« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 65 66 67 68 69 [70]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?  (Read 199666 times)

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,764
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2760 on: Yesterday at 11:05:06 pm »
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Yesterday at 11:03:17 pm
I can't believe what I've just read. After that, of all the things he could have said to the one person he shouldn't have, he's absolutely done.

He literally introduced Zelensky as the President of Ukraine, Mr Putin
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,059
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2761 on: Yesterday at 11:05:13 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:58:31 pm
Oh fucking hell, hes just mixed up Zelensky and Putin

Like, thats just something any old guy could do. He immediately realised it too. But itll be seized upon.
Logged

Offline Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,561
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2762 on: Yesterday at 11:06:16 pm »
I've got to admit I laughed at this one

https://x.com/disclosetv/status/1811518243950993732
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,082
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2763 on: Yesterday at 11:07:25 pm »
The way Starmer spoke about him was like seeing an elderly relative in a care home. 'He's on really good form'

Calling Zelensky Putin has to be it and has to be called out at the highest level in the democrats.
Logged

Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,828
  • La la la la la
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2764 on: Yesterday at 11:07:47 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 11:06:16 pm
I've got to admit I laughed at this one

https://x.com/disclosetv/status/1811518243950993732

If it wasn't so bad I would be laughing too. Well, I sort of am laughing, but I mean of all the people to gaffe with... fuuuuuck
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,764
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2765 on: Yesterday at 11:10:03 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:05:13 pm
Like, thats just something any old guy could do. He immediately realised it too. But itll be seized upon.

To be fair you dont have to be old to do that, we all do it, I do it all the time with the kids, but it just reinforces the narrative with Biden unfortunately.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,561
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2766 on: Yesterday at 11:13:01 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:10:03 pm
To be fair you dont have to be old to do that, we all do it, I do it all the time with the kids, but it just reinforces the narrative with Biden unfortunately.

My dad does it all the time, he's 89 and not the President of the United States.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,059
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2767 on: Yesterday at 11:15:46 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:10:03 pm
To be fair you dont have to be old to do that, we all do it, I do it all the time with the kids, but it just reinforces the narrative with Biden unfortunately.

Its exactly the same, yeah. its a cognitive glitch caused by the way your brain compartmentalises information. On its own, it means little in terms of cognitive health, but its unfortunate for Biden.
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,578
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2768 on: Yesterday at 11:18:01 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 11:07:25 pm
The way Starmer spoke about him was like seeing an elderly relative in a care home. 'He's on really good form'

Calling Zelensky Putin has to be it and has to be called out at the highest level in the democrats.
His wife needs to get him to stand down, it's actually very sad watching what is happening to him
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Only Me

  • Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,502
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2769 on: Yesterday at 11:21:35 pm »
Mad how many people are willing to keep making excuses for him.

Change it now, or Trump will walk it. Especially with more and more democrats calling it out.

It really is that straightforward.
Logged

Offline A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,603
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2770 on: Yesterday at 11:22:59 pm »
Quote from: Only Me on Yesterday at 11:21:35 pm
Mad how many people are willing to keep making excuses for him.

Change it now, or Trump will walk it. Especially with more and more democrats calling it out.

It really is that straightforward.

Yup completely agree - I actually feel sorry for Biden family.

Get him off the stage now, or hes as good as a vote for Trump.
Logged

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,280
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2771 on: Yesterday at 11:32:07 pm »
He's completely outdone himself tonight  :lmao :lmao :lmao

Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,287
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2772 on: Yesterday at 11:32:27 pm »
Ouch.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,554
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2773 on: Yesterday at 11:32:56 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 07:21:24 pm
Martin Sheen - President, sorted!

Or Martin Sheen playing future POTUS Greg Stillson in Stephen Kings The Dead Zone.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,059
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2774 on: Yesterday at 11:33:26 pm »
Quote from: Only Me on Yesterday at 11:21:35 pm
Mad how many people are willing to keep making excuses for him.

Change it now, or Trump will walk it. Especially with more and more democrats calling it out.

It really is that straightforward.

I wasnt making excuses. I think he should be replaced and is showing signs of severe cognitive decline. But his gaff tonight wasnt indicative of that even though itll be used as another example of it.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,764
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2775 on: Yesterday at 11:33:35 pm »
Starmer giving a press conference in Washington and three out of four questions (BBC and ITV one each, two from Sky) about Bidens cognitive health.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Caligula?

  • Most Negative poster on site, Moan, Moan, Moan, Liverpool are shite... Does he ever stop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,929
  • SPQR
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2776 on: Yesterday at 11:34:53 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 09:54:05 pm
Will someone please think of the Hollywood celebrities  :lmao

Yeah especially the ones that raise a shit ton of money and carry a lot of influence. All Taylor Swift has to do is snap her fingers and that's probably a couple hundred thousand people that'll go out to vote. Or not.

