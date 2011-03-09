« previous next »
The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
President Biden has confirmed his 200th judge. More than Obama, more than Trump. This in a world where 25% of all district court judges were appointed by Trump.

Plus, he's not appointing corporate defence lawyers. He's appointing largely public defenders and plaintiff lawyers. Over 60% are of colour and over 60% are women.

But yeah, "Genocide Joe"....
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Quote from: Red Beret on May 26, 2024, 07:23:51 pm
President Biden has confirmed his 200th judge. More than Obama, more than Trump. This in a world where 25% of all district court judges were appointed by Trump.

Plus, he's not appointing corporate defence lawyers. He's appointing largely public defenders and plaintiff lawyers. Over 60% are of colour and over 60% are women.

But yeah, "Genocide Joe"....

I mean someone can be good on one issue and bad on the other right?
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Quote from: Shankly998 on May 26, 2024, 08:33:03 pm
I mean someone can be good on one issue and bad on the other right?
Yes. But one person appears to bad on all issues. And yet, it would seem, some would risk this person being elected over the one with whom they disagree only some of the time.

The US election is binary. Pick your favourite. And if that does not work for you, pick your least worst option.
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
I dont get the correlation between the appointment of judges and theBut yeah Genocide Joe.

The man is currently losing to Trump. Biden is not going to change his stance on genocide. There is nothing his supporters can do to change his mind largely because they share his views on Gaza. But the argument for voting for Biden cannot be to dismiss concerns that he is facilitating a genocide.

Focus on what you think are his selling points without telling people to disregard what their eyes see.

Bidens team posted a tweet about George Floyd without mentioning that funding of police grew under Biden. Like what was the point of posting about George Floyd when Bidens record directly goes against what the movement sought?  His team has got to accept that people know who their candidate is.
"And Israeli aggression will continue unabated. BDS. Armed struggle. Peace talks. Protests. Tweets. Social media. Poetry. All are terror in Israels books. Refaat Alareer
https://www.youtube.com/@refaatalareer9499
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Quote from: Mimi on May 26, 2024, 08:55:03 pm
I dont get the correlation between the appointment of judges and theBut yeah Genocide Joe.

The man is currently losing to Trump. Biden is not going to change his stance on genocide. There is nothing his supporters can do to change his mind largely because they share his views on Gaza. But the argument for voting for Biden cannot be to dismiss concerns that he is facilitating a genocide.

Focus on what you think are his selling points without telling people to disregard what their eyes see.



Isnt that what the poster done?  Those closer to us politics may debate whether or not its a selling point that over 60% of judges appointed by Biden are women and/or are of colour.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Quote from: Mimi on May 26, 2024, 08:55:03 pm
I dont get the correlation between the appointment of judges and theBut yeah Genocide Joe.

The man is currently losing to Trump. Biden is not going to change his stance on genocide. There is nothing his supporters can do to change his mind largely because they share his views on Gaza. But the argument for voting for Biden cannot be to dismiss concerns that he is facilitating a genocide.

Focus on what you think are his selling points without telling people to disregard what their eyes see.

Bidens team posted a tweet about George Floyd without mentioning that funding of police grew under Biden. Like what was the point of posting about George Floyd when Bidens record directly goes against what the movement sought?  His team has got to accept that people know who their candidate is.
Who do you wish to win the presidency? And what are doing to help ensure this?
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Quote from: Mimi on May 26, 2024, 08:55:03 pm
I dont get the correlation between the appointment of judges and theBut yeah Genocide Joe.

The man is currently losing to Trump. Biden is not going to change his stance on genocide. There is nothing his supporters can do to change his mind largely because they share his views on Gaza. But the argument for voting for Biden cannot be to dismiss concerns that he is facilitating a genocide.

Focus on what you think are his selling points without telling people to disregard what their eyes see.

Bidens team posted a tweet about George Floyd without mentioning that funding of police grew under Biden. Like what was the point of posting about George Floyd when Bidens record directly goes against what the movement sought?  His team has got to accept that people know who their candidate is.


