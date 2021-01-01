« previous next »
Author Topic: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States  (Read 180287 times)

Offline .adam

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2240 on: Today at 10:29:08 am »
It's a joke that the Democrats have allowed it to get to this point - the man is clearly not fit to run now, let alone for another 4-5 years.

There seems to be this perception that not doing two terms makes you a failure and the party has cowed to Biden's vanity. Either that or the complete lack of succession planning is now coming to the fore.

They've handed Trump the initiative and I see nothing other than a Republican win given last night's debacle.
Offline Caligula?

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2241 on: Today at 10:29:37 am »
I don't think it's fair to call SerbianScouser names and such. As I said, I get why most Eastern Europeans prefer Trump-type strongman. I obviously strongly disagree with it but still.

As for Serbia itself, their anti-western agenda stems from the US backed NATO bombing of Belgrade which they still hold a massive grudge against. Something that they feel was orchestrated by a Democrat in the White House.
Online S.Red please

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2242 on: Today at 10:32:16 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 10:18:52 am
You want a fascist narcissist backed by christian nationalists to win? I don't think you belong here...

Its an open forum isnt it? I saw no terms to say I had to have certain beliefs/views when joining. Dont like it? You can go ahead and ban me.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2243 on: Today at 10:34:47 am »
Quote from: S.Red please on Today at 10:01:13 am
Its a shame this forum has got like this, you used to be able to have conversations without being attacked.

It's what happened to Yugoslavia after Milosevic started throwing his weight around. Although no one on RAWK has been exterminated yet, let alone whole groups of us.

On topic, I found it impossible to watch even clips of Biden's performance. Too painful. I guess this was bound to happen at some stage. A single terrible performance is all it has taken to strip away the pretence that he's fit to run.

 
Online KillieRed

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2244 on: Today at 10:43:12 am »
Quote from: S.Red please on Today at 10:01:13 am
Ah the personal insults. Its a shame this forum has got like this, you used to be able to have conversations without being attacked.

Youll get over it, you seem able to ignore a lot of reality.
Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2245 on: Today at 10:44:33 am »
I think before anyone goes off on how 'bad' Biden has been for the US, they need to look at his track record of results during his term. Biden has done some pretty impressive work over the past 3 years that has largely gone under the radar, despite relentless efforts of the Republicans to restrict what he has been able to get through Congress as well as having a supreme court dominated by lunatics.

The problem he has though is that the US elections are popularity contests rather than anything rooted in normality. If you were to read what he said last night rather than watch him deliver it, his message was actually pretty decisive. But the reality is that the world saw an old man who probably wasn't feeling too well - compare last night to the last State of the Union address, total night and day in terms of performance - being confronted by a bullshit merchant of the highest order who lied not only with impunity but with total confidence.

The biggest problem isn't whether Joe Biden is capable of holding the highest political office in the world; it's that millions of Americans somehow think that an individual who is a felon convicted on 34 criminal charges, who has been found liable for raping a person, and who has another 54 indictments against his name, is somehow more suitable to hold that position. If they think it's because Trump can speak better, then they really should look into what will happen once Project 2025 gets underway. Think that Roe v Wade being repealed was bad? Wait until the US becomes Gilead, Trump is merely the useful trojan horse. Don't say we didn't warn you.
Online TipTopKop

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2246 on: Today at 10:46:43 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 10:20:22 am
Trump will pull support for everything outside the US and Palestine supporters will call it a win.
No chance of pulling support. The Adelsons will want a return on their investment. Trump said so himself last night his recommendation is for Israel to pretty much finish the job.

Won't derail this for the topic that's not allowed, but simply put, you could put a hamster in charge of the US and its response will be the usual 'unwavering support', 'ally' blah, blah...  This is the one topic they can argue about who's not doing MORE not less.

