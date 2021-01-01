Where was the right-wing fascist dystopia during Trump's last term?



I know we have January 6th but it was no Night of the Long Knives. Anyway, I'm always been dubious about how much change your average American sees during a 4 year term. I have plenty of friends in the US who are just not engaged and haven't voted in a while, nothing really changes (for them) regardless of who's in charge.



A Trump win won't be measured by the next four years. It will be him maneuvering things so that the MAGA crowd either rule for years or that their influence on SOCTUS, foreign aid, trade, NATO, etc is felt for generations.