« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 73 74 75 76 77 [78]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?  (Read 221621 times)

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,221
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #3080 on: July 19, 2024, 11:00:05 pm »
Quote from: TSC on July 19, 2024, 10:42:36 pm
Outside of Trumps cult, a lot of the electorate wont forget that, given its relatively fresh in the memory.


The polls paint a different picture.

I understand why his 'base' blindly supports him in everything. But they will only ever be a minority.

It's the floating/independent voters intending to vote for him that I cannot get my head around.

Biden cannot beat the orange shitbag now.

I don't think Harris can, either.

I'd love Michelle Obama to stand, but she won't (even to save the country)

After that, polling varies. I've seen polls that show a selection of Democrats would comfortably beat Trump in key states. I've seen polls that show the exact opposite.

What is beyond doubt is that this election is crucial to keep that shit stain and his MAGAloon/Christo-fascist extremists out of the White House. Or the US will be a very different and very oppressive country in 4 years, with millions stripped of personal freedoms and basic rights.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,140
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #3081 on: July 19, 2024, 11:12:57 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on July 19, 2024, 11:00:05 pm

The polls paint a different picture.

I understand why his 'base' blindly supports him in everything. But they will only ever be a minority.

It's the floating/independent voters intending to vote for him that I cannot get my head around.

Biden cannot beat the orange shitbag now.

I don't think Harris can, either.

I'd love Michelle Obama to stand, but she won't (even to save the country)

After that, polling varies. I've seen polls that show a selection of Democrats would comfortably beat Trump in key states. I've seen polls that show the exact opposite.

What is beyond doubt is that this election is crucial to keep that shit stain and his MAGAloon/Christo-fascist extremists out of the White House. Or the US will be a very different and very oppressive country in 4 years, with millions stripped of personal freedoms and basic rights.



Polls are contradictory currently, which is strange.  Id go along with a certain Trump win if the economy was tanking with high unemployment.  However, its the complete opposite and obviously the Dems are incumbents and responsible for that landscape.

With nearly 4 months to go, it may not be a foregone conclusion.
Logged

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,918
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #3082 on: Yesterday at 03:32:06 am »
Dems need an attack dog to counter Vance.

Kamala has to look Presidential. Calm, wise, composed, and prepared to be large and in charge.

And Nick Fuentes says he could never campaign for a candidate with a Asian immigrant marrier on the ticket.



Which is nice.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:36:08 am by jambutty »
Logged
Learn, motherfucker.

Offline coolbyrne

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,595
  • Ground Control
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #3083 on: Yesterday at 04:18:51 am »
Quote from: cptrios on July 18, 2024, 11:02:32 pm
None of those three will work. If you're trying to get 'independents' and reluctant non-Trumpy Republicans on your side, you're already at a disadvantage with a woman of color as your presidential candidate. Let alone one from California with low favorability and (at least so far on the big stage) a relative lack of charisma. Pairing her with another woman, a gay man, or another Californian, as depressing as it is to say, wouldn't work.

Beshear is an interesting choice, but his name recognition is pretty low and I don't know if he has enough 'pluses' to make up for that. Mark Kelly is probably the best option by a long way. He's got actual combat experience, which takes some shine off of Vance's non-combat Marines duty. And he's a freaking astronaut. What happened to his wife also works to counteract the narrative around Trump's assassination attempt, but talking about that any more feels a bit too gross for me.

The only thing that makes Kelly not a no-brainer is the fact that it would mean giving up a Senate seat. But If I had to choose between "keeping Trump out of office and maybe losing the Senate" and "letting Trump back in and maybe keeping the Senate," I know which one I'd pick.

Honestly, the only time I laugh in these threads is when people throw out names like that. I mean, with all due respect to those outside of the US commenting on US politics, but, are you new? I don't think you (not you specifically, cptrios) truly grasp how horrible and toxic a large section of the American public is. Keep in mind, 74 million people voted for Trump in 2020. A woman and/or a minority running on the same ticket as another woman (and minority) is absolutely laughable. JFC. I don't know which of the 2 would give Kamala worse numbers; it'd be a fucking race to the bottom.

