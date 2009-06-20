« previous next »
Author Topic: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?  (Read 213443 times)

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2920 on: July 14, 2024, 01:14:25 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on July 14, 2024, 01:12:29 pm
Are you being serious or are you deliberately trying to warp reality? He looks as silly as he has always done. His ridiculousness is baked in. What wasnt baked in was just how not with it Biden was, which has become clear these last few weeks.

Perhaps you'd answer the question I put in the other thread then and explain why what happened yesterday is going to give him the definite win you are constantly going on about?
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2921 on: July 14, 2024, 01:23:21 pm »
Quote from: jillc on July 14, 2024, 01:14:25 pm
Perhaps you'd answer the question I put in the other thread then and explain why what happened yesterday is going to give him the definite win you are constantly going on about?

It wont, what happened yesterday wont give him the win. But would have not given him the win is if he had his brains blown out.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2922 on: July 14, 2024, 01:23:34 pm »
There is just a simple problem its tough for Dems to win the presidency the way the electoral map looks at present.

Biden had a good win in the Electoral College in 2020 but won a few states by tight margins, it doesn't take a huge swing to flip that map.

And that was in an election which was basically a referendum on the pretty disastrous Trump presidency, this matchup is a lot less favourable as a lot of voters are pretty negative on Biden's record now as well.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2923 on: July 14, 2024, 05:55:59 pm »
"Top Democratic sources believe that Democrats who had thoughts about challenging President Biden are now standing down "because of this fragile political moment,"
@CostaReports
 reports.

Concerns about Biden's debate performance "faded almost instantly" after the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, with Democratic sources say the party should stay cool at a turbulent time."

This makes zero sense. They are just handing the election to Trump, idiots.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2924 on: July 14, 2024, 06:12:17 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on July 14, 2024, 01:23:34 pm
There is just a simple problem its tough for Dems to win the presidency the way the electoral map looks at present.

Biden had a good win in the Electoral College in 2020 but won a few states by tight margins, it doesn't take a huge swing to flip that map.

And that was in an election which was basically a referendum on the pretty disastrous Trump presidency, this matchup is a lot less favourable as a lot of voters are pretty negative on Biden's record now as well.

This is a pretty general statement. How many voters and where do they vote? What part of his record are they negative on? I know his stance on Israel isn't sitting well with young voters in Michigan, but he's currently 'winning' Michigan., if polls are to be believed. (Which is a whole other topic.)

I was going to make a larger post about all the things Biden's done right, but no one wants to hear it, do they? It's easier to jump on the negative of an otherwise good performance than it is to find satisfaction in it. (We see it in the post-match Liverpool threads.) We live for doom-scrolling; algorithms feed our need for that shot of endorphine. Posting and almost revelling in our dire worldview on a message board is just an extension of (and indeed, showcases our participation in) this doom-scrolling. I often hesitate to comment in these threads and I really shouldn't come into them at all, because as someone living in the United States, it's probably not good for my mental health. The know-it-alls and doomsayers who blithely cast predictions without actually having to live it. (Not aimed specifically at you, filopastry.) I mentioned it in the Trump thread (again, I just need to stay out of it)- there are posters who get some kind of delight out of predicting a Trump win and I think secretly hope he does, just so they can feel good about themselves and how 'clever' they are.

Is Joe Biden really the best option right now? God, no. But as long as he is the only option, I have to hope it's enough. Maybe that's naiveté. But my god, it's better than proudly wallowing in the negative.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2925 on: July 14, 2024, 06:28:35 pm »
Quote from: coolbyrne on July 14, 2024, 06:12:17 pm
This is a pretty general statement. How many voters and where do they vote? What part of his record are they negative on? I know his stance on Israel isn't sitting well with young voters in Michigan, but he's currently 'winning' Michigan., if polls are to be believed. (Which is a whole other topic.)

I was going to make a larger post about all the things Biden's done right, but no one wants to hear it, do they? It's easier to jump on the negative of an otherwise good performance than it is to find satisfaction in it. (We see it in the post-match Liverpool threads.) We live for doom-scrolling; algorithms feed our need for that shot of endorphine. Posting and almost revelling in our dire worldview on a message board is just an extension of (and indeed, showcases our participation in) this doom-scrolling. I often hesitate to comment in these threads and I really shouldn't come into them at all, because as someone living in the United States, it's probably not good for my mental health. The know-it-alls and doomsayers who blithely cast predictions without actually having to live it. (Not aimed specifically at you, filopastry.) I mentioned it in the Trump thread (again, I just need to stay out of it)- there are posters who get some kind of delight out of predicting a Trump win and I think secretly hope he does, just so they can feel good about themselves and how 'clever' they are.

