Strange, inflation is up here (in Australia) and we're not up in arms about it because the impression is that it's a global phenomenon and there's only so much we can do to resist. How has the USA managed to buck the trend to such a degree? Are any other major economies also managing to keep inflation under wraps?
The US didn't 'keep it under wraps' as it soared last year with all the rest of us.
They have their own energy/fuel industry so don't rely on imports. Similarly the bulk of their food is domestically-produced. Weak workers' rights have kept pay rises suppressed.
And also, they've not got a Brexit to contend with, which adds complexity and cost to the flow of goods in and out of the UK.
In Europe, there's a huge disparity of inflation rates across different countries, but in the Eurozone, the average was 6.1% in June. Amongst that, Greece and Spain were 1.8% and 1.9% respectively, Denmark 2.5%, France 4.5%, Ireland 6.1%, Germany 6.38%, Italy 6.4%.
Turkey is 38% (and that fascist c*nt Erdogan still got elected)