The poster you're quoting is likely a Trump supporter based on posting history.
im not, and me saying Biden is too old isnt anything controversial. The majority of Americans have that opinion as well. In fact just look at Bernie, just as old but as sharp as a tac. He is mentally on the decline - which is completely natural. But you would hopefully the most powerful leader in the world wouldnt have these issues.
And Im also not saying Biden has done a bad job, he has passed major legislation and has probably done more in his first term than Obama, trump and bush did in theirs.
But its clear he is on the decline. And I would hate to see what an 85 year old version of him will be like. Its the most stressful job in the world and ages people rapidly.
Its also fair to say politics is like football, you need fresh blood otherwise you will be left with a bunch of nobodies.
Regardless of who becomes the democratic nomination, they will win because rightfully the abortion ban has totally fucked the republicans and trump is a loser and and will probably be put in jail sometime soon hopefully. But there is also a risk a portion of the democratic vote wont turn up because of a lack of inspiration.
I just think someone like Newsom can galvanise the progressives and centre. Young, charismatic, has won major elections, people know his name and will hopefully set up the Democratic Party nicely for 2028.