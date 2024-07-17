The thing with the debate is there was a lot of pressure on Biden to show he was still up to it, going into the debate. He spectacularly failed, it wasn't just oh he had a bad debate out of nowhere.



Then he calls Zelensky Putin. He's not up to being President for the next 4 years and everyone knows he isn't.



He's not up to the campaigning. it's about putting things into perspective, does anyone think he actually believed Zelinsky was Putin at any time, it was a lapse in concentration more than anything, it will not affect his decisions on Ukraine in the slightest. now am not saying Biden should remain, he's never going to win back the voters confidence but I wouldn't be looking at him as some sort of danger to the world whose going to cause wars, he's not going to come out with crazy statements. if your looking for a decision maker to guide the US through the next 4 yrs or so then yeah am still in favour of Biden, if your looking for someone who will inspire confidence then theres a lot better choices than Biden, if your looking for someone who can win the confidence to beat Trump then it's a different ball game completely. you can rule Biden out though now as people are saying everybody knows Bidens not up to it, he's got no chance really has he.