If it must be Kamala, then it has to be a strong mid-west VP. Or I suppose, in Mark Kelly's case, south-west. Arizona is also a swing state, so that has to factor into it, too. He might not be well known yet, but I didn't have a clue who Tim Kaine was when Clinton picked him on her ticket. Kelly checks all the boxes that make Goldilocks Dems' eyes light up. His stance on gun control will push away votes, but those votes are likely going to Trump anyway. I'm not sold on the public backing Kamala, but having a strong white guy behind her might help, as shitty as that sounds.

I dunno. We're running out of time here.
Logged
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,918
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #3084 on: Yesterday at 04:50:26 am »
Someone is reading my posts.

Mayor Pete on Maher, bigging Joe and excoriating Vance. He could be the attack dog and a very useful VP with his combat chops. But no.

A very clever lad.

One panelist characterised the RNC as a white trash front yard party.
Logged
Learn, motherfucker.

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,169
  • Never Forget
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #3085 on: Yesterday at 10:54:47 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on July 19, 2024, 11:00:05 pm

I'd love Michelle Obama to stand, but she won't (even to save the country)


I never understand the call for Michelle to stand. She is not a politician, has never stood in an election and doesn't have a current fund raising set up.

She seems a perfectly wonderful highly intelligent lady, but she doesn't seem to have a track record in her own right of actual politics.
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,000
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #3086 on: Yesterday at 10:56:22 am »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 04:50:26 am
Someone is reading my posts.

Mayor Pete on Maher, bigging Joe and excoriating Vance. He could be the attack dog and a very useful VP with his combat chops. But no.

A very clever lad.

One panelist characterised the RNC as a white trash front yard party.

If Biden steps down and Harris is the nominee the VP will be someone like Shapiro from PA I think.  They'll need someone from a state they need to win in order to ensure they win that state.  If the Dems lose PA it's all over. 
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,835
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #3087 on: Yesterday at 11:08:17 am »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Yesterday at 10:54:47 am
I never understand the call for Michelle to stand. She is not a politician, has never stood in an election and doesn't have a current fund raising set up.

She seems a perfectly wonderful highly intelligent lady, but she doesn't seem to have a track record in her own right of actual politics.

I'm guessing it's because she'd be up against Trump who also isn't a politician and is largely just fighting a popularity contest by playing on the worst of people. Michelle Obama coming in at the 11th hour like a WWE storyline and offering a positive alternative probably would win a lot of votes. It shouldn't, but it would.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,140
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #3088 on: Yesterday at 11:16:28 am »
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,129
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #3089 on: Yesterday at 02:19:50 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Yesterday at 10:54:47 am
I never understand the call for Michelle to stand. She is not a politician, has never stood in an election and doesn't have a current fund raising set up.

She seems a perfectly wonderful highly intelligent lady, but she doesn't seem to have a track record in her own right of actual politics.

I don't get it either. She gives me the impression of someone who hates the job. She has never aspired for office, and saw first hand how the GOP treated her husband, and herself. She probably considers the White House to be a prison that she is glad to be free from.

People calling for her to step in seem to have a blind spot on this sort of thing. May as well ask Oprah to do the job.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,522
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #3090 on: Yesterday at 03:55:51 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 03:32:06 am
Dems need an attack dog to counter Vance.

Kamala has to look Presidential. Calm, wise, composed, and prepared to be large and in charge.

And Nick Fuentes says he could never campaign for a candidate with a Asian immigrant marrier on the ticket.

Which is nice.
And what is his significance outside of a weird, small sect of extreme right-wing incels?

A strange little man with extremely limited influence. (I am referring to Fuentes.)
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Red_Skippy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 945
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • Facebook
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #3091 on: Yesterday at 04:23:40 pm »
Trump is going to win comfortably regardless of who they replace Biden with at this late stage.

