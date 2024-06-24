« previous next »
The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2120 on: June 24, 2024, 08:15:04 am »
Quote from: Mimi on June 24, 2024, 06:33:41 am
What is the basis for saying Genocide Joe was sown into the public consciousness by Trumps people?

It will not get worse for them under Trump.


It definitely wont get better.  Heres a reminder of what an incoming Trump administration means for Palestine.

https://www.lemonde.fr/en/international/article/2024/03/20/jared-kushner-praises-very-valuable-potential-of-gaza-s-waterfront-property_6636114_4.html

https://edition.cnn.com/videos/politics/2024/03/20/jared-kushner-gaza-waterfront-property-valuable-trump-israel-sot-vpx.cnn
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2121 on: June 24, 2024, 08:45:01 am »
Quote from: TSC on June 24, 2024, 08:15:04 am
It definitely wont get better.  Heres a reminder of what an incoming Trump administration means for Palestine.

https://www.lemonde.fr/en/international/article/2024/03/20/jared-kushner-praises-very-valuable-potential-of-gaza-s-waterfront-property_6636114_4.html

https://edition.cnn.com/videos/politics/2024/03/20/jared-kushner-gaza-waterfront-property-valuable-trump-israel-sot-vpx.cnn

I don't think anyone believes life will get better for people living in Gaza and the West Bank under Trump. The Israel Gaza war is a perfect wedge issue on the left Trump can't really lose on it
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2122 on: June 24, 2024, 12:50:22 pm »
Trump is a convicted liar and yet still has a chance of being president again. Some Americans are fucking stupid and the character of a president is an afterthought. It's the same over here, Frottage has lied out of his arse, his promises (the red bus) was a total sham and he is still gathering support.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2123 on: Yesterday at 08:42:39 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on June 24, 2024, 12:50:22 pm
Trump is a convicted liar and yet still has a chance of being president again. Some Americans are fucking stupid and the character of a president is an afterthought. It's the same over here, Frottage has lied out of his arse, his promises (the red bus) was a total sham and he is still gathering support.

The media are all complicit. No journalism standards across the board.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2124 on: Yesterday at 10:36:14 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on June 24, 2024, 01:32:21 am
It made me reflect on how the cultural  Right have successfully positioned themselves as the champions of free speech in the last decade, and how ironic it is considering recent history such as McCarthyism in the '50s, the Satanic Panic in the '80s, Video Game violence in the '90s, and monitoring people's library and internet habits in the '00s to ensure they were suffiently Supporting the Troops. For so long it was the Right clamping down on freedom of speech, now apparently it is the Left cancelling all unorthodox thought.


Whilst there have been speakers at events 'cancelled' for having views that don't align with those of militant SJW's (which I totally oppose), most of the claims from the right-wing that they are being cancelled or having their free speech curtailed is actually utter bollocks.

They are spewing their divisive, hate-laden opinions here, there and everywhere. They literally have more platforms to do this to tonan audience than ever before in human history.

However, everyone else also has the free speech right to call them out, to criticise their views, to throw insults back at them.

And this is where the 'conservative fallacy' emerges.

They want to be able to express their far-right opinions without anyone else piling in to [rightly] condemn them as bigoted/racist/backward/misogynist/whatever.

And, because their opinions get called out - whether that's by 10, 100, 1,000 - they claim they're having their free speech curtailed.

When what is really the case is that everyone else I'd just exercising that same right to free speech.

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2125 on: Today at 09:40:55 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on June 24, 2024, 12:50:22 pm
Some Americans are fucking stupid

Question: do you honestly think stupidity is the heart of the reason why large swathes of Americans don't want to vote for Biden?

Another question: if someone doesn't want to give their vote to Biden, do you think they should automatically be labelled pro-Trumpers?

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2126 on: Today at 10:02:29 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 09:40:55 am
Question: do you honestly think stupidity is the heart of the reason why large swathes of Americans don't want to vote for Biden?


