Harris about to get a hospital pass from the democrats.



If Biden drops out and Harris is the nominee the entire race for president changes. It's not strong vs old and weak it'll now be the past vs the future. The age issue now becomes Trumps and he'll attack her non stop, we all know he's a racist who can't help but say the quite things out loud, which will drive away the people he needs in order to win.In no way am I saying that Harris would definitely win if she's nominated but I don't think it's a guarantee that Trump wins, especially if she picks a good VP candidate. Trump is still universally disliked by the majority of Americans. His ceiling for support is something like 45%. It'll be an incredibly close race but Harris could win if Biden drops out.