« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 66 67 68 69 70 [71] 72   Go Down

Author Topic: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?  (Read 201377 times)

Offline Only Me

  • Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,503
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2800 on: Today at 08:44:46 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:33:26 pm
I wasnt making excuses. I think he should be replaced and is showing signs of severe cognitive decline. But his gaff tonight wasnt indicative of that even though itll be used as another example of it.

Wasnt having a go at anyone in particular, just commenting on the leeway he gets off supporters generally.

The US has a minumum age for a president. It should have a maximum age too. Everywhere should.

I suppose the founding fathers or whoever made the rule never expected the country to be so fucked that the best they could do was an 81 year old who looks and acts five years older than he is, and a 78 year old maniac whos the subject of a weird cult.

Just to be clear, I think Trump is way worse mentally than Biden, but hes also way less feeble looking. And hes the head of a cult, so for millions of voters, they literally dont care what he does or says.

I have 3 grandsons and Im approaching 60. I never get their names right, and sometimes call them by the dogs name 😁. But Im usually at the bottom of a wrestling heap, shouting at them to get off and leave their grandad in peace for ten minutes, Im not in a press conference as part of a job audition for president.

And its not that Biden just forgets names. Its the way he does it with a pained look on his face as he tries to recall what he was going to say.

Anyhow I think once any of your own side start to turn against you, then youre done. And make no mistake, Biden is done.

Dems are sleepwalking into the Armageddon of a Trump second term. With extra Supreme Court ratified immunity to do what the fuck he likes.

Good luck everyone.

Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,213
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2801 on: Today at 09:08:20 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 11:07:25 pm
The way Starmer spoke about him was like seeing an elderly relative in a care home. 'He's on really good form'

Calling Zelensky Putin has to be it and has to be called out at the highest level in the democrats.

Yeah.  I think thats him done, now.
Logged

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,811
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2802 on: Today at 09:14:27 am »
Understandably, there's a lot of focus on the election and the dire need to defeat Trump.

But even if he somehow did manage to do that, the more serious issue is that he has to handle the biggest and most stressful job in the world for another 4 years. Does anyone seriously think he has the capacity for that? It's all well and good saying he will just surround himself with a good team. But presidents need to be visible too, and present the world with strong leadership of NATO, democracies etc. His administration has done a decent job (mostly domestically) in the first term. But it really needs a fresh approach now.
Logged

Offline Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,030
  • How are we
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2803 on: Today at 09:16:32 am »
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,500
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2804 on: Today at 09:16:49 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:58:31 pm
Oh fucking hell, hes just mixed up Zelensky and Putin
Oh, Lordy. Just catching up with this.

In of itself, no biggie, just embarrassing. However, Biden can no longer afford to make such mistakes, and certainly not serially.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,030
  • How are we
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2805 on: Today at 09:18:54 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 05:20:02 pm
Starmers views on Biden at NATO

https://news.sky.com/story/starmer-insists-biden-on-good-form-after-meeting-at-white-house-13176637

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c9x8w9pxwllo

https://www.reuters.com/world/president-biden-really-good-form-talks-uk-pm-starmer-says-2024-07-11/

However Biden is holding a news conference later, so all eyes will be on his performance there

I dont see how Starmer could have said anything else, to be fair.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,500
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2806 on: Today at 09:18:55 am »
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Yesterday at 11:03:17 pm
I can't believe what I've just read. After that, of all the things he could have said to the one person he shouldn't have, he's absolutely done.
FFS. I just watched it - it is even worse than I imagined. Yikes.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,709
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2807 on: Today at 09:20:24 am »
Even if they give themselves a fighting chance for November and replace him now, it's nonsensical that he could ever be put forward for a second term.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,500
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2808 on: Today at 09:23:16 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:05:13 pm
Like, thats just something any old guy could do. He immediately realised it too. But itll be seized upon.
No. He was walking away - this made it worse. Then his rambling non-explanation - this made it worse still. Of course anyone can slip up, but a nimble politician would have picked up on it straight away and made a joke about it - 'I'll not hear the end of this' (big smile) - 'I give you President Zelensky' (or some such).

Biden can no longer afford to make these kinds of mistakes.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,500
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2809 on: Today at 09:29:18 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:38:19 am
The trouble is everyone is looking for mistakes, he just said he wouldn't have picked Vice President Trump as Vice president when asked about Kamala Harris
Wot!? I've not seen that one yet.  :(
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,500
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2810 on: Today at 09:30:17 am »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 01:02:01 am
My dad has been calling me my brother's name (sometimes even the dog's name) my whole life.  ;D

But absolutely on the last sentence.