"Defund the police" was a terrible slogan to begin with, and would be a suicidal political move when crime is increasingly an issue in the eyes of voters. It's not about police funding, it's about how the money is used. If it's to buy more tanks and bigger, more powerful guns, then I'd agree more funding is misguided. If it's to get more community support and mental health expertise into the force, then that is money well spent. So what is the nature of the additional funding, and has it been effective?
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
https://www.pewresearch.org/short-reads/2021/10/26/growing-share-of-americans-say-they-want-more-spending-on-police-in-their-area/

Since 2020, the views of Black Americans and Democrats have changed more than the views of White and Hispanic adults and Republicans when it comes to decreasing funding for local police. The share of Black adults who say police spending in their area should be decreased has fallen 19 percentage points since last year (from 42% to 23%), including a 13-point decline in the share who say funding should be decreased a lot (from 22% to 9%). The share of White and Hispanic adults who say funding for local police should be decreased also declined over this period, but not as much.

Similarly, the share of Democrats who say funding for local police should be decreased has fallen markedly – from 41% in 2020 to 25% today. By comparison, the share of Republicans who prefer less spending – which was already quite low – has moved incrementally lower. Growing shares of Republicans and Democrats alike now say police funding should be increased in their area.

Among Democrats, Black (38%) and Hispanic (39%) adults are more likely than White adults (32%) to say spending on police in their area should be increased. There is no significant difference across these racial and ethnic groups in the share of adults who say spending should be decreased.

https://www.pewresearch.org/2022/08/30/black-americans-views-on-systemic-change/

Black adults were asked specifically about funding for police departments in their communities and if those funds should increase, decrease or stay the same. Those who said funds should decrease shared their views on where that money should go.

About four-in-ten Black adults (39%) say that when thinking about police departments in their area, spending on policing should stay the same, while 35% say it should increase. And 23% of Black adults say funding should be decreased. Black adults differ across demographic groups on what should happen to police funding.

https://www.nyc.gov/office-of-the-mayor/news/304-24/mayor-adams-releases-executive-budget-fiscal-year-2025-making-significant-sustainable#/0

The FY25 Executive Budget enhances safety and doubles down on the Adams administration’s efforts to continue to bring down crime by adding two more police classes this year and putting 1,200 additional police officers on the streets by adding July and October New York City Police Department (NYPD) classes. Now, all police academy classes will be fully funded in 2024. This adds 2,400 new police officers to city streets in the coming year and puts New York City on the path to having a total of 35,000 uniformed officers protecting New Yorkers in the coming years.


While the vast majority of black Americans (and often Americans overall) think the criminal justice system needs to be rebuilt and policing needs to be rebuilt (and there's a lack trust; you can see the overwhelming support for change in the second Pew link), the calls to reduce police funding has become out of touch with what voters want.  First of all, policing budgets are often at city/state levels.  The mayor of New York has just restored police funding to the 2025 budget.  Eric Adams (a former police officer himself) was elected in 2021 when crime was the #2 issue in NYC.  In the lead up to the 2022 midterms, governor Kathy Hochul was so worried about crime and re-election that she and Adams teamed up to "clean the subways" in NYC, removing the homeless, and stationing more police officers on the platforms.  This was in direct response to the crimes that were occurring on the subway.  Secondly, based on the views that have shifted since 2020, Biden calling for reduction in police funding would be an unpopular decision among the public, including among black voters.

While crime is on the way down again, the spike during the pandemic did the "defund the police" crowd no favors.  People in places like SF/NY/LA were very worried on public transit.  You have incidents like this:

https://abc7ny.com/woman-beaten-in-subway-station-waheed-foster-assault-howard-beach/12268543/

The suspect, 41-year-old Waheed Foster, is now charged with felony assault.

