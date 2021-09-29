« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 62 63 64 65 66 [67]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States  (Read 191795 times)

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,965
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2640 on: Yesterday at 08:21:18 pm »
The annoying thing is that, behind closed doors, Biden is probably fairly effective. Maybe his staff have to show some extra patience but I imagine he's still quite capable.

Unfortunately, the nature of US politics is all about appearance. The media haven't hammered Trump over his obvious mental decline nearly enough, whilst allowing stories on Biden's infirmity to run rampant. One bad debate and it's fucked him completely, because people only see the surface.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,557
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2641 on: Yesterday at 08:48:27 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:21:18 pm
The annoying thing is that, behind closed doors, Biden is probably fairly effective. Maybe his staff have to show some extra patience but I imagine he's still quite capable.

Unfortunately, the nature of US politics is all about appearance. The media haven't hammered Trump over his obvious mental decline nearly enough, whilst allowing stories on Biden's infirmity to run rampant. One bad debate and it's fucked him completely, because people only see the surface.

Agree with all that but regarding the bolder part, nah this has nothing to do with American media superficiality- no country in the world would want a guy who presents like that as their leader. In the business world no major shareholders would want a CEO like that. Theres basically no semi important job he could get hired for, maybe a few hours a week at a second hand bookstore or something


Edit, actually I dont agree that hes capable overall - I think his brain still works and he can still make good decisions, but theres no way he has the mental stamina and capacity to take in all the information a president needs to, every single day.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:59:14 pm by Mumm-Ra »
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,965
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2642 on: Yesterday at 09:01:35 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 08:48:27 pm
Agree with all that but regarding the bolder part, nah this has nothing to do with American media superficiality- no country in the world would want a guy who presents like that as their leader. In the business world no major shareholders would want a CEO like that. Theres basically no semi important job he could get hired for, maybe a few hours a week at a second hand bookstore or something

Yet American politics is essentially full of geriatrics? Mitch McConnell started breaking down; Dianne Feinstein died as a senator aged 90; Ginsburg died serving on SCOTUS; Bernie Sanders is 82. And then you have Trump himself, who routinely breaks down on stage far worse than we've seen from Biden, muttering absolute inane baby drivel. And of course, Ronald Regan almost got the chop without even realising it.

So although I get your point I'm not buying it.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Caligula?

  • Most Negative poster on site, Moan, Moan, Moan, Liverpool are shite... Does he ever stop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,911
  • SPQR
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2643 on: Yesterday at 09:06:11 pm »
Anyone who's been around here long enough knows that I defended Biden to the hilt in 2020. I even said that he'd become the nominee and that he was absolutely the right choice for America at the time.

But unlike Mumm-Ra and Red Beret I don't think his brain functions normally at all right now. The man is in the beginning stages - or perhaps even more - of Alzheimer's or dementia. It's painful to see. He should be enjoying the last few years of his life and not be forced to embarrass himself in front of the whole world.
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,985
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2644 on: Yesterday at 09:17:37 pm »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Yesterday at 03:22:26 pm
Yeah skipper time for him to go. His actions and results over his tenure have shown his good quality as a president but this issue should be taken out of his hands. That was not an acceptable answer to that question.

Even if he wins, with what we know now, what are the odds of him getting through the next 4 years as a useful adult..

Couldn't care less if he gets through the next 4 years.  As long as it's not Trump I don't care if Biden is walking around in circles asking where he is the day after the inauguration
Logged

Online Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,120
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2645 on: Yesterday at 09:22:44 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 09:17:37 pm
Couldn't care less if he gets through the next 4 years.  As long as it's not Trump I don't care if Biden is walking around in circles asking where he is the day after the inauguration

That's not how they vote. They want to vote forward.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,573
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2646 on: Today at 07:30:08 am »
Those who encountered the president in social settings sometimes left their interactions disturbed. Longtime friends of the Biden family, who spoke to me on the condition of anonymity, were shocked to find that the president did not remember their names. At a White House event last year, a guest recalled, with horror, realizing that the president would not be able to stay for the reception because, it was clear, he would not be able to make it through the reception. The guest wasnt sure they could vote for Biden, since the guest was now open to an idea that they had previously dismissed as right-wing propaganda: The president may not really be the acting president after all.

Others told me the president was becoming increasingly hard to get ahold of, even as it related to official government business, the type of things any U.S. president would communicate about on a regular basis with high-level officials across the world. Biden instead was cocooned within mounting layers of bureaucracy, spoken for more than he was speaking or spoken to.

