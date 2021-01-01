« previous next »
Author Topic: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 19,833
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2160 on: Today at 03:08:02 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 03:01:43 am
He's a shadow of the guy who destroyed Trump in the debates 4 years ago. This is quite difficult to watch to be honest, it feels cruel putting him in this situation.


Yea. Its a shame. Trump spouts shite but many wont listen to the words just his resolute delivery
Offline TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 27,166
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2161 on: Today at 03:08:47 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 03:02:57 am
Trump gets a question on climate change and responds about black people.

The moderators have done a poor job of pressing Trump to stay on topic. There's also clearly been a decision made somewhere that they aren't going to fact check anything he says which is a big problem. He's spouting his usual bullshit but he's doing it with confidence while Biden appears subdued and keeps getting mixed up and stumbling over his words.
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 10,052
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2162 on: Today at 03:19:08 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 03:08:47 am
The moderators have done a poor job of pressing Trump to stay on topic. There's also clearly been a decision made somewhere that they aren't going to fact check anything he says which is a big problem. He's spouting his usual bullshit but he's doing it with confidence while Biden appears subdued and keeps getting mixed up and stumbling over his words.

The question about child care vanished...the moderators suck big time. No testicular fortitude.
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 5,364
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2163 on: Today at 03:35:43 am »
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)
"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,839
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2164 on: Today at 03:47:04 am »
Is it too late to give Gavin Newsom a call?
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,364
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2165 on: Today at 03:52:18 am »
Trump was there for the taking, as he always is, with his lies, bluster and bullshit. He would have been eviscerated by a halfway competent opponent.

Biden is completely unfit for office. Im in shock at what I just witnessed. A complete and utter dumpster fire from start to finish. Democrats must be in a total panic right now. 
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)
"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 8,183
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2166 on: Today at 03:55:20 am »
Biden is very coherent in his thought processing for his age, but it just doesn't translate in his speech and mannerisms, and it really hurts him.

Trump is spewing incoherent word vomit (but with energy) much like he's always done.  In fact, it's even worse, and he didn't even go after Biden on issues clearly.  Rather, he was constantly exaggerating things to an extreme.  He was actually awful.

However, Biden's age really sticks out like a sore thumb, and that's going to hurt him with the public.  It's not that he can't process his thoughts.  He can.  But when Trump is spewing nonsense, the Biden of years ago would've smirked, laughed, shook his head, and demeaned Trump.  The Biden of today stood up there looking lost and vacant.  When Biden responded, he had good points, but he would get rushed (trying to match Trump's energy), and when the Biden of today is rushed, he cannot coherently express his thoughts well.  When he's calm, cool, and collected, he's fine, but when he wants to inject energy, he just can't match Trump anymore.

Biden won the debate from a salient points perspective (obviously).  But from an age and energy perspective, he did not come across well.  The American public (in case you haven't noticed) don't care about salience.  That's the sad reality.  A bad night for Biden.
King Kenny.

Offline nozza

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,258
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2167 on: Today at 04:13:44 am »
Train wreck. Biden has to step aside. No way he can lead a country in his state. Its sad on every level .The Dems and everyone around him should be ashamed in even considering him for for that debate, never mind four more years. As for Trump, same old bollocks, utter lies. What a sad state of affairs, embarrassing for the country. Putin must be rolling on the floor laughing at that.
Offline Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 2,839
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2168 on: Today at 04:17:24 am »
Quote from: nozza on Today at 04:13:44 am
Train wreck. Biden has to step aside. No way he can lead a country in his state. Its sad on every level .The Dems and everyone around him should be ashamed in even considering him for for that debate, never mind four more years. As for Trump, same old bollocks, utter lies. What a sad state of affairs, embarrassing for the country. Putin must be rolling on the floor laughing at that.

Is there legitimately any chance of this happening? There's absolutely zero chance of him winning this election and as unorthodox as it might be, flying in a new candidate at this late stage might just provide the Dems with a bit of energy. Obviously Republicans will try to paint it as a party that are out of control and don't know what they're doing, which is probably fair enough, but they need a hail Mary at this stage.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:19:24 am by Avens »
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,503
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2169 on: Today at 04:23:23 am »
He's useless. Do the US really not have anyone other than Biden to run?
Offline coolbyrne

  • ******
  • Posts: 2,571
  • Ground Control
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2170 on: Today at 04:30:22 am »
The lack of fact-checking made this 'debate' an absolute joke. I don't know how Daniel Dale kept track of things on his twitter account, because the Trump lies were coming fast, furious and consistently. Killing fetuses in the 9th month and after they're born? After they're born? You mean... murder? Twice he said it, and twice he got away with it. At least 3 times he referred to prisoners and mental patients coming over the border, and 3 times, he got away with it. No actual numbers, no actual facts, just bullshit ramblings about China, Iran and inflation.

That being said, at least he sounded steady and strong during all the lies. I know Biden has a stutter (hence so many sentence starters like 'Number 1' and 'Guess what?'), but his performance tonight was a stark reminder of what faces America for another 4 years. There's talk of panic in the Dem party and even talk about trying to get Joe to step aside. Yeah, 4 months away from an election. Are you kidding me? But I have no doubt some high ranking Dems were on the phone to Gavin Newsom in the event that someone can talk Joe into doing what's best for the country.
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

Offline nozza

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,258
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2171 on: Today at 04:35:59 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 04:17:24 am
Is there legitimately any chance of this happening? There's absolutely zero chance of him winning this election and as unorthodox as it might be, flying in a new candidate at this late stage might just provide the Dems with a bit of energy. Obviously Republicans will try to paint it as a party that are out of control and don't know what they're doing, which is probably fair enough, but they need a hail Mary at this stage.


If the dems or anyone else think he is fit to run a country for 4 more years they are living in lala land. They have to make a change to have any chance at this point. Trump was there for the taking tonight and as bad as he was, as much as he lied and sounded fucking inept on every level he came out on top. It was a disaster for Biden, Trump is  a shoe in after that.
Offline Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 2,839
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2172 on: Today at 04:36:30 am »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 04:30:22 am
The lack of fact-checking made this 'debate' an absolute joke. I don't know how Daniel Dale kept track of things on his twitter account, because the Trump lies were coming fast, furious and consistently. Killing fetuses in the 9th month and after they're born? After they're born? You mean... murder? Twice he said it, and twice he got away with it. At least 3 times he referred to prisoners and mental patients coming over the border, and 3 times, he got away with it. No actual numbers, no actual facts, just bullshit ramblings about China, Iran and inflation.

That being said, at least he sounded steady and strong during all the lies. I know Biden has a stutter (hence so many sentence starters like 'Number 1' and 'Guess what?'), but his performance tonight was a stark reminder of what faces America for another 4 years. There's talk of panic in the Dem party and even talk about trying to get Joe to step aside. Yeah, 4 months away from an election. Are you kidding me? But I have no doubt some high ranking Dems were on the phone to Gavin Newsom in the event that someone can talk Joe into doing what's best for the country.

But what's the alternative? Biden is clearly unfit for office. Reps will have a field day with the decision to change this late in the day, but someone with energy and the cognitive capacity to call Trump out on his bullshit, could provide enough energy to generate some enthusiasm amongst Democrat voters.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 49,713
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2173 on: Today at 05:54:38 am »
Went about as bad as it possibly could for Biden. Sounded like an old man in a nursing home trying to recall stories of things he did 60 years ago. You could not watch that and feel like voting for Biden is a good option; youre voting for him purely because hes not Trump and thats a disastrous situation. USA needs a miracle to avoid Trump now. What a fucking mess. Shame on everybody and everything that lead to these 2 doing battle again.
Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 10,106
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2174 on: Today at 05:57:02 am »
Paging Michelle Obama......

Seriously though if the democrats lose this they'll only have themselves to blame. Can't see him making a second debate it's too risky.
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline rhysd

  • Kopite
  • Posts: 548
  • Igor
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2175 on: Today at 06:40:35 am »
I had to turn it off, it was genuinely painful to watch.

Seriously worried now, Biden could lose this for them and we have the lunatic back.
20 and 7

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 49,713
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2176 on: Today at 07:00:18 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 11:08:54 pm
Based on the current state of play, I think it's fair to say that this is Biden's election to lose, as opposed to Trumps election to win. That said, I would have serious reservations about Biden's ability to keep things steady all the way to November.

Im not sure what makes you think this but I dont think its reality. Biden is unlikely to win, bookies have Trump as a pretty strong favourite right now and I think polls would agree. Its a long way from Bidens to lose; Id say hes already lost it. You dont claw back ground easily when your opponent has had pretty much every serious accusation levelled at them and theyre still ahead.
Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,503
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2177 on: Today at 07:13:25 am »
Yeah, Biden's toast. It wasn't good to begin with but how poor he comes across physically and in the way he communicates will influence a lot of Americans regardless of how much garbage Trump talks. He's only 3 years older than Trump but looks at least 10. The Democrats shouldn't have let this happen, the warning signs were there.

The contrast behind Biden in this debate and the 2020 one is stark, he's aged so significantly in this time, Trump actually looks better. Just look at this clip from 2020...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vU0fx8d2FiY&ab_channel=GuardianNews
Offline dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,597
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2178 on: Today at 07:23:14 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 03:47:04 am
Is it too late to give Gavin Newsom a call?

Sounds like a decent call. WHO else is there, how does it work & how could the money raised be spent?

Biden is done & toasted

Other candidates Newsom, Kamala Harris, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Do they poll any better?

Getting hold of Biden war chest is not easy. Only Kamala Harris could access. The $200M /Biden / Harris funds.

Plus very late to get them on state ballots and poll better than Biden & Trump at this stage.

The last President incumbent to stand down was Lyndon Johnson due to  Vietnam war - but that was in March

Offline damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 2,259
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2179 on: Today at 07:27:53 am »
Wasn't expecting it to be as bad as it was. The optics are terrible, if Biden is like that now, where's he going to be in a few years time? Pretty sad to see.
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Online Shankly998

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,261
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2180 on: Today at 07:31:33 am »
We finally beat Medicare OMG WTF Trumps campaign team must have been dancing for joy. The reason the dems wanted this debate so early was to give the polls a chance to recover or an extreme scenario swap out Biden in the convention will they take the nuclear option?
Offline Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 24,999
  • How are we
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2181 on: Today at 07:41:22 am »
Awful, and frankly quite concerning.
Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 19,183
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2182 on: Today at 07:48:59 am »
Pundits like Ezra Klein were crying out for an open convention back in February, basically begging and pleading publicly for Democrats to even consider it. They clearly saw preciselly this scenario coming from a mile off. Honestly most of us did. The arrogance and shortsightedness of Democratic Party to think facts and truth can compete against optics and perception in the age of social media is absolutely staggering. All Trump had to do is look like he had his breakfast to completely nullify anything Biden said. That's all. And dozens of advisors, experienced, professional people who ran countless campaigns couldn't see that coming? I mean, they kinda deserve to lose at this point. It'll be hell for the entire world, sure. We'll likely see Russia attack another country and we could even spiral towards an all out war with them - but it won't be undeserved. The play it safe politics is fucking dead and they are still refusing to take the gloves off and start pummelling the shit out of Trump and his cult with vigour and conviction. Sorry, but it's not enough.
Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 12,503
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2183 on: Today at 07:53:30 am »
They'll wait another 15 or so years until Gavin Newsom is nearing his 80's before he's made a candidate, despite him currently being at the ideal stage of his career for a Presidency.
Online S.Red please

  • SerbianRed ;)
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 2,978
  • Penny Lane there is a barber showing photographs
    • HFSG
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2184 on: Today at 07:54:00 am »
As much as I want Trump to win, that was a painful watch. Biden clearly not in a fit state to be doing this anymore. Nevertheless, they probably wont replace him and we will get an another Trump term, which Im very much looking forward to.
Justice for the 97

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 19,183
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2185 on: Today at 07:55:51 am »
Someone from Serbia wanting Trump to win?
Well, colour me surprised.

Plans on attacking Kosovo and stealing half of Bosnia and Herzegovina stalled lately?
Online Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 4,870
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2186 on: Today at 07:56:46 am »
Democrats shouldn't worry about the optics of changing a candidate at this stage, Trump has destroyed most political norms anyway and voters don't really care about that stuff. But on the other hand, the media loves a narrative and a contest. Just as they give Trump credibility he doesn't deserve and are obsessed with giving the impression of 'balance', they would love a Biden 'comeback' story and it's still early enough for that to happen.

Ideally though, Biden would choose to stand down himself. They should replace him with Jamie Raskin or Pete Buttigieg.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 77,757
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2187 on: Today at 07:59:22 am »
Really should have bet on Trump prior to this debate.
Online kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 2,053
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2188 on: Today at 07:59:55 am »
Quote from: S.Red please on Today at 07:54:00 am
As much as I want Trump to win

I'm going to try to be fair to you - why do you want Trump to win?
Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 12,503
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2189 on: Today at 08:01:41 am »
A Serbian living in Liverpool 'very much looking forward to' another Trump term is a bit weird. Sounds like the kind of thing Katy Hopkins, Tommy Robinson or Frottage would say. What policies are you very much looking forward to seeing implemented?
Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 113,504
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2190 on: Today at 08:02:13 am »
Quote from: S.Red please on Today at 07:54:00 am
As much as I want Trump to win, that was a painful watch. Biden clearly not in a fit state to be doing this anymore. Nevertheless, they probably wont replace him and we will get an another Trump term, which Im very much looking forward to.

You what mate?
Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 19,183
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2191 on: Today at 08:03:37 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 07:59:55 am
I'm going to try to be fair to you - why do you want Trump to win?

Because Serbia has expansionist plans that need a Russian puppet in the White House to execute.
Simple as that.
Online jacobs chains

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,224
  • The fight will not be attaining dreams.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2192 on: Today at 08:08:15 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:59:22 am
Really should have bet on Trump prior to this debate.

I was thinking about it, didn't refresh the page and when I did all I was being offered was a return of 1.57 which doesn't pay out 'til November. Fuck that.

It will be interesting to watch what happens over in the States under Trump 2. Can a world power really be ran as insanely as his pre-election rabble rousing, or will it just be another 4 years of nothing much other than the right jerrymandering it's hold on power and leaching the nations wealth?
Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 23,014
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2193 on: Today at 08:10:22 am »
I really hope Dominion are able to sort out the voting machines again this time round because that's the only way Biden is going to win this. :P

There is still time if the democrats really want to sort out a competent candidate.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 77,757
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2194 on: Today at 08:10:32 am »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 08:08:15 am
I was thinking about it, didn't refresh the page and when I did all I was being offered was a return of 1.57 which doesn't pay out 'til November. Fuck that.

It will be interesting to watch what happens over in the States under Trump 2. Can a world power really be ran as insanely as his pre-election rabble rousing, or will it just be another 4 years of nothing much other than the right jerrymandering it's hold on power and leaching the nations wealth?

I reckon Nuclear War.
Online kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 2,053
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2195 on: Today at 08:16:01 am »
"Serbian expansion plans". I really don't get it, weren't the 90's bad enough? And do you want to take a chance on gaining a few miles of ground somewhere at the risk of WW3 breaking out? What age are you for starters, Serbian Red?

If its nothing to do with "Serbian expansion plans", is there anything else that Trump will bring to the White House that would benefit Serbia in anyway to justify the colossal risk that he causes a war in Europe? For instance, I can see an argument that "pro-business" Trump might cause the stock market to go up a bit and hence benefit my private pension. But no way in fucking hell would I take that risk over the chance of a ground-war in Europe.
