« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 72 73 74 75 76 [77]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?  (Read 218199 times)

Offline S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,079
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #3040 on: Today at 06:45:41 am »
Trump definitely wins if Biden stays. I dont see what there is to lose if Harris comes in. If she really takes to the role and reinvigorates their campaign then they might still have an outside chance.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,559
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #3041 on: Today at 08:12:24 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 10:19:17 am
It's a big question, but there are bright folk, like Gavin Newsom (Governor of California) and Gretchen Whitmer (Governor of Michigan), who are both in their 50s and would be powerful voices against Trump.
Are they "well known" enough to retrieve votes they are apparently losing now to Trump?

Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:11:25 am
A worry, these are not my words, is whether a racist and misogynistic US public would vote for her.
My thoughts as well. More so that she is a woman and then throw in she is of colour. Would make it extremely difficult imo.

Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 11:19:03 am
Unless it was Michelle Obama, I think a black woman would struggle to get the votes, required.
Agreed.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 11:45:30 am
Clooney's got four years to get prepared.
Get Will Smith or The Rock no?



Or Kanye ;)
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,539
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #3042 on: Today at 08:26:42 am »
Surely the people who couldn't bring themselves to vote for two "non straight white male" candidates are already in the Trump camp?
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,945
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #3043 on: Today at 08:34:30 am »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 04:23:34 am
Mister Flip Flop indeed 

Is today Flipday or Flopday? :D
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,925
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #3044 on: Today at 08:54:54 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 09:42:19 pm
Er, so the Dems were doing exactly what they hammer Republicans for but in a massive, whopping way.

Lying to the American public that the POTUS is fit to serve.

Christ, the number of role reversals this last week between Rep and Dems has my head spinning.

Not really. People can change their minds, situations change. Biden can probably do his job fine right now, he's just been reluctant to accept he no longer has the juice (or voice) to beatTrump in November.

Must be hard for him to come to this reality, with ego as well.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,721
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #3045 on: Today at 09:13:42 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 09:42:19 pm
Er, so the Dems were doing exactly what they hammer Republicans for but in a massive, whopping way.

Lying to the American public that the POTUS is fit to serve.

Christ, the number of role reversals this last week between Rep and Dems has my head spinning.
It's startling but perhaps not surprising that you'd make any comparison of the current Democrat party and Republican group. The entire cohort of both Repug politicians and background direct support group are actually evil.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,126
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #3046 on: Today at 09:15:41 am »
Quote from: S on Today at 06:45:41 am
Trump definitely wins if Biden stays. I dont see what there is to lose if Harris comes in. If she really takes to the role and reinvigorates their campaign then they might still have an outside chance.

Also if she is unpopular, which we are constantly told, then she gets her go in the election coming and thats done so in 4 years time (if we are not all dead) the Deomcrats can find somebody else, without having to give it Kamala till end of season.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 72 73 74 75 76 [77]   Go Up
« previous next »
 