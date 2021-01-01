Biden is very coherent in his thought processing for his age, but it just doesn't translate in his speech and mannerisms, and it really hurts him.



Trump is spewing incoherent word vomit (but with energy) much like he's always done. In fact, it's even worse, and he didn't even go after Biden on issues clearly. Rather, he was constantly exaggerating things to an extreme. He was actually awful.



However, Biden's age really sticks out like a sore thumb, and that's going to hurt him with the public. It's not that he can't process his thoughts. He can. But when Trump is spewing nonsense, the Biden of years ago would've smirked, laughed, shook his head, and demeaned Trump. The Biden of today stood up there looking lost and vacant. When Biden responded, he had good points, but he would get rushed (trying to match Trump's energy), and when the Biden of today is rushed, he cannot coherently express his thoughts well. When he's calm, cool, and collected, he's fine, but when he wants to inject energy, he just can't match Trump anymore.



Biden won the debate from a salient points perspective (obviously). But from an age and energy perspective, he did not come across well. The American public (in case you haven't noticed) don't care about salience. That's the sad reality. A bad night for Biden.