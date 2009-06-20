This is a pretty general statement. How many voters and where do they vote? What part of his record are they negative on? I know his stance on Israel isn't sitting well with young voters in Michigan, but he's currently 'winning' Michigan., if polls are to be believed. (Which is a whole other topic.)



I was going to make a larger post about all the things Biden's done right, but no one wants to hear it, do they? It's easier to jump on the negative of an otherwise good performance than it is to find satisfaction in it. (We see it in the post-match Liverpool threads.) We live for doom-scrolling; algorithms feed our need for that shot of endorphine. Posting and almost revelling in our dire worldview on a message board is just an extension of (and indeed, showcases our participation in) this doom-scrolling. I often hesitate to comment in these threads and I really shouldn't come into them at all, because as someone living in the United States, it's probably not good for my mental health. The know-it-alls and doomsayers who blithely cast predictions without actually having to live it. (Not aimed specifically at you, filopastry.) I mentioned it in the Trump thread (again, I just need to stay out of it)- there are posters who get some kind of delight out of predicting a Trump win and I think secretly hope he does, just so they can feel good about themselves and how 'clever' they are.



Is Joe Biden really the best option right now? God, no. But as long as he is the only option, I have to hope it's enough. Maybe that's naiveté. But my god, it's better than proudly wallowing in the negative.



Sorry only saw this now, a few points in response.His approval ratings nationally are pretty much in the toilet for a sitting president and actually worse than Trump's whose ratings are obviously also very deservedly in the toilet.Looking across a spectrum of polls I wouldn't say Biden was leading Michigan at all, but I would say it is at least a competitive race, if Biden loses Nevada and Arizona (which look pretty nailed on at present) and Pennsylvania which isn't looking wonderful then its pretty irrelevant anyway.I'm not bashing Biden's record, I think its clearly better than Trump's and deserving more respect, but unless we are missing a big polling miss then its not cutting through with the US electorate strongly. If I lived in the US I would clearly vote any Democrat up against Trump including Biden, I think a Trump presidency would be a disaster for the US and for Europe and the World in general.But the problem is enough of the key states look bad for Biden, and they've looked bad for a while, I haven't followed this race as closely as I should have as a I find it a bit depressing, but it feels like the polling has been kind of "stuck" for a while, and I don't honestly see what is likely to be moving them in a favourable direction.The stability of the lead is the bigger concern for me than the size of it, in a more fluid race you could see it closing up a few points pretty easily, but it hasn't felt like that kind of race so far.It feels like Trump being a criminal piece of shit is already baked in and yet still he leads, not sure anything new will come out there to massively help Biden.At this stage it feels like the only likely salvation is a reasonably significant polling miss to favour Biden across multiple states, it just feels like an Electoral College win is difficult for Dems generally now, the shock for me in '20 was how little swing would have been needed for Trump to win even coming off a pretty horrific record for the previous 4 years.I'm not bashing Biden as a President to be clear, but I think he is clearly problematic as a candidate at this stage in his career, I very much thought he was the right man in to run for the job in '20 as well.