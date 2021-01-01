And piss off women and black voters...



Or maybe give her some profile in the campaign? That could be better than replacing. A new VP would be wasted too if they continue to sideline the VP.



Who would be your VP pick to keep women and black voters and gain new voters? That's a tough one.







The problem for the Dems is that their key states (AZ, NV, GA, PA, WI, and MI) have some different profiles. Biden at his best works because he can appeal to the midwestern white vote enough while still keeping the minority vote. The problem is that by all indications, minorities are shifting a bit to the right. It may be subtle, but it could be enough to swing AZ, NV, and GA (and possibly depress turnout in Philly and Detroit). However, Biden's popularity was holding up quite well with the midwest (and he gained some white voters in 2020). If you replace Biden, you risk losing the broad church of the swing states.The Democrats are a broad church party, but that party is getting stretched in all directions.There's a reason why Trump called out and singled out Tim Scott for praise. His ramblings about "black jobs" was incoherent, but it comes from the basis that minorities in cities were voicing concerns about migrants taking up resources (not necessarily jobs) that they feel should've been allocated to their communities who really need it. He also talked up the border crossings to an extreme not just because it appeals to a part of the GOP, but it also captures some difficult feelings among immigrant populations, many of whom are unhappy with the current government's handling in general (not that they all want a wall or something).The GOP clearly isn't going to win minority voters overall, but if they can win enough votes or to get some minority voters to stay home (or vote third party), then that could be enough to sink Democrats. This effect could unironically be solved by the electoral college since a shift to Trump in NYC, Chicago, Texas, Florida, and California could net Trump millions of the popular vote but 0 in electoral votes. However, the states in play, particularly the southern/southwestern ones, could be at risk for Biden. Low turnout in places like Detroit or Philly won't help either.It's imperative to turn out minority votes for the Dems, and Biden really was well-placed (and he showed it in 2020) to get them and enough white voters, but someone like Harris, while being able to appeal to some minorities, may not be able to hold the gains among white voters in the midwest. I'm not sure her appeal among minorities is better than Biden's either.If the Dems don't really trust Harris, it's a very bad look in general, so their sidelining of her was foolhardy. Now even if Biden steps aside, Harris will almost certainly want the nomination. Going to an open convention may be ok on paper, but eschewing the 2nd highest profile Democrat who's supposed to be the heir apparent in favor of a hotly contested convention is rough. You'd have to hope both of them step aside, but I don't see why Harris wouldn't fight for it.