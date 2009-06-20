« previous next »
Author Topic: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2400 on: Yesterday at 05:12:22 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 01:05:48 am
I know two guys in America who are already declaring they won't vote now, having been firmly democrat forever. It's definitely a thing.

Then they will get the government they deserve.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2401 on: Yesterday at 05:14:21 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 03:44:49 am
Where was the right-wing fascist dystopia during Trump's last term? ;D

I know we have January 6th but it was no Night of the Long Knives. Anyway, I'm always been dubious about how much change your average American sees during a 4 year term. I have plenty of friends in the US who are just not engaged and haven't voted in a while, nothing really changes (for them) regardless of who's in charge.

A Trump win won't be measured by the next four years. It will be him maneuvering things so that the MAGA crowd either rule for years or that their influence on SOCTUS, foreign aid, trade, NATO, etc is felt for generations.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2402 on: Yesterday at 06:48:06 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 03:44:49 am
Where was the right-wing fascist dystopia during Trump's last term? ;D

I know we have January 6th but it was no Night of the Long Knives. Anyway, I'm always been dubious about how much change your average American sees during a 4 year term. I have plenty of friends in the US who are just not engaged and haven't voted in a while, nothing really changes (for them) regardless of who's in charge.

Humanity has a long, long record of sleepwalking into chaos. It's not a new thing. Humans are intrinsically stupid. Americans especially so as their whole modus operandi is 'ME! ME! ME! ME! ME! ME! ME!'

As long as it's someone else and something else getting fucked over, it's all good.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2403 on: Yesterday at 07:52:02 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 03:44:49 am
Where was the right-wing fascist dystopia during Trump's last term? ;D

I know we have January 6th but it was no Night of the Long Knives. Anyway, I'm always been dubious about how much change your average American sees during a 4 year term. I have plenty of friends in the US who are just not engaged and haven't voted in a while, nothing really changes (for them) regardless of who's in charge.

They were incompetent fascists the last time round, but they learned how to game the system, pack the courts and avoid accountability. A second term has already been planned. Heard of Project 2025? Also, have you forgotten the daily chaos and awful decisions of his first term. The turnover in staff, the open grifting and corruption from the top down? The incompetence and fecklessness, the executive time. The empowerment of christo-fascists? You also seem very confident that hed willingly leave after 4 years. He cannot afford that, assuming his black heart doesnt explode, he wont leave.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2404 on: Yesterday at 08:04:29 am »
Been watching quite a few things where journalists interview MAGA crowds.

It comes across to me as an actual cult. When asked questions about the place they live - America - and if that and its constitution is important then the answer seems to be 'No. Not as important as Trump'

We saw the same thing with Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson and now with Nigel Frottage in the UK.

It's like people are brainwashed. It's unclear to me what they are railing against - unless the answer is 'everything'

For me it feels like the star of their show has a magic wand that will wave away all the troubles. I wonder if they even realise what they are wishing for - the last video I watched on YouTube was a load of people saying they would happily have a Dictator Trump and the Consitution ripped up and (presumably?) the opponents 'done away with' in the true style of any dictator.

Trump has said he admires Putin (Many examples online) and he also admires Kim Jong Un


(Here's a summary) : https://edition.cnn.com/2019/07/02/politics/donald-trump-dictators-kim-jong-un-vladimir-putin/index.html


Summing up, he's a fan of Putin, Kim Jong Un, Tayyip Erdogan and Xi Jinping



What is the mindset of a supposed 'Patriot' of the United States wanting the United States to be broken up and led by a Dictator that will curtail any freedoms they choose? Where does that become a thing that people want?
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2405 on: Yesterday at 08:13:32 am »
I'd say if you're a 15 year old girl in Texas who's been raped by your father and are now forced to carry the baby to term even though it has a congenital defect that will mean it needs 24 hour care for life, then it probably does feel like a right wing dystopia, yes. And that was with some sane adults in the administration and a lack of forward planning.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2406 on: Yesterday at 08:18:08 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 08:13:32 am
I'd say if you're a 15 year old girl in Texas who's been raped by your father and are now forced to carry the baby to term even though it has a congenital defect that will mean it needs 24 hour care for life, then it probably does feel like a right wing dystopia, yes. And that was with some sane adults in the administration and a lack of forward planning.

In many ways America does come across to me as a third world country. Christians in the US are (to me) very different from Christians I've met everywhere else in the world.