I'd say a lot of people voting for Trump want as renaissance of the 1950's USA. Industry booming, everyone working, a global leader, cultural leaders in music/movies etc. It's also a time of segregation, military might, etc.

There is no future vision for the USA under Trump. It's all about being what they were before.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2127 on: Today at 12:17:58 pm »
Quote from: Mimi on June 24, 2024, 06:33:41 am
What is the basis for saying Genocide Joe was sown into the public consciousness by Trumps people?

Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank are dying in horrific ways under Biden which cannot be discussed on this board. It will not get worse for them under Trump. There is no worse for them.

  It says something that Bidens supporters would get all het up over a term rather than take any steps to persuade Biden to take concrete steps to stop the genocide that hes actively participating in by way of providing weapons and diplomatic cover.

Let us see how the Netanyahu address of congress tomorrow is going to play out for Genocide Joe.

But it *WILL* get worse under Trump.  You can continue putting your fingers in your ears, and ignoring everything that him and his family have said (about removing *ALL* Palestinians from Gaza and the West Bank by force, and that Netanyahu is a good guy), and pretend there is "no worse for them", whilst ignoring the fact that Biden *has* been stopping support for Natanyahu (both stopping Weapon shipments and financial aid) and criticising him for prolonging the war for his own gains, etc.  That does not mean it is not true.

That does not excuse the fact that Congress and POTUS have been too slow at acting more decisively - but it is simply not true that Biden is the only one to blame, not even close.  You only have to look at the GOP (you know, the party of Trump) promising to help Israel more, promising more funds/weapons etc if Trump gets in to realise that, even if this is the *only* issue at all you remotely care about, that Biden *is* the better of a bad choice.  Not to mention Trump and the GOP support of Putin, wanting to end support for Ukraine to enable Putin to takeover and continue slaughtering innocent civilians seeming to be contraditctory to your support of Palestinians.



Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2128 on: Today at 12:51:26 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:02:29 am
I'd say a lot of people voting for Trump want as renaissance of the 1950's USA. Industry booming, everyone working, a global leader, cultural leaders in music/movies etc. It's also a time of segregation, military might, etc.

There is no future vision for the USA under Trump. It's all about being what they were before.

Unemployment is lower today than on average for the 1950s (and certainly 1960s), the US is still a global leader despite the GOP trying to stop investment in Green Energy etc which are becoming far more important,  culturally it might be more dominant nowadays (certainly the US music scene is more dominant than in the 1950s worldwide), the economy is booming, inflation is down, etc. 

The issue is that all these things they ignore as it doesn't fit their narrative about things being worse nowadays because of"wokeism", gay marriage, abortion rights (although they have been trampled on obviously recently by SCOTUS, that is not enough for 95% of Trump supporters), civil rights, etc.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2129 on: Today at 01:06:34 pm »
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2024/06/26/biden-trump-swing-state-poll-democracy/?utm_source=reddit.com

In six swing states that Biden narrowly won in 2020, a little more than half of voters classified as likely to decide the presidential election say threats to democracy are extremely important to their vote for president....Yet, more of them trust Trump to handle those threats than Biden.

If there were ever a head in hands moment, these fucking mooks think that the guy who tried to overthrow democracy is a better bet to protect democracy, I just fucking can't....
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2130 on: Today at 01:30:16 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 12:51:26 pm
Unemployment is lower today than on average for the 1950s (and certainly 1960s), the US is still a global leader despite the GOP trying to stop investment in Green Energy etc which are becoming far more important,  culturally it might be more dominant nowadays (certainly the US music scene is more dominant than in the 1950s worldwide), the economy is booming, inflation is down, etc. 

The issue is that all these things they ignore as it doesn't fit their narrative about things being worse nowadays because of"wokeism", gay marriage, abortion rights (although they have been trampled on obviously recently by SCOTUS, that is not enough for 95% of Trump supporters), civil rights, etc.

They ignore all those things and only want this:



Hetro, white, two kids, watching family TV, Stepford Wives, etc is the America they desire.
