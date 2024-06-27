« previous next »
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #2360 on: Today at 06:15:44 pm
I think they'll go for an Open Convention, anything else gives fixed vibes.

Very sad.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #2361 on: Today at 06:21:31 pm
Quote from: Giono on Today at 06:06:54 pm
They can't replace Biden. He has been selected in all the primaries.

You suggest Harris as a replacement...but she is less popular than him. However she can be simply replaced. An energetic and popular VP would boost the campaign in terms of vitality and salesmanship, but also be the potential next President. Harris is a negative on this count too. The repugs want to run against Harris as President in waiting.

They can replace him with an open convention.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #2362 on: Today at 06:41:14 pm
Joe currently on stage at a rally and killing it but what do I know.

https://x.com/kaitlancollins/status/1806743512613863537?s=46&t=kzi87hdQKWavNhM0IYEh5Q
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #2363 on: Today at 06:49:49 pm
I don't know how many here live in the US (I do). In the media, as on this forum, the focus is on whether or not Biden is unfit to be president and whether he should potentially step down. Let's assume for a moment that he doesn't step down -- as I don't think he will. It's too late to field another viable candidate -- and it would be incredibly risky for anyone stepping in now.

What is alarming to me about the unremitting focus on Biden's age is that it papers over the fact that a president is ALSO his/her cabinet. Yes the president is a leader and symbol of a nation, and that matters. But the work that goes into governance is distributed across a vast field of experts. But look at Trump's cabinet -- idiots like Stephen Miller who have no legislative experience whatsoever and who sing one note of anti-immigration. Look at the agenda being put forth by Project2025 (which will shape Trump appointees and his cabinet)  that will look to eliminate the Dept. of Education and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (that tracks climate change and natural disasters). These aren't useless bureaucratic offices, but offices that perform vital functions.

I suspect that most here would vote for Biden, but to anyone who is dithering because of Biden's age, I'd suggest stepping back and taking a good look at how the executive function in this country actually works.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #2364 on: Today at 06:54:27 pm
John Stewart, they should get him to step in for Joe. I'm not kidding


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3SJr44m-w1Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3SJr44m-w1Y</a>
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #2365 on: Today at 06:54:27 pm
Quote from: Giono on Today at 06:00:30 pm
What did Trump gain long term? Converts? After his literal shitshow? Doubt it.
If one horse in a two-horse race slows down dramatically/starts going backwards/breaks a leg and has to be put down, the other horse gains by default.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #2366 on: Today at 06:57:04 pm
Could you imagine Obama up against trump in a debate. He'd fucking eviscerate the c*nt.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #2367 on: Today at 07:00:17 pm
It's all such a charade.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #2368 on: Today at 07:14:52 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 07:00:17 pm
It's all such a charade.

I wish. But apparently it's for real.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #2369 on: Today at 07:22:34 pm
Quote from: Coyler on Today at 06:54:27 pm
If one horse in a two-horse race slows down dramatically/starts going backwards/breaks a leg and has to be put down, the other horse gains by default.

You have just described Drumpf at every rally ever.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #2370 on: Today at 07:30:17 pm
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #2371 on: Today at 07:45:59 pm
Quote from: neil4ad on Today at 06:49:49 pm
I suspect that most here would vote for Biden, but to anyone who is dithering because of Biden's age, I'd suggest stepping back and taking a good look at how the executive function in this country actually works.

Americans need everything to shine and glitter. They have built up their top office into some Hollywood tough guy hero paragon who is actually omnipotent. Most powerful man in the world. Both sides do it. Politics is such a big industry, its like theyre afraid to be boring. The most impressive person in US politics is Pete Buttigieg. Id bet the main thing hes known for is being gay.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #2372 on: Today at 07:46:32 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 06:57:04 pm
Could you imagine Obama up against trump in a debate. He'd fucking eviscerate the c*nt.

