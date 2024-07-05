« previous next »
Author Topic: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2840 on: Today at 11:55:28 am »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 11:49:13 am
It almost seems destiny now that the US will end up with a Trump dictatorship especially with the supreme court backing. It's going to be an extremely dangerous time for Europe and particularly NATO - would the allies be able to trust the US with intelligence sharing? Will the Europeans be able to fill the military aid gap to Ukraine when Trump pulls the plug? 

Meanwhile Putin fanboys meet.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cydvj24m4g4o
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2841 on: Today at 12:00:39 pm »
People feeling sorry for Biden does my head in. His team insisted on debating, chose the date, chose the format with mics off...then went and completely failed

Now he is at the NATO meeting, tailor made for Biden's foreign policy chops and for highlighting his successes as President. His first press conference in 8 months...and he made the worst kind of gaffs...and failed to gain anything.

I heard somewhere that he hasn't had a full cabinet meeting since October. That is incredible. They've been hiding him.

And some people still think he is the great white hope for beating Trump and he will get better?

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2842 on: Today at 12:00:55 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 11:36:09 am

It is SO bad.  Introducing Kate Middleton as Myra Hindley would be less offensive.
:lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2843 on: Today at 12:02:10 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:53:43 am
If anyone in the West isn't making serious plans for a period of rogue US international relations then they really should.  Hopefully there's sufficient checks and balances to keep Trump within a moderate range of insanity but I'm less convinced now than I was in 2016.

Biden is understandably losing some of his cognitive ability but it's frustrating how the two are held to very different standards.  Trump barely utters a coherent sentence but his fall-back of spouting go-to MAGA lines seems to be acceptable.

He can dismantle any checks and balances once in and he can stay in forever in theory. The only one's with any say would be the supreme court with that little caveat they put into their recent immunity ruling, which basically said the President can do whatever he wants as long as we agree with it.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2844 on: Today at 12:14:44 pm »
the similarity of something that happened at my work ages ago is mad. worked in the town hall in Halifax and it was at the height os the 'Satanic verses'/Salman Rushdie situation, book burnings in HX and nearby Bradford, tensions among the asian community and others was at boiling point. the council had a kind of peace summit at the town hall with a host of asian leaders meeting leader of the council and mayor, one of these was an Imam called 'Salamat atta' my colleague on reception announced him ( to a by then packed main hall) as 'Salman Rushdie' ..the silence was deafening, he did crawl it back alittle apologising and getting his name right then. never would i have thought my work mate (sadly deceased now) would be trolled by the POTUS.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2845 on: Today at 12:41:58 pm »
Did he fuck up and call Kamala Harris 'Vice President Trump'?

It's embarrassing now. It's like taking a patient out of a nursing home and putting him up in a suit and forcing him to act like President. Jill Biden needs to stand the fuck down. She's currently the defacto President.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2846 on: Today at 12:52:11 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 12:41:58 pm
Did he call Trump his vice President?

It's embarrassing now. It's like taking a patient out of a nursing home and putting him up in a suit and forcing him to act like President. Jill Biden needs to stand the fuck down. She's currently the defacto President.

He did. The thing is if you listened to the entire speech he did relatively well, I was actually pleasantly surprised. He lent on his long history in politics and for example gave anecdotes about first getting involved in politics of the middle east and sitting with Golda Meir; it lent a gravitas to what he was saying.

However the delivery was that of an old man and only oddballs like me and others on here will have a scooby who Golda Meir actually was. The democrats should have him alongside Obama as elder statesmen who a younger generation can lean on and even use in foreign policy matters. The whole thing is becoming a shit show of epic proportions.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2847 on: Today at 12:52:29 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 11:23:37 am
Anyone who pointed out Biden's obvious mental decline the last couple of years was painted as a Trumper/Russia bot or whatever other vile shit people wanted to make up.
Not on here. I concede people have been challenged about their own ability to assess Biden's mental health, but what you suggest isn't correct.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2848 on: Today at 12:56:52 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 11:49:13 am
It almost seems destiny now that the US will end up with a Trump dictatorship especially with the supreme court backing. It's going to be an extremely dangerous time for Europe and particularly NATO - would the allies be able to trust the US with intelligence sharing? Will the Europeans be able to fill the military aid gap to Ukraine when Trump pulls the plug?

Well Trump recently said he plans to halt US intelligence sharing with NATO, so Europe is essentially going to be on its own.