Unfortunately the public is unable to deal in shades of grey. Biden has definitely declined as do many as they get into old age and he should not be running for re-election. It doesn't mean that he has dementia and is completely incapable though. Just that he should retire and enjoy his old age at home, not the biggest job in the world.
To be fair to your dad, that's probably because you are third favourite. :P
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,020
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2811 on: Today at 09:38:38 am »
I haven't really followed the American Elections recently, if Biden is forced to step down is there anyone else capable of taking on Trump?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,007
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2812 on: Today at 09:46:00 am »
Quote from: Snail on Today at 09:16:32 am


:lmao

A less than ideal situation all round but that did make me chuckle.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,083
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2813 on: Today at 09:47:03 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:38:38 am
I haven't really followed the American Elections recently, if Biden is forced to step down is there anyone else capable of taking on Trump?

So if they go with anyone other than Kamala Harris then then they have to dump millions of dollars in donations and start again.

Harris is probably the easiest and only choice right now
Logged

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,037
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2814 on: Today at 09:51:20 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 09:47:03 am
So if they go with anyone other than Kamala Harris then then they have to dump millions of dollars in donations and start again.

Harris is probably the easiest and only choice right now

Not convinced Harris can win, but pretty certain Biden can't.

Already trailing in some of the swing states he needs to win, and I don't imagine he is going to be looking any better in November than he is now, not how aging tends to work sadly
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,020
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2815 on: Today at 09:53:01 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 09:47:03 am
So if they go with anyone other than Kamala Harris then then they have to dump millions of dollars in donations and start again.

Harris is probably the easiest and only choice right now

Thanks, hopefully that will get done. I feel for Biden and his family but you feel something needs to be done now.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,500
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2816 on: Today at 09:55:03 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:50:52 am
He actually spoke for a long time in that press conference and did well. Its just that debate has fucked it up and people dont care, he is now being judged on every gaffe.
Except, perception is reality, and all that.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,312
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2817 on: Today at 09:57:26 am »
I think we all know he has to go. Perception is everything in politics, sadly. He should have groomed someone to take over at the end of his first term, perhaps Harris who could have ridden on the tail coats of his genuinely impressive achievements.

I think he should pull out of the race but remain president to the end of his term. This would also give Harris potentially two terms? Correct me if Im wrong on that. She would also inherit his campaign donations. My preference, as Ive said before, would be for an open convention. Get someone younger in to kick the orange dotards ass. Biden has been missing open goals even though his online campaign has been pretty good.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,500
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2818 on: Today at 09:59:52 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 09:51:20 am
Not convinced Harris can win, but pretty certain Biden can't.

Already trailing in some of the swing states he needs to win, and I don't imagine he is going to be looking any better in November than he is now, not how aging tends to work sadly
That's it in a nutshell for me too.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,709
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2819 on: Today at 10:01:16 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 09:51:20 am
Not convinced Harris can win, but pretty certain Biden can't.

Already trailing in some of the swing states he needs to win, and I don't imagine he is going to be looking any better in November than he is now, not how aging tends to work sadly

Harris might not win either but it's not fair to ask voters in good conscience to vote for 4 more years of Biden at this point.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,213
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2820 on: Today at 10:02:28 am »
He should've been a one-term president, from the first day.  That should've been the plan.  Succession planning seems so obvious, when you have an older person, in charge.

I mean.....it can't be a big shock, can it......?
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,500
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2821 on: Today at 10:03:29 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 09:57:26 am
I think we all know he has to go. Perception is everything in politics, sadly. He should have groomed someone to take over at the end of his first term, perhaps Harris who could have ridden on the tail coats of his genuinely impressive achievements.

I think he should pull out of the race but remain president to the end of his term. This would also give Harris potentially two terms? Correct me if Im wrong on that. She would also inherit his campaign donations. My preference, as Ive said before, would be for an open convention. Get someone younger in to kick the orange dotards ass. Biden has been missing open goals even though his online campaign has been pretty good.
It is an open point of law. Never tested. Of course, if Harris took over now, and then went on to win the election in November, I'll give you one guess about which way this Supreme Court would come down on the matter.

