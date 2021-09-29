« previous next »
The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Today at 02:39:32 am
Hitler started quite well too. On the home front not much will change for the average American in their day to day life. However he's the first President to rebuke democracy.  He's the first President to be endorsed by a hostile foreign power( RUSSIA). Hes the first convicted felon to hold office. He's the first President to actively  support the weakening of the EU through support  for  Brexit and the weakening of Nato.
To see his second run as another benign event is to ignore any number of precedents. It's a unique and potentially devastating prospect for the world.

If it hadn't been for Covid Trump would have wreaked more havoc in his first term then he got away with.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Quote from: Giono on Today at 12:31:14 am
And piss off women and black voters...

 Or maybe give her some profile in the campaign? That could be better than replacing. A new VP would be wasted too if they continue to sideline the VP.

Who would be your VP pick to keep women and black voters and gain new voters? That's a tough one.



The problem for the Dems is that their key states (AZ, NV, GA, PA, WI, and MI) have some different profiles.  Biden at his best works because he can appeal to the midwestern white vote enough while still keeping the minority vote.  The problem is that by all indications, minorities are shifting a bit to the right.  It may be subtle, but it could be enough to swing AZ, NV, and GA (and possibly depress turnout in Philly and Detroit).  However, Biden's popularity was holding up quite well with the midwest (and he gained some white voters in 2020).  If you replace Biden, you risk losing the broad church of the swing states.

The Democrats are a broad church party, but that party is getting stretched in all directions.

There's a reason why Trump called out and singled out Tim Scott for praise.  His ramblings about "black jobs" was incoherent, but it comes from the basis that minorities in cities were voicing concerns about migrants taking up resources (not necessarily jobs) that they feel should've been allocated to their communities who really need it.  He also talked up the border crossings to an extreme not just because it appeals to a part of the GOP, but it also captures some difficult feelings among immigrant populations, many of whom are unhappy with the current government's handling in general (not that they all want a wall or something).

https://apnews.com/article/chicago-migrants-black-latino-biden-immigration-ab8d7f22eea423d86fb350665b9e66f6

The GOP clearly isn't going to win minority voters overall, but if they can win enough votes or to get some minority voters to stay home (or vote third party), then that could be enough to sink Democrats.  This effect could unironically be solved by the electoral college since a shift to Trump in NYC, Chicago, Texas, Florida, and California could net Trump millions of the popular vote but 0 in electoral votes.  However, the states in play, particularly the southern/southwestern ones, could be at risk for Biden.  Low turnout in places like Detroit or Philly won't help either.

It's imperative to turn out minority votes for the Dems, and Biden really was well-placed (and he showed it in 2020) to get them and enough white voters, but someone like Harris, while being able to appeal to some minorities, may not be able to hold the gains among white voters in the midwest.  I'm not sure her appeal among minorities is better than Biden's either.

If the Dems don't really trust Harris, it's a very bad look in general, so their sidelining of her was foolhardy.  Now even if Biden steps aside, Harris will almost certainly want the nomination.  Going to an open convention may be ok on paper, but eschewing the 2nd highest profile Democrat who's supposed to be the heir apparent in favor of a hotly contested convention is rough.  You'd have to hope both of them step aside, but I don't see why Harris wouldn't fight for it.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 01:17:12 am
I've always been under the impression it takes a week or so for the polls to really show if any event, the debate in this case, has had an impact on the race.  Could be totally wrong about that but I thought that I read it, or heard it, somewhere. 

Agree. It should be 7-10 days or so to see if the event has a mid to longer term effect.

As for triggering a turning on Biden, the effect would have to be at least 5% or so. 1-3% decline would not be significant as it would be within margins of error and it would also be recoverable.

Also, I'd be curious to see what effect it has on Trump's numbers.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Quote from: Giono on Today at 12:31:14 am
And piss off women and black voters...

 Or maybe give her some profile in the campaign? That could be better than replacing. A new VP would be wasted too if they continue to sideline the VP.

Who would be your VP pick to keep women and black voters and gain new voters? That's a tough one.



Trump does a find job in regards to recruiting women and black voters for the Dems. He probably has pushed more votes their way than even Obama as how else would you explain Biden getting so many votes in the last election ? Harris didn't win him Arizona or Nebraska, he did and only Georgia is probably key when it comes to Harris but Stacey Abrams was the driving force in GA not Harris. It's a hail mary I guess to replace Harris on the ticket but the choice for VP has never b poeen greater considering there's a huge possibility they will become President before 2028 due to Bidens health and Harris doesn't fit the bill does she as we haven't seen much of her.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Is changing Biden this late in the game going to do more harm than good?
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:39:17 am
Is changing Biden this late in the game going to do more harm than good?