In 1995, law enforcement sources say Foster was arrested for murdering his 82-year-old foster grandmother in a brutal beating at the age of 14. Six years later, he was arrested for stabbing his 21-year-old sister with a screwdriver. Then in 2010, he was arrested for attacking three workers at the Creedmore Psychiatric Center, where he was an inpatient. He was on parole until November 2024 at the time of last week's attack.

Gomes says there were no police officers anywhere in the station. She said there was no one to prevent the attack and no one on the scene to respond to it.

"Every day is an incident in the subway," she said. "What happened to all these police officer they said they will have there to protect us? There's like nobody to be found. I don't understand."


Is criminal justice reform needed?  Yes.  Mental health reform?  Sure.

NY has been talking about mental health and criminal justice, but when incidents like the above happen, the tide quickly turns in favor of more police patrols and funding.  If you ask local residents if they were at a relatively deserted subway station at 6AM, and they can choose to have a police office on guard, I would bet the vast majority of those local residents would want that.  And indeed, that's exactly what the Democrats rolled out leading to 2022.

But here's the kicker.  Places where these crimes are happening are typically run by Democrats.  So where has the progress been?   SF recalled their DA due his stances on restorative justice.  In the wake of catalytic converter thefts rampant across the country and in LA, a councilwoman (who has degrees from Harvard and MIT by the way) blamed Toyota for making the part too easy to remove.  Imagine a regular resident dealing with thousands of dollars of damage and a Harvard/MIT grad (rich I presume) tells you that it's Toyota's fault, not the thieves?  Oh, and she calls her self a socialist.  Ah yes, the rich socialists from Harvard and MIT.

The truth is that the left in places like SF/NY/LA can't deliver.  For example, SF spent $24B in 5 years on homelessness but didn't have the data to track results.  There's a massive amount of talk, but there's little delivery.  So when crime ticks up, everyone immediately wants more police funding.  That's #1 easiest way to placate voters.
King Kenny.

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
I've seen quite a few of these clips that  question the US presidents mental fitness at 81 this is a good article putting them into context, it's trickery but there do seems that loads of people are happy to be taken in by it. Also a good point that Trump is the same age (not exactly of course but in the same age group), they are both older men.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/article/2024/jun/19/joe-biden-edited-videos
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
82 year old Biden (he will be), 78 year old Trump or 70 year old sleazebag Kennedy jnr, jeez, that is the worst choice in electoral history
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Trump is younger and a rambling, incoherent, psychotic mess. He's practically drooling. Biden's just old and doddery. Not ideal at all, but when you see the number of Boomers clinging on in US politics in general, it's not surprising.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on June 19, 2024, 03:05:20 pm
82 year old Biden (he will be), 78 year old Trump or 70 year old sleazebag Kennedy jnr, jeez, that is the worst choice in electoral history
 
Don't forget the mad green party's Jill Stein 74.The Libertarian dude is in his late 30's,last one alive come November wins then!!
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
You have to +10 to RFKJ for the brain worms
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Quote from: GreatEx on June 20, 2024, 12:23:14 am
You have to +10 to RFKJ for the brain worms
Let's get it right. The brain worm which ate his brain and then died in situ.
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
'But hes old' is the new but her emails.

Hes from doing a good job, look at everything he's managed to pass, economy is booming.

They (and us) need to see the back of Trump then they ready Newsom or whoever next to keep the Russian shill Gilead nutjobs away from power for the foreseeable - until the Republicans decide they want to come back to the land of the living. 
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on May 26, 2024, 09:12:07 pm
Who do you wish to win the presidency? And what are doing to help ensure this?

Its utterly clueless. Apart from the fact that Trumps attitude to Gaza is best exemplified by his son-in-law who would clear the Palestinians out to free up the coastline for development, the war in Ukraine would be over with Putin ready to move on Poland.