As for the debate, eh, hardly surprising. Democrats have a chance to be brave and break from this path, get someone fresh and able to easily highlight Trump's lies, but I don't think the machinations of US politics will allow this. They got themselves to this mess and they're going to honour it all the way over the edge.
Online Billy The Kid

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2247 on: Today at 10:46:56 am »
I said on here last night that I think optics are going to have a huge bearing on this debate (and indeed on the the race as a whole). Having watched it back this morning, I'm just not convinced Biden has it in him to keep this going for another 5 months. While he definitely landed some clean intellectual blows, I feel many were lost in the frailty of his delivery

There's simply no getting away from it - time has caught up on Joe to the point where he is clearly struggling to maintain coherency now. The facial expressions are clearly those of a man barely holding it together. Trump on the other hand (although in full BS mode as expected) looked 20 years his younger.

You can't tell me those optics aren't going to have a serious bearing on peoples decision making. Well you can, but you'd be a fucking idiot

Offline Rob Dylan

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2248 on: Today at 10:48:44 am »
Biden has actually achieved quite a lot, but it hardly ever gets mentioned in US media because they prefer the drama and they treat politics like a soap opera.

I know this is from the White House website, but there are actual practical things here that this Presidency has done to improve the country:

https://www.whitehouse.gov/therecord/
Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2249 on: Today at 10:50:31 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 10:46:56 am
I said on here last night that I think optics are going to have a huge bearing on this debate (and indeed on the the race as a whole). Having watched it back this morning, I'm just not convinced Biden has it in him to keep this going for another 5 months. While he definitely landed some clean intellectual blows, I feel many were lost in the frailty of his delivery

There's simply no getting away from it - time has caught up on Joe to the point where he is clearly struggling to maintain coherency now. The facial expressions are clearly those of a man barely holding it together. Trump on the other hand (although in full BS mode as expected) looked 20 years his younger.

You can't tell me those optics aren't going to have a serious bearing on peoples decision making. Well you can, but you'd be a fucking idiot



It was also a self-inflicted blow, the Biden/Harris campaign called for it to happen. I wouldn't be surprised to see senior campaign staff being fired for this. They've basically handed Trump the election because you're absolutely correct, people are fucking idiots.
Online Schmidt

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2250 on: Today at 10:53:03 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 10:46:43 am
No chance of pulling support. The Adelsons will want a return on their investment. Trump said so himself last night his recommendation is for Israel to pretty much finish the job.

Won't derail this for the topic that's not allowed, but simply put, you could put a hamster in charge of the US and its response will be the usual 'unwavering support', 'ally' blah, blah...  This is the one topic they can argue about who's not doing MORE not less.

As for the debate, eh, hardly surprising. Democrats have a chance to be brave and break from this path, get someone fresh and able to easily highlight Trump's lies, but I don't think the machinations of US politics will allow this. They got themselves to this mess and they're going to honour it all the way over the edge.

Fair enough, I know the US support of Ukraine will likely take a hit, I assumed the same for Israel as that seemed to be the kind of move that appeals to his base.
Online Studgotelli

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2251 on: Today at 10:54:39 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 10:46:56 am
I said on here last night that I think optics are going to have a huge bearing on this debate (and indeed on the the race as a whole). Having watched it back this morning, I'm just not convinced Biden has it in him to keep this going for another 5 months. While he definitely landed some clean intellectual blows, I feel many were lost in the frailty of his delivery

There's simply no getting away from it - time has caught up on Joe to the point where he is clearly struggling to maintain coherency now. The facial expressions are clearly those of a man barely holding it together :D. Trump on the other hand (although in full BS mode as expected) looked 20 years his younger.

You can't tell me those optics aren't going to have a serious bearing on peoples decision making. Well you can, but you'd be a fucking idiot

Biden improved massively in the 2nd half of the debate for me. 1st half he was a rambling mess. Trump wasnt really saying much when asked what he was actually going to do to fix some of the issues they face.