Yeah so would any other president including Bush junior but it's Joe Biden so that's the issue..Without a teleprompter and script Joe is  lost.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #2373 on: Today at 07:52:59 pm
Quote from: neil4ad on Today at 06:49:49 pm
I don't know how many here live in the US (I do). In the media, as on this forum, the focus is on whether or not Biden is unfit to be president and whether he should potentially step down. Let's assume for a moment that he doesn't step down -- as I don't think he will. It's too late to field another viable candidate -- and it would be incredibly risky for anyone stepping in now.

What is alarming to me about the unremitting focus on Biden's age is that it papers over the fact that a president is ALSO his/her cabinet. Yes the president is a leader and symbol of a nation, and that matters. But the work that goes into governance is distributed across a vast field of experts. But look at Trump's cabinet -- idiots like Stephen Miller who have no legislative experience whatsoever and who sing one note of anti-immigration. Look at the agenda being put forth by Project2025 (which will shape Trump appointees and his cabinet)  that will look to eliminate the Dept. of Education and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (that tracks climate change and natural disasters). These aren't useless bureaucratic offices, but offices that perform vital functions.

I suspect that most here would vote for Biden, but to anyone who is dithering because of Biden's age, I'd suggest stepping back and taking a good look at how the executive function in this country actually works.

We know the rational argument.  However, optics mean a lot.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #2374 on: Today at 07:53:44 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 07:46:32 pm
Yeah so would any other president including Bush junior but it's Joe Biden so that's the issue..Without a teleprompter and script Joe is  lost.

Yeah, because you have to do so many debates when youre president.

Debates are bullshit, especially when one of the participants is a fire hose of bullshit. Republicans all shout publicly that Biden is senile and privately say hes sharp as a tack. Hes a lost old man and also a criminal mastermind assailing his opponent with all his deep state powers. He keeps getting legislative wins but all you see is him falling over.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #2375 on: Today at 08:04:10 pm
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 07:53:44 pm
Yeah, because you have to do so many debates when youre president.

Debates are bullshit, especially when one of the participants is a fire hose of bullshit. Republicans all shout publicly that Biden is senile and privately say hes sharp as a tack. Hes a lost old man and also a criminal mastermind assailing his opponent with all his deep state powers. He keeps getting legislative wins but all you see is him falling over.

Ive no idea why you are ranting at me about it. Joe Biden to me is a genocidal enabling fool. Donald Trump is a convicted sex offender and all round shithead but my opinion means nothing I'm not an American voter. Last night counts no matter how you dice it.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #2376 on: Today at 08:08:49 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:22:34 pm
You have just described Drumpf at every rally ever.
Haha I agree of course but that has never seemed to make any real difference. Even after the recent shittier-than-his-usual-shit shitshows at his own rallies, Trump was still comfortably ahead in the handful of states that will sway the result in that ridiculous system. Biden was the one that needed to make the crossover gains somehow. I don't like saying it, but whatever fighting spirit he showed at today's rally is likely to be immaterial. Most people there already think he is a good man with great character who, more importantly, is competent to be President for four more years. Who else will it convince after last night?
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #2377 on: Today at 08:10:46 pm
Democrats need Cam Brady to put on the razzmatazz
support the troops
praise jeebus
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #2378 on: Today at 08:19:28 pm
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #2379 on: Today at 08:26:25 pm
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 07:45:59 pm
Americans need everything to shine and glitter. They have built up their top office into some Hollywood tough guy hero paragon who is actually omnipotent. Most powerful man in the world. Both sides do it. Politics is such a big industry, its like theyre afraid to be boring. The most impressive person in US politics is Pete Buttigieg. Id bet the main thing hes known for is being gay.

Pete is awesome - but yes, American politics reflects the hyper-mediatized, consumer culture mentality that broadly dominates over here. 
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #2380 on: Today at 08:46:24 pm
Biden and the Dems will be fine. Trump isn't winning additional votes because Biden didn't live up to media stereotypes of Reagan-esque presidential masculinity. In fact, I'd argue it helps Biden. More than a few important groups of voters are reeling from losing their rights through the Supreme Court. It's more important that Biden comes across as a president that will do no harm. Just read the focus group reporting when it's released. I'd bet my left nut on it.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #2381 on: Today at 08:48:48 pm
Here is the link to the transcript: https://transcripts.cnn.com/show/se/date/2024-06-27/segment/06

Abortion is a gimme for Biden. It should be his #1 fucking issue because it's a winning issue everywhere. For many, it's the only reason why they will vote for him.