Thank fuck Labour won.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2849 on: Today at 01:07:20 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:56:52 pm
Well Trump recently said he plans to halt US intelligence sharing with NATO, so Europe is essentially going to be on its own.

Thank fuck Labour won.

Whilst you might think thats a problem, if the US was to follow Europes recommendations on policy issues theyd be even more in the shit. Europe is run horribly regardless of Trump i.e the Nord Stream pipeline that the US repeatedly warned them against that they proceeded with and look what ended up happening.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:09:01 pm by Studgotelli »
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2850 on: Today at 01:16:03 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 11:23:37 am
Anyone who pointed out Biden's obvious mental decline the last couple of years was painted as a Trumper/Russia bot or whatever other vile shit people wanted to make up. The reality was the genuine fear that he fell apart just before the election and that has come to transpire now. The people around Biden and his direct family in particular are a disgrace for letting his happen.
Not really, what do you expect when people call him Genocide Joe etc one minute and then attack him for being senile the next, they have a agenda.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2851 on: Today at 01:28:57 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 11:23:37 am
Anyone who pointed out Biden's obvious mental decline the last couple of years was painted as a Trumper/Russia bot or whatever other vile shit people wanted to make up. The reality was the genuine fear that he fell apart just before the election and that has come to transpire now. The people around Biden and his direct family in particular are a disgrace for letting his happen.

Before the last couple of months, it's been more supposition than fact, so would have been treated appropriately I feel - it doesn't really add much to the argument to point it out without it being commonly accepted. Annoying but a truism for near anything

The reality is now, like, they have Kamala right there to usher in, and the question is: how bad could she possibly be?

Biden is probably better than the gaffes make him seem, but perception is everything especially in the crooked way the voteshare happens in the US.

Would be good to hear other people who are "a disgrace", though. Perhaps of a Republican bent. For purposes of balance. You can't actually be fair without tarring both sides with that brush. You want to be fair, now, don't you?
« Last Edit: Today at 01:30:32 pm by ToneLa »
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2852 on: Today at 01:49:16 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 01:28:57 pm
Before the last couple of months, it's been more supposition than fact, so would have been treated appropriately I feel - it doesn't really add much to the argument to point it out without it being commonly accepted. Annoying but a truism for near anything

The reality is now, like, they have Kamala right there to usher in, and the question is: how bad could she possibly be?

Biden is probably better than the gaffes make him seem, but perception is everything especially in the crooked way the voteshare happens in the US.

Would be good to hear other people who are "a disgrace", though. Perhaps of a Republican bent. For purposes of balance. You can't actually be fair without tarring both sides with that brush. You want to be fair, now, don't you?

Whilst my own opinion is Biden isnt as bad as made out (still too old to be President at this point), I disagree on that first paragraph entirely. The truism regarding what is factual is when you wait for something to be blatantly obvious its already too late and you are forced to then react to that situation rather than being proactive where you can mitigate if things go wrong. Thats the position the Dems find themselves in and thats why in the scope of Biden and politics, its important to have people with FORESIGHT that can anticipate issues rather than having an echo chamber of people around you or manipulating the media to lie to people.

The people who cant actually listen/read and process/debate a different view to a widely held view without insulting them as whacks or conspiracy theorists then also end up with egg on their faces in the end. 
« Last Edit: Today at 01:56:05 pm by Studgotelli »
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2853 on: Today at 02:12:55 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 01:28:57 pm
Before the last couple of months, it's been more supposition than fact, so would have been treated appropriately I feel - it doesn't really add much to the argument to point it out without it being commonly accepted. Annoying but a truism for near anything

The reality is now, like, they have Kamala right there to usher in, and the question is: how bad could she possibly be?

Biden is probably better than the gaffes make him seem, but perception is everything especially in the crooked way the voteshare happens in the US.

Would be good to hear other people who are "a disgrace", though. Perhaps of a Republican bent. For purposes of balance. You can't actually be fair without tarring both sides with that brush. You want to be fair, now, don't you?
If nothing else they could flip the Trump/Republican attack line.  Instead of Biden being too old and losing his cognitive abilities they can shine a light on Trump and his own issues.

I get the impression that she's broadly unpopular though so it would need to be one heck of a campaign.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2854 on: Today at 02:20:39 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 10:37:10 am
My thoughts too. When perception is everything, and desperation has set in, pick the popular, white male who looks like a president. And the ex wife thing adds some spice to the run in.

