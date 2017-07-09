It is very rare to have a pivotal moment in the world, some (in retrospect) have been pivotal and we've only realised it afterwards. This next US election, without being over-dramatic, is Pivotal. Since the last one, just as a reminder,





1. Russia is now effectively at war with Nato, be it a proxy war

2. The middle east is now a powder keg with many western populations now actively hostile to Israel

3. Trump has now managed to line up immunity from prosecution for anything he does from January 2025 onwards if he wins

4. The right wing in America has had a practice run and had the experience of losing an election which they will now know how to avoid again, once they have the strings and immunity

5. The Supreme Court is now a puppet.

6. Economic instability abounds

7. Migration, almost everywhere, has become almost an unstoppable force, with equal and opposite reactions from large swathes of developed countries populations, prompting right wing growth everywhere (see France)

8. Climate change will exacerbate 6 and 7 above









The difference between Trump winning and anyone else is massive. Biden may turn out to be the reason Trump wins, who knows, I hope, once the intelligence is gathered on the options and the polling, he chooses to do what is best for the world, not himself.