Is Joe Biden really the best option right now? God, no. But as long as he is the only option, I have to hope it's enough. Maybe that's naiveté. But my god, it's better than proudly wallowing in the negative.

Most on here are commenting from 000s of miles away, me included. There are some who obviously live in the US, eg you, JB, etc.  obviously you folk bring lived experience, whereas most of us post through a UK prism.  Id agree with you the achievements of the Biden administration largely get ignored on here, but a quick google helps.   https://www.whitehouse.gov/therecord/

Id guess same isnt necessarily true for a lot of folks with lived experience of said administration.  Same wont resonate at all with those firmly aligned with Trump.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2926 on: July 15, 2024, 01:01:44 am »
Biden on the telly now.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2927 on: July 15, 2024, 01:33:21 am »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on July 15, 2024, 01:01:44 am
Biden on the telly now.

Good to know that Americans settle their differences at the 'battle box' ::)
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2928 on: July 15, 2024, 01:42:14 am »
Respect to Joe for this address- America can go one of two ways. They need to get a grip.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2929 on: July 15, 2024, 12:33:28 pm »
Quote from: gamble on July 15, 2024, 01:42:14 am
Respect to Joe for this address- America can go one of two ways. They need to get a grip.

He means well, but his voice does not carry conviction any more.

The other guy does conviction, of course!
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2930 on: July 15, 2024, 06:46:45 pm »
Quote from: coolbyrne on July 14, 2024, 06:12:17 pm
This is a pretty general statement. How many voters and where do they vote? What part of his record are they negative on? I know his stance on Israel isn't sitting well with young voters in Michigan, but he's currently 'winning' Michigan., if polls are to be believed. (Which is a whole other topic.)

I was going to make a larger post about all the things Biden's done right, but no one wants to hear it, do they? It's easier to jump on the negative of an otherwise good performance than it is to find satisfaction in it. (We see it in the post-match Liverpool threads.) We live for doom-scrolling; algorithms feed our need for that shot of endorphine. Posting and almost revelling in our dire worldview on a message board is just an extension of (and indeed, showcases our participation in) this doom-scrolling. I often hesitate to comment in these threads and I really shouldn't come into them at all, because as someone living in the United States, it's probably not good for my mental health. The know-it-alls and doomsayers who blithely cast predictions without actually having to live it. (Not aimed specifically at you, filopastry.) I mentioned it in the Trump thread (again, I just need to stay out of it)- there are posters who get some kind of delight out of predicting a Trump win and I think secretly hope he does, just so they can feel good about themselves and how 'clever' they are.

Is Joe Biden really the best option right now? God, no. But as long as he is the only option, I have to hope it's enough. Maybe that's naiveté. But my god, it's better than proudly wallowing in the negative.

Sorry only saw this now, a few points in response.

His approval ratings nationally are pretty much in the toilet for a sitting president and actually worse than Trump's whose ratings are obviously also very deservedly in the toilet.

Looking across a spectrum of polls I wouldn't say Biden was leading Michigan at all, but I would say it is at least a competitive race, if Biden loses Nevada and Arizona (which look pretty nailed on at present) and Pennsylvania which isn't looking wonderful then its pretty irrelevant anyway.

I'm not bashing Biden's record, I think its clearly better than Trump's and deserving more respect, but unless we are missing a big polling miss then its not cutting through with the US electorate strongly. If I lived in the US I would clearly vote any Democrat up against Trump including Biden, I think a Trump presidency would be a disaster for the US and for Europe and the World in general.

But the problem is enough of the key states look bad for Biden, and they've looked bad for a while, I haven't followed this race as closely as I should have as a I find it a bit depressing, but it feels like the polling has been kind of "stuck" for a while, and I don't honestly see what is likely to be moving them in a favourable direction.

The stability of the lead is the bigger concern for me than the size of it, in a more fluid race you could see it closing up a few points pretty easily, but it hasn't felt like that kind of race so far.

It feels like Trump being a criminal piece of shit is already baked in and yet still he leads, not sure anything new will come out there to massively help Biden.

At this stage it feels like the only likely salvation is a reasonably significant polling miss to favour Biden across multiple states, it just feels like an Electoral College win is difficult for Dems generally now, the shock for me in '20 was how little swing would have been needed for Trump to win even coming off a pretty horrific record for the previous 4 years.

