years of giving him a pass he's now getting that same level of scrutiny. Maybe if the media had done it's job the last couple of years when it was obvious the cnuts inside the democratic party where hiding Biden away because of his mental decline we wouldn't be in the boat now of scrambling around for a decent candidate to beat Trump.

Youre not in the US so have no personal experience of the democrat policies of the last 4 years, which is why the US economy is in great shape, so Im curious why you feel so strongly as to label Biden a pig and democrats as cnuts?
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #3136 on: Today at 01:31:59 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 12:00:57 pm
the man is a pig but so is Biden
Do you have any examples of how Biden has exhibited being a "pig"?
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #3137 on: Today at 01:37:03 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:08:33 pm
They also need to highlight that Trump achieved very little if anything at all in his 1st term while holding the House & Senate.

Absolutely campaign on that as well, it's real.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #3138 on: Today at 01:39:02 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 01:31:59 pm
Do you have any examples of how Biden has exhibited being a "pig"?

Hes based on Joes response to the subject that cannot be named.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #3139 on: Today at 01:39:06 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 01:02:53 pm
"Trump is Hitler" as the central argument of the Democrats in this election isn't working, it wins nobody from the undecided voters as if they in any way agreed with you they wouldn't be undecided.

If the democrats want to win this election the need to change Biden straight away and try to come up with a positive vision for America or they are doomed.
Am not making any argument over how the democrats should fight Trump.
This is more about understanding how some people judge politics and politicians.
Am thinking about why some people aren't bothered about all of Trumps flaws.
We had the same problem with Johnson to some extent, some people just didn't think his flaws were that important, we saw the damage those flaws did in the following years.
Why do people not see the dangers of those horrible flaws many of us on here feel are obvious.

So a lot of people are comparing Trump to Hitler and it's not working
 If you can make a powerful argument to show Trumps flaws are similar to Hitlers  and that doesn't make people see the danger he poses then you have to think about why.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #3140 on: Today at 01:47:57 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:39:06 pm
Am not making any argument over how the democrats should fight Trump.
This is more about understanding how some people judge politics and politicians.
Am thinking about why some people aren't bothered about all of Trumps flaws.
We had the same problem with Johnson to some extent, some people just didn't think his flaws were that important, we saw the damage those flaws did in the following years.
Why do people not see the dangers of those horrible flaws many of us on here feel are obvious.

So a lot of people are comparing Trump to Hitler and it's not working
 If you can make a powerful argument to show Trumps flaws are similar to Hitlers  and that doesn't make people think then you have to think about why.


You can campaign on his flaws, as a previous poster suggested he's got a long record of being an incompetent idiot in office. That's real. The idea that Trump is Hitler only exists as an idea in Democrat heads, it isn't real, and by now it should be obvious that the people you need to convince not to vote for Trump don't agree so move on to a line of attack they may agree with.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #3141 on: Today at 02:00:42 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 01:47:57 pm
You can campaign on his flaws, as a previous poster suggested he's got a long record of being an incompetent idiot in office. That's real. The idea that Trump is Hitler only exists as an idea in Democrat heads, it isn't real, and by now it should be obvious that the people you need to convince not to vote for Trump don't agree so move on to a line of attack they may agree with.

I guess the label could be dictator, given Trump has stated that himself.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #3142 on: Today at 02:20:25 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 01:47:57 pm
You can campaign on his flaws, as a previous poster suggested he's got a long record of being an incompetent idiot in office. That's real. The idea that Trump is Hitler only exists as an idea in Democrat heads, it isn't real, and by now it should be obvious that the people you need to convince not to vote for Trump don't agree so move on to a line of attack they may agree with.
The comparisons are very real when you think about his personality, nobody is suggesting he intends to go as far as genocide, he is a narcissistic psychopath who uses racism, propaganda, lies and hate to win power and keep power. he has no problem tearing his country apart to win power.

Ive always gone out of my way to point out the Torys aren't Nazis but they have used Nazi propaganda to win power, this was pointed out at the time but many didn't seem to bothered by it, that is shocking when you think about it, the Torys gained even more support during this period using this propaganda.
Trump is the same, both have studied fascists in the past and are using those tactics today. this is the comparison we are making, it's what people need to understand and fear. yet some people don't see this as a threat, we have to try and understand why they can't see the dangers we all think are obvious.



Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #3143 on: Today at 02:39:43 pm »
Sen. Joe Manchin has now called on Biden to pass the torch. That is a surprising one.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #3144 on: Today at 03:03:46 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 02:20:25 pm
The comparisons are very real when you think about his personality, nobody is suggesting he intends to go as far as genocide, he is a narcissistic psychopath who uses racism, propaganda, lies and hate to win power and keep power. he has no problem tearing his country apart to win power.

Ive always gone out of my way to point out the Torys aren't Nazis but they have used Nazi propaganda to win power, this was pointed out at the time but many didn't seem to bothered by it, that is shocking when you think about it, the Torys gained even more support during this period using this propaganda.
Trump is the same, both have studied fascists in the past and are using those tactics today. this is the comparison we are making, it's what people need to understand and fear. yet some people don't see this as a threat, we have to try and understand why they can't see the dangers we all think are obvious.





They don't see Trump like you see Trump, it's a difference of opinion and it's perfectly ok for differences of opinion to exist. Your inability to move on from that position mirrors the democrats inability to move on. It's this inertia at play amongst the Democrats that is wrecking their chances in both changing their candidate and changing tactics which are so obviously failing.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #3145 on: Today at 03:24:33 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 03:03:46 pm
They don't see Trump like you see Trump, it's a difference of opinion and it's perfectly ok for differences of opinion to exist. Your inability to move on from that position mirrors the democrats inability to move on. It's this inertia at play amongst the Democrats that is wrecking their chances in both changing their candidate and changing tactics which are so obviously failing.
I wouldn't explain it as a difference of opinion, maybe a difference of priority's but theres more to it than that.
My ability to move on? give up on what I value most when judging a person or politician. Trump is narcissistic psychopathic corrupt racist, if people disagree then I don't put that down to a difference of opinion just as I wouldn't put it down to a difference of a opinion if we were arguing about Hitler, it's a fact, am not going to concede that point because I can't convince others. as I said, this is not about how I think the Democrats should fight Trump. it's about trying to understand why others can't see the dangers Trump poses.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #3146 on: Today at 03:33:12 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:24:18 pm
The big problem for Democrats now is that Biden has made it clear he will fight any attempt to remove him. It's gonna get ugly. People voted for Biden because they wanted stability. For all his achievements, the current situation is far from stable, and Biden has never really enthralled during his time in office.

Yeah, I was having a discussion recently with someone who suggested that the Democrats should replace Biden and have an open convention to choose his replacement. That would be utter chaos. The less this gets played out in public the better. The Democrats need to make a decision, stick to it and put a united front behind it.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #3147 on: Today at 04:19:12 pm »
Trump got Roe v Wade overturned.

Turned SCOTUS red for yonks.