For this reason, I think there is little chance she would take over before being inaugurated on January 20th.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online PhilV

  • Has difficulty in getting it up, apparently.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,864
  • Epic Swindler
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2822 on: Today at 10:04:30 am »
Democrats should just nominate Gavin Newsom and get it done, surely a vote of no confidence needs to come up at some point. Everyone can make a name gaff like that, I certainly have many times when on auto pilot but this is compounding with the rest of his behaviours, I am convinced he has had a stroke while in office and it has been hidden, the deterioration is too sudden.
Logged

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,811
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2823 on: Today at 10:14:54 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:02:28 am
He should've been a one-term president, from the first day.  That should've been the plan.  Succession planning seems so obvious, when you have an older person, in charge.

Well, yeah. But he couldn't have made that clear from day one. He should have kept it open, to avoid being seen as a lame duck from the start. But the decision should have been made at Christmas/New Year. Still would have had three productive years, and then plenty of time for primaries and the succession.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,709
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2824 on: Today at 10:32:11 am »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 10:14:54 am
Well, yeah. But he couldn't have made that clear from day one. He should have kept it open, to avoid being seen as a lame duck from the start. But the decision should have been made at Christmas/New Year. Still would have had three productive years, and then plenty of time for primaries and the succession.

Has a sitting president ever chose not to run for a second term?

I remember for 2016 an argument against Biden running was he was realistically too old to run for a second term.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,854
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2825 on: Today at 10:32:49 am »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 10:14:54 am
Well, yeah. But he couldn't have made that clear from day one. He should have kept it open, to avoid being seen as a lame duck from the start. But the decision should have been made at Christmas/New Year. Still would have had three productive years, and then plenty of time for primaries and the succession.

LBJ resigned in March 1968 (although circumstances due to Vietnam were very different) allowing the Democrats to nominate a replacement. Mind you the Chicago Convention wasnt exactly an advert for politics but, again, Vietnam.
Logged

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,811
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2826 on: Today at 10:33:12 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:32:11 am
Has a sitting president ever chose not to run for a second term?

Lyndon Johnson. Although he's done 1 and a bit at that stage.
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,708
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2827 on: Today at 10:34:47 am »
Give it to Newsom.

Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,060
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2828 on: Today at 10:37:10 am »
Quote from: PhilV on Today at 10:04:30 am
Democrats should just nominate Gavin Newsom and get it done, surely a vote of no confidence needs to come up at some point. Everyone can make a name gaff like that, I certainly have many times when on auto pilot but this is compounding with the rest of his behaviours, I am convinced he has had a stroke while in office and it has been hidden, the deterioration is too sudden.

My thoughts too. When perception is everything, and desperation has set in, pick the popular, white male who looks like a president. And the ex wife thing adds some spice to the run in.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,060
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2829 on: Today at 10:45:33 am »
Something's happened between the state of the union address and now. Biden seems to have dropped off a cliff. Trump's in equally bad shape but nobody seems arsed about his word salads for some reason.

Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,037
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2830 on: Today at 11:05:11 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:45:33 am
Something's happened between the state of the union address and now. Biden seems to have dropped off a cliff. Trump's in equally bad shape but nobody seems arsed about his word salads for some reason.



A fair proportion of Trump's voters are fully paid up MAGA cultists, its not so much that he gets held to different standards, for many of those voters he doesn't get held to any.

I think its very fair to question Trump's mental status as well but, the second issue for Biden is that he just seems a lot more frail than Trump
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,770
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2831 on: Today at 11:05:29 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:02:28 am
He should've been a one-term president, from the first day.  That should've been the plan.  Succession planning seems so obvious, when you have an older person, in charge.

I mean.....it can't be a big shock, can it......?

It always felt like that was the plan after Hilary failed; get Biden in as a safe choice, win the presidency, then spend that time building someone else up. Maybe that was the plan with Harris and when she proved less popular they abandoned that, but they should have pivoted to a different candidate then.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,179
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2832 on: Today at 11:19:13 am »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 09:14:27 am

But even if he somehow did manage to do that, the more serious issue is that he has to handle the biggest and most stressful job in the world for another 4 years. Does anyone seriously think he has the capacity for that? It's all well and good saying he will just surround himself with a good team. But presidents need to be visible too, and present the world with strong leadership of NATO, democracies etc. His administration has done a decent job (mostly domestically) in the first term. But it really needs a fresh approach now.


Which is the concern of many Americans, according to reports I've read.

People who want to vote Democrat but think Biden is wholly unsuitable for another 4 years.

