Trump wins in a landslide unless the Democrats change it.



Yup. And the frustrating thing is that anyone with a half a brain could see this was coming as far back as 2 (arguably 4) years ago. Like it's not as if this is some sort of unforeseen eventuality that has unexpectedly arrived out of the fucking blue. The slurring of words, the regular loss of train of thought, the tangental rambling, the incoherency, the falling asleep in public, the jumping from one topic to another because he can't remember the question, the absolute dependency on teleprompting, the stumbling/falling etc etc. Like how much more fucking evidence do you need before it finally dawns on you that you're observing a human being who is gradually succumbing to senility?The maddest thing of all is that despite all these warning signs, and the glaring certainty that this was coming, it appears the democrats have done next to fuck all in way of practical contingency planning. Like no one in the party said "hang on a second, on the off chance he doesn't make it to November, what's our plan B? Who's our back-up candidate?" Because from what I can see, the only options seem to be an unpopular Harris (who Trump would absolutely destroy), a seemingly uninterested Gavin Newsom (whose arrival to the race would possibly be too late) or Michelle Obama (whose only connection to politics is the fact she's a former first lady)While I'm no fan of the Republican party, you can kind of see why Democrats have garnered a reputation for being a bunch of Kumbaya singing pussies who have become so obsessed with political correctness that they've completely lost sight of governmental leadership. I genuinely believe there are people in the Democratic party who would prefer to sit back and let Trump re-take the White House rather than upset uncle Joe by ousting him. Fucking wind bags!