Generally (in the world - not America)  they are caring, try and do good and are tolerant (I accept there are many examples where that might not be the case, but I'm talking personally from places I've travelled -which is quite a few) - American Christians seem to be massively intolerant, not particularly good and pretty vindictive.

Abortion and trying to force schools to teach what they want and other examples make me wonder about them.


When I have met the odd far-right American dickhead on holiday, their first thing they tend to bring up is 'Well you'd love to live in our country and we don't want you or people like you'

When I let them know that the last fucking place I'd want to live in the World is America they are genuinely shocked. They have been brought up to think the world envies America and everyone wants to live there.

Do we fuck :D
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2407 on: Yesterday at 08:41:47 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 08:04:29 am
It's like people are brainwashed. It's unclear to me what they are railing against - unless the answer is 'everything'

At its heart there is a righteous anger in a population that has seen its quality of life - or at least perceived quality of life - decline while a 1% elite have seen their wealth multiply at an ever increasing rate. The problem is that anger and frustration are easily exploited because they are one step from irrationality. The populist strongman pushes the "elite" definition away from where it belongs - the billionaire, the oligarch, the vampire capitalists - and onto those standing in the populists' way: the media, the intellectuals, the scientists. They create the enemy without - immigrants and religious or sexual non conformists - to distract from the enemy within. It's nothing new and is endemic to both far right and far left: Hitler, Stalin and Pol Pot loved nothing better than crushing eggheads.

At the end of the day, it's all about feeling your own suffering and wanting others to suffer more, and it's easier to inflict suffering on the least deserving.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2408 on: Yesterday at 08:52:14 am »
Quote from: Giono on June 28, 2024, 11:55:36 pm
That's an exageration of the effect of this debate. People don't hate Joe. If suddenly they distrust his ability to govern...Trump is not the answer to that question. Will they suddenly switch to Trump? No. Will last night's debate make people stay home and not vote? No. Will they be angry and vote 3rd party or vote a write in? No.
The problem is that nearly all voters will have either watched the debate, or will have seen the wall-to-wall reports about it. And Biden's performance was woeful in what is a tight race.

Voters will compare how Biden is now (in the debate they watched / have seen reports about) and compare it with how he performed fours years ago. And they will then ask, how will he be in another one, two or four years? And if Biden should step down during his presidency, his replacement would be Harris, and she is very unpopular.

Biden was too old four years ago. He's certainly too old now. And is expected to be (by the vast majority of voters) way past it during the next presidency.

Personally, I'd vote in Biden over Trump even if Biden was wheeled in, on a drip, and drooling. But the political reality is that many voters are on the fence about who to vote for out of the two. I was reluctant supporter of Biden being the Democratic nominee. I now think he should be replaced, and replaced soon. All that has to happen is for Biden to step down and release his delegates. Harris will need to step down too, else she is the replacement. Unfortunately, I am not confident of those two things occurring.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:03:12 am by Jiminy Cricket »
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2409 on: Yesterday at 08:52:37 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 08:41:47 am
At its heart there is a righteous anger in a population that has seen its quality of life - or at least perceived quality of life - decline while a 1% elite have seen their wealth multiply at an ever increasing rate. The problem is that anger and frustration are easily exploited because they are one step from irrationality. The populist strongman pushes the "elite" definition away from where it belongs - the billionaire, the oligarch, the vampire capitalists - and onto those standing in the populists' way: the media, the intellectuals, the scientists. They create the enemy without - immigrants and religious or sexual non conformists - to distract from the enemy within. It's nothing new and is endemic to both far right and far left: Hitler, Stalin and Pol Pot loved nothing better than crushing eggheads.

At the end of the day, it's all about feeling your own suffering and wanting others to suffer more, and it's easier to inflict suffering on the least deserving.

Thanks for the answer mate. Much appreciated. I always try and put myself into other peoples places.

That answer has really helped me understand stuff a bit more again. Going through a little bit of a shitshow of late myself, which I actually think has made me a bit more intolerant of other people (When I'm not ranting online, I'm pretty friendly and always happy to talk to people)

Reading back what I posted after your reply has made me think again - the excellent James O'Brien has often said 'Despise the conmen, not the conned'

If you have a terrible life, if you are in fear all the time* and if you think your country is corrupt* and that everyone is against you* and you are in the minority* then yeah, it's human nature to be scared. Hard to educate people against that* in America and nowdays in the UK* because there are channels and sources tailor made to upset, scare and terrify you in equal measure.