Saying hello to one Democratic megadonor and family friend at the White House recently, the president stared blankly and nodded his head. The First Lady intervened to whisper in her husbands ear, telling him to say hello to the donor by name and to thank them for their recent generosity. The president repeated the words his wife had fed him. It hasnt been good for a long time but its gotten so, so much worse, a witness to the exchange told me. So much worse!

https://nymag.com/intelligencer/article/conspiracy-of-silence-to-protect-joe-biden.html
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,040
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2647 on: Today at 08:13:57 am »
That doesnt sound far fetched at all. Its exactly what the public can see. My mum is in the early stages of dementia. Younger than Biden but certainly far more lucid, sharp and clued in than he is. My mates dad, a few years into his diagnosis is more like Biden - mixing things up, blank staring, mouth wide open. And like Biden, hes in total denial. Doesnt remember his diagnosis.
Logged

Offline gazzam1963

  • RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother. Really misses a good fist pump.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,887
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2648 on: Today at 08:26:17 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 08:13:57 am
That doesnt sound far fetched at all. Its exactly what the public can see. My mum is in the early stages of dementia. Younger than Biden but certainly far more lucid, sharp and clued in than he is. My mates dad, a few years into his diagnosis is more like Biden - mixing things up, blank staring, mouth wide open. And like Biden, hes in total denial. Doesnt remember his diagnosis.

My mum to  shes same age as Biden , its the blank stares that just stood out to me watching the debate the other week
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,472
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2649 on: Today at 10:48:57 am »
It is looking increasingly likely that Biden will lose to Trump. Too many Democrats (including my wife) are in denial. My wife is worried, and even agrees that he will probably lose, but will not make the logical leap that the Democratic Party must instead chose anotehr candidate to run for the presidency. 'No one else can win', she will tell me. I, for one, cannot and will not believe this. I fear that Democratic Party, like my wife (and deer), will instead stare into the headlights of the oncoming truck.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,800
  • La la la la la
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2650 on: Today at 10:56:29 am »
According to this article, a leading Parkinson's expert has been visiting the White House regularly over the past year. The New York Post (I know) ran the public visitor logs at the White House and spotted that the guy had met the liaison between the WH and Walter Reed Medical Center seven times since August 2023, but that in March he had met with the President's personal physician.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/article/2024/jul/06/joe-biden-neurologist-doctor-meeting

« Last Edit: Today at 10:59:18 am by Butcher Knife Roberto »
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Most Negative poster on site, Moan, Moan, Moan, Liverpool are shite... Does he ever stop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,911
  • SPQR
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2651 on: Today at 01:30:18 pm »
I'd imagine that quite few former staffers and aids in the next 2-3 years will be publishing tell-all books and booked on nightly news programs revealing how they knew that Biden had dementia all along but were told to keep their mouths shut etc, etc.
Logged

Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,557
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2652 on: Today at 01:35:53 pm »
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Today at 10:56:29 am
According to this article, a leading Parkinson's expert has been visiting the White House regularly over the past year. The New York Post (I know) ran the public visitor logs at the White House and spotted that the guy had met the liaison between the WH and Walter Reed Medical Center seven times since August 2023, but that in March he had met with the President's personal physician.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/article/2024/jul/06/joe-biden-neurologist-doctor-meeting

My father in law (a pharmacist, so someone who knows more than the average Joe) reckons its Parkinsons

Whatever the diagnosis hes clearly not up for another 4 years, 4 months is a stretch
Logged

Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,800
  • La la la la la
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2653 on: Today at 02:14:43 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 01:35:53 pm
My father in law (a pharmacist, so someone who knows more than the average Joe) reckons its Parkinsons

Whatever the diagnosis hes clearly not up for another 4 years, 4 months is a stretch

Speaking of fathers-in-law, mine is actually in mid-stage Parkinson's - his motor skills are slow but functional, but it's his speech that made me think of Biden. He speaks quite quietly, with very minimal variation in his tone of voice, and is often very slurred in his delivery. That debate performance reminded me far too much of him, the 'circling around the words', I really can't unhear it.

Now I'm in absolutely no place to be diagnosing anyone, so I very much hope it was really just a bad night, a cold, jetlag or whatever. But if it turns out to be Parkinson's then we're in duty of care territory and those closest to him really need to take a long hard look at themselves. It's like the plot of The West Wing playing out in real life, it's quite spooky actually.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,023
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2654 on: Today at 02:48:16 pm »
I am glad someone else has said it as, like
I was caring for my dad with dementia through the pandemic up to March last year

I didn't get a flash of that specific disease from Biden but

I got an involuntary "oh fuck" sort of flashback, it made me quite uncomfortable to take my mind into even that area. I got the heebeejeebies and my thoughts of how he is coping and capable absolutely plummeted

My next step was a sort of presumption he's largely handled, and propped up by medicines. I don't know if that's true, haven't researched it.

But it's not a good look. And it's not good to give someone with direct experience a reminder of something so severe. I just can't buy it as jet lag or something else innocuous

Maybe a me problem, but, though it's hard to believe, I'm just some bloke observing and indeed an election is decided by such people voting.
Logged

Online In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,996
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2655 on: Today at 03:38:23 pm »
Surely he's done now? No way would Schiff do the interview without Pelosi's and Jeffries' blessings.

Quote
Schiff says Biden has to win overwhelmingly or pass the torch, notes VP Harris could win against Trump
By Summer Concepcion

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., on Sunday said Vice President Kamala Harris could overwhelmingly win against former President Donald Trump but that President Joe Biden must decide whether he will remain in the race as the Democratic Partys nominee amid backlash over his disastrous debate performance.

Asked about polling that showed Harris outperforming Trump if she replaced Biden, Schiff said on NBC News Meet the Press that he thought she would be a phenomenal president.