But Biden cannot message clearly on abortion; he's a fucking nightmare whenever he talks about the issue.

Quote
Look, there's so many young women who have been -- including a young woman who just was murdered and he went to the funeral. The idea that she was murdered by -- by --by an immigrant coming in and he talked about that, but here's the deal, there's a lot of young women who are being raped by their -- by their in-laws, by their -- by their spouse's (ph) brothers and sisters, by -- just -- it's just -- it's just ridiculous. And they can do nothing about it.

And they tried to arrest them when they across state lines.

This response predictably opened the way for Trump to give an insane diatribe on murdering immigrants.

Then Bash redirects to abortion and this is Joe's answer:

Quote
I supported Roe v. Wade, which had three trimesters. First time is between a woman and a doctor. Second time is between the doctor and an extreme situation. And a third time is between the doctor -- I mean, it'd be between the woman and the state.

The idea that the politicians -- that the Founders wanted the politicians to be the ones making decisions about women's health is ridiculous. That's the last -- no politician should be making that decision.

A doctor should be making those decisions. That's how it should be run. That's what you're going to do.

And if I'm elected, I'm going to restore Roe v. Wade.

No, Joe. A doctor is not going to be making the fucking decision on abortion. A woman or a pregnant person is. He just cannot fucking say that the reason that the right to abortion is crucial is because it is fundamental to the ability of woman and pregnant people to govern their own lives. He just cannot make himself articulate the link between abortion with autonomy.

This limp answer then leads Trump to draw him into an infuriating debate about late term abortion. Late abortion is a red herring in any sensible discussion about abortion, but one loved by Joe because he basically gets to reiterate his own personal opposition to abortion. Just in case the Pope is watching, I guess.

Trump is running circles around him on abortion. Circles of hell because everything Trump says is nonsense and lies. But Trump's answers on abortion make sense to his base. Biden's answers on abortion are confused, jumbled and infuriating.

The only phrase Biden has managed to regurgitate consistently about abortion is that he's going to restore Roe v Wade if re-elected. He seems to think that means something, but he won't commit to any practical steps required to give that meaning as such expanding the court.

This is the self-appointed champion for American women and pregnant people. Leaving aside every other issue, if Biden cannot improve his messaging on abortion, then he's fucked.




Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #2382 on: Today at 09:39:28 pm
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 06:41:14 pm
Joe currently on stage at a rally and killing it but what do I know.

https://x.com/kaitlancollins/status/1806743512613863537?s=46&t=kzi87hdQKWavNhM0IYEh5Q

Yeah, that's sure to make up for disaster that was last night.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #2383 on: Today at 09:42:06 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 07:52:59 pm
We know the rational argument.  However, optics mean a lot.

Spot on! Biden may have landed clean blows on Trump last night, but that's not what people are talking about today

Even the left leaning news outlets who are normally 100% pro Biden are struggling to put a positive spin on this

If the Democratic party don't stop and re-think this immediately then I honestly think they're going to hand the election to Trump
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #2384 on: Today at 09:55:15 pm
I like Biden, and thought a slow and steady campaign would eventually win him the election. Last night changed that though, hell need a perfect campaign from here on in to have any chance, which is very difficult this far out. Alternatively, the democrats need to to change something to have a chance - thats either Biden or Harris, and either is a bit of a roll of the dice that could equally backfire.

Kind of stuck now it seems.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #2385 on: Today at 09:58:59 pm
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 07:30:17 pm
https://x.com/politicussarah/status/1806744058515067138?s=46&t=kzi87hdQKWavNhM0IYEh5Q
Looks better there. The issue with what he's saying is the things he's not good at, are still a crucial part of the job.