Anyway, he's so fucking done. He belongs in a nursing home or under a conservatorship. Mixing up Zelensky and Putin? Fuck me. Just get him the fuck out of there.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,144
  • The first five yards........
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2777 on: Yesterday at 11:40:08 pm »
Help! Get me outta here!
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,086
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2778 on: Yesterday at 11:42:37 pm »
The trouble is, there is a tipping point, if enough people on your own side are saying you are not up to it, you can't get back from that because that is exactly the material the Trump supporters will feed off.
We've probably gone past that point now
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline gamble

  • andproctor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,850
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2779 on: Yesterday at 11:46:33 pm »
Sleep tight kids, just remember grandpa Joe has his finger on the button
Logged

Offline johnybarnes

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,492
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2780 on: Yesterday at 11:50:04 pm »
I thought MAGA was the cult but it's hilarious/concerning reading people trying to defend Biden on twitter - he corrected himself quickly apparently.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,946
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2781 on: Yesterday at 11:54:34 pm »
Quote from: johnybarnes on Yesterday at 11:50:04 pm
I thought MAGA was the cult but it's hilarious/concerning reading people trying to defend Biden on twitter - he corrected himself quickly apparently.

Dr Jill has a lot of accounts.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,059
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2782 on: Yesterday at 11:59:52 pm »
Quote from: johnybarnes on Yesterday at 11:50:04 pm
I thought MAGA was the cult but it's hilarious/concerning reading people trying to defend Biden on twitter - he corrected himself quickly apparently.

I think defending him here is different. As I said above, this wasnt a dementia-related gaff. It was just a cognitive glitch that is pretty common among adults. So, I think he should be defended in that sense. Trump does this a lot too - usually with Obamas name.

But he absolutely isnt fit for the job now, never mind four more years.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:02:06 am by thejbs »
Logged

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,706
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2783 on: Today at 12:01:59 am »
Fuuuuuuuuuck me. Its like a car crash in slow motion. Someone get him the fuck out of there.

Its done now.

Reminds me of keepers making howlers, everything is under the microphone from here on out and theres no chance hes going to get a run of clean sheets any time soon.

Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,038
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2784 on: Today at 12:07:03 am »
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,561
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2785 on: Today at 12:08:47 am »
Zelensky has cancelled his news conference, Biden's delayed. The games afoot Watson!

Watching the build up to the presser and they seem to be playing Star Wars type music on a loop. Surreal.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:17:28 am by Bobsackamano »
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,086
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2786 on: Today at 12:38:19 am »
The trouble is everyone is looking for mistakes, he just said he wouldn't have picked Vice President Trump as Vice president when asked about Kamala Harris
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,271
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2787 on: Today at 01:02:01 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:59:52 pm
I think defending him here is different. As I said above, this wasnt a dementia-related gaff. It was just a cognitive glitch that is pretty common among adults. So, I think he should be defended in that sense. Trump does this a lot too - usually with Obamas name.

But he absolutely isnt fit for the job now, never mind four more years.
My dad has been calling me my brother's name (sometimes even the dog's name) my whole life.  ;D

But absolutely on the last sentence.

Unfortunately the public is unable to deal in shades of grey. Biden has definitely declined as do many as they get into old age and he should not be running for re-election. It doesn't mean that he has dementia and is completely incapable though. Just that he should retire and enjoy his old age at home, not the biggest job in the world.
Logged

Offline telekon

  • Keep Calm And Carry On Coughing......Urgently needs to know the German word for "woosh", cos clearly "ironie" escapes him :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,818
  • I'm in love with here and I feel fine
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2788 on: Today at 01:06:37 am »
I think Kamala is very capable and would make a great president. Not sure she's very personable or charming though and you'd need that to get votes.

Hard to believe the Democratic party have been sweeping this under the rug in the last year, and not having a decent replacement for this eventuality.
Logged
What has the universe got to do with it? You're here in Brooklyn! Brooklyn is not expanding!

Offline Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,969
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2789 on: Today at 01:23:19 am »
Good thing with severe cognitive decline due to age is it has a tendency to get better! Right?
« Last Edit: Today at 01:25:48 am by Dench57 »
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Offline Studgotelli

  • they have zero understanding of what Im actually talking about. Got a GCSE in Economics and thinks he knows everything.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,404
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2790 on: Today at 01:34:58 am »
:lmao :lmao all politics aside that was hilarious when he realised what he said
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,552
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2791 on: Today at 01:41:42 am »
Hes toast surely. Thats the kind of small gaffe that people will jump on.
Logged

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,129
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2792 on: Today at 01:42:24 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:59:52 pm
I think defending him here is different. As I said above, this wasnt a dementia-related gaff. It was just a cognitive glitch that is pretty common among adults. So, I think he should be defended in that sense. Trump does this a lot too - usually with Obamas name.

