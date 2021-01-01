Trump definitely wins if Biden stays. I dont see what there is to lose if Harris comes in. If she really takes to the role and reinvigorates their campaign then they might still have an outside chance.



Also if she is unpopular, which we are constantly told, then she gets her go in the election coming and thats done so in 4 years time (if we are not all dead) the Deomcrats can find somebody else, without having to give it Kamala till end of season.