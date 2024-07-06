1. Bobsackamo is right. The media and the democrats (not just Bidens inner circle) dismissed all evidence of his frailty as conspiracies. Lets call a spade a spade. They lied and gaslit anyone who questioned Biden and that same line of thinking was used by the majority in here if anyone brought anything negative about Biden up. Using my own experience in this thread, Ive said not to believe what the media report on certain issues only to be given lectures on what the media reporting being the truth. Because of that I think yes many people are surprised by his performance.

2. Its easy to say this in hindsight but if they suck so bad why do you think Biden can win?



My issue is more with the characterization of "The Democrats," as though everyone from the White House down to my local city councilor has been concertedly telling (and convincing) the American people that Biden is Doogie Howser. In reality, I don't really feel as though any of the 'lies' that have been told transcend much beyond the standard political ass-covering bullshit. Which, yes, is lies, but par for the course. I think it's also important to remember that despite the constant howling of the last week, the worst evidence we've seen of Biden's condition only really reaches the level of Doddering Old Man. It's obviously bad, and it's time for him to get out of the race, but it's not like he was caught wandering around naked pressing buttons on the nuclear football.Note that I am not really defending the Democratic establishment here, as they very clearly screwed this up on a massive scale, and I am in fact pissed off that they didn't try to get him out of the running a year ago. I just find the pearl-clutching a bit OTT.Well, let's ignore the whole "the other choice is unbridled evil" thing. A major chunk of the country's population wants the same things the Democrats want. Most of us are aware, to varying degrees, of how much they suck, but we know that they present the only realistic route to getting those things. It's an absolutely miserable existence, but it's the one we've got.I mean, really, apart from the actual platform itself and a handful of its individual politicians, I hate the Democratic Party. True story: I also hate our refrigerator. The bottom drawer doesn't get cold anymore, and I had to replace the defrosting element because the freezer got completely choked with ice and stopped working. The water dispenser runs so slowly that it takes nearly a full minute to fill up a glass. Unfortunately, the space it's in is a weird size, and the only available fridge that'd be worth upgrading to is way too expensive for me. So unless I want to get a smaller one with no water/ice dispenser, I'm stuck with the one I hate.Except the accurate analogy isn't a choice between my current, shitty fridge and a new, shittier one. It's between my current, shitty fridge and five or six dogfight-trained pitbulls that have been starved for a week. Also they've got the acid blood from Alien.