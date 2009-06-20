« previous next »
Good win for Biden since it looks like Sweden is going to become a NATO member. Quietly went about his business and got Turkey to get in line.
I have to say I really enjoy Joes And Ill be there for the groundbreaking bit. Its a nice FU to hypocritical republican representatives.
I have to say I really enjoy Joes And Ill be there for the groundbreaking bit. Its a nice FU to hypocritical republican representatives.

Sensible seniors care about legacy.

You don't succeed for 50 years in the cesspit of US politics without having a certain Je Ne Sais Twat.
Inflation now down to 3%
https://edition.cnn.com/2023/07/12/economy/cpi-inflation-june/index.html

I guess Fox Propaganda better ramp up the Hunter stories.
Strange, inflation is up here (in Australia) and we're not up in arms about it because the impression is that it's a global phenomenon and there's only so much we can do to resist. How has the USA managed to buck the trend to such a degree? Are any other major economies also managing to keep inflation under wraps?
How has the USA managed to buck the trend to such a degree?

The Fed raising interest rates.
Yeah, we've had about 20 hikes in the last year, have only managed to slow inflation without bringing it down. Fucking hurts as someone who only got on the property ladder after things had gone to hell.
Strange, inflation is up here (in Australia) and we're not up in arms about it because the impression is that it's a global phenomenon and there's only so much we can do to resist. How has the USA managed to buck the trend to such a degree? Are any other major economies also managing to keep inflation under wraps?


The US didn't 'keep it under wraps' as it soared last year with all the rest of us.

They have their own energy/fuel industry so don't rely on imports. Similarly the bulk of their food is domestically-produced. Weak workers' rights have kept pay rises suppressed.

And also, they've not got a Brexit to contend with, which adds complexity and cost to the flow of goods in and out of the UK.

In Europe, there's a huge disparity of inflation rates across different countries, but in the Eurozone, the average was 6.1% in June. Amongst that, Greece and Spain were 1.8% and 1.9% respectively, Denmark 2.5%, France 4.5%, Ireland 6.1%, Germany 6.38%, Italy 6.4%.

Turkey is 38% (and that fascist c*nt Erdogan still got elected)
https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/markets/us-economy-added-336-000-jobs-last-month-almost-twice-what-was-expected/ar-AA1hMQBd?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=b98adf47e9dd46abb5978d45abc48198&ei=19

No one in America will be kicking illegal Brits out anytime soon.

Thanks to Basil, Brits and Irish are made for hospitality.

If you're congenial and resilient, some of you lot should give it a shot.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-67024003

Build the wall! ::)
I think Biden is looking to win rather than win the argument in some eyes and lose the election.

Jonathan Entin, a law and political science professor at Case Western Reserve University in Ohio, told the BBC that while Mr Biden is "legally correct" in his argument about the budget, he was under no obligation to waive the federal laws that make construction of the border barrier possible.

"It's politically advantageous to him," Mr Entin said. "He will take a certain amount of heat from his supporters in the Democratic Party, and being able to say he doesn't have legal discretion might give him some excuse or explanation."

On the other hand, Mr Entin said that by waiving the federal requirements, Mr Biden can signal to his detractors that he is "serious" about border security, contrary to what Republican lawmakers have alleged.
I think Biden is looking to win rather than win the argument in some eyes and lose the election.

Jonathan Entin, a law and political science professor at Case Western Reserve University in Ohio, told the BBC that while Mr Biden is "legally correct" in his argument about the budget, he was under no obligation to waive the federal laws that make construction of the border barrier possible.

"It's politically advantageous to him," Mr Entin said. "He will take a certain amount of heat from his supporters in the Democratic Party, and being able to say he doesn't have legal discretion might give him some excuse or explanation."

On the other hand, Mr Entin said that by waiving the federal requirements, Mr Biden can signal to his detractors that he is "serious" about border security, contrary to what Republican lawmakers have alleged.


Might have known you'd be the first to jump in and defend the indefensible ::)

No Republican is going to look at Biden building Trump's wall and go 'oh, he's alright actually'. He'll piss off a hell of a lot of his own supporters though who voted for the guy who promised 'There will not be another foot of wall constructed by my administration'.

https://twitter.com/lourdesgnavarro/status/1291000306915057669
Is it fresh or replacement ?
Might have known you'd be the first to jump in and defend the indefensible ::)

No Republican is going to look at Biden building Trump's wall and go 'oh, he's alright actually'. He'll piss off a hell of a lot of his own supporters though who voted for the guy who promised 'There will not be another foot of wall constructed by my administration'.

https://twitter.com/lourdesgnavarro/status/1291000306915057669
I would be more concerned if Republicans said this proves Trump was right to build a wall rather than saying Biden is going back on his word. if they take that view than that's better as he can use the excuse he's made now.

