Biden is doing all right. Nikki Haley voters will like Bidens press conference today. They are old conservatives. They like policy talk, and won't hold the name gaffes against him if he can talk shop.



I don't think the media is accurately conveying the degree to which significant voting blocks in the U.S. would vote for Biden's corpse over Trump. I live in a suburban swing district. Trump has no support anywhere I go in day-to-day life. The economy is awesome. People want stability. So be it if it comes from an old, old man showing signs of his age. U.S. media makes us all look stupid, but people are well aware of the danger Trump poses. We know Biden is too old to be doing the job, but we also know he can still do some things really well. It is too obvious to miss.



Biden will pull significant votes in the urban/suburban districts everwhere even half baked. He doesn't need to withdraw. Just watch the November vote in Philly if the race stays Biden/Trump. They fucking hate Trump there. I've never seen a city hate a politician as much as Philly hates Trump. He will struggle to win PA if Philly turns out, and I think they will. It would be glorious to watch Philly give Trump the finger again. I think my own district will give every Republican the finger up and down the ballot. They are really disliked.