Voting rights for blacks and Hispanics would be further reduced and a whole range of civil rights laws would be overturned. The religious right will ban gay marriage and trans rights will be eradicated. Half a million undocumented immigrants who have lived in the US for decades will be split from their families and deported by force - squads of armed police and even the army will be mobilised. Trump will clear out millions of civil servants and replace them with MAGA zealots. There will be a national abortion ban and the next steps after Dobbs will be banning contraception completely. The poor in America will be worse off and Obamacare will be gutted to pay for masses tax cuts for billionaires. And the icing on the cake will be Trumps third term. Because if he gets in and doesnt die during a second term he wont go.

Christian-Fascism and the end of democracy.

And its not a conspiracy fever dream - its all there in Project 2025

But yeah genocide Joe.


Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
The chances of Joe seeing out his next term if he wins must be low as can't see the man having the energy to do another four and a half years. The Dems n the country as a whole to come up with these two candidates is scrapping the barrel to be honest. Joe seems like a lovely man but how his wife is allowing him run again is a bit of a shock as he promised her just one term
« Reply #2099 on: June 21, 2024, 10:26:29 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on June 21, 2024, 09:39:29 pm
Its utterly clueless. Apart from the fact that Trumps attitude to Gaza is best exemplified by his son-in-law who would clear the Palestinians out to free up the coastline for development, the war in Ukraine would be over with Putin ready to move on Poland.

Voting rights for blacks and Hispanics would be further reduced and a whole range of civil rights laws would be overturned. The religious right will ban gay marriage and trans rights will be eradicated. Half a million undocumented immigrants who have lived in the US for decades will be split from their families and deported by force - squads of armed police and even the army will be mobilised. Trump will clear out millions of civil servants and replace them with MAGA zealots. There will be a national abortion ban and the next steps after Dobbs will be banning contraception completely. The poor in America will be worse off and Obamacare will be gutted to pay for masses tax cuts for billionaires. And the icing on the cake will be Trumps third term. Because if he gets in and doesnt die during a second term he wont go.

Christian-Fascism and the end of democracy.

And its not a conspiracy fever dream - its all there in Project 2025

But yeah genocide Joe.
Their focus is on 'winning the battle', and without even a nod towards the war. Can't the wood for the trees, and all that. It is similar with the Left in the UK. But at least the UK is not a knife edge, so we not need to worry about them tipping the balance.

I fear for the US (and consequently, for all of us). Even if Trump fails to win the presidency, the next Republican leader likely will be an extremist/Christianist/tyrant.
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Quote from: fowlermagic on June 21, 2024, 09:53:49 pm
The chances of Joe seeing out his next term if he wins must be low as can't see the man having the energy to do another four and a half years. The Dems n the country as a whole to come up with these two candidates is scrapping the barrel to be honest. Joe seems like a lovely man but how his wife is allowing him run again is a bit of a shock as he promised her just one term
I think Biden believes he's the only one who could beat Trump. I don't want to believe that, but I suspect it might be true.
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2101 on: June 21, 2024, 10:43:14 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on June 21, 2024, 10:28:36 pm
I think Biden believes he's the only one who could beat Trump. I don't want to believe that, but I suspect it might be true.

Yep, if Trump wasnt running neither would Biden.  If Trump, as was expected, sloped off somewhere in retirement after 2020 and/or had been dealt with for his insurrection, think Biden wouldve quietly retired.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Quote from: Alan_X on June 21, 2024, 09:39:29 pm
snip
Quote from: Alan_X on June 21, 2024, 09:39:29 pm
snip

A wildly inaccurate post.

He'd deport way more than 500,000.
« Reply #2103 on: Yesterday at 12:50:46 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on June 21, 2024, 10:26:29 pm
I fear for the US (and consequently, for all of us). Even if Trump fails to win the presidency, the next Republican leader likely will be an extremist/Christianist/tyrant.

I would temper this pessimism for a couple of reasons.

Firstly, it seems that every other US politician that's tried to play the right wing authoritarian/populist card has failed miserably (except as a Trump lackey). Remember when De Santis was the next big thing, but then he went anti-woke and got laughed out of town. It takes a unique character to pull it off, and I don't see anyone in the pipeline with the necessary "qualities".