*The News in the US and now the UK is insane. The made up crime figures, the fearmongering, the peddled hatred and the nastiness and pure evil on show is/can be depressing if you let it be that.


Looking back at the 70s and 80s - it seemed in the UK at least to be a much more measured and pleasant place - the reporting of politics and facts and figures seemed to make it easier to make your mind up in a measured way. Now it's borderline hysterical as each mad outlet competes against the bullshit from every other. Scaremongering is a feature of life.


As I said, if you are honestly and genuinely scared by the media and the reports and you think you and your country is at risk then that could go a long way to explain why seemingly fucking nutjobs think they way they do.


What can be done about this though? It's no surprise the biggest weirdos have also embraced the rabbit hole of conspiracies and nonsense that seems to abound - in this day and age as well - when we've progressed so far, there are signs that we might be regressing.

Or is that it's own set of fearmongering itself? How can you tell?
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2410 on: Yesterday at 09:22:52 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 05:14:21 am
A Trump win won't be measured by the next four years. It will be him maneuvering things so that the MAGA crowd either rule for years or that their influence on SOCTUS, foreign aid, trade, NATO, etc is felt for generations.

Climate change too, unfortunately!
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2411 on: Yesterday at 09:30:47 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 12:16:13 am
I know the UK 55 Tufton Street (TaxPayers' Alliance, Civitas, the Adam Smith Institute, Leave Means Leave, the Global Warming Policy Foundation, BrexitCentral, the Centre for Policy Studies and the Institute of Economic Affairs) put Liz Truss and Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson into no 10 but then Liz was voted in by about 250 elderly tories and Boris only had to beat Jeremy Corbyn because the Labour party fucked up (again) in terms of putting someone into a leadership position that everyone knew was unelectable.
Edited for accuracy
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2412 on: Yesterday at 09:41:00 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 08:41:47 am


Myself and a few others, have said that inequality threatens our democracies.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2413 on: Yesterday at 10:59:24 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 01:05:48 am
I know two guys in America who are already declaring they won't vote now, having been firmly democrat forever. It's definitely a thing.

You're not the only one mate. Having lived there for a few years I've numerous friends (from both sides of the political divide) that I regularly keep in touch with. I also have family and in-laws there who I visit on occasion. Many of them (including some who would ordinarily vote democrat) are so turned off by Biden that they're considering sitting this election out and not voting at all.

That's what a lot of people don't seem to be grasping. It's not that "moderates" and "swing voters" are necessarily going to switch sides. It's that they're just not going to give their vote to either candidate - which regardless of anyones views, is a democratic right in and of itself. So the implications for Biden isn't that Trump's support is strengthening, it's that his support is weakening.

I remember saying on here a few months back that I have friends and family in the states who are planning to vote Trump. Not because they like him (they openly admit he's an unscrupulous piece of shit) but because his policies were good for their businesses when he was in office. And that's all it is for many of them. Not every "dumb American" is swayed by political allegiance or presidential suitability. In a capitalist country where the pursuit of profit drives decision making for large swathes of the electorate, many view voting as a business decision - not a political one

I also remember one of the resident dick heads who inhabit these threads pouncing on my post to tell me my Trump-voting mates were a bunch of c*nts. And therein lies the problem. That's what people aren't grasping here. Not all American's are "dumb", nor are they all political zealots who blindly support their respective parties. Many are politically neutral capitalists who prioritise profit over patriotism because they know American politics is ultimately about power and not about people

A good few posters on here could do with considering things in that context before they go labelling every Trump voter (note I didn't say supporter) a fringe lunatic. Because if that's your go-to response every time you engage in discussion about the American electorate then you really don't know what the fuck you're on about.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2414 on: Yesterday at 11:03:59 am »
I might be that dickhead & I'll happily accept your description.

I think that I said, anybody who voted for Trump was a c*nt, plain and simple & that's truer today than it ever was.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2415 on: Yesterday at 11:12:23 am »
Thanks for the considered post, BtK. However I agree with WAP that your justification for Trump voting as a purely transactional capitalist decision doesn't excuse them in my book. I voted Labor in the last Australian election knowing they were likely to reduce tax cuts that primarily benefited my tax band. Indeed, the numbers are in and I'm a few grand down on where I would be under the old conservative regime. But I recognised that Labor's policies on environment and disability, diplomatic skills and various other measures made them the better option for the country. I know you argued that US politics is ultimately about power and not serving the people, but that argument doesn't wash when you consider abortion or Ukraine just for starters. If people are too self centred to recognise or value the difference then that's on them.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2416 on: Yesterday at 11:32:10 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 09:22:52 am
Climate change too, unfortunately!

