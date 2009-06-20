Might have known you'd be the first to jump in and defend the indefensible



No Republican is going to look at Biden building Trump's wall and go 'oh, he's alright actually'. He'll piss off a hell of a lot of his own supporters though who voted for the guy who promised 'There will not be another foot of wall constructed by my administration'.



https://twitter.com/lourdesgnavarro/status/1291000306915057669



I would be more concerned if Republicans said this proves Trump was right to build a wall rather than saying Biden is going back on his word. if they take that view than that's better as he can use the excuse he's made now.It's politics and I don't see it as a big deal. am more concerned if it's right tactically. as you say it might go down badly with some of the Democrats. he may even do a u-turn if it back fires. I will say he slipped up but I still won't slag him off as the big picture is far more important so it's still no big deal to me. he is thinking tactically, he's the person who will have to defend the Republican attacks of leaving a open border for people to flood over. he can stand their and get hammered or just come out with a bit of rubbish on following Homeland security advice to close a small vulnerable gap in the border.Biden is fighting a Fascist party led by a Fascist, Trump. he will have to be the one taking the questions. how he isn't serious about border control. if he can parry off the attacks then good on him. Biden and the Democrats wining is all that matters.