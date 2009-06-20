« previous next »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:42:36 pm
Outside of Trumps cult, a lot of the electorate wont forget that, given its relatively fresh in the memory.


The polls paint a different picture.

I understand why his 'base' blindly supports him in everything. But they will only ever be a minority.

It's the floating/independent voters intending to vote for him that I cannot get my head around.

Biden cannot beat the orange shitbag now.

I don't think Harris can, either.

I'd love Michelle Obama to stand, but she won't (even to save the country)

After that, polling varies. I've seen polls that show a selection of Democrats would comfortably beat Trump in key states. I've seen polls that show the exact opposite.

What is beyond doubt is that this election is crucial to keep that shit stain and his MAGAloon/Christo-fascist extremists out of the White House. Or the US will be a very different and very oppressive country in 4 years, with millions stripped of personal freedoms and basic rights.

Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 11:00:05 pm

The polls paint a different picture.

I understand why his 'base' blindly supports him in everything. But they will only ever be a minority.

It's the floating/independent voters intending to vote for him that I cannot get my head around.

Biden cannot beat the orange shitbag now.

I don't think Harris can, either.

I'd love Michelle Obama to stand, but she won't (even to save the country)

After that, polling varies. I've seen polls that show a selection of Democrats would comfortably beat Trump in key states. I've seen polls that show the exact opposite.

What is beyond doubt is that this election is crucial to keep that shit stain and his MAGAloon/Christo-fascist extremists out of the White House. Or the US will be a very different and very oppressive country in 4 years, with millions stripped of personal freedoms and basic rights.



Polls are contradictory currently, which is strange.  Id go along with a certain Trump win if the economy was tanking with high unemployment.  However, its the complete opposite and obviously the Dems are incumbents and responsible for that landscape.

With nearly 4 months to go, it may not be a foregone conclusion.
Dems need an attack dog to counter Vance.

Kamala has to look Presidential. Calm, wise, composed, and prepared to be large and in charge.

And Nick Fuentes says he could never campaign for a candidate with a Asian immigrant marrier on the ticket.



Which is nice.
Quote from: cptrios on July 18, 2024, 11:02:32 pm
None of those three will work. If you're trying to get 'independents' and reluctant non-Trumpy Republicans on your side, you're already at a disadvantage with a woman of color as your presidential candidate. Let alone one from California with low favorability and (at least so far on the big stage) a relative lack of charisma. Pairing her with another woman, a gay man, or another Californian, as depressing as it is to say, wouldn't work.

Beshear is an interesting choice, but his name recognition is pretty low and I don't know if he has enough 'pluses' to make up for that. Mark Kelly is probably the best option by a long way. He's got actual combat experience, which takes some shine off of Vance's non-combat Marines duty. And he's a freaking astronaut. What happened to his wife also works to counteract the narrative around Trump's assassination attempt, but talking about that any more feels a bit too gross for me.

The only thing that makes Kelly not a no-brainer is the fact that it would mean giving up a Senate seat. But If I had to choose between "keeping Trump out of office and maybe losing the Senate" and "letting Trump back in and maybe keeping the Senate," I know which one I'd pick.

Honestly, the only time I laugh in these threads is when people throw out names like that. I mean, with all due respect to those outside of the US commenting on US politics, but, are you new? I don't think you (not you specifically, cptrios) truly grasp how horrible and toxic a large section of the American public is. Keep in mind, 74 million people voted for Trump in 2020. A woman and/or a minority running on the same ticket as another woman (and minority) is absolutely laughable. JFC. I don't know which of the 2 would give Kamala worse numbers; it'd be a fucking race to the bottom.

If it must be Kamala, then it has to be a strong mid-west VP. Or I suppose, in Mark Kelly's case, south-west. Arizona is also a swing state, so that has to factor into it, too. He might not be well known yet, but I didn't have a clue who Tim Kaine was when Clinton picked him on her ticket. Kelly checks all the boxes that make Goldilocks Dems' eyes light up. His stance on gun control will push away votes, but those votes are likely going to Trump anyway. I'm not sold on the public backing Kamala, but having a strong white guy behind her might help, as shitty as that sounds.

I dunno. We're running out of time here.
Someone is reading my posts.

Mayor Pete on Maher, bigging Joe and excoriating Vance. He could be the attack dog and a very useful VP with his combat chops. But no.

A very clever lad.

One panelist characterised the RNC as a white trash front yard party.