America is lost.  The nation has gone down the toilet due to the far left and far right extreme minority groups being given to much of a say in how things are run.   The only way back is to find a middle ground and to stop treating politics like a football game.
Logged
I think I love football more than woman...

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,741
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #3092 on: Yesterday at 07:16:58 pm »
Quote from: Red_Skippy on Yesterday at 04:23:40 pm
Trump is going to win comfortably regardless of who they replace Biden with at this late stage.
Posts like this are really tedious and lack hard evidence. Nobody knows what the fuck is going to happen.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,129
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #3093 on: Yesterday at 08:24:18 pm »
The big problem for Democrats now is that Biden has made it clear he will fight any attempt to remove him. It's gonna get ugly. People voted for Biden because they wanted stability. For all his achievements, the current situation is far from stable, and Biden has never really enthralled during his time in office.

It doesn't help that the election will likely hinge on only 100,000 votes in key swing states.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,213
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #3094 on: Yesterday at 08:47:22 pm »
Quote from: Red_Skippy on Yesterday at 04:23:40 pm
Trump is going to win comfortably regardless of who they replace Biden with at this late stage.

America is lost.  The nation has gone down the toilet due to the far left and far right extreme minority groups being given to much of a say in how things are run.   The only way back is to find a middle ground and to stop treating politics like a football game.
I think you will find this fight is all about fighting the extreme right to take the US back to it's senses, if you want to call that the middle ground then fair enough but people who don't follow politics come out with these sort of statements. will they all just grow up and start working together, stop treating politics like it's some sort of football game. blah blah blah. it's bordering on the there all as bad as each other bulls.. which helps the extremists like Trump.

How the US reached this stage is very complicated. the influence of the media, tv etc. the influence of social media, the rise in Populism. Charlatans using all of these things to gain power and money.

Logged
You can tell his dad was a toolmaker. Thats an impressive cabinet hes put together..

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,835
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #3095 on: Yesterday at 08:59:49 pm »
From flitting about on reddit I get the impression that people in the US aren't as enamored with Trump as they're often made out to be. There seems to be broad acknowledgement that the media are going after Biden because Trump is offering tax cuts for the ultra wealthy people who happen to own those media organisations, and that Biden's issues are less of a problem to the average voter.

I get there's a lot of fear around Trump due to him winning before, when Biden was in a better state, but I put a lot of that down to a combination of morbid curiosity and people having a "could it get any worse?" attitude. Surely now many have seen that yes, it can and does get worse under Trump, and the novelty of a celebrity president has worn off?
Logged

Offline cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,091
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #3096 on: Yesterday at 09:28:03 pm »
Quote from: Red_Skippy on Yesterday at 04:23:40 pm
Trump is going to win comfortably regardless of who they replace Biden with at this late stage.

America is lost.  The nation has gone down the toilet due to the far left and far right extreme minority groups being given to much of a say in how things are run.   The only way back is to find a middle ground and to stop treating politics like a football game.

What 'far left' group has ever had any sort of power in the US?
Logged

Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,380
  • @tharris113
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #3097 on: Yesterday at 10:15:49 pm »
Quote from: Red_Skippy on Yesterday at 04:23:40 pm
Trump is going to win comfortably regardless of who they replace Biden with at this late stage.

America is lost.  The nation has gone down the toilet due to the far left and far right extreme minority groups being given to much of a say in how things are run.   The only way back is to find a middle ground and to stop treating politics like a football game.
There is no organised far left that holds any actual power in the US.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,547
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #3098 on: Yesterday at 10:36:00 pm »
The idea that America is in the grip of equal and opposite extreme left/ right forces only makes some sense if the phrase "how things are run" grants equal weight to a few academics and university departments on one side and the entire executive, legislative and judicial branches of government on the other. It would of course be complete tosh to frame the Democrat v. GOP battle in such terms.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,140
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #3099 on: Yesterday at 10:54:15 pm »
Usually in elections, the incumbents lose power due to the fact theyve fecked up the economy, etc.  Evidence the GE result in the UK recently. 

