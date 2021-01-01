« previous next »
The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?

I don't think the decision to ditch him can be achieved too quickly. There must be a lot to get sorted behind the scenes before it becomes public knowledge. Then, of course, they will have to pick a suitable time to make the announcement to make as much political gain as possible, on not make it look like a knee jerk rash decision. But, they will need to play their hand sooner or later, whatever they are doing, because it can't really carry on like this much longer.
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:11:39 pm
The damage has been done, the reaction to that debate by Biden supporters themselves was way over the top, he's unfit to be President, that will have stuck in voters minds regardless of realty. those voters won't switch to Trump but they will stop at home.

The thing with the debate is there was a lot of pressure on Biden to show he was still up to it, going into the debate. He spectacularly failed, it wasn't just oh he had a bad debate out of nowhere.

Then he calls Zelensky Putin. He's not up to being President for the next 4 years and everyone knows he isn't.
Big changes in the odds today that Biden will be the nominee. Hes now longer odds than at any other time, including after the debate.

I reckon theyll announce it soon after the RNC ends.
Yep, looks like he'll be stepping down soon.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:54:20 pm
The thing with the debate is there was a lot of pressure on Biden to show he was still up to it, going into the debate. He spectacularly failed, it wasn't just oh he had a bad debate out of nowhere.

Then he calls Zelensky Putin. He's not up to being President for the next 4 years and everyone knows he isn't.
He's not up to the campaigning. it's about putting things into perspective, does anyone think he actually believed Zelinsky was Putin at any time, it was a lapse in concentration more than anything, it will not affect his decisions on Ukraine in the slightest. now am not saying Biden should remain, he's never going to win back the voters confidence but I wouldn't be looking at him as some sort of danger to the world whose going to cause wars, he's not going to come out with crazy statements. if your looking for a decision maker to guide the US through the next 4 yrs or so then yeah am still in favour of Biden, if your looking for someone who will inspire confidence then theres a lot better choices than Biden, if your looking for someone who can win the confidence to beat Trump then it's a different ball game completely. you can rule Biden out though now as people are saying everybody knows Bidens not up to it, he's got no chance really has he.
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 06:39:04 pm
He's not up to the campaigning. it's about putting things into perspective, does anyone think he actually believed Zelinsky was Putin at any time, it was a lapse in concentration more than anything, it will not affect his decisions on Ukraine in the slightest. now am not saying Biden should remain, he's never going to win back the voters confidence but I wouldn't be looking at him as some sort of danger to the world whose going to cause wars, he's not going to come out with crazy statements. if your looking for a decision maker to guide the US through the next 4 yrs or so then yeah am still in favour of Biden, if your looking for someone who will inspire confidence then theres a lot better choices than Biden, if your looking for someone who can win the confidence to beat Trump then it's a different ball game completely. you can rule Biden out though now as people are saying everybody knows Bidens not up to it, he's got no chance really has he.

Optics are everything.

Which POTUS had polio?  All his press images were of him sitting down?  Read about him in GCSE history - it was a while back.
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 06:39:04 pm
He's not up to the campaigning. it's about putting things into perspective, does anyone think he actually believed Zelinsky was Putin at any time, it was a lapse in concentration more than anything, it will not affect his decisions on Ukraine in the slightest. now am not saying Biden should remain, he's never going to win back the voters confidence but I wouldn't be looking at him as some sort of danger to the world whose going to cause wars, he's not going to come out with crazy statements. if your looking for a decision maker to guide the US through the next 4 yrs or so then yeah am still in favour of Biden, if your looking for someone who will inspire confidence then theres a lot better choices than Biden, if your looking for someone who can win the confidence to beat Trump then it's a different ball game completely. you can rule Biden out though now as people are saying everybody knows Bidens not up to it, he's got no chance really has he.

Good post. I'd be pretty confident that Biden could get through another term technically. It's too far gone now though, people are focusing less on the content of his speech and more on the slips ups. The polls seem to suggest that enough people care about presentation rather than the content, for it to be capable of swinging the election result.

He's done for, some big name Democrats are saying he needs to step back, they aren't going to change their view. It's the last thing the Dems need, look at Trump's party, everyone falling in line behind him, they look like unified.

To sweeten the pill for Biden, I think if Kamala Harris is put forward, he'll be more likely to step back quickly. I'm sure he has had foresight for some time that it's a highly possible scenario that Harris would step up after him. I don't think anyone could have predicted how quickly it all would unravel for him though. And at the same time, the lucky streak Trump has been on defies all logic.
Quote from: damomad on Today at 07:09:21 pm
Good post. I'd be pretty confident that Biden could get through another term technically. It's too far gone now though, people are focusing less on the content of his speech and more on the slips ups. The polls seem to suggest that enough people care about presentation rather than the content, for it to be capable of swinging the election result.

He's done for, some big name Democrats are saying he needs to step back, they aren't going to change their view. It's the last thing the Dems need, look at Trump's party, everyone falling in line behind him, they look like unified.

To sweeten the pill for Biden, I think if Kamala Harris is put forward, he'll be more likely to step back quickly. I'm sure he has had foresight for some time that it's a highly possible scenario that Harris would step up after him. I don't think anyone could have predicted how quickly it all would unravel for him though. And at the same time, the lucky streak Trump has been on defies all logic.
Yeah, something I read in a post earlier I find interesting, Bidens now being more receptive to the people asking him to consider stepping aside, he's gone from thinking Kamala Harris won't be able to beat Trump to do you think she can beat Trump.
Maybe standing down at this election crossed his mind a year or so ago but he felt he had to continue as Harris won't beat him.