This is the big one everyone seems to be ignoring. Trump getting elected is a threat to humanity itself.

Biden has to go. There is too much at stake now to risk it.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2417 on: Yesterday at 11:45:11 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 08:18:08 am

When I have met the odd far-right American dickhead on holiday, their first thing they tend to bring up is 'Well you'd love to live in our country and we don't want you or people like you'

When I let them know that the last fucking place I'd want to live in the World is America they are genuinely shocked. They have been brought up to think the world envies America and everyone wants to live there.

Do we fuck :D

Its brainwashing, saluting the flag, signing the national anthem at schools, its a good way to keep people in their lanes and not rock the boat too much.

Give me some old fashioned European social democracy any day of the week.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2418 on: Yesterday at 11:50:47 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 03:44:49 am
Where was the right-wing fascist dystopia during Trump's last term? ;D

I know we have January 6th but it was no Night of the Long Knives. Anyway, I'm always been dubious about how much change your average American sees during a 4 year term. I have plenty of friends in the US who are just not engaged and haven't voted in a while, nothing really changes (for them) regardless of who's in charge.

Look up project 2025.  If that fascist gets elected the US could actually be doomed. 
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2419 on: Yesterday at 12:13:00 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 08:52:14 am
The problem is that nearly all voters will have either watched the debate, or will have seen the wall-to-wall reports about it. And Biden's performance was woeful in what is a tight race.

Voters will compare how Biden is now (in the debate they watched / have seen reports about) and compare it with how he performed fours years ago. And they will then ask, how will he be in another one, two or four years? And if Biden should step down during his presidency, his replacement would be Harris, and she is very unpopular.

Biden was too old four years ago. He's certainly too old now. And is expected to be (by the vast majority of voters) way past it during the next presidency.

Personally, I'd vote in Biden over Trump even if Biden was wheeled in, on a drip, and drooling. But the political reality is that many voters are on the fence about who to vote for out of the two. I was reluctant supporter of Biden being the Democratic nominee. I now think he should be replaced, and replaced soon. All that has to happen is for Biden to step down and release his delegates. Harris will need to step down too, else she is the replacement. Unfortunately, I am not confident of those two things occurring.

I agree with you. I thought that Biden was too old last time and it was time for a new generation.

But incumbency is a powerful force in politics. And I get that some Dems still remember Ted Kennedy challenging Jimmy Carter and how that weakened Carter's brand going into the 1980 election. Dems fear division. Look how Biden refreshingly tacked left with policy to please the leftwing of the party. He still has that support now by AOC, Bernie, Warren etc. He still has the support of Clyburn and the black caucus.

If he goes, what will Dems lose and what will they gain? I'm not sure how the tradeoff would work out in practical terms.

Personally I feel that it is better to fire his campaign management and do a reboot. Part of that reboot has to involve his VP coming to the fore. It's time for Harris or somebody else to add vigor and fight to the ticket. Harris could pull it off. The media loves beating down somebody and then loves the phoenix from the flames narrative.

Changing the top of the ticket at this late date risks, party division, legal challenges, on the fly dealmaking with factions, a hurried choice without the vetting that primary campaigns allows, and a seeming nondemocratic selection process by delegates and not all party members. Also some serious talent may avoid a quick process and wait for 2028.

So I hope that Harris or a replacement can kick it into gear. Then people would be much easier with Biden's age and the Dems can point to Trump's health/age and ask....do you want his VP pick to run this country?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:21:05 pm by Giono »
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2420 on: Yesterday at 12:48:56 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 12:13:00 pm

Refreshingly astute post,

Where have you been?
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2421 on: Yesterday at 01:00:09 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 12:13:00 pm
I agree with you. I thought that Biden was too old last time and it was time for a new generation.

But incumbency is a powerful force in politics. And I get that some Dems still remember Ted Kennedy challenging Jimmy Carter and how that weakened Carter's brand going into the 1980 election. Dems fear division. Look how Biden refreshingly tacked left with policy to please the leftwing of the party. He still has that support now by AOC, Bernie, Warren etc. He still has the support of Clyburn and the black caucus.

If he goes, what will Dems lose and what will they gain? I'm not sure how the tradeoff would work out in practical terms.

