I wasnt making excuses. I think he should be replaced and is showing signs of severe cognitive decline. But his gaff tonight wasnt indicative of that even though itll be used as another example of it.



Wasnt having a go at anyone in particular, just commenting on the leeway he gets off supporters generally.The US has a minumum age for a president. It should have a maximum age too. Everywhere should.I suppose the founding fathers or whoever made the rule never expected the country to be so fucked that the best they could do was an 81 year old who looks and acts five years older than he is, and a 78 year old maniac whos the subject of a weird cult.Just to be clear, I think Trump is way worse mentally than Biden, but hes also way less feeble looking. And hes the head of a cult, so for millions of voters, they literally dont care what he does or says.I have 3 grandsons and Im approaching 60. I never get their names right, and sometimes call them by the dogs name 😁. But Im usually at the bottom of a wrestling heap, shouting at them to get off and leave their grandad in peace for ten minutes, Im not in a press conference as part of a job audition for president.And its not that Biden just forgets names. Its the way he does it with a pained look on his face as he tries to recall what he was going to say.Anyhow I think once any of your own side start to turn against you, then youre done. And make no mistake, Biden is done.Dems are sleepwalking into the Armageddon of a Trump second term. With extra Supreme Court ratified immunity to do what the fuck he likes.Good luck everyone.