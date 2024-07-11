« previous next »
Author Topic: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?  (Read 198217 times)

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2720 on: Yesterday at 11:04:09 pm »
Someone find Michelle Obama and beg her to stand until she gives in.

Humanity needs her.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2721 on: Yesterday at 11:14:17 pm »
Even George Clooney is now basically begging Biden to step aside.

Trump wins in a landslide unless the Democrats change it. It could be the biggest victory delegate-wise in a long time.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2722 on: Yesterday at 11:19:14 pm »
Stick in Gavin Newsom. In his mid-50s and looks like a movie president, and thats what matters. His ex wife is engaged to Trump jr, so some added spice in the election.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2723 on: Today at 12:18:26 am »
Oh great a gobshite actor sticking his beak in. Millionaires and actors the bestest people to run the country. Maybe Clooney should apply for the gig.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2724 on: Today at 12:31:05 am »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 12:18:26 am
Oh great a gobshite actor sticking his beak in. Millionaires and actors the bestest people to run the country. Maybe Clooney should apply for the gig.

Nah, good for Clooney.  Nothing wrong with that piece. And saying he should run? Thats a bit of a deflection of an answer, hes writing as a Democrat and a major donor of the party.   And yes, hes massively famous, so its going to get read, so that helps.

If god help us Biden is still running come November, Ill still vote for him, because the other side winning is a horrifying proposition.

But no mistake, the Dems have fucked up royaly here.  Massively frustrating how this is playing out.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2725 on: Today at 12:38:38 am »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 12:18:26 am
Oh great a gobshite actor sticking his beak in. Millionaires and actors the bestest people to run the country. Maybe Clooney should apply for the gig.

His father was a news man. Clooney entitled to have a say, I'm sure he's a donor too.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2726 on: Today at 12:43:39 am »
I didn't actually read what he said, :) i was just railing against the idea that these famous people opinions are more valid and the timing of it.I fuckin hate the democratic party not as much as the GOP,probs should opt out of this thread till it all comes to crashing halt.15 minutes till kick off.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2727 on: Today at 01:33:43 am »
As a major fundraiser for Biden, Clooney is more than warranted for his comments.

Quote
"It's devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fundraiser was not the Joe 'big F-ing deal' Biden of 2010. He wasn't even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate".

"We are not going to win in November with this president. On top of that, we won't win the House, and we're going to lose the Senate," Clooney said.

"Joe Biden is a hero; he saved democracy in 2020. We need him to do it again in 2024."
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2728 on: Today at 10:41:00 am »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 11:14:17 pm
Trump wins in a landslide unless the Democrats change it.

Yup. And the frustrating thing is that anyone with a half a brain could see this was coming as far back as 2 (arguably 4) years ago. Like it's not as if this is some sort of unforeseen eventuality that has unexpectedly arrived out of the fucking blue. The slurring of words, the regular loss of train of thought, the tangental rambling, the incoherency, the falling asleep in public, the jumping from one topic to another because he can't remember the question, the absolute dependency on teleprompting, the stumbling/falling etc etc. Like how much more fucking evidence do you need before it finally dawns on you that you're observing a human being who is gradually succumbing to senility?

The maddest thing of all is that despite all these warning signs, and the glaring certainty that this was coming, it appears the democrats have done next to fuck all in way of practical contingency planning. Like no one in the party said "hang on a second, on the off chance he doesn't make it to November, what's our plan B? Who's our back-up candidate?" Because from what I can see, the only options seem to be an unpopular Harris (who Trump would absolutely destroy), a seemingly uninterested Gavin Newsom (whose arrival to the race would possibly be too late) or Michelle Obama (whose only connection to politics is the fact she's a former first lady)

While I'm no fan of the Republican party, you can kind of see why Democrats have garnered a reputation for being a bunch of Kumbaya singing pussies who have become so obsessed with political correctness that they've completely lost sight of governmental leadership. I genuinely believe there are people in the Democratic party who would prefer to sit back and let Trump re-take the White House rather than upset uncle Joe by ousting him. Fucking wind bags!
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2729 on: Today at 10:58:56 am »
Clooney organized Biden's LA fundraiser 3 weeks ago where they raised 30 million. His op ed was written befause he was shocked at the Biden he saw 3 weeks ago. The debate just confirmed his fears. And Clooney is someone that has met Biden lots over the last 10+ years.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2730 on: Today at 11:09:05 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 10:41:00 am
Yup. And the frustrating thing is that anyone with a half a brain could see this was coming as far back as 2 (arguably 4) years ago.

