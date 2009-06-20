the media in the US is nuts. They're making the exact same mistakes they did 8 years ago when Trump first came on the scene, all for the sake of ratings. And they're all guilty of it - this isn't just a FOX news issue. Even though a second Trump presidency could see their offices and studious closed at gunpoint.





It really feels like they're making all the same mistakes. And I had a little observation today that kind of made me think. I work for a small local paper and was looking for a picture for the US election, so I went on to search it in our database where we get pictures of a lot of agencies like Reuters, AFP or AP. I wanted a somewhat neutral picture like an American flag, but had to search really hard to find something suitable, because the whole thing is just flooded with photos from the RNC. It shows me 80 pictures per page and even when I went back to page 175 there were still pictures from the first day of the RNC coming up. It's just insane.Of course not everything is Trump and there's a lot of pictures of all kinds of MAGA-weirdos (and some non-RNC election related stuff), but there's enough Trump to make even the most tolerant guy vomit. I just did a quick search for 2020. There were 20 pages of pictures that came up searching for RNC. If I do it for this year it's 158 pages. For comparision I looked at the 2020 number for DNC and it's 10 pages. Will be interesting to see what it's like this year.It just shows the whole issue. They give too much attention to Trump and the Republicans. The problem is that you can't escape it, if you're flooded like that. Add to that, that a lot of people working in the media are just idiots or only care about their own numbers, so they'll report what gives them those views, clicks, paper-sales, and they'll use the footage that is the most impressive. My boss (who is a fucking idiot) is far from right wing or someone who thinks Trump is great, but he still used that "iconic" photo of Trump on stage after being shot to use it for an interview with a US-university professor talking about the election. People are just plain stupid.