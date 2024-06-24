It made me reflect on how the cultural Right have successfully positioned themselves as the champions of free speech in the last decade, and how ironic it is considering recent history such as McCarthyism in the '50s, the Satanic Panic in the '80s, Video Game violence in the '90s, and monitoring people's library and internet habits in the '00s to ensure they were suffiently Supporting the Troops. For so long it was the Right clamping down on freedom of speech, now apparently it is the Left cancelling all unorthodox thought.
Whilst there have been speakers at events 'cancelled' for having views that don't align with those of militant SJW's (which I totally oppose), most of the claims from the right-wing that they are being cancelled or having their free speech curtailed is actually utter bollocks.
They are spewing their divisive, hate-laden opinions here, there and everywhere. They literally have more platforms to do this to tonan audience than ever before in human history.
However, everyone else also has the free speech right to call them out, to criticise their views, to throw insults back at them.
And this is where the 'conservative fallacy' emerges.
They want to be able to express their far-right opinions without anyone else piling in to [rightly] condemn them as bigoted/racist/backward/misogynist/whatever.
And, because their opinions get called out - whether that's by 10, 100, 1,000 - they claim they're having their free speech curtailed.
When what is really the case is that everyone else I'd just exercising that same right to free speech.