I'm not bashing Biden as a President to be clear, but I think he is clearly problematic as a candidate at this stage in his career, I very much thought he was the right man in to run for the job in '20 as well.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2931 on: July 15, 2024, 09:44:21 pm »
Do the USA use mostly the same polling companies as us?
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2932 on: July 15, 2024, 09:51:00 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on July 15, 2024, 09:44:21 pm
Do the USA use mostly the same polling companies as us?

The polls wont be wrong to the level people are hoping for. Biden is toast, the election is in the bag for Trump.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2933 on: July 15, 2024, 09:55:16 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on July 15, 2024, 09:51:00 pm
The polls wont be wrong to the level people are hoping for. Biden is toast, the election is in the bag for Trump.

The polls won't be that wrong on current opinion, but they are snapshots, not predictions.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2934 on: July 16, 2024, 09:57:38 am »
Terrible problem for the Democrats is that Biden in the Holt interview seemed okay. His mental faculties are pretty much there, you can tell. But his voice is awfully weak, lacking in energy and he seems irritated more than anything.

The debate was a car crash, seems he overprepped and was overtired but excuses don't cut it. Someone has to prosecute the major arguments against Trump. Biden can't do it, he is not strong or vigorous enough to get the words out, even if he knows what to say. Needs to step aside, with dignity and soon.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2935 on: July 16, 2024, 10:10:08 am »
I think it's pretty obvious that the US will have Trump until he gifts the position of King to one of his sons.

The United States of Trumping is upon us.
« Reply #2936 on: July 16, 2024, 04:55:57 pm »
Polling suggests Virginia will be in play.  That would be a major problem for the Democrats.  Tim Kaine is well ahead in his race though, so are we going to see split-ticketing here?  It doesn't bode well for Biden, but it's possible that at the ballot box, enough voters will end up voting for him anyway.  The third party cross-tabs in the NYT poll is interesting as Trump was actually ahead if you include third parties.  So are these just unhappy protest responses (and they'll come home in November), or is Biden going to lose a state that has no real business being this close?
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2937 on: July 16, 2024, 05:55:55 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on July 16, 2024, 04:55:57 pm
Polling suggests Virginia will be in play.  That would be a major problem for the Democrats.  Tim Kaine is well ahead in his race though, so are we going to see split-ticketing here?  It doesn't bode well for Biden, but it's possible that at the ballot box, enough voters will end up voting for him anyway.  The third party cross-tabs in the NYT poll is interesting as Trump was actually ahead if you include third parties.  So are these just unhappy protest responses (and they'll come home in November), or is Biden going to lose a state that has no real business being this close?

The polling is really strange this cycle. I've given up on the presidential race. Nevada is the same as Virginia. Hard to imagine a split ticket where the Democratic senators are so far ahead, but Biden loses. Rosen and Kaine are out of sight in their races. I'm starting to pay attention much more to the down ballot races. I think they might be better indicators of how the presidential election will go.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:56:22 am by wemmick »
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2938 on: Yesterday at 08:38:14 pm »
If the down-ballot polling is so much better, why are congressmen who are all up for reelection so vocal about Biden fears?


I think they are afraid that Biden is not giving people something to 'vote for' and may dampen the ground game and eventually the turn-out.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2939 on: Yesterday at 08:55:50 pm »
he should go I think his campaign is now more of a handicap than a help to beat the orange mouthpiece
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2940 on: Yesterday at 09:18:59 pm »
Schiff says pass the torch.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2941 on: Yesterday at 09:25:26 pm »
Reuters/IPSOS poll indicates no material impact on polling following the attempted assassination on Trump.  Trump still holds a marginal lead, but poll shows many (4 out of 5) respondents believe the country is spiralling into chaos

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/four-five-americans-fear-country-is-sliding-into-chaos-reutersipsos-poll-finds-2024-07-16/
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2942 on: Yesterday at 10:03:53 pm »
Schiff's only saying that publicly if he's got his master's Pelosi's blessing. That + yesterday's alarming NYT story of Biden circling the wagons and shrinking his inner circle points to an increasingly isolated President who is detached from reality.

It feels all but over, at this point.