Most definitely not on here. Everything was fine to people just a few weeks/months ago and you were a whack if you said otherwise.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2731 on: Today at 11:10:17 am »
All comes down to tomorrow and his performance in his 'big boy' interview.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2732 on: Today at 11:17:24 am »
Seen an interview on BBC news with Michael Douglas sharing the same fears as Clooney.

This snowball is going to get bigger with Hollywood big hitters having their say.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2733 on: Today at 11:47:33 am »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 11:27:49 am
Well said. The Democrats really are utter fucking shit. Just a big giant turd of a party.

Democrats are the biggest party and are a big tent. There will also be disaccord at times. Misplaced idealism at times, but it isn't a game to many of them. They are difficult to organize at times into a cohesive force.

The republicans are robotic grifters that will always fall into line if it pays. No ideals, just grift. Even their supreme court judges are grifters. So they are easy to organize because they all have the same motivation.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2734 on: Today at 11:52:10 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 11:17:24 am
Seen an interview on BBC news with Michael Douglas sharing the same fears as Clooney.

This snowball is going to get bigger with Hollywood big hitters having their say.


The 'snowball' becomes the driver for it, as more and more wavering voters conclude "if they're even saying it, then I really can't vote for Biden"

I cannot understand Biden's mindset here if he does dig his heels in.

I'm still hoping beyond hope that this is all a big ruse. Biden draws all the Repug fire, before withdrawing at the 11th hour for another candidate. The Repugs will have much less time to formulate and wage the sort of character-assassination negative campaign they inevitably rely on.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2735 on: Today at 01:48:56 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:52:10 am

The 'snowball' becomes the driver for it, as more and more wavering voters conclude "if they're even saying it, then I really can't vote for Biden"

I cannot understand Biden's mindset here if he does dig his heels in.

I'm still hoping beyond hope that this is all a big ruse. Biden draws all the Repug fire, before withdrawing at the 11th hour for another candidate. The Repugs will have much less time to formulate and wage the sort of character-assassination negative campaign they inevitably rely on.
It is not a ruse. Or, if it is, it is a shit one.

A change of candidate at this stage would be a monumental shift. Voters need to see a replacement candidate in action.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2736 on: Today at 02:48:22 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 11:17:24 am
Seen an interview on BBC news with Michael Douglas sharing the same fears as Clooney.

This snowball is going to get bigger with Hollywood big hitters having their say.

Wrinkle Douglas is about the same age as Biden. The nerve of him.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2737 on: Today at 02:52:09 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 02:48:22 pm
Wrinkle Douglas is about the same age as Biden. The nerve of him.


Douglas isn't running to be president of the most powerful country on the planet
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2738 on: Today at 02:55:49 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:52:09 pm

Douglas isn't running to be president of the most powerful country on the planet

Saw that movie, Rob Reiner directed and the Prez's advisor was played by one Martin Sheen.

Gave them an idea, that did...
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2739 on: Today at 03:36:11 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 01:48:56 pm
It is not a ruse. Or, if it is, it is a shit one.

A change of candidate at this stage would be a monumental shift. Voters need to see a replacement candidate in action.

They need to vote for a replacement too. It's strange to me how many donors are only just waking up to the fact that Biden is old. Well after most of the primaries. It's not lost on the electorate that Biden is really old. It's also not lost on us that we are voting for an administration and not a single person. We've done our job. I think millions of Democrats and Never Trumpers will sit out the election if the donor class sabotages that choice.   
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2740 on: Today at 03:42:46 pm »
Maybe its not that Biden is only stubborn. Perhaps his obvious cognitive decline is preventing him from actually realising his cognitive decline? How do you convince someone who has dementia that they actually HAVE dementia?
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2741 on: Today at 03:46:11 pm »
Quote from: The_Nomad on Today at 03:42:46 pm
Maybe its not that Biden is only stubborn. Perhaps his obvious cognitive decline is preventing him from actually realising his cognitive decline? How do you convince someone who has dementia that they actually HAVE dementia?