It's politics and I don't see it as a big deal. am more concerned if it's right tactically. as you say it might go down badly with some of the Democrats. he may even do a u-turn if it back fires. I will say he slipped up but I still won't slag him off as the big picture is far more important so it's still no big deal to me. he is thinking tactically, he's the person who will have to defend the Republican attacks of leaving a open border for people to flood over. he can stand their and get hammered or just come out with a bit of rubbish on following Homeland security advice to close a small vulnerable gap in the border.

Biden is fighting a Fascist party led by a Fascist, Trump. he will have to be the one taking the questions. how he isn't serious about border control. if he can parry off the attacks then good on him. Biden and the Democrats wining is all that matters.

Be funny if he builds more in the next few months than Trump did in 4yrs though wouldn't it.
I've watched Joe Biden's State of the Nation speech now. What a remarkable delivery.
Hearing a coherent vision for the country from a respected world leader rather than the ramblings of a fucking buffoon like Trump is refreshing.

And once again he put GOP in their fucking place while simultaneously making them jealous. I bet 80% wanted to give him an ovation.
The reactions from House Speaker Mike Johnson (chief fake-religious gobshite) were interesting. While he occasionally contorted his face as if in disagreement, he fucking knew Biden was telling truth and accuracies with every word, ever single sentence. Unlike the serial liar, Trump.

Also, I loved how Biden attacked SCOTUS directly over Roe v Wade, who were all sitting yards from him.

Well done Joey Biden lad.

In terms of the presentation itself (because you know the press would have a field day regarding it) but how was the actual flow of the speech? Like will the likes of Fox News, OAN, NewsMax use it to push their usual drivelling shite about his age? His cadence has definitely noticeably slowed, which is to be expected but you know those sources will push it as a sign of senility.
He's always been a stutterer, but he's an inner city Irish lad with a big mouth and a quick brain.

Got elected to the Senate at 29, then a car crash killed his wife and 1 yr old and left 2 sons critically injured.

He spent the next 20 odd years commuting to Washington every day to be home with his boys at night.

Now he's got arthritis.



Genocidal scumbag.
In terms of the presentation itself (because you know the press would have a field day regarding it) but how was the actual flow of the speech? Like will the likes of Fox News, OAN, NewsMax use it to push their usual drivelling shite about his age? His cadence has definitely noticeably slowed, which is to be expected but you know those sources will push it as a sign of senility.

There can't have been much signs of senility, because from the snippets I've seen they've pivoted and are suggesting/implying Biden wasn't senile enough, and must have been on something.
Meanwhile, Trump now slurs his way through speeches like he's stoned, and you have dozens of health professionals up and down the country screaming that the man is obviously unwell and yet nobody seems interested in covering it.

Is it any wonder so many Republicans are desperate to be Trump's VP pick? They know he isn't going to last a full term.
Another Chump term would be disastrous for the US.  Even desperate Repugs know, but won't admit it.  He was the laziest, dumbest, most erratic president in history.

Any VP will be expected to be his toady, do all the work and be designated scapegoat.

Wait till Chump finds out he can't fire the Veep.

It's an easy choice.

Pro Biden or Pro Chump.  You're either one or the other.  Anti is a copout.




But, but, but, Michelle........................



Pence has confirmed he will not endorse his ex-boss.
Another Chump term would be disastrous for the US.  Even desperate Repugs know, but won't admit it.  He was the laziest, dumbest, most erratic president in history.






Pence has confirmed he will not endorse his ex-boss.

Pence doesnt do gallows humour
Pence doesnt do gallows humour

Unless it's all right with Mother...
Saw on John Oliver that Biden has managed to forgive $138bn in student debt for 3.9 million borrowers. This, despite SCOTUS trying to scupper the policy.

Stuff like this instantly improves the lives of millions of ordinary Americans and it should be talked about more. The student loan industry in the US is little more than legalised loan sharks whose only function is to turn a profit whatever the cost and regardless of the social damage. (Like so many other aspects of America.)
The student loan industry in the US is little more than legalised loan sharks whose only function is to turn a profit whatever the cost and regardless of the social damage. (Like so many other aspects of America.)

There is a rather high delinquency rate.

NYS and others offer free college for residents.