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2943 on: Yesterday at 10:08:57 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 09:25:26 pm
Reuters/IPSOS poll indicates no material impact on polling following the attempted assassination on Trump.  Trump still holds a marginal lead, but poll shows many (4 out of 5) respondents believe the country is spiralling into chaos

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/four-five-americans-fear-country-is-sliding-into-chaos-reutersipsos-poll-finds-2024-07-16/

Well they're not wrong, but at least they're showing some common sense too. This shows that the election is still winnable for the Democrats if Biden withdraws and they get a new candidate.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2944 on: Yesterday at 11:11:39 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 09:25:26 pm
Reuters/IPSOS poll indicates no material impact on polling following the attempted assassination on Trump.  Trump still holds a marginal lead, but poll shows many (4 out of 5) respondents believe the country is spiralling into chaos

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/four-five-americans-fear-country-is-sliding-into-chaos-reutersipsos-poll-finds-2024-07-16/
The damage has been done, the reaction to that debate by Biden supporters themselves was way over the top, he's unfit to be President, that will have stuck in voters minds regardless of realty. those voters won't switch to Trump but they will stop at home.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2945 on: Yesterday at 11:14:02 pm »
He has Covid now apparently.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2946 on: Yesterday at 11:15:06 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 11:14:02 pm
He has Covid now apparently.

There's his medical reason to exit the race.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2947 on: Yesterday at 11:19:03 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:15:06 pm
There's his medical reason to exit the race.

I think the effects of Covid are mild enough that everyone would know it's a cop out.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2948 on: Today at 12:41:42 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:11:39 pm
The damage has been done, the reaction to that debate by Biden supporters themselves was way over the top, he's unfit to be President, that will have stuck in voters minds regardless of realty. those voters won't switch to Trump but they will stop at home.
I agree with you.

I'm not defending Biden running but I do think he was probably the best chance of beating Trump. At this point then yeah if you can you may as well switch because too much damage has been done but just don't think anyone else has the profile to do it.

Democrats only have themselves to blame. Seems like they all sleptwalk into this. Despite knowing Biden would be an 81 year old who definitely was already not at his best.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2949 on: Today at 01:48:56 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 09:25:26 pm
Reuters/IPSOS poll indicates no material impact on polling following the attempted assassination on Trump.  Trump still holds a marginal lead, but poll shows many (4 out of 5) respondents believe the country is spiralling into chaos

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/four-five-americans-fear-country-is-sliding-into-chaos-reutersipsos-poll-finds-2024-07-16/

It usually takes about a week for the polling to show any impact on major events. 
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2950 on: Today at 01:49:44 am »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 12:41:42 am
I agree with you.

I'm not defending Biden running but I do think he was probably the best chance of beating Trump. At this point then yeah if you can you may as well switch because too much damage has been done but just don't think anyone else has the profile to do it.

Democrats only have themselves to blame. Seems like they all sleptwalk into this. Despite knowing Biden would be an 81 year old who definitely was already not at his best.

John King from CNN saying the Dems need to be leading in polls for battleground states as they usually lose numbers close to election day.

He projected that Trump had multiple avenues to get to 270 (even up to 330) while Biden is limited to 1, maybe 2 ways to literally just crack the numbers needed.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:51:19 am by BarryCrocker »
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2951 on: Today at 01:50:53 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:11:39 pm
The damage has been done, the reaction to that debate by Biden supporters themselves was way over the top, he's unfit to be President, that will have stuck in voters minds regardless of realty. those voters won't switch to Trump but they will stop at home.

In what way was it over the top and what exactly is the reality here that we're missing, that you're privy to?
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2952 on: Today at 01:52:49 am »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 12:41:42 am
I agree with you.

I'm not defending Biden running but I do think he was probably the best chance of beating Trump. At this point then yeah if you can you may as well switch because too much damage has been done but just don't think anyone else has the profile to do it.

Democrats only have themselves to blame. Seems like they all sleptwalk into this. Despite knowing Biden would be an 81 year old who definitely was already not at his best.
We had the is the best the US can offer debate back in 2020 and it's even worse now but I didn't think Biden posed a serious threat to the US if he remained President, he did a great job as President so it's understandable to see him as the Democrat candidate. theres no denying he's got worse lately but I never saw anything that made me think he's lost it here and needs to go. I saw Trump rambling and forgetting names many times over the last 4 yrs at least but people stopped commenting on it because it was so common.

Theres always a reason why people think someone shouldn't be the Democratic Candidate, I know the Republicans have a history of voting in celebs as President, wonder if the Democrats have as they only choice seems to come from experienced politicians in the Senate or the house so the choice of Democrat candidate seems limited, that's the way it seems anyway. I doubt if many would be put off if Jammie Raskin stood but sadly he's not interested, he would make a brilliant President.


Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2953 on: Today at 05:18:06 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 11:19:03 pm
I think the effects of Covid are mild enough that everyone would know it's a cop out.
At his age?
