I don't know how many here live in the US (I do). In the media, as on this forum, the focus is on whether or not Biden is unfit to be president and whether he should potentially step down. Let's assume for a moment that he doesn't step down -- as I don't think he will. It's too late to field another viable candidate -- and it would be incredibly risky for anyone stepping in now.



What is alarming to me about the unremitting focus on Biden's age is that it papers over the fact that a president is ALSO his/her cabinet. Yes the president is a leader and symbol of a nation, and that matters. But the work that goes into governance is distributed across a vast field of experts. But look at Trump's cabinet -- idiots like Stephen Miller who have no legislative experience whatsoever and who sing one note of anti-immigration. Look at the agenda being put forth by Project2025 (which will shape Trump appointees and his cabinet) that will look to eliminate the Dept. of Education and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (that tracks climate change and natural disasters). These aren't useless bureaucratic offices, but offices that perform vital functions.



I suspect that most here would vote for Biden, but to anyone who is dithering because of Biden's age, I'd suggest stepping back and taking a good look at how the executive function in this country actually works.