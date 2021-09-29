« previous next »
The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States

The annoying thing is that, behind closed doors, Biden is probably fairly effective. Maybe his staff have to show some extra patience but I imagine he's still quite capable.

Unfortunately, the nature of US politics is all about appearance. The media haven't hammered Trump over his obvious mental decline nearly enough, whilst allowing stories on Biden's infirmity to run rampant. One bad debate and it's fucked him completely, because people only see the surface.
The annoying thing is that, behind closed doors, Biden is probably fairly effective. Maybe his staff have to show some extra patience but I imagine he's still quite capable.

Unfortunately, the nature of US politics is all about appearance. The media haven't hammered Trump over his obvious mental decline nearly enough, whilst allowing stories on Biden's infirmity to run rampant. One bad debate and it's fucked him completely, because people only see the surface.

Agree with all that but regarding the bolder part, nah this has nothing to do with American media superficiality- no country in the world would want a guy who presents like that as their leader. In the business world no major shareholders would want a CEO like that. Theres basically no semi important job he could get hired for, maybe a few hours a week at a second hand bookstore or something


Edit, actually I dont agree that hes capable overall - I think his brain still works and he can still make good decisions, but theres no way he has the mental stamina and capacity to take in all the information a president needs to, every single day.
Agree with all that but regarding the bolder part, nah this has nothing to do with American media superficiality- no country in the world would want a guy who presents like that as their leader. In the business world no major shareholders would want a CEO like that. Theres basically no semi important job he could get hired for, maybe a few hours a week at a second hand bookstore or something

Yet American politics is essentially full of geriatrics? Mitch McConnell started breaking down; Dianne Feinstein died as a senator aged 90; Ginsburg died serving on SCOTUS; Bernie Sanders is 82. And then you have Trump himself, who routinely breaks down on stage far worse than we've seen from Biden, muttering absolute inane baby drivel. And of course, Ronald Regan almost got the chop without even realising it.

So although I get your point I'm not buying it.
Anyone who's been around here long enough knows that I defended Biden to the hilt in 2020. I even said that he'd become the nominee and that he was absolutely the right choice for America at the time.

But unlike Mumm-Ra and Red Beret I don't think his brain functions normally at all right now. The man is in the beginning stages - or perhaps even more - of Alzheimer's or dementia. It's painful to see. He should be enjoying the last few years of his life and not be forced to embarrass himself in front of the whole world.
Yeah skipper time for him to go. His actions and results over his tenure have shown his good quality as a president but this issue should be taken out of his hands. That was not an acceptable answer to that question.

Even if he wins, with what we know now, what are the odds of him getting through the next 4 years as a useful adult..

Couldn't care less if he gets through the next 4 years.  As long as it's not Trump I don't care if Biden is walking around in circles asking where he is the day after the inauguration
Couldn't care less if he gets through the next 4 years.  As long as it's not Trump I don't care if Biden is walking around in circles asking where he is the day after the inauguration

That's not how they vote. They want to vote forward.
Those who encountered the president in social settings sometimes left their interactions disturbed. Longtime friends of the Biden family, who spoke to me on the condition of anonymity, were shocked to find that the president did not remember their names. At a White House event last year, a guest recalled, with horror, realizing that the president would not be able to stay for the reception because, it was clear, he would not be able to make it through the reception. The guest wasnt sure they could vote for Biden, since the guest was now open to an idea that they had previously dismissed as right-wing propaganda: The president may not really be the acting president after all.

Others told me the president was becoming increasingly hard to get ahold of, even as it related to official government business, the type of things any U.S. president would communicate about on a regular basis with high-level officials across the world. Biden instead was cocooned within mounting layers of bureaucracy, spoken for more than he was speaking or spoken to.

Saying hello to one Democratic megadonor and family friend at the White House recently, the president stared blankly and nodded his head. The First Lady intervened to whisper in her husbands ear, telling him to say hello to the donor by name and to thank them for their recent generosity. The president repeated the words his wife had fed him. It hasnt been good for a long time but its gotten so, so much worse, a witness to the exchange told me. So much worse!

https://nymag.com/intelligencer/article/conspiracy-of-silence-to-protect-joe-biden.html
That doesnt sound far fetched at all. Its exactly what the public can see. My mum is in the early stages of dementia. Younger than Biden but certainly far more lucid, sharp and clued in than he is. My mates dad, a few years into his diagnosis is more like Biden - mixing things up, blank staring, mouth wide open. And like Biden, hes in total denial. Doesnt remember his diagnosis.
That doesnt sound far fetched at all. Its exactly what the public can see. My mum is in the early stages of dementia. Younger than Biden but certainly far more lucid, sharp and clued in than he is. My mates dad, a few years into his diagnosis is more like Biden - mixing things up, blank staring, mouth wide open. And like Biden, hes in total denial. Doesnt remember his diagnosis.

My mum to  shes same age as Biden , its the blank stares that just stood out to me watching the debate the other week
It is looking increasingly likely that Biden will lose to Trump. Too many Democrats (including my wife) are in denial. My wife is worried, and even agrees that he will probably lose, but will not make the logical leap that the Democratic Party must instead chose anotehr candidate to run for the presidency. 'No one else can win', she will tell me. I, for one, cannot and will not believe this. I fear that Democratic Party, like my wife (and deer), will instead stare into the headlights of the oncoming truck.
According to this article, a leading Parkinson's expert has been visiting the White House regularly over the past year. The New York Post (I know) ran the public visitor logs at the White House and spotted that the guy had met the liaison between the WH and Walter Reed Medical Center seven times since August 2023, but that in March he had met with the President's personal physician.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/article/2024/jul/06/joe-biden-neurologist-doctor-meeting