Those managing him and the country (since he isn't in a state to do so even today), is happy to have a puppet.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2742 on: Today at 03:49:40 pm »
Time for Jon Stewart to step up
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2743 on: Today at 04:33:04 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 11:17:24 am
Seen an interview on BBC news with Michael Douglas sharing the same fears as Clooney.

This snowball is going to get bigger with Hollywood big hitters having their say.
 
So called  Hollywood elites run the democratic party? Playing into the trump boys hands with this.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2744 on: Today at 04:51:24 pm »
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2745 on: Today at 05:10:20 pm »

New ABC - Washington Post poll.


Nationally only 1 point between them


But...


75% of respondents think Biden is too old to be running for 2nd term. 60% of independents and Biden leaners and 50% of the folks 100% for Biden think he is too old to run.


https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/biden-age-campaign-poll/story?id=111825221
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2746 on: Today at 05:19:44 pm »
It's good that despite all of the negative press around Biden recently Trump still seems to be too toxic to really take a lead in the polls. Given how little confidence there seems to be in Biden right now it points to voters potentially being ready to vote for someone else if Biden steps down.

I'm assuming that's why so many have asked Biden to step down now, they know there's an opportunity for someone else to step in and win the "thank fuck for that" vote.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2747 on: Today at 05:20:02 pm »
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2748 on: Today at 06:01:07 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 10:41:00 am
Yup. And the frustrating thing is that anyone with a half a brain could see this was coming as far back as 2 (arguably 4) years ago. Like it's not as if this is some sort of unforeseen eventuality that has unexpectedly arrived out of the fucking blue. The slurring of words, the regular loss of train of thought, the tangental rambling, the incoherency, the falling asleep in public, the jumping from one topic to another because he can't remember the question, the absolute dependency on teleprompting, the stumbling/falling etc etc. Like how much more fucking evidence do you need before it finally dawns on you that you're observing a human being who is gradually succumbing to senility?

The maddest thing of all is that despite all these warning signs, and the glaring certainty that this was coming, it appears the democrats have done next to fuck all in way of practical contingency planning. Like no one in the party said "hang on a second, on the off chance he doesn't make it to November, what's our plan B? Who's our back-up candidate?" Because from what I can see, the only options seem to be an unpopular Harris (who Trump would absolutely destroy), a seemingly uninterested Gavin Newsom (whose arrival to the race would possibly be too late) or Michelle Obama (whose only connection to politics is the fact she's a former first lady)

While I'm no fan of the Republican party, you can kind of see why Democrats have garnered a reputation for being a bunch of Kumbaya singing pussies who have become so obsessed with political correctness that they've completely lost sight of governmental leadership. I genuinely believe there are people in the Democratic party who would prefer to sit back and let Trump re-take the White House rather than upset uncle Joe by ousting him. Fucking wind bags!

Not disagreeing with any of this but if you'd written the first paragraph about Trump I'd also be agreeing. Mad situation
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2749 on: Today at 06:39:05 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 04:51:24 pm
Meanwhile good news continues on the economic front

https://www.reuters.com/markets/us/us-consumer-prices-unexpectedly-fall-june-2024-07-11/

https://www.nytimes.com/2024/07/11/business/june-inflation-data.html

and the countdown to my 2nd whack-a-mole claim from Jan becoming clearer has begun   ;)
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2750 on: Today at 07:21:24 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 02:55:49 pm
Saw that movie, Rob Reiner directed and the Prez's advisor was played by one Martin Sheen.

Gave them an idea, that did...

Martin Sheen - President, sorted!
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2751 on: Today at 08:34:17 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 05:20:02 pm
Starmers views on Biden at NATO

https://news.sky.com/story/starmer-insists-biden-on-good-form-after-meeting-at-white-house-13176637

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c9x8w9pxwllo

https://www.reuters.com/world/president-biden-really-good-form-talks-uk-pm-starmer-says-2024-07-11/

However Biden is holding a news conference later, so all eyes will be on his performance there

He's hardly going to say the leader of key ally is completely senile is he? Just like how he won't come out and say Trump is an unhinged lunatic. It's just being diplomatic.
