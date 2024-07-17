Totally disagree with this.



He was never the right candidate for another 4 years. The debate just showed everyone the reality of the current situation. He's not going to get any younger - that's not how age works.



He's done a good job, but was never the right person to run again. The Dems should've been on it from day one and had this all sorted, by now.



He's not the same guy he was. He was the right person then, but not now.



Trump will win now, even if he does step down.



Ive no problem with what you are saying.It's up to Biden and others to give the counter arguments. it's all a matter of opinion, the killer attack is saying he's unfit to be President. there is no counter argument to this.So how do you judge Biden.What's age got to do with it? being old doesn't make him the ideal candidate but does that make him unfit to be president it's competency that's important. if the criteria is competency then Biden is the front runner, he has a massive amount of experience, he's intelligent, he wants to do good, all very important for me.We are dealing with realty here, in a ideal world 2 younger candidates would be facing off for the Presidency. at the end of the day it's up to the candidates to put themselves forward, it's up to the public to decide.I think I read only 35% of voters follow US politics, imagine the UKs the same.How many of the public knew who Donald Trump, Ronald Regan, etc were when they stood for election? nearly everyone I imagine, how many would know who Newsom is if he became the Democrat candidate, 35% maybe.We had the same problem over here during Brexit, people cheering on the worst type of Torys around who have spent their whole careers voting to screw them, barracking the Labour politicians who had spent the careers fighting to defend them. politicians were all the same. no difference between Chris Bryant and John Redwood.Maybe the Democrats have to think out of the box in situations like this and bring in someone who is well known for other reasons besides politics. De Nero might have been a excellent choice if he was younger.