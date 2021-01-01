« previous next »
Author Topic: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?  (Read 195544 times)

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2720 on: Yesterday at 11:04:09 pm »
Someone find Michelle Obama and beg her to stand until she gives in.

Humanity needs her.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2721 on: Yesterday at 11:14:17 pm »
Even George Clooney is now basically begging Biden to step aside.

Trump wins in a landslide unless the Democrats change it. It could be the biggest victory delegate-wise in a long time.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2722 on: Yesterday at 11:19:14 pm »
Stick in Gavin Newsom. In his mid-50s and looks like a movie president, and thats what matters. His ex wife is engaged to Trump jr, so some added spice in the election.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2723 on: Today at 12:18:26 am »
Oh great a gobshite actor sticking his beak in. Millionaires and actors the bestest people to run the country. Maybe Clooney should apply for the gig.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2724 on: Today at 12:31:05 am »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 12:18:26 am
Oh great a gobshite actor sticking his beak in. Millionaires and actors the bestest people to run the country. Maybe Clooney should apply for the gig.

Nah, good for Clooney.  Nothing wrong with that piece. And saying he should run? Thats a bit of a deflection of an answer, hes writing as a Democrat and a major donor of the party.   And yes, hes massively famous, so its going to get read, so that helps.

If god help us Biden is still running come November, Ill still vote for him, because the other side winning is a horrifying proposition.

But no mistake, the Dems have fucked up royaly here.  Massively frustrating how this is playing out.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2725 on: Today at 12:38:38 am »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 12:18:26 am
Oh great a gobshite actor sticking his beak in. Millionaires and actors the bestest people to run the country. Maybe Clooney should apply for the gig.

His father was a news man. Clooney entitled to have a say, I'm sure he's a donor too.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - should he stay or should he go now?
« Reply #2726 on: Today at 12:43:39 am »
I didn't actually read what he said, :) i was just railing against the idea that these famous people opinions are more valid and the timing of it.I fuckin hate the democratic party not as much as the GOP,probs should opt out of this thread till it all comes to crashing halt.15 minutes till kick off.
