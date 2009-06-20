At its heart there is a righteous anger in a population that has seen its quality of life - or at least perceived quality of life - decline while a 1% elite have seen their wealth multiply at an ever increasing rate. The problem is that anger and frustration are easily exploited because they are one step from irrationality. The populist strongman pushes the "elite" definition away from where it belongs - the billionaire, the oligarch, the vampire capitalists - and onto those standing in the populists' way: the media, the intellectuals, the scientists. They create the enemy without - immigrants and religious or sexual non conformists - to distract from the enemy within. It's nothing new and is endemic to both far right and far left: Hitler, Stalin and Pol Pot loved nothing better than crushing eggheads.



At the end of the day, it's all about feeling your own suffering and wanting others to suffer more, and it's easier to inflict suffering on the least deserving.



Thanks for the answer mate. Much appreciated. I always try and put myself into other peoples places.That answer has really helped me understand stuff a bit more again. Going through a little bit of a shitshow of late myself, which I actually think has made me a bit more intolerant of other people (When I'm not ranting online, I'm pretty friendly and always happy to talk to people)Reading back what I posted after your reply has made me think again - the excellent James O'Brien has often said 'Despise the conmen, not the conned'If you have a terrible life, if you are in fear all the time* and if you think your country is corrupt* and that everyone is against you* and you are in the minority* then yeah, it's human nature to be scared. Hard to educate people against that* in America and nowdays in the UK* because there are channels and sources tailor made to upset, scare and terrify you in equal measure.*The News in the US and now the UK is insane. The made up crime figures, the fearmongering, the peddled hatred and the nastiness and pure evil on show is/can be depressing if you let it be that.Looking back at the 70s and 80s - it seemed in the UK at least to be a much more measured and pleasant place - the reporting of politics and facts and figures seemed to make it easier to make your mind up in a measured way. Now it's borderline hysterical as each mad outlet competes against the bullshit from every other. Scaremongering is a feature of life.As I said, if you are honestly and genuinely scared by the media and the reports and you think you and your country is at risk then that could go a long way to explain why seemingly fucking nutjobs think they way they do.What can be done about this though? It's no surprise the biggest weirdos have also embraced the rabbit hole of conspiracies and nonsense that seems to abound - in this day and age as well - when we've progressed so far, there are signs that we might be regressing.Or is that it's own set of fearmongering itself? How can you tell?