There appears to be a lot of focus on respective personalities etc re Biden and Trump in the media, certainly from a UK perspective.  I dont think there has been any focus on the most important elements from an electorate perspective, ie policies.  Its as if thats not important. 

On the one side there is Project 2025 and on the other you have the incumbents record over the last 4 years.  There has been little to zip focus on those elements.
Logged

Offline whtwht

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,114
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #3100 on: Yesterday at 11:01:05 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:54:15 pm
Usually in elections, the incumbents lose power due to the fact theyve fecked up the economy, etc.  Evidence the GE result in the UK recently. 

There appears to be a lot of focus on respective personalities etc re Biden and Trump in the media, certainly from a UK perspective.  I dont think there has been any focus on the most important elements from an electorate perspective, ie policies.  Its as if thats not important. 

On the one side there is Project 2025 and on the other you have the incumbents record over the last 4 years.  There has been little to zip focus on those elements.

Look the whole media is complicit in this circus and it's very boring.
Logged
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,129
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #3101 on: Yesterday at 11:26:29 pm »
the media in the US is nuts. They're making the exact same mistakes they did 8 years ago when Trump first came on the scene, all for the sake of ratings. And they're all guilty of it - this isn't just a FOX news issue. Even though a second Trump presidency could see their offices and studious closed at gunpoint.

A guy like Jon Stewart will treat both sides equally. It's his great strength, but also a weakness when dealing with a side that will never hold it's own leaders to account, or to the same standards as the left does. It allows the other side to set the narrative.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,741
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #3102 on: Yesterday at 11:27:16 pm »
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 09:28:03 pm
What 'far left' group has ever had any sort of power in the US?
Exactly, it makes the entire post more ridiculous.
Logged

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,918
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #3103 on: Yesterday at 11:31:55 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 10:15:49 pm
There is no organised far left that holds any actual power in the US.

There is.  Many maintain a low profile.

The Right can barely accept L & G. 

Drag Queen Story Time fo pre-schoolers, trans rights for teens (who have been in puberty for only a few years), pronouns, too many non-whites, and acceptance and celebration of foreign hyphenated-American cultures has taken an inevitable hold in most American cities and it scares the fuck out of them.

Brits have been hearing for years that theirs is not the Britain they remember.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:35:10 pm by jambutty »
Logged
Learn, motherfucker.

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,213
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #3104 on: Yesterday at 11:43:52 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 11:31:55 pm
There is.  Many maintain a low profile.

The Right can barely accept L & G. 

Drag Queen Story Time fo pre-schoolers, trans rights for teens (who have been in puberty for only a few years), pronouns, too many non-whites, and acceptance and celebration of foreign hyphenated-American cultures has taken an inevitable hold in most American cities and it scares the fuck out of them.

Brits have been hearing for years that theirs is not the Britain they remember.
Can they be described as a Power or is a Voice a better description, we know about Sanders and AOC and the Squad is there more? they are hardly going to bring about a radical left US Government.
I didn't reply to the OP that brought up the minority far left as imo they do make it easy for the hard right Republicans to scare gullible voters into believing the radical left are going to ruin the US.
Logged
You can tell his dad was a toolmaker. Thats an impressive cabinet hes put together..

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,112
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #3105 on: Today at 12:42:19 am »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Yesterday at 10:54:47 am
I never understand the call for Michelle to stand. She is not a politician, has never stood in an election and doesn't have a current fund raising set up.

She seems a perfectly wonderful highly intelligent lady, but she doesn't seem to have a track record in her own right of actual politics.

Shes more politically experienced than Trump was in 2016. she was a very political First Lady and was accordingly both lauded and criticised for it.

Shes intelligent, charismatic and well-liked - she never polled lower than 60% in 8 years. The calls from all quarters for her to stand merely illustrates her popularity.
 
But she appears to have very little interest in taking office.
Logged

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,547
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #3106 on: Today at 12:58:50 am »
I just find it weird that America fought a war to free itself from the monarchy yet seem to have this predilection for political dynasties.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,636
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #3107 on: Today at 01:00:15 am »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 11:31:55 pm
There is.  Many maintain a low profile.