I think she has the experience, the judgment, the leadership ability to be an extraordinary president, Schiff told moderator Kristen Welker.

Pressed again by Welker on whether Harris could win overwhelmingly against Trump, Schiff said he thought she very well could win overwhelmingly before stressing that its up to Biden to decide the fate of his presidential campaign.

Before we get into a decision about who else it should be, the president needs to make a decision whether its him, he said.

Asked whether Biden should drop out and pass the torch to Harris, Schiff again argued that its up to Biden to make that call.

I think Biden should take the time talk to people outside of his immediate circle, talk to people he respects, people with objectivity, people with distance, and make the right decision for the country, he said. And Im confident Joe Biden has always made the fundamental distinguishing distinction between he and Donald Trump.

Schiff also raised concerns about the presidents standing against Trump in the general election, noting the presidents age.

Given Bidens incredible record and given Trumps terrible record he should be mopping the floor with Donald Trump, Schiff said. It should not be even close, and the reason it is close is the presidents age.

Schiff also said Bidens interview with ABC News that aired on Friday wasnt enough to quell mounting concerns from Democrats about his mental fitness.

The interview didnt put concerns to rest. No single interview is going to do that, he said. And what I do think the president needs to decide is, can he put those concerns aside? Can he demonstrate to the American people that what happened on the debate stage was an aberration, that he can and will beat Donald Trump.

Pressed on whether he thinks Biden should take a cognitive test after he refused during his ABC News interview to commit to taking one, Schiff said hed be happy if both Biden and Trump were willing to take a test.

I think, frankly, a test would show Donald Trump has serious illness of one kind or another, he said. But ultimately, the decision is going to come down to what Joe Biden thinks is best, and if his decision is to run, then run hard and beat that S.O.B. And if his decision is to pass the torch, then the president should do everything in his power to make that other candidate successful.

Schiffs answers come after Bidens interview with ABC News did little to assuage concerns from Democrats who have called for Biden to step aside after his lackluster debate performance last month. Front-line Democrats who spoke to NBC News say they fear that his debate performance has done irreversible damage to his candidacy.

In his interview with ABC News, the president sought to reassure voters that he remains the best candidate to beat Trump in November, arguing that he had a bad night at the debate as he sought to tamp down mounting concerns over his age and mental fitness.

Biden remained publicly defiant in the face of calls from some Democrats to drop out of the race, repeatedly saying that only the Lord Almighty could convince him to end his bid for a second term in office.

Article/Video Interview:
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/2024-election/schiff-harris-win-overwhelmingly-replace-biden-rcna160591
Logged
Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.

Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,800
  • La la la la la
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2656 on: Today at 03:59:53 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 03:38:23 pm
Surely he's done now? No way would Schiff do the interview without Pelosi's and Jeffries' blessings.


I think this could be some toe-dipping going on, seeing what the suggestion of Kamala Harris becoming President would do in terms of public opinion. If it goes south, it's swept under the carpet rather swiftly. If there are favourable polling figures on the back of it then a decision will have to be made. But I think you're quite correct that there's no way these are off-the-cuff remarks, these people are heavily briefed before any scheduled media appearance.

My take on all this is that he'll drop out of the race over the next 3 to 4 weeks. It'll be stage-managed and with two key messages: the first, that he's listened to not only his doctors about his ability to serve the next 4 years but also the opinion of the American people, and that it's becoming clear that he needs to do what's best for American democracy etc etc. Secondly, that he'll throw his weight behind Harris, that she has spent the past 4 years by his side at the heart of government, readying herself to step into the role, that she offers continuity of policy etc and that with his help is the right person to beat the tangerine.
Logged

Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,557
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2657 on: Today at 04:22:58 pm »
^ Yeah I feel we have crossed the rubicon here and theres no way hes still there on Election Day.

Harris thoughJesus. Does anyone, even the people who would kick up a race/gender-based fuss if she was passed over, want her? I cant imagine it
Logged

Online Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,120
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2658 on: Today at 06:36:59 pm »
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Today at 03:59:53 pm
I think this could be some toe-dipping going on, seeing what the suggestion of Kamala Harris becoming President would do in terms of public opinion. If it goes south, it's swept under the carpet rather swiftly. If there are favourable polling figures on the back of it then a decision will have to be made. But I think you're quite correct that there's no way these are off-the-cuff remarks, these people are heavily briefed before any scheduled media appearance.

My take on all this is that he'll drop out of the race over the next 3 to 4 weeks. It'll be stage-managed and with two key messages: the first, that he's listened to not only his doctors about his ability to serve the next 4 years but also the opinion of the American people, and that it's becoming clear that he needs to do what's best for American democracy etc etc. Secondly, that he'll throw his weight behind Harris, that she has spent the past 4 years by his side at the heart of government, readying herself to step into the role, that she offers continuity of policy etc and that with his help is the right person to beat the tangerine.

That sounds reasonable. They'll give him some time to change the momentum.

Losing Schiff is a big deal.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock
Pages: 1 ... 62 63 64 65 66 [67]   Go Up
« previous next »
 