Also, you look at the way the UK succumbed to the phenomenon with Brexit and then a thumping Johnson win, and having had a taste of what these people are capable of when it comes to delivery, and they're set to blast the party into the stone age. Poland has come back from the brink, having looked eastwards at where this path leads. India's latest election results show they're not as enamoured of Modi as we thought. Friends in Sweden tell me their new neo-nazi overlords aren't making a good impression. I expect more countries will come to their senses when the booze and drugs wear off.

The danger is when a country's first RWAP leader turns out to be effective - insofar as dismantling the apparatus of democracy before the tide of public opinion turns - like in Hungary and Turkey, then those countries can be lost for the long term. But Trump is a lazy and ineffective leader who will poison the well for his ideological successor. If a country has to succumb to the RWAP bait, he is the kind you want.
« Reply #2104 on: Yesterday at 06:42:28 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on June 21, 2024, 10:28:36 pm
I think Biden believes he's the only one who could beat Trump. I don't want to believe that, but I suspect it might be true.

Hard to think no one else can take Trump on and the Dems should really have ensured Joe's VP, Harris was a poor choice to be honest, was ready to step up for 2024 as it was well publicised Bidens wife agreed he could run as long as it was for just one term. Plus it wasn't a stretch to imagine Biden in office for four years would be pushing his physical limits as the job drains men thirty years younger than him. I still think he's going to win but I won't be surprised if the man ends up in hospital or worse during the next term. Surprised his family hasn't sat down around a table and say let's enjoy the little bit of life that's left. Anyway let's see what happens.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 12:50:46 am
I would temper this pessimism for a couple of reasons.

Firstly, it seems that every other US politician that's tried to play the right wing authoritarian/populist card has failed miserably (except as a Trump lackey). Remember when De Santis was the next big thing, but then he went anti-woke and got laughed out of town. It takes a unique character to pull it off, and I don't see anyone in the pipeline with the necessary "qualities".

Also, you look at the way the UK succumbed to the phenomenon with Brexit and then a thumping Johnson win, and having had a taste of what these people are capable of when it comes to delivery, and they're set to blast the party into the stone age. Poland has come back from the brink, having looked eastwards at where this path leads. India's latest election results show they're not as enamoured of Modi as we thought. Friends in Sweden tell me their new neo-nazi overlords aren't making a good impression. I expect more countries will come to their senses when the booze and drugs wear off.

The danger is when a country's first RWAP leader turns out to be effective - insofar as dismantling the apparatus of democracy before the tide of public opinion turns - like in Hungary and Turkey, then those countries can be lost for the long term. But Trump is a lazy and ineffective leader who will poison the well for his ideological successor. If a country has to succumb to the RWAP bait, he is the kind you want.

Well De Santis had a blow out victory in a major state in his election for governor so he clearly isn't politically talentless. He shouldn't have run this time round however as the base wanted Trump and no one else. It was an unusual situation with a former president being a candidate in a primary. It would have been interesting to see how he'd have done had Trump not been running.  He'll be running again in '28 whatever happens.
« Reply #2106 on: Yesterday at 10:36:06 am »
Quote
Half of Americans  including 42% of Democrats  say they'd support mass deportations of undocumented immigrants, according to a new Axios Vibes survey by The Harris Poll.


https://www.axios.com/2024/04/25/trump-biden-americans-illegal-immigration-poll

This is why Trump still has a reasonable chance despite being a convicted felon.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #2107 on: Yesterday at 10:58:59 am »
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
In the US you're pretty much treated like shit no matter who you vote for, it's not a shock that trump's one of the few right wing loons that might get a second chance at power.
« Reply #2110 on: Yesterday at 08:48:16 pm »
« Reply #2111 on: Yesterday at 10:32:01 pm »
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Quote from: coolbyrne on Yesterday at 10:32:01 pm
Pop. 10,000+. 1200 ppl have signed the petition. So 1%.

Not that I agree with him or anything, but I think your math is a smidge off.