Personally I feel that it is better to fire his campaign management and do a reboot. Part of that reboot has to involve his VP coming to the fore. It's time for Harris or somebody else to add vigor and fight to the ticket. Harris could pull it off. The media loves beating down somebody and then loves the phoenix from the flames narrative.

Changing the top of the ticket at this late date risks, party division, legal challenges, on the fly dealmaking with factions, a hurried choice without the vetting that primary campaigns allows, and a seeming nondemocratic selection process by delegates and not all party members. Also some serious talent may avoid a quick process and wait for 2028.

So I hope that Harris or a replacement can kick it into gear. Then people would be much easier with Biden's age and the Dems can point to Trump's health/age and ask....do you want his VP pick to run this country?

Yes, an interesting post that made me think.

But it isn't just about what's best for the campaign and whether Biden can struggle through it with an altered team or a changed strategy. It's about how President Biden will be able to govern over the next 4 years. This isn't the age of Woodrow Wilson anymore when a deeply sick and mentally incapacitated President could be hidden away in a remote corner of his house for four years while his wife took all the decisions. Apart from anything else these days a President has to travel the world and represent the United States. That TV performance was frightening because it showed how the job he is wanting to do will so clearly be beyond him if he's given a second term.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2422 on: Yesterday at 01:50:33 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 05:14:21 am
A Trump win won't be measured by the next four years. It will be him maneuvering things so that the MAGA crowd either rule for years or that their influence on SOCTUS, foreign aid, trade, NATO, etc is felt for generations.

Yep, if nothing else a vote for Biden will ensure the electorate get the opportunity to vote again in a GE in 2028 (and mid-terms in between), whereas same may not be the case under a Trump administration based on Project 2025.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Project_2025
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2423 on: Yesterday at 02:24:49 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 12:13:00 pm
Changing the top of the ticket at this late date risks, party division, legal challenges, on the fly dealmaking with factions, a hurried choice without the vetting that primary campaigns allows, and a seeming nondemocratic selection process by delegates and not all party members. Also some serious talent may avoid a quick process and wait for 2028.
If Biden and Harris step down and release their delegates, as I understand it, there are no legal problems.
Quote
So I hope that Harris or a replacement can kick it into gear. Then people would be much easier with Biden's age and the Dems can point to Trump's health/age and ask....do you want his VP pick to run this country?
Harris is much less popular than Biden, so I have idea how she is a possible solution.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2424 on: Yesterday at 02:58:28 pm »
Are there current polls showing Harris is less popular than Biden? I dont think anybody can be as unpopular than Biden at this time.

Quote
Between the lines: Biden's miscues and limitations are more familiar inside the White House.

The time of day is important as to which of the two Bidens will appear.

From 10am to 4pm, Biden is dependably engaged  and many of his public events in front of cameras are held within those hours.

Outside of that time range or while traveling abroad, Biden is more likely to have verbal miscues and become fatigued, aides told Axios.

Thursday's 90-minute debate began at 9pm ET.

https://www.axios.com/2024/06/29/two-bidens-trump-debate-2024-president

His bounce back performance in North Carolina the day after the debate was in the afternoon as best that I can tell.

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2425 on: Yesterday at 03:24:39 pm »
Quote from: Mimi on Yesterday at 02:58:28 pm
Are there current polls showing Harris is less popular than Biden? I dont think anybody can be as unpopular than Biden at this time.

https://www.axios.com/2024/06/29/two-bidens-trump-debate-2024-president

His bounce back performance in North Carolina the day after the debate was in the afternoon as best that I can tell.
I've not seen a proper poll conducted since the debate (it is too soon). Prior to the debate, Harris consistently scored very poorly in polls. The is no reason to suppose that her scores will have much changed due to Biden's declining performance. If fact, his decline will only negatively affect the whole ticket.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2426 on: Yesterday at 04:08:46 pm »
Its pathetic this is the situation weve been dealt. I dont engage in this thread much, but mentioned months ago that I thought this is the route the election might go.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2427 on: Yesterday at 05:39:24 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 01:00:09 pm
Yes, an interesting post that made me think.

But it isn't just about what's best for the campaign and whether Biden can struggle through it with an altered team or a changed strategy. It's about how President Biden will be able to govern over the next 4 years. This isn't the age of Woodrow Wilson anymore when a deeply sick and mentally incapacitated President could be hidden away in a remote corner of his house for four years while his wife took all the decisions. Apart from anything else these days a President has to travel the world and represent the United States. That TV performance was frightening because it showed how the job he is wanting to do will so clearly be beyond him if he's given a second term.

