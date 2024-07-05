Anyone who pointed out Biden's obvious mental decline the last couple of years was painted as a Trumper/Russia bot or whatever other vile shit people wanted to make up. The reality was the genuine fear that he fell apart just before the election and that has come to transpire now. The people around Biden and his direct family in particular are a disgrace for letting his happen.
Before the last couple of months, it's been more supposition than fact, so would have been treated appropriately I feel - it doesn't really add much to the argument to point it out without it being commonly accepted. Annoying but a truism for near anything
The reality is now, like, they have Kamala right there to usher in, and the question is: how bad could she possibly be?
Biden is probably better than the gaffes make him seem, but perception is everything especially in the crooked way the voteshare happens in the US.
Would be good to hear other people who are "a disgrace", though. Perhaps of a Republican bent. For purposes of balance. You can't actually be fair without tarring both sides with that brush. You want to be fair, now, don't you?