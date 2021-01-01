« previous next »
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Today at 06:15:44 pm
I think they'll go for an Open Convention, anything else gives fixed vibes.

Very sad.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Today at 06:21:31 pm
Quote from: Giono on Today at 06:06:54 pm
They can't replace Biden. He has been selected in all the primaries.

You suggest Harris as a replacement...but she is less popular than him. However she can be simply replaced. An energetic and popular VP would boost the campaign in terms of vitality and salesmanship, but also be the potential next President. Harris is a negative on this count too. The repugs want to run against Harris as President in waiting.

They can replace him with an open convention.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Today at 06:41:14 pm
Joe currently on stage at a rally and killing it but what do I know.

https://x.com/kaitlancollins/status/1806743512613863537?s=46&t=kzi87hdQKWavNhM0IYEh5Q
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Today at 06:49:49 pm
I don't know how many here live in the US (I do). In the media, as on this forum, the focus is on whether or not Biden is unfit to be president and whether he should potentially step down. Let's assume for a moment that he doesn't step down -- as I don't think he will. It's too late to field another viable candidate -- and it would be incredibly risky for anyone stepping in now.

What is alarming to me about the unremitting focus on Biden's age is that it papers over the fact that a president is ALSO his/her cabinet. Yes the president is a leader and symbol of a nation, and that matters. But the work that goes into governance is distributed across a vast field of experts. But look at Trump's cabinet -- idiots like Stephen Miller who have no legislative experience whatsoever and who sing one note of anti-immigration. Look at the agenda being put forth by Project2025 (which will shape Trump appointees and his cabinet)  that will look to eliminate the Dept. of Education and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (that tracks climate change and natural disasters). These aren't useless bureaucratic offices, but offices that perform vital functions.

I suspect that most here would vote for Biden, but to anyone who is dithering because of Biden's age, I'd suggest stepping back and taking a good look at how the executive function in this country actually works.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Today at 06:54:27 pm
John Stewart, they should get him to step in for Joe. I'm not kidding


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3SJr44m-w1Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3SJr44m-w1Y</a>
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Today at 06:54:27 pm
Quote from: Giono on Today at 06:00:30 pm
What did Trump gain long term? Converts? After his literal shitshow? Doubt it.
If one horse in a two-horse race slows down dramatically/starts going backwards/breaks a leg and has to be put down, the other horse gains by default.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Today at 06:57:04 pm
Could you imagine Obama up against trump in a debate. He'd fucking eviscerate the c*nt.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Today at 07:00:17 pm
It's all such a charade.
