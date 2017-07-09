One of the many shit things about this situation is the very specific pass that all of these gaffes give Trump. Trump says similar things all the time, and whenever he's off the leash he's barely comprehensible. Fox News frequently has to cut away from his speeches because things are getting too weird. There are several videos of him wandering off camera as though he has no idea where he is. The Democrats could basically just air any one of a hundred 30-second uncut clips of him rambling nonsensically as a commercial, and it'd be more effective than any attack on his policies.
But we can't do that now, because while Trump is addled, Biden is addled and feeble-looking. This is why getting pretty much any youngish, reasonable replacement in would be a boost, even if their current polling numbers aren't great (a la Harris).