Id guess so, although thats through the prism of being in the UK and based on comments here, but democrat voters in the US may disagree.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:39:17 am
Is changing Biden this late in the game going to do more harm than good?

The MAGA crowd will suggest it's part of the conspiracy to keep them out.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 04:10:06 am
The problem for the Dems is that their key states (AZ, NV, GA, PA, WI, and MI) have some different profiles.  Biden at his best works because he can appeal to the midwestern white vote enough while still keeping the minority vote.  The problem is that by all indications, minorities are shifting a bit to the right.  It may be subtle, but it could be enough to swing AZ, NV, and GA (and possibly depress turnout in Philly and Detroit).  However, Biden's popularity was holding up quite well with the midwest (and he gained some white voters in 2020).  If you replace Biden, you risk losing the broad church of the swing states.

The Democrats are a broad church party, but that party is getting stretched in all directions.

There's a reason why Trump called out and singled out Tim Scott for praise.  His ramblings about "black jobs" was incoherent, but it comes from the basis that minorities in cities were voicing concerns about migrants taking up resources (not necessarily jobs) that they feel should've been allocated to their communities who really need it.  He also talked up the border crossings to an extreme not just because it appeals to a part of the GOP, but it also captures some difficult feelings among immigrant populations, many of whom are unhappy with the current government's handling in general (not that they all want a wall or something).

https://apnews.com/article/chicago-migrants-black-latino-biden-immigration-ab8d7f22eea423d86fb350665b9e66f6

The GOP clearly isn't going to win minority voters overall, but if they can win enough votes or to get some minority voters to stay home (or vote third party), then that could be enough to sink Democrats.  This effect could unironically be solved by the electoral college since a shift to Trump in NYC, Chicago, Texas, Florida, and California could net Trump millions of the popular vote but 0 in electoral votes.  However, the states in play, particularly the southern/southwestern ones, could be at risk for Biden.  Low turnout in places like Detroit or Philly won't help either.

It's imperative to turn out minority votes for the Dems, and Biden really was well-placed (and he showed it in 2020) to get them and enough white voters, but someone like Harris, while being able to appeal to some minorities, may not be able to hold the gains among white voters in the midwest.  I'm not sure her appeal among minorities is better than Biden's either.

If the Dems don't really trust Harris, it's a very bad look in general, so their sidelining of her was foolhardy.  Now even if Biden steps aside, Harris will almost certainly want the nomination.  Going to an open convention may be ok on paper, but eschewing the 2nd highest profile Democrat who's supposed to be the heir apparent in favor of a hotly contested convention is rough.  You'd have to hope both of them step aside, but I don't see why Harris wouldn't fight for it.
You've, essentially, argued the same point I made some posts back (but you did a better job, and with far more detail). And said the same thing about Harris - she would (along with Biden) need to step aside too, allow for an open convention, and for both to get behind whoever the delegates decide upon for the two roles. But you are correct of course, Harris might not up for stepping aside. If she is not then selected as the presidential candidate, that's bad; and if she is selected, that's bad too. Harris is probably an even poorer presidential candidate than Biden. I am not suggesting that's right - just that it is the reality.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:39:17 am
Is changing Biden this late in the game going to do more harm than good?

I can't see how it would cause more harm. If anything it should serve to enthuse Democratic voters.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:03:59 am
I might be that dickhead & I'll happily accept your description.

I think that I said, anybody who voted for Trump was a c*nt, plain and simple & that's truer today than it ever was.

Right, but just because it's plain and simple in your head doesn't mean that it's plain and simple in their heads mate. It's very easy wag your finger in disapproval at other peoples decisions when you yourself don't (a) live in that country (b) aren't immersed in that culture (c) don't have to face the economic consequences. Moreover, stop sounding off like you've gone through the entirety of your existence having never compromised your principles for the protection of your own personal welfare because it doesn't wash

You're talking over simplified bollox and well you know it
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:39:17 am
Is changing Biden this late in the game going to do more harm than good?

I think it would all depend on who was picked to replace him.  There would be a few weeks, leading up to the convention, where all of the media attention would be on the Dems who have announced their candidacy with nobody paying attention to Trump. 
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
None of the current mess was unknown, unforeseen, or simply crept up out of nowhere.

Biden was old 4 years ago, he was not going to get sharper as the years went on. Similarly Harris was always a terrible choice for VP, as there are/were far more engaging, competent individuals (both women and men from ethnic minorities, if needed).