As grim as this is, it's exactly why Newsom should be given the task. He'd win purely on the basis of looking like a Hollywood version of a president. Right now that's enough and stopping Trump is more important than worrying about things that should normally matter.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2855 on: Today at 03:28:24 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 02:20:39 pm
As grim as this is, it's exactly why Newsom should be given the task. He'd win purely on the basis of looking like a Hollywood version of a president. Right now that's enough and stopping Trump is more important than worrying about things that should normally matter.

Newsom has the "white male who looks like a president" part nailed down, it's the "popular" part that may turn out to be troublesome.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2856 on: Today at 03:31:14 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 02:20:39 pm
As grim as this is, it's exactly why Newsom should be given the task. He'd win purely on the basis of looking like a Hollywood version of a president. Right now that's enough and stopping Trump is more important than worrying about things that should normally matter.

If it's Newsom, black and women voters will not be pleased, and since they are some of the most reliable Dem voters....
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2857 on: Today at 03:47:34 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 03:28:24 pm
Newsom has the "white male who looks like a president" part nailed down, it's the "popular" part that may turn out to be troublesome.

Does he? Looks nothing like any President in my lifetime.

Harris polls better than him against Trump, mind you she's still behind.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2858 on: Today at 04:07:09 pm »
What made Harris become so unpopular. I always liked the look of her and looked forward to her taking over, and now she's toxic, what happened.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2859 on: Today at 04:41:18 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 04:07:09 pm
What made Harris become so unpopular. I always liked the look of her and looked forward to her taking over, and now she's toxic, what happened.

She was not that popular as a result of her 2020 primary performance.  She didnt come across well on the national stage.

On the flip side, shes not all that unpopular now either.  She still has name recognition.

The biggest problem is that the administration and Democrats in general have not put her front and center.  Given Bidens age, it was imperative that they battle test her as a key part of the administration but that didnt happen.

So now we dont really know if her 2020 failure was just a fluke or if she really is unpopular and cannot lead.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2860 on: Today at 04:44:28 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 04:41:18 pm
She was not that popular as a result of her 2020 primary performance.  She didnt come across well on the national stage.

On the flip side, shes not all that unpopular now either.  She still has name recognition.

The biggest problem is that the administration and Democrats in general have not put her front and center.  Given Bidens age, it was imperative that they battle test her as a key part of the administration but that didnt happen.

So now we dont really know if her 2020 failure was just a fluke or if she really is unpopular and cannot lead.
Sounds like they've been very complacent, and the world is about to pay the price.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2861 on: Today at 06:50:07 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 04:41:18 pm
She was not that popular as a result of her 2020 primary performance.  She didnt come across well on the national stage.

On the flip side, shes not all that unpopular now either.  She still has name recognition.

The biggest problem is that the administration and Democrats in general have not put her front and center.  Given Bidens age, it was imperative that they battle test her as a key part of the administration but that didnt happen.

So now we dont really know if her 2020 failure was just a fluke or if she really is unpopular and cannot lead.
 

She just comes across as a bit "Daytime chat tv host".Even the dems round here i've talked to ain't that keen on her. The democratic party really made a mess of these 4 years.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2862 on: Today at 07:05:14 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 04:07:09 pm
What made Harris become so unpopular. I always liked the look of her and looked forward to her taking over, and now she's toxic, what happened.

She seems a formidable person and would make a great president.
She's one of the few people I follow on Social media (because I didn't know anything about her) and her views, analysis and morals are very presidential.
This article explains why she is a perfect choice (obviously she's a woman of color so there will be plenty that don't like her)

As Biden flounders, why arent more Democrats sold on Kamala Harris?

https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2024-07-05/kamala-harris-is-the-natural-choice-if-biden-exits-so-whats-with-all-the-hand-wringing
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2863 on: Today at 07:27:02 pm »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 07:05:14 pm
She seems a formidable person and would make a great president.
She's one of the few people I follow on Social media (because I didn't know anything about her) and her views, analysis and morals are very presidential.
This article explains why she is a perfect choice (obviously she's a woman of color so there will be plenty that don't like her)

As Biden flounders, why arent more Democrats sold on Kamala Harris?

https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2024-07-05/kamala-harris-is-the-natural-choice-if-biden-exits-so-whats-with-all-the-hand-wringing
There's still hope. Thanks for that Kav.
