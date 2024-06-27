Here is the link to the transcript: https://transcripts.cnn.com/show/se/date/2024-06-27/segment/06
Abortion is a gimme for Biden. It should be his #1 fucking issue because it's a winning issue everywhere. For many, it's the only reason why they will vote for him.
But Biden cannot message clearly on abortion; he's a fucking nightmare whenever he talks about the issue.
Look, there's so many young women who have been -- including a young woman who just was murdered and he went to the funeral. The idea that she was murdered by -- by --by an immigrant coming in and he talked about that, but here's the deal, there's a lot of young women who are being raped by their -- by their in-laws, by their -- by their spouse's (ph) brothers and sisters, by -- just -- it's just -- it's just ridiculous. And they can do nothing about it.
And they tried to arrest them when they across state lines.
This response predictably opened the way for Trump to give an insane diatribe on murdering immigrants.
Then Bash redirects to abortion and this is Joe's answer:
I supported Roe v. Wade, which had three trimesters. First time is between a woman and a doctor. Second time is between the doctor and an extreme situation. And a third time is between the doctor -- I mean, it'd be between the woman and the state.
The idea that the politicians -- that the Founders wanted the politicians to be the ones making decisions about women's health is ridiculous. That's the last -- no politician should be making that decision.
A doctor should be making those decisions. That's how it should be run. That's what you're going to do.
And if I'm elected, I'm going to restore Roe v. Wade.
No, Joe. A doctor is not going to be making the fucking decision on abortion. A woman or a pregnant person is. He just cannot fucking say that the reason that the right to abortion is crucial is because it is fundamental to the ability of woman and pregnant people to govern their own lives. He just cannot make himself articulate the link between abortion with autonomy.
This limp answer then leads Trump to draw him into an infuriating debate about late term abortion. Late abortion is a red herring in any sensible discussion about abortion, but one loved by Joe because he basically gets to reiterate his own personal opposition to abortion. Just in case the Pope is watching, I guess.
Trump is running circles around him on abortion. Circles of hell because everything Trump says is nonsense and lies. But Trump's answers on abortion make sense to his base. Biden's answers on abortion are confused, jumbled and infuriating.
The only phrase Biden has managed to regurgitate consistently about abortion is that he's going to restore Roe v Wade if re-elected. He seems to think that means something, but he won't commit to any practical steps required to give that meaning as such expanding the court.
This is the self-appointed champion for American women and pregnant people. Leaving aside every other issue, if Biden cannot improve his messaging on abortion, then he's fucked.