I didn't know that about Wilson. But you don't have to go back that far. Reagan had Alzheimers and Nancy ran the Whitehouse. His Chief of Staff James Baker was the brains of the operation. More recently, GW Bush had Cheney and other veterans of Republican presidencies running his Whitehouse.

His whitehouse's big fault was hiding Harris. She should have been going to international meetings and doing performative diplomacy. A bit of delegation could go a long way. He doesn't have to go to ribbon cuttings and ceremonies.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2428 on: Yesterday at 05:49:22 pm »
Dems are courting disaster sticking with him.

Need to act fast or they will gift the presidency to the most ill suited candidate in history. Trump will be twice as bad as he was last time round, and not sure America would ever recover from a second term.

I mean, how the fuck is someone that old even in contention for the job? The problem with cognitive issues is that they dont deteriorate in a straight line. With the stresses involved in that job, he could be showing real signs of serious impairment within a few months. Its madness to think hell be fine for another 4-5 years. No fucking chance.

I know Trump is almost as old, and mentally hes a fucking basket case, but that doesnt matter. Hes the darling of a cult of maniacs and it literally doesnt matter what he says or does any more.

So the dems need to stop gifting him the votes of the undecideds or the not sures, by persevering with someone who is clearly medically unfit for the job.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2429 on: Yesterday at 05:59:13 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 02:24:49 pm
If Biden and Harris step down and release their delegates, as I understand it, there are no legal problems.Harris is much less popular than Biden, so I have idea how she is a possible solution.

You make both on the ticket stepping down as so neat, clean and easy. It would be messy, complicated and piss many people off. The media would love highlighting the divisions and amplifying the drama.

Harris has been unpopular as she is a black woman in a maga media environment. But also more importantly she has been criminally under-used and hidden. The campaign and the west wing is to blame for that as she represents two key parts of the Dem coalition, women and minorities. It is criminal that Biden's people haven't used her,

Biden's team has done a terrible job selling his achievements, prepping him for a debate, and utilizing his cabinet and VP. Heads should roll. Having Biden listing a million things and data points while debating Trump doesn't sound like he was prepped very well.

I have heard that they are investing heavily in ground game. That's not so easy to see, but the recent victories in other votes in individual states seems to indicate a good ground game.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2430 on: Yesterday at 08:35:10 pm »
Early polls are showing gains for Biden post debate.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2431 on: Yesterday at 08:54:23 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Yesterday at 08:35:10 pm
Early polls are showing gains for Biden post debate.

Is there a chance that the older electorate, stung by the wall of hate and abuse that is being thrown Bidens way about his age, are fighting back?
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2432 on: Yesterday at 09:45:50 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Yesterday at 08:35:10 pm
Early polls are showing gains for Biden post debate.

Well thats unexpected, although Im only going by the reactions on here post debate.  I never watched it.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2433 on: Yesterday at 10:15:48 pm »
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2434 on: Yesterday at 11:23:36 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 03:44:49 am
Where was the right-wing fascist dystopia during Trump's last term? ;D

I know we have January 6th but it was no Night of the Long Knives. Anyway, I'm always been dubious about how much change your average American sees during a 4 year term. I have plenty of friends in the US who are just not engaged and haven't voted in a while, nothing really changes (for them) regardless of who's in charge.

Look at the radical political shift over the last decade. It's a gradual process which will be further exacerbated if this c*nt gets back in.

If they are women, living in certain states, you can be assured there has been significant changes to their rights on account of the Republican scum. It's exceptionally narrow minded and naive to only consider the specific term of the president, for the basis of judging  their impact. You're simply failing to acknowledge the wider impact of decisions/policies they adopted during their tenure, which will reach far into the future.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2435 on: Yesterday at 11:28:37 pm »
Would be great if Obama was allowed to be Vice President, he'd be running the Country again with Biden as the figurehead for 4 years then hand the reins to Newsom for another 8 years.

Damn you 12th Amendment.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2436 on: Yesterday at 11:55:50 pm »
If Joe is too stubborn to not stand aside then he needs to step up to the plate and replace Harris with someone who will sway the undecided his way. It would at least show Biden is concerned about the next four years as if the worst occurs and he has to step aside as President during the next year or two then the VP is a perfect candidate to run the country for the next term and also provides the party a great platform to be in the WH for the next decade. Harris is not that person n replacing her now would be a strong move by Biden to show he can still make tough decisions.
