I think before anyone goes off on how 'bad' Biden has been for the US, they need to look at his track record of results during his term. Biden has done some pretty impressive work over the past 3 years that has largely gone under the radar, despite relentless efforts of the Republicans to restrict what he has been able to get through Congress as well as having a supreme court dominated by lunatics.



The problem he has though is that the US elections are popularity contests rather than anything rooted in normality. If you were to read what he said last night rather than watch him deliver it, his message was actually pretty decisive. But the reality is that the world saw an old man who probably wasn't feeling too well - compare last night to the last State of the Union address, total night and day in terms of performance - being confronted by a bullshit merchant of the highest order who lied not only with impunity but with total confidence.



The biggest problem isn't whether Joe Biden is capable of holding the highest political office in the world; it's that millions of Americans somehow think that an individual who is a felon convicted on 34 criminal charges, who has been found liable for raping a person, and who has another 54 indictments against his name, is somehow more suitable to hold that position. If they think it's because Trump can speak better, then they really should look into what will happen once Project 2025 gets underway. Think that Roe v Wade being repealed was bad? Wait until the US becomes Gilead, Trump is merely the useful trojan horse. Don't say we didn't warn you.