I think the only Dem who can pull votes away from Trump at this point is Michelle Obama but were too close to the election now and I think Trump will take it. I havent forgotten the pelters I got in here in Jan for writing off Biden then (not from you)   :thumbsup
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2252 on: Today at 10:54:40 am »
That, last night, is unrecoverable for Biden.

I've seen speculation wondering if this was a ploy by Democrat staffers to force Biden's hand to step down.

Perhaps. Biden could even be in on it - in the most slick strategy in modern politics. Biden takes all the early heat and brickbats, before stepping down at the 11th hour. The only obvious candidate to replace him in Gavin Newsome. He's young, vibrant, quick on his feet, well liked. He'd be a revelation against the orange anus - indeed, Trump has his own issues with declining mental faculties (it's just that Biden makes him seem more robust than he is). It would also give the Repugs much less time to formulate and get out there a full hatchet strategy for Newsome.

Sadly, I'm probably pipedreaming and the Democrats will go with Biden, who will get trounced and we have four years of the orange anus and the modern far-right Repug neo-fascists. the worry then is that the Christo-fascists and other far-rightist shitbags will much better prepared for office next time - and keen to implement more country-level abuse of the electoral process to consolidate their control.
Online Dubred

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2253 on: Today at 10:54:44 am »
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Today at 10:44:33 am
The biggest problem isn't whether Joe Biden is capable of holding the highest political office in the world; it's that millions of Americans somehow think that an individual who is a felon convicted on 34 criminal charges, who has been found liable for raping a person, and who has another 54 indictments against his name, is somehow more suitable to hold that position. If they think it's because Trump can speak better, then they really should look into what will happen once Project 2025 gets underway. Think that Roe v Wade being repealed was bad? Wait until the US becomes Gilead, Trump is merely the useful trojan horse. Don't say we didn't warn you.

This is the crux of the whole issue.  How f*cking stupid can people be to vote a man into the worlds most powerful job given these issues??

It shouldn't matter if Trump is standing against a piece of shit on a stick representing the democrats.

People with any sort of moral compass and intelligence should never be voting for a man like that.
Online lionel_messias

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2254 on: Today at 10:55:32 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 10:46:56 am
I said on here last night that I think optics are going to have a huge bearing on this debate (and indeed on the the race as a whole). Having watched it back this morning, I'm just not convinced Biden has it in him to keep this going for another 5 months. While he definitely landed some clean intellectual blows, I feel many were lost in the frailty of his delivery

There's simply no getting away from it - time has caught up on Joe to the point where he is clearly struggling to maintain coherency now. The facial expressions are clearly those of a man barely holding it together. Trump on the other hand (although in full BS mode as expected) looked 20 years his younger.

You can't tell me those optics aren't going to have a serious bearing on peoples decision making. Well you can, but you'd be a fucking idiot


Yes, I think you are right.

Trump spent a lot of the runtime of that debate telling lies. But the Democrats needed a vigourous, energetic candidate calling out those lies and laying out a plan for the future. Sadly perhaps, that man is not Joe Biden, at 82.

Now the DNC has a gathering storm coming for them ahead of their convention. But I do suspect someone will have a word with Joe, maybe it will be his wife.

If he is not up to it, they must get someone in who is, and all rally round them. Biden has been a public servant for decades, perhaps stepping down could be his last act of public service..
Online Red-Soldier

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2255 on: Today at 10:55:32 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 10:20:22 am
Trump will pull support for everything outside the US and Palestine supporters will call it a win.

I don't think so.  He was the one who moved the US embassy to Jerusalem.  He loves BN, and BN loves him.  Why wouldn't they.  They are both scumbags.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2256 on: Today at 11:00:07 am »
Quote from: Dubred on Today at 10:54:44 am
People with any sort of moral compass


Most of the people who support the orange anus fervently believe that only they have a moral compass and the rest of the population are heathen sinners.

That the Christo-fascists have their moral compass set to "backwards, medievalist arsehole, intent of forcing their puritanical oppression on everyone else" is where normal people have a problem.

