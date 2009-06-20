None of those three will work. If you're trying to get 'independents' and reluctant non-Trumpy Republicans on your side, you're already at a disadvantage with a woman of color as your presidential candidate. Let alone one from California with low favorability and (at least so far on the big stage) a relative lack of charisma. Pairing her with another woman, a gay man, or another Californian, as depressing as it is to say, wouldn't work.



Beshear is an interesting choice, but his name recognition is pretty low and I don't know if he has enough 'pluses' to make up for that. Mark Kelly is probably the best option by a long way. He's got actual combat experience, which takes some shine off of Vance's non-combat Marines duty. And he's a freaking astronaut. What happened to his wife also works to counteract the narrative around Trump's assassination attempt, but talking about that any more feels a bit too gross for me.



The only thing that makes Kelly not a no-brainer is the fact that it would mean giving up a Senate seat. But If I had to choose between "keeping Trump out of office and maybe losing the Senate" and "letting Trump back in and maybe keeping the Senate," I know which one I'd pick.



Honestly, the only time I laugh in these threads is when people throw out names like that. I mean, with all due respect to those outside of the US commenting on US politics, but, are you new? I don't think you (not you specifically, cptrios) truly grasp how horrible and toxic a large section of the American public is. Keep in mind, 74 million people voted for Trump in 2020. A woman and/or a minority running on the same ticket as another woman (and minority) is absolutely laughable. JFC. I don't know which of the 2 would give Kamala worse numbers; it'd be a fucking race to the bottom.If it must be Kamala, then it has to be a strong mid-west VP. Or I suppose, in Mark Kelly's case, south-west. Arizona is also a swing state, so that has to factor into it, too. He might not be well known yet, but I didn't have a clue who Tim Kaine was when Clinton picked him on her ticket. Kelly checks all the boxes that make Goldilocks Dems' eyes light up. His stance on gun control will push away votes, but those votes are likely going to Trump anyway. I'm not sold on the public backing Kamala, but having a strong white guy behind her might help, as shitty as that sounds.I dunno. We're running out of time here.