The Right can barely accept L & G. 

Drag Queen Story Time fo pre-schoolers, trans rights for teens (who have been in puberty for only a few years), pronouns, too many non-whites, and acceptance and celebration of foreign hyphenated-American cultures has taken an inevitable hold in most American cities and it scares the fuck out of them.

Brits have been hearing for years that theirs is not the Britain they remember.

Aren't they just small groups looking for equal standing in society? Or would you throw the local Islamic community looking to build mosque for their people against objections from others in the community as organised left?
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,000
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #3108 on: Today at 01:22:23 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 11:26:29 pm
the media in the US is nuts. They're making the exact same mistakes they did 8 years ago when Trump first came on the scene, all for the sake of ratings. And they're all guilty of it - this isn't just a FOX news issue. Even though a second Trump presidency could see their offices and studious closed at gunpoint.

A guy like Jon Stewart will treat both sides equally. It's his great strength, but also a weakness when dealing with a side that will never hold it's own leaders to account, or to the same standards as the left does. It allows the other side to set the narrative.

This is 100% right.  They let Trump get away with everything without a single word.  He lies constantly, rambles incoherently, mixes up names, has moments where he freezes and forgets what hes talking about and they dont say anything, not only because of ratings but because they know he and his backers will scream and call them fake news, etc. 

Its actually sad that they wont do what they are supposed to be doing. 

Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,668
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #3109 on: Today at 02:04:03 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 11:26:29 pm
the media in the US is nuts. They're making the exact same mistakes they did 8 years ago when Trump first came on the scene, all for the sake of ratings. And they're all guilty of it - this isn't just a FOX news issue. Even though a second Trump presidency could see their offices and studious closed at gunpoint.


It really feels like they're making all the same mistakes. And I had a little observation today that kind of made me think. I work for a small local paper and was looking for a picture for the US election, so I went on to search it in our database where we get pictures of a lot of agencies like Reuters, AFP or AP. I wanted a somewhat neutral picture like an American flag, but had to search really hard to find something suitable, because the whole thing is just flooded with photos from the RNC. It shows me 80 pictures per page and even when I went back to page 175 there were still pictures from the first day of the RNC coming up. It's just insane.

Of course not everything is Trump and there's a lot of pictures of all kinds of MAGA-weirdos (and some non-RNC election related stuff), but there's enough Trump to make even the most tolerant guy vomit. I just did a quick search for 2020. There were 20 pages of pictures that came up searching for RNC. If I do it for this year it's 158 pages. For comparision I looked at the 2020 number for DNC and it's 10 pages. Will be interesting to see what it's like this year.

It just shows the whole issue. They give too much attention to Trump and the Republicans. The problem is that you can't escape it, if you're flooded like that. Add to that, that a lot of people working in the media are just idiots or only care about their own numbers, so they'll report what gives them those views, clicks, paper-sales, and they'll use the footage that is the most impressive. My boss (who is a fucking idiot) is far from right wing or someone who thinks Trump is great, but he still used that "iconic" photo of Trump on stage after being shot to use it for an interview with a US-university professor talking about the election. People are just plain stupid.
Logged

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,547
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #3110 on: Today at 04:07:49 am »
Yes, and it's an effective strategy by the RNC and their media backers to exhaust the resolve of everyone else. I'm not even in America and I'm so tired of this inane yet addictive circus, such that I'm at the point of saying "fuck it, just let him have his precious world domination, just shut up". A dangerous place to be.
Logged

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,195
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #3111 on: Today at 04:39:24 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 12:58:50 am
I just find it weird that America fought a war to free itself from the monarchy yet seem to have this predilection for political dynasties.

And Presidents who are above the law and can pardon whoever they please. And all the ceremonies.

After so many years of revolutionartpy war...they replaced one kind of monarchy with an elected one.

There is a reason that no democracies have adopted the US model.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock
Pages: 1 ... 73 74 75 76 77 [78]   Go Up
« previous next »
 