Online TipTopKop

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2257 on: Today at 11:00:52 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 10:53:03 am
Fair enough, I know the US support of Ukraine will likely take a hit, I assumed the same for Israel as that seemed to be the kind of move that appeals to his base.
Ukraine will definitely suffer. You saw how many times he complained yesterday about how 'we keep sending them billions' and how Zilensky repeatedly 'comes and collects billions every time he visits, taking our money'.

There's absolutely every reason to believe that Ukraine support will dry out once he gets to power. The other war though had no complaints about sending support, weapons, taking billions because well...
Online Billy The Kid

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2258 on: Today at 11:01:01 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 10:46:43 am
As for the debate, eh, hardly surprising. Democrats have a chance to be brave and break from this path, get someone fresh and able to easily highlight Trump's lies, but I don't think the machinations of US politics will allow this. They got themselves to this mess and they're going to honour it all the way over the edge.

Looking at it now, it's clear that the Democratic party made the decision to go with Joe on the grounds that he won the last election, with a view to passing the reigns over to Harris should he demise while in office. The thing they obviously didn't take into account is the fact that at 81, there was always going to be a real possibility that Biden would decline sooner than expected - which is precisely what appears to be happening now.   
Online Red-Soldier

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2259 on: Today at 11:05:03 am »
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Today at 10:44:33 am


His record in office has been good.  I don't think anyone is disputing that.  His time is up, though.  Age has caught up with him.  He should have ran as a one-time preseident, which is what many of us said in here. 

Maybe he even could do the job, for the next 4 years (with support).  But, the optics from last night have ended that debate, as far as the voting public are concerned (I think).
« Last Edit: Today at 11:09:57 am by Red-Soldier »
Online LFCEmpire

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2260 on: Today at 11:07:00 am »
Quote from: Dubred on Today at 10:54:44 am
This is the crux of the whole issue.  How f*cking stupid can people be to vote a man into the worlds most powerful job given these issues??

It shouldn't matter if Trump is standing against a piece of shit on a stick representing the democrats.

People with any sort of moral compass and intelligence should never be voting for a man like that.

Sadly many americans are ill informed and uneducated. It is easy for Trump to manipulate these voters.

Online Studgotelli

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2261 on: Today at 11:08:30 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:55:32 am
Yes, I think you are right.

Trump spent a lot of the runtime of that debate telling lies. But the Democrats needed a vigourous, energetic candidate calling out those lies and laying out a plan for the future. Sadly perhaps, that man is not Joe Biden, at 82.

Now the DNC has a gathering storm coming for them ahead of their convention. But I do suspect someone will have a word with Joe, maybe it will be his wife.

If he is not up to it, they must get someone in who is, and all rally round them. Biden has been a public servant for decades, perhaps stepping down could be his last act of public service..

So did Biden, CNN ran a segment on fact checking some of what he said that were lies or misleading.
Online Dim Glas

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2262 on: Today at 11:09:43 am »
Quote from: S.Red please on Today at 09:24:41 am
Amazing how quickly the insults come when someone has a differing opinion on here, and isnt far left 100% of the time. Id rather Trump because I cant stand Biden to be honest, and I dont think hes done anything useful throughout his term whatsoever. Perhaps if they replaced him with someone half competent then my opinion would sway. I like Obama and thought he was a decent, Id have happily had him over Trump for example.

So sorry to disappoint you Zlen, youre clearly holding some anger there towards Serbs but for the record I dont want a single drop of blood or act of aggression in the Balkans ever again on any side. Youre not the only one who suffered, try not to be judgemental/racist to people when you dont know anything about them

Everyone else, just stop crying. Someone has a differing opinion to the norm on here, god forbid.

:lmao

Yes! The Twitter classic when an argument/point is lost!  Genuinley, what did you just write! To prefer Trump cos you just dont like Biden?  A bowl of jelly could be standing against him, and any decent human would still vote for it ahead of a criminal, a racist and a rapist.