But he absolutely isnt fit for the job now, never mind four more years.
Trump does it a lot more.   why is he unfit now? the problem is in a few years but he's quiet capable of understanding complex problems and making the right decisions. people seem to think he will pressing the button by mistake. the attacks have got crazy.
Trump must be pissing himself laughing. he's far worse than Biden for mixing names up but he gets a easy ride over it.


3 minutes straight of Donald Trump confusing and forgetting people's names, the names of cities he is in and more via
https://x.com/KaivanShroff/status/1811529781294318035
Logged
You can tell his dad was a toolmaker. Thats an impressive cabinet hes put together..

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,908
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2793 on: Today at 01:43:54 am »
Watched most of that press conference and he was somewhat stronger and across most of the facts.

But every day he is giving Trump at least two explosive howlers from which to make attack ads.

Plus, Biden worryingly is saying he doesn't believe polling!?

If he can't speak fluently and do hours of campaigning every day, he won't be able to nail the case against Donald Trump, so he needs to stand down.

Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,072
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2794 on: Today at 02:48:18 am »
One of the many shit things about this situation is the very specific pass that all of these gaffes give Trump. Trump says similar things all the time, and whenever he's off the leash he's barely comprehensible. Fox News frequently has to cut away from his speeches because things are getting too weird. There are several videos of him wandering off camera as though he has no idea where he is. The Democrats could basically just air any one of a hundred 30-second uncut clips of him rambling nonsensically as a commercial, and it'd be more effective than any attack on his policies.

But we can't do that now, because while Trump is addled, Biden is addled and feeble-looking. This is why getting pretty much any youngish, reasonable replacement in would be a boost, even if their current polling numbers aren't great (a la Harris).
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,554
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2795 on: Today at 02:54:00 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 01:43:54 am
Watched most of that press conference and he was somewhat stronger and across most of the facts.

But every day he is giving Trump at least two explosive howlers from which to make attack ads.

Plus, Biden worryingly is saying he doesn't believe polling!?

If he can't speak fluently and do hours of campaigning every day, he won't be able to nail the case against Donald Trump, so he needs to stand down.

Calling Harris, Trump and Zelenskyy, Putin are two massive fuck ups. Literally, calling one of your team and the person your supporting in a war by the name of your enemies is criminal.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,524
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2796 on: Today at 03:08:37 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 02:54:00 am
Calling Harris, Trump and Zelenskyy, Putin are two massive fuck ups. Literally, calling one of your team and the person your supporting in a war by the name of your enemies is criminal.

Yep. People have mentioned the compartmentalisation that causes people to confuse family members' names. I used to tease mum for constantly mixing up my name with dad's and the (male) dog's. But now I have two sons and I have barely a 50:50 positive identification record between them. However, mum never mixed me up with my sister and I never mix up the boys with my wife. It seems this effect is limited to those of matching gender whom you love above all others. I certainly would not mix up a friend with a mortal enemy. There's no comparison there.

I agree it's frustrating that Trump gets away with equivalent gaffes all the time, but that's been the case with everything since he came on the scene. If you have no intelligence, morals or decency to begin with and make it your brand, then no one will call you out when you fail to meet normal standards. The centre left eats itself while the populist right wallows in the mud.

No point whining about double standards. The more concerning matter is that the Biden administration needs something to articulate their achievements and the huge weaknesses of his opponent, and Joe is failing miserably at it. Honestly I think most first year marketing students would wipe the floor with Trump. What a debacle.
Logged

Offline wemmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,962
  • "Do it half-assed. That's the American Way!"
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2797 on: Today at 04:40:11 am »
Biden is doing all right. Nikki Haley voters will like Bidens press conference today. They are old conservatives. They like policy talk, and won't hold the name gaffes against him if he can talk shop.

I don't think the media is accurately conveying the degree to which significant voting blocks in the U.S. would vote for Biden's corpse over Trump. I live in a suburban swing district. Trump has no support anywhere I go in day-to-day life. The economy is awesome. People want stability. So be it if it comes from an old, old man showing signs of his age. U.S. media makes us all look stupid, but people are well aware of the danger Trump poses. We know Biden is too old to be doing the job, but we also know he can still do some things really well. It is too obvious to miss.

Biden will pull significant votes in the urban/suburban districts everwhere even half baked. He doesn't need to withdraw. Just watch the November vote in Philly if the race stays Biden/Trump. They fucking hate Trump there. I've never seen a city hate a politician as much as Philly hates Trump. He will struggle to win PA if Philly turns out, and I think they will. It would be glorious to watch Philly give Trump the finger again. I think my own district will give every Republican the finger up and down the ballot. They are really disliked.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:41:52 am by wemmick »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 65 66 67 68 69 [70]   Go Up
« previous next »
 