Before the last couple of months, it's been more supposition than fact, so would have been treated appropriately I feel - it doesn't really add much to the argument to point it out without it being commonly accepted. Annoying but a truism for near anything



The reality is now, like, they have Kamala right there to usher in, and the question is: how bad could she possibly be?



Biden is probably better than the gaffes make him seem, but perception is everything especially in the crooked way the voteshare happens in the US.



Would be good to hear other people who are "a disgrace", though. Perhaps of a Republican bent. For purposes of balance. You can't actually be fair without tarring both sides with that brush. You want to be fair, now, don't you?



Whilst my own opinion is Biden isnt as bad as made out (still too old to be President at this point), I disagree on that first paragraph entirely. The truism regarding what is factual is when you wait for something to be blatantly obvious its already too late and you are forced to then react to that situation rather than being proactive where you can mitigate if things go wrong. Thats the position the Dems find themselves in and thats why in the scope of Biden and politics, its important to have people with FORESIGHT that can anticipate issues rather than having an echo chamber of people around you or manipulating the media to lie to people.The people who cant actually listen/read and process/debate a different view to a widely held view without insulting them as whacks or conspiracy theorists then also end up with egg on their faces in the end.