Online Libertine

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2263 on: Today at 11:10:30 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:54:40 am
That, last night, is unrecoverable for Biden.

I've seen speculation wondering if this was a ploy by Democrat staffers to force Biden's hand to step down.

Perhaps. Biden could even be in on it - in the most slick strategy in modern politics. Biden takes all the early heat and brickbats, before stepping down at the 11th hour. The only obvious candidate to replace him in Gavin Newsome. He's young, vibrant, quick on his feet, well liked. He'd be a revelation against the orange anus - indeed, Trump has his own issues with declining mental faculties (it's just that Biden makes him seem more robust than he is). It would also give the Repugs much less time to formulate and get out there a full hatchet strategy for Newsome.

Would be good to think that, but the more realistic explanation is that they sleepwalked into this position by Biden refusing to not go for a second term and the conventional practice of not campaigning against a sitting president.

I do wonder if the really early debate was at least partly a hedge against something like this happening (by his strategists). Hoping he would have a good debate, but if worst came to worst, there is still theoretically time to replace him.

Imagine if this happened in October.
Online kennedy81

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2264 on: Today at 11:11:30 am »
The debate was an absolute car-crash. Biden has to step down. Never mind winning the election, he also has to run the country for the next 4 years. Debates like this are supposed to be the easy bit, some performative theater against a man with so many obvious flaws, that it should have been a turkey shoot.

He has to step aside now. It's looking unlikely he will but I'm hoping the disquiet around this shit show will grow to a crescendo by the convention in August and someone will just have a quiet but forceful word in his ear.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2265 on: Today at 11:12:53 am »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 11:10:30 am

I do wonder if the really early debate was at least partly a hedge against something like this happening (by his strategists). Hoping he would have a good debate, but if worst came to worst, there is still theoretically time to replace him.

Imagine if this happened in October.

Yes, sorry - I meant the very early debate being a cunning plan!

Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2266 on: Today at 11:15:56 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:00:07 am

Most of the people who support the orange anus fervently believe that only they have a moral compass and the rest of the population are heathen sinners.

That the Christo-fascists have their moral compass set to "backwards, medievalist arsehole, intent of forcing their puritanical oppression on everyone else" is where normal people have a problem.



The irony is despairingly hilarious on this. Biden regularly attends mass but has drawn scorn from the catholic church for being too progressive in his views, because he separates his own faith from the work of the state as is written in the US constitution. Trump has barely set foot in a church in his life, yet he sells bibles and is seen by evangelicals as the second coming of Christ. Perhaps because religion is a billion dollar business in the US, with megachurches and their congregations funding the grifting lifestyles of 'people of faith'. Takes one to know one as they say...
Online oldfordie

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2267 on: Today at 11:19:28 am »
Quote from: .adam on Today at 10:29:08 am
It's a joke that the Democrats have allowed it to get to this point - the man is clearly not fit to run now, let alone for another 4-5 years.

There seems to be this perception that not doing two terms makes you a failure and the party has cowed to Biden's vanity. Either that or the complete lack of succession planning is now coming to the fore.

They've handed Trump the initiative and I see nothing other than a Republican win given last night's debacle.
Biden is fit to be president. he hasn't got the nerve to get in the gutter fighting Trump though, I think he dreaded a stand up slanging match with Trump last night. add the worry of his son going to jail to his worry's and you can see it's all getting to him.
I have no worry's over Biden being president again, he's still very intelligent so will make the right decisions.  the worry is will he win the votes.
Online TSC

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2268 on: Today at 11:22:09 am »
Quote from: S.Red please on Today at 10:01:13 am
Ah the personal insults. Its a shame this forum has got like this, you used to be able to have conversations without being attacked.

Maybe a reflection of the fact a lot on here recall the 90s balkans conflict when we (UK) as part of NATO/UN fought against the Milosevic regime.