They have painted themselves into a terrible corner from which they must somehow get out.

Blaming the voters at this stage is a little like blaming the ref for a dodgy decision, when you know deep inside your team has played terribly and could have easily avoided this outcome.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 10:40:50 am
Right, but just because it's plain and simple in your head doesn't mean that it's plain and simple in their heads mate. It's very easy wag your finger in disapproval at other peoples decisions when you yourself don't (a) live in that country (b) aren't immersed in that culture (c) don't have to face the economic consequences. Moreover, stop sounding off like you've gone through the entirety of your existence having never compromised your principles for the protection of your own personal welfare because it doesn't wash

You're talking over simplified bollox and well you know it

I get all of the arguments, it's just that none of them alter the fact that if you ever have or intend to vote for that odious c*nt, well that makes you a c*nt also. You are arguing for people who voted for a guy who wanted 5 innocent kids murdered, not reactionary shit either because the c*nt still stands by it, a guy who by most definitions raped a woman, a guy who, throughout his miserable existence has ripped off ordinary working people & ruined their lives.


And I said all of that before Jan 6th, way before the election & I'll be saying the same until the day I die.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:46:04 am
The MAGA crowd will suggest it's part of the conspiracy to keep them out.

They could be told to fuck off and read what a Presidential Election is in a dictionary.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 02:34:47 pm


Blaming the voters at this stage is a little like blaming the ref for a dodgy decision, when you know deep inside your team has played terribly and could have easily avoided this outcome.

When the other team is Donald Trump, your team could be literal piles of dogshit and be preferable.

If the democrats were run by a clone of Trump who was 1% nicer, I would expect the public to vote accordingly

I agree that blaming the voters is not the whole answer but don't be so lickspittle - we live in democracies, very flawed versions of such; each person has the power to educate themselves and others - why belittle the public so??

Blame is good for you. It means accountability, consequencies.

I have no idea what must happen in a life for Trump part 2 to seem good, but here I am in my own pocket of life and think I see it very clearly: I must remain ignorant of it, for there is only one choice here

I suppose it is nice semantically to have an election where if you vote the wrong way you literally are doomed

Obviously anything but Trump would be better for the contuinining existence of all species and races, but yes, you should blame people who vote for their own downfall

To suggest we have no blame implies we have zero power and I reject that in the absolute
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 04:03:11 pm
When the other team is Donald Trump, your team could be literal piles of dogshit and be preferable.

If the democrats were run by a clone of Trump who was 1% nicer, I would expect the public to vote accordingly

I agree that blaming the voters is not the whole answer but don't be so lickspittle - we live in democracies, very flawed versions of such; each person has the power to educate themselves and others - why belittle the public so??

Blame is good for you. It means accountability, consequencies.

I have no idea what must happen in a life for Trump part 2 to seem good, but here I am in my own pocket of life and think I see it very clearly: I must remain ignorant of it, for there is only one choice here

I suppose it is nice semantically to have an election where if you vote the wrong way you literally are doomed

Obviously anything but Trump would be better for the contuinining existence of all species and races, but yes, you should blame people who vote for their own downfall

To suggest we have no blame implies we have zero power and I reject that in the absolute
:thumbup
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
The editorials and opinion pieces in the major US newspapers advising Biden to stand down are sickening considering none of them did the same for the orange felon. I guess they really love the clicks and money a mouthy sociopath brings them over democracy.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 10:40:50 am
Right, but just because it's plain and simple in your head doesn't mean that it's plain and simple in their heads mate. It's very easy wag your finger in disapproval at other peoples decisions when you yourself don't (a) live in that country (b) aren't immersed in that culture (c) don't have to face the economic consequences. Moreover, stop sounding off like you've gone through the entirety of your existence having never compromised your principles for the protection of your own personal welfare because it doesn't wash



Same is arguably reminiscent of how many authoritarian regimes start.  I cant recall any redeeming action of Trump when in power, but then I dont live there and am not American.

The post debate fact-check had Trump lying 30 times or something.  Thats not a surprise, its what he does.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 04:03:11 pm
I agree that blaming the voters is not the whole answer but don't be so lickspittle - we live in democracies, very flawed versions of such; each person has the power to educate themselves and others - why belittle the public so??
..

To suggest we have no blame implies we have zero power and I reject that in the absolute
Blaming the public has never worked. Not publicly, nor privately. When you blame the public for being uneducated you've admitted that the message you're sending out -for whatever reason- wasn't focused or clear enough. That same 'uneducated' public voted Clinton, Obama and even Biden.

I fail to see how generalising any disenfranchised people who don't vote, or those who vote for Trump as dumb, thick, or deplorables isn't belittling the public, yet asking the Dems to go out and do more to win votes, somehow is?

Putting your best argument as "well my guy isn't as terrible as the other fella" just shows you've not really done much of a job.

The democrats had a million and one options not to end up with this mess. All avoidable and seen from a mile away. You can keep ignoring that fact and somehow act surprised when the orange disaster walks through the door, simply call the voters dumb if it makes you feel better, but the reality is Trump has a billion holes you can put through and expose.

The Dems have just not capitilised on them. They may win the election still, but it didn't even need to be this close.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:54:23 pm
Is there a chance that the older electorate, stung by the wall of hate and abuse that is being thrown Bidens way about his age, are fighting back?

Maybe. Mostly I think it's a generational shift in values. The Boomers care a lot about the optics of strength. They inherited that value from their parents. The under-50 voters don't care at all about it. They care that Biden is working against a House and Supreme Court that are working overtime to strip us of our rights and quality of life. They care about a president who will do no harm. Biden's performance in the debate didn't undercut that value with any major voting group. His feebleness may actually have enhanced it. The media here are full of shit. They don't understand the younger generations at all. They know the Boomers inside and out.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 05:14:33 pm
The editorials and opinion pieces in the major US newspapers advising Biden to stand down are sickening considering none of them did the same for the orange felon. I guess they really love the clicks and money a mouthy sociopath brings them over democracy.

It's not sickening. There is too much at stake to have a guy who should be in a nursing home run for office and risk losing to Trump. The choices for Americans is pathetic. The country is a mess.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 09:36:16 pm
It's not sickening. There is too much at stake to have a guy who should be in a nursing home run for office and risk losing to Trump. The choices for Americans is pathetic. The country is a mess.

Notwithstanding the political landscape, in what ways is the country in a mess in your opinion, or are you merely referring to the political polarisation?
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 08:35:02 pm
Blaming the public has never worked. Not publicly, nor privately. When you blame the public for being uneducated you've admitted that the message you're sending out -for whatever reason- wasn't focused or clear enough. That same 'uneducated' public voted Clinton, Obama and even Biden.

I fail to see how generalising any disenfranchised people who don't vote, or those who vote for Trump as dumb, thick, or deplorables isn't belittling the public, yet asking the Dems to go out and do more to win votes, somehow is?

Putting your best argument as "well my guy isn't as terrible as the other fella" just shows you've not really done much of a job.

The democrats had a million and one options not to end up with this mess. All avoidable and seen from a mile away. You can keep ignoring that fact and somehow act surprised when the orange disaster walks through the door, simply call the voters dumb if it makes you feel better, but the reality is Trump has a billion holes you can put through and expose.

The Dems have just not capitilised on them. They may win the election still, but it didn't even need to be this close.

Good post.  I agree.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Quote from: TSC on Today at 10:25:33 pm
Notwithstanding the political landscape, in what ways is the country in a mess in your opinion, or are you merely referring to the political polarisation?

Mass homelessness, fentanyl and other drug epidemics, soaring national debt, crumbling education system, where do you want to start?
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 05:14:33 pm
The editorials and opinion pieces in the major US newspapers advising Biden to stand down are sickening considering none of them did the same for the orange felon. I guess they really love the clicks and money a mouthy sociopath brings them over democracy.

The Dems represent the interest of those who have been maltreated by America and they scare easily. Journos know this and the lazy f'ers take the path of least resistance and stoke fear for clicks, views, etc.  The Repugs are grifters, chauvanists, christianists....they are harder to scare, like trying to guilt a psychopath.

The journos, pundits and other leeches have been starved by both parties that had little to no primary drama. They want to manufacture some drama by scaring Dems. Cause they all want to provide 'content' about the contenders and discuss horse races ad infinitum.

Political journos are as self-serving as transfer rumour websites...
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 09:05:17 pm
Maybe. Mostly I think it's a generational shift in values. The Boomers care a lot about the optics of strength. They inherited that value from their parents. The under-50 voters don't care at all about it. They care that Biden is working against a House and Supreme Court that are working overtime to strip us of our rights and quality of life. They care about a president who will do no harm. Biden's performance in the debate didn't undercut that value with any major voting group. His feebleness may actually have enhanced it. The media here are full of shit. They don't understand the younger generations at all. They know the Boomers inside and out.

Agree 100%. Look at who advertises on CNN and Fox and you know who their audiences are. It ain't anyone south of 50.