The problem now is that the movement calling for Biden to step down because he's no longer able to beat the orange shitbag is becoming a self-fulfilling prophecy. If everyone had stayed on-message, there was a slim chance he could have pulled it off. Now that people are breaking ranks, any chance has evaporated.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,281
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2833 on: Today at 11:23:37 am »
Anyone who pointed out Biden's obvious mental decline the last couple of years was painted as a Trumper/Russia bot or whatever other vile shit people wanted to make up. The reality was the genuine fear that he fell apart just before the election and that has come to transpire now. The people around Biden and his direct family in particular are a disgrace for letting his happen.

Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,060
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2834 on: Today at 11:30:49 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 11:05:11 am
A fair proportion of Trump's voters are fully paid up MAGA cultists, its not so much that he gets held to different standards, for many of those voters he doesn't get held to any.

I think its very fair to question Trump's mental status as well but, the second issue for Biden is that he just seems a lot more frail than Trump

Well obviously I'm not talking about the MAGA freaks. I'm talking about independents who seem to have utterly forgotten about January 6th, Covid, Trump's fears of ramps, his inability to hold a glass of water with one hand, his consistent flubbed lines and made up words, his pronouncement that he's going to try and become a dictator and shoot his political rivals etc.

Biden might be a dotard, but Trump is a dotard AND a psychopath. Someone who will surround himself with people who will do only what he tells them to do - or know how to manipulate Trump into doing what they want HIM to do.

Worrying Times.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,709
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2835 on: Today at 11:33:10 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 11:05:11 am
A fair proportion of Trump's voters are fully paid up MAGA cultists, its not so much that he gets held to different standards, for many of those voters he doesn't get held to any.

I think its very fair to question Trump's mental status as well but, the second issue for Biden is that he just seems a lot more frail than Trump

It's very alarming that ether of these two will be president for the next 4 years, just on health grounds. Trump a disaster with policy and attitude as well.

Just have to hope another Democrat steps in and wins for everyone's sake. Republicans wouldn't/couldn't stand up to Trump and everyone else paid the price, the Democrats can't do the same.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,356
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2836 on: Today at 11:36:09 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:58:31 pm
Oh fucking hell, hes just mixed up Zelensky and Putin

This is actually beyond belief. It really is.  I'd go as far to say that's the biggest public gaffe I've ever heard.

It is SO bad.  Introducing Kate Middleton as Myra Hindley would be less offensive.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,050
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2837 on: Today at 11:44:45 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:02:28 am
He should've been a one-term president, from the first day.  That should've been the plan.  Succession planning seems so obvious, when you have an older person, in charge.

I mean.....it can't be a big shock, can it......?

I think that (one term) would have been the case if Trump didnt hang around like a cockroach.  However most prob assumed Trump wouldve been well out the picture after his loss and insurrection.  But for numerous reasons hes still here.  Bizarre situation
Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,752
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2838 on: Today at 11:49:13 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:30:49 am
Well obviously I'm not talking about the MAGA freaks. I'm talking about independents who seem to have utterly forgotten about January 6th, Covid, Trump's fears of ramps, his inability to hold a glass of water with one hand, his consistent flubbed lines and made up words, his pronouncement that he's going to try and become a dictator and shoot his political rivals etc.

Biden might be a dotard, but Trump is a dotard AND a psychopath. Someone who will surround himself with people who will do only what he tells them to do - or know how to manipulate Trump into doing what they want HIM to do.

Worrying Times.

It almost seems destiny now that the US will end up with a Trump dictatorship especially with the supreme court backing. It's going to be an extremely dangerous time for Europe and particularly NATO - would the allies be able to trust the US with intelligence sharing? Will the Europeans be able to fill the military aid gap to Ukraine when Trump pulls the plug? 
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,287
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2839 on: Today at 11:53:43 am »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 11:49:13 am
It almost seems destiny now that the US will end up with a Trump dictatorship especially with the supreme court backing. It's going to be an extremely dangerous time for Europe and particularly NATO - would the allies be able to trust the US with intelligence sharing? Will the Europeans be able to fill the military aid gap to Ukraine when Trump pulls the plug?
If anyone in the West isn't making serious plans for a period of rogue US international relations then they really should.  Hopefully there's sufficient checks and balances to keep Trump within a moderate range of insanity but I'm less convinced now than I was in 2016.

Biden is understandably losing some of his cognitive ability but it's frustrating how the two are held to very different standards.  Trump barely utters a coherent sentence but his fall-back of spouting go-to MAGA lines seems to be acceptable.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 66 67 68 69 70 [71] 72   Go Up
« previous next »
 