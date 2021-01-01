« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 50 51 52 53 54 [55]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States  (Read 178969 times)

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,833
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2160 on: Today at 03:08:02 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 03:01:43 am
He's a shadow of the guy who destroyed Trump in the debates 4 years ago. This is quite difficult to watch to be honest, it feels cruel putting him in this situation.


Yea. Its a shame. Trump spouts shite but many wont listen to the words just his resolute delivery
Logged

Offline TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,166
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2161 on: Today at 03:08:47 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 03:02:57 am
Trump gets a question on climate change and responds about black people.

The moderators have done a poor job of pressing Trump to stay on topic. There's also clearly been a decision made somewhere that they aren't going to fact check anything he says which is a big problem. He's spouting his usual bullshit but he's doing it with confidence while Biden appears subdued and keeps getting mixed up and stumbling over his words.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,052
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2162 on: Today at 03:19:08 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 03:08:47 am
The moderators have done a poor job of pressing Trump to stay on topic. There's also clearly been a decision made somewhere that they aren't going to fact check anything he says which is a big problem. He's spouting his usual bullshit but he's doing it with confidence while Biden appears subdued and keeps getting mixed up and stumbling over his words.

The question about child care vanished...the moderators suck big time. No testicular fortitude.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,364
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2163 on: Today at 03:35:43 am »
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,839
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2164 on: Today at 03:47:04 am »
Is it too late to give Gavin Newsom a call?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,364
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2165 on: Today at 03:52:18 am »
Trump was there for the taking, as he always is, with his lies, bluster and bullshit. He would have been eviscerated by a halfway competent opponent.

Biden is completely unfit for office. Im in shock at what I just witnessed. A complete and utter dumpster fire from start to finish. Democrats must be in a total panic right now. 
« Last Edit: Today at 03:54:45 am by Lone Star Red »
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,183
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2166 on: Today at 03:55:20 am »
Biden is very coherent in his thought processing for his age, but it just doesn't translate in his speech and mannerisms, and it really hurts him.

Trump is spewing incoherent word vomit (but with energy) much like he's always done.  In fact, it's even worse, and he didn't even go after Biden on issues clearly.  Rather, he was constantly exaggerating things to an extreme.  He was actually awful.

However, Biden's age really sticks out like a sore thumb, and that's going to hurt him with the public.  It's not that he can't process his thoughts.  He can.  But when Trump is spewing nonsense, the Biden of years ago would've smirked, laughed, shook his head, and demeaned Trump.  The Biden of today stood up there looking lost and vacant.  When Biden responded, he had good points, but he would get rushed (trying to match Trump's energy), and when the Biden of today is rushed, he cannot coherently express his thoughts well.  When he's calm, cool, and collected, he's fine, but when he wants to inject energy, he just can't match Trump anymore.

Biden won the debate from a salient points perspective (obviously).  But from an age and energy perspective, he did not come across well.  The American public (in case you haven't noticed) don't care about salience.  That's the sad reality.  A bad night for Biden.
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline nozza

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,258
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2167 on: Today at 04:13:44 am »
Train wreck. Biden has to step aside. No way he can lead a country in his state. Its sad on every level .The Dems and everyone around him should be ashamed in even considering him for for that debate, never mind four more years. As for Trump, same old bollocks, utter lies. What a sad state of affairs, embarrassing for the country. Putin must be rolling on the floor laughing at that.
Logged

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,839
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2168 on: Today at 04:17:24 am »
Quote from: nozza on Today at 04:13:44 am
Train wreck. Biden has to step aside. No way he can lead a country in his state. Its sad on every level .The Dems and everyone around him should be ashamed in even considering him for for that debate, never mind four more years. As for Trump, same old bollocks, utter lies. What a sad state of affairs, embarrassing for the country. Putin must be rolling on the floor laughing at that.

Is there legitimately any chance of this happening? There's absolutely zero chance of him winning this election and as unorthodox as it might be, flying in a new candidate at this late stage might just provide the Dems with a bit of energy. Obviously Republicans will try to paint it as a party that are out of control and don't know what they're doing, which is probably fair enough, but they need a hail Mary at this stage.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:19:24 am by Avens »
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,500
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2169 on: Today at 04:23:23 am »
He's useless. Do the US really not have anyone other than Biden to run?
Logged

Offline coolbyrne

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,571
  • Ground Control
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2170 on: Today at 04:30:22 am »
The lack of fact-checking made this 'debate' an absolute joke. I don't know how Daniel Dale kept track of things on his twitter account, because the Trump lies were coming fast, furious and consistently. Killing fetuses in the 9th month and after they're born? After they're born? You mean... murder? Twice he said it, and twice he got away with it. At least 3 times he referred to prisoners and mental patients coming over the border, and 3 times, he got away with it. No actual numbers, no actual facts, just bullshit ramblings about China, Iran and inflation.

That being said, at least he sounded steady and strong during all the lies. I know Biden has a stutter (hence so many sentence starters like 'Number 1' and 'Guess what?'), but his performance tonight was a stark reminder of what faces America for another 4 years. There's talk of panic in the Dem party and even talk about trying to get Joe to step aside. Yeah, 4 months away from an election. Are you kidding me? But I have no doubt some high ranking Dems were on the phone to Gavin Newsom in the event that someone can talk Joe into doing what's best for the country.
Logged
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

Offline nozza

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,258
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2171 on: Today at 04:35:59 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 04:17:24 am
Is there legitimately any chance of this happening? There's absolutely zero chance of him winning this election and as unorthodox as it might be, flying in a new candidate at this late stage might just provide the Dems with a bit of energy. Obviously Republicans will try to paint it as a party that are out of control and don't know what they're doing, which is probably fair enough, but they need a hail Mary at this stage.


If the dems or anyone else think he is fit to run a country for 4 more years they are living in lala land. They have to make a change to have any chance at this point. Trump was there for the taking tonight and as bad as he was, as much as he lied and sounded fucking inept on every level he came out on top. It was a disaster for Biden, Trump is  a shoe in after that.
Logged

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,839
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2172 on: Today at 04:36:30 am »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 04:30:22 am
The lack of fact-checking made this 'debate' an absolute joke. I don't know how Daniel Dale kept track of things on his twitter account, because the Trump lies were coming fast, furious and consistently. Killing fetuses in the 9th month and after they're born? After they're born? You mean... murder? Twice he said it, and twice he got away with it. At least 3 times he referred to prisoners and mental patients coming over the border, and 3 times, he got away with it. No actual numbers, no actual facts, just bullshit ramblings about China, Iran and inflation.

That being said, at least he sounded steady and strong during all the lies. I know Biden has a stutter (hence so many sentence starters like 'Number 1' and 'Guess what?'), but his performance tonight was a stark reminder of what faces America for another 4 years. There's talk of panic in the Dem party and even talk about trying to get Joe to step aside. Yeah, 4 months away from an election. Are you kidding me? But I have no doubt some high ranking Dems were on the phone to Gavin Newsom in the event that someone can talk Joe into doing what's best for the country.

But what's the alternative? Biden is clearly unfit for office. Reps will have a field day with the decision to change this late in the day, but someone with energy and the cognitive capacity to call Trump out on his bullshit, could provide enough energy to generate some enthusiasm amongst Democrat voters.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,711
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2173 on: Today at 05:54:38 am »
Went about as bad as it possibly could for Biden. Sounded like an old man in a nursing home trying to recall stories of things he did 60 years ago. You could not watch that and feel like voting for Biden is a good option; youre voting for him purely because hes not Trump and thats a disastrous situation. USA needs a miracle to avoid Trump now. What a fucking mess. Shame on everybody and everything that lead to these 2 doing battle again.
Logged

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,106
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2174 on: Today at 05:57:02 am »
Paging Michelle Obama......

Seriously though if the democrats lose this they'll only have themselves to blame. Can't see him making a second debate it's too risky.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online rhysd

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 548
  • Igor
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2175 on: Today at 06:40:35 am »
I had to turn it off, it was genuinely painful to watch.

Seriously worried now, Biden could lose this for them and we have the lunatic back.
Logged
20 and 7
Pages: 1 ... 50 51 52 53 54 [55]   Go Up
« previous next »
 