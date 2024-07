Will someone please think of the Hollywood celebrities



Yeah especially the ones that raise a shit ton of money and carry a lot of influence. All Taylor Swift has to do is snap her fingers and that's probably a couple hundred thousand people that'll go out to vote. Or not.Anyway, he's so fucking done. He belongs in a nursing home or under a conservatorship. Mixing up Zelensky and Putin? Fuck me